Christopher Mauk, 35, an Albany County resident, was severely injured in an accident involving fireworks on Independence Day and rushed to a hospital in Colorado.
Albany County Undersheriff Josh DeBree said the Albany County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday and dispatched deputies to Tie Siding where the accident took place. Mauk was bleeding from an injury on his left leg when they arrived. First responders applied a tourniquet.
DeBree said investigators think the accident happened when a mortar firework was improperly loaded or there was a malfunction and the firework shell detonated directly on Mauk’s leg.
DeBree was unable to speak on his current condition.
