The strange saga of the WYO Theatre could soon be taking a turn for the better as owner John Guthrie partners with Laramie Main Street Alliance to revitalize the historic building.
On Friday, Main Street Executive Director Trey Sherwood and a handful of volunteers replaced the historic theater’s cryptic marquee message “No way — 3 years — criminal hate threat” with “Shop Small Nov. 24,” alluding to Small Business Saturday, an American Express initiative encouraging shoppers to buy local goods.
“(Guthrie) approached us wanting assistance,” Sherwood said, explaining Main Street offers free services to any building owner or business in the downtown district. “Having moved to Colorado, he just wants to see good things happen with building, and he wants to leverage the community engagement and historic preservation resources that Main Street brings to the table.”
Changing the marquee to a positive message was a small step, but Sherwood said it was Guthrie’s way of showing his good faith in the nonprofit organization’s ability to help breathe life back into the long dormant building, a Main Street media release said.
“We are interested in assisting with the revival of this landmark for the enjoyment of the community,” Sherwood said in the release. “There are so many happy memories associated with this space, from first dates to showings of iconic movies and quality time with friends. This building deserves to be preserved for future generations.”
The revitalization efforts are slated to include a feasibility study regarding adding Americans with Disabilities Act compliant services, installing a fire suppression system and inspecting the electrical system.
Guthrie said he was not interested in sharing his plans for reopening the iconic theater with the Laramie Boomerang.
“I have no comment for the Boomerang,” Guthrie said. “I have been attacked by the Boomerang editorial. I have been defamed. I have been damaged, and I have nothing to say to the Boomerang.”
Guthrie and the WYO Theatre were at the center of a controversy in 2014 surrounding the owner’s Facebook page, comments posted to Laramie Live’s Facebook page and lengthy posts on the theater’s website.
The theater closed in 2016.
Despite closing the doors, messages referencing hate crimes and criminal threats have occasionally appeared on the WYO Theatre marquee.
Moving forward, Sherwood said Guthrie hopes the theater can again become a cultural mainstay in the community, but the efforts could take time.
“A building rehab project does not happen overnight — as much as we would like it to,” Sherwood said. “But the goal is to get it to reopen.”
To bring additional resources to the project, Main Street reached out to the city of Laramie and University of Wyoming to fully utilize the strengths of local partners, the media release said.
“City staff have been great about walking through the property with us, trouble shooting areas that need to be brought up to code, like ADA bathrooms and a fire suppression system,” Sherwood said in the release. “UW faculty and staff working in the humanities have come to the table to assist with ideas for future programing and elements of a business plan.”
Main Street and Guthrie secured a $2,000 grant from the Wyoming Main Street Alliance, she said. The funds are slated to hire an architect to develop a mixed-use vision for the building including reopening the balcony and the long-term potential for food service.
“This is what we do,” Sherwood said. “Any property owner or business downtown can come to (Main Street) and say, ‘I want to update my building, how can you help?’”
