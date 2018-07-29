Members of the Laramie community have come together in recent years to form the Sexual Assault Response Team, or SART. And they were not surprised by the results of a University of Wyoming campus climate survey that found the number of incidents locally are more in line with national figures in college communities — a rate crime reports had not previously shown.
The climate survey, first reported on by the Laramie Boomerang earlier this month, asked thousands of UW students if they experienced incidents of sexual assault.
It found 27 percent — more than one in four students — have experienced at least one instance of sexual assault.
“We are not surprised by those numbers,” Executive Director of Albany County SAFE Project Faryn Babbitt said. “People who do sexual assault work, like us, know that the statistics are tragically high.”
Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent said one of the first things she did after taking office in 2014 was talk to SART about why victims were not reporting sexual assault.
She said the team came together and created standardized protocols for all the entities to improve trust with victims.
“Although we may be on average, nationally, I want the public to be aware that we are taking measures to address that trend,” Trent said.
The SAFE Project provides a wide range of services to those who’ve experienced sexual assault. Babbitt said they are victim advocates, and they provide counseling, emergency shelter and outreach.
As part of SART, SAFE Project helps coordinate and organize the team and has done so throughout the past 10 years. Around three years ago, they decided to create a leadership team consisting of partners from the community, including the Laramie Police Department, the county attorney and others, Babbitt said.
“It truly takes a village,” Babbitt said.
Trent said she created the Special Victims Unit in the County Attorney’s office to deal with sexual assault and domestic violence cases. After a case comes in, the SART team assesses it before deciding to prosecute the offense and see afterward what the team could have done better.
Babbitt said Trent’s office has been successful in prosecuting sexual assault cases. She brought up one case where Trent was able to successfully prosecute a “he said, she said” case that involved alcohol. Babbitt said it takes a lot of team work to get to that point.
Laramie Police Department Chief Dale Stalder said there have been more sexual assault cases prosecuted in the past three-and-a-half years than in the 15 years prior.
Stalder said they often see serial offenders, so it is important victims notify authorities of any perpetrators.
Even if the victim does not want to go to court, the name of the offender could potentially assist the police and prosecution in future cases.
Forensic kits can be submitted to the Laramie Police Department anonymously and be kept up to five years, Stalder said. The biological evidence can be collected in the necessary time but allow the victim to take the time to cope with the trauma before reporting, he said.
Sexual assault nurse examiners, or SANE nurses, receive extra training in evidence procedure and documenting testimony, Michela Telford, the forensic nurse coordinator at Ivinson Memorial Hospital, said. A nurse trained in the measures is available at the emergency room 24 hours a day, seven days a week, she said. Also, no victim of sexual assault would be required to pay for a forensic kit, and the state of Wyoming will reimburse them for it, Telford said.
Megan Selheim, program coordinator for the STOP violence program at UW, said she acts as a bridge between UW, SART and the community so they can respond to instances of sexual assault.
Selheim said the group with the highest risk of sexual assault is students at UW. This means people from all across the state and country are at high risk, and they are mostly connected in with the university community, not the city. STOP facilitates can connect campus and the rest of the community, she said.
Stalder said the reason some victims do not report is because they sometimes don’t have a good experience when they report to the police. The bad experience then permeates the community and fewer people who survive sexual assault are likely to come forward, he said. Stalder said it is the job of law enforcement to overcome the stigma by approaching the case in a manner that supports and validates survivors while bringing perpetrators to justice.
Babbitt said there are multiple forms justice can take for a victim of sexual assault. The most obvious is a successful prosecution, but some survivors don’t want to take that route, she said. For those who don’t want to go through the court process, justice looks like healing, recovering emotionally or helping others who experience sexual assault.
By the end of the year, all officers at the LPD will have received training on trauma-based or trauma-informed interviewing, Stalder said. The training is meant to give the victim a positive, supporting experience, even though they have been through an unimaginable trauma, he said.
Bringing in victims who have reported and talking to them about what SART has decided is important. Trent said one of the reasons why she thinks those who experience sexual assault don’t come forward was because they felt as if the authorities would not prosecute the case. She said they have gone to great lengths to inform survivors about their decision making.
Babbitt said she hopes the work the SART team has done will restore people’s trust in those institutions.
Cases are reviewed by SART to see where they can improve the system, Trent said. After three to four years, she said she thinks they have better built up the trust with victims, so they will come forward.
Babbitt said they have seen an increase in the number of reporting and it is a result of work the SART team has been doing.
Unfortunately, funding for some programs through grants have not come through, Trent said. But advocates and authorities are not going to stop because of it, and they have gained several other sources of revenue to produce other changes. Trent said Albany County has received more $500,000 in funding for SART since she took office three and a half years ago.
