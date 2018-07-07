A man residing at an Albany County residence was charged with felonious strangulation of a household member and battery, a misdemeanor, after he allegedly attacked a woman and her 12-year-old daughter.
The woman told the Albany County Sheriff’s Office that Anthony Skinner choked her three times Sunday after arguments with the defendant.
When Albany County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the residence where the alleged attack took place, Skinner denied choking the woman, but said he “may have put his hand around the mother’s neck,” according to a police affidavit.
The woman said the choking caused difficulty breathing. Police observed both bruising around her neck and minor internal bleeding around her eyes.
The woman’s 12-year-old daughter told police that, when she attempted to intervene in the attack, Skinner “grabbed her by the hair and threw her to the ground where she hit the back of her head on the concrete,” according to the affidavit.
Deputy Ed Rosier observed “the daughter’s throat appeared to be red and scratched up.”
Skinner is being held on a $10,000 cash bond and he has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday.
