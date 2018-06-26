The Laramie City Council decided to increase the amount it gives to the Laramie Mainstreet Alliance in its fee-for-service agreement, while funding levels for two other partners remained the same.
Three agencies were up for discussion during a June 18 meeting, namely the Mainstreet Alliance, the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance and the Laramie Regional Airport. The agreements are contracts between the city and the organizations where the city gives them money in return for specific services.
The proposed fee-for-service agreements for both LCBA and the airport were at the same level of funding as in 2017. Mainstreet was different as its proposed funding had a $10,000 increase this year over the amount from 2017.
Most of the council had positive things to say about the work that Mainstreet does, but some wanted to be consistent with how they treated the other partners.
Councilor Dave Paulekas was one who said the funding level for Mainstreet should remain the same as the previous year.
“This isn’t about what’s deserving and what’s not deserving,” Paulekas said. “What this is about is being consistent with everything else that I have done tonight and being consistent with all of our other partners.”
Councilor Phoebe Stoner said she understood where Paulekas is coming from, but Mainstreet is a little different in her mind.
“(Mainstreet) is such a central piece to our economy,” Stoner said. “I felt very confident about increasing this award even given our particular financial moment.”
Stoner said she was also impressed by the success Mainstreet has seen, moving toward being more financially independent of the city’s funds.
Councilor Bryan Shuster said he wished that they could do more for all their partners, but the city is facing budget constraints affecting all parts of the city government.
“The street department is going to be funded at probably about 38 percent of what the recommended budget is,” Shuster said. “It is tough to do any increases for anybody.”
Mayor Andi Summerville, however, said she is impressed by how much work Mainstreet does with very little staff.
“I think Laramie Mainstreet does a tremendous amount of work in this community,” Summerville said. “They are winning national awards, and they are doing it with one employee, who is frankly not compensated at nearly what she should be for the work that she is doing.”
Summerville said it is crucial the city helps Mainstreet. She said that all people have to do is drive through other communities that do not have a successful downtown organization and see the difference. Summerville also said the sales tax from any downtown block outperforms any other part of the city.
Paulekas moved an amendment that would reduce Mainstreet’s funding by $10,000. The amendment was struck down on a vote of 4 to 5, and the fee-for-service agreement with Mainstreet was passed 9 to 0.
