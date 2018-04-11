A section of Fremont Street near the University of Wyoming campus was closed to the public Tuesday morning as Laramie Police Department officers investigated a possible suicide.
At about 9:30 a.m. LPD officers responded to a call of an unresponsive person. Chief Dale Stalder said he couldn’t comment about the investigation at this time other than how they were investigating the incident.
“We are investigating this as a suicide,” Stalder said.
Several local organization offer suicide prevention resources, such as the Ivinson Memorial Hospital Behavioral Health Services at 742-0285, PEAK Wellness at 745-8915 and the University of Wyoming Counseling Center at 766-8989.
