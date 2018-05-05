The preliminary hearing for a felony charge of wrongful taking of property was bound over to Albany County District Court on Friday after the Circuit Court found the defendant, who participated in a high speed pursuit with law enforcement officers, might be guilty.
Christopher Baker, 39, is charged with felony wrongful taking or disposing of property, which is punishable by up to 10 years of incarceration and/or $1,000 in fines.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, at about 1 p.m. June 7, a sheriff’s office deputy was dispatched to the 3400 block of Fort Buford Drive where Baker, who had an active warrant for his arrest out of Albany County, was reported to be. Along with the location, the deputy also received a description of the vehicle Baker was driving, a silver pickup truck with Colorado registration.
As the deputy was going to the location, he noticed a truck matching the description of Baker’s vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Instead of pulling over, the vehicle accelerated and eventually headed southbound on U.S. Highway 287, court documents state.
The deputy pursued the vehicle and requested assistance from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Colorado State Troopers and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. According to the police report, during the chase the fleeing vehicle reached speeds exceeding 100 mph.
When the vehicle entered Colorado, law enforcement deployed stop sticks, which damaged the vehicles tires, but the pursuit continued until the truck collided with a civilian vehicle. After the collision, Baker was apprehended by Colorado law enforcement and the deputy investigated the vehicle, according to court documents.
Court documents state the vehicles VIN number matched a truck that was reported stolen and documents found within it stated he was not the owner of the vehicle.
Baker was arrested by Colorado law enforcement on several charges including felony elusion, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and his warrants, according to an Albany County Sheriff’s Office release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.