Velma Garland-Bulvin, a resident at Edgewood Spring Wind Assisted Living, celebrated her 100 birthday while surrounded by friends and family Thursday at the facility.
She was born July 19, 1918, as the middle child of five. Velma said she grew up on a farm in rural Kansas near Neosho Falls. During her childhood, she would fish in a local river using a stick, some string and a hook. She said people said she wouldn’t catch anything with that, but she eventually caught a 48-pound catfish using her stick and line.
She married her high school sweetheart, Robert Garland, and they stayed married for 61 years until his passing in 1998. Together they raised four children, two boys and two girls. Robert worked on the railroad while she stayed home to take care of the children.
“It’s been wonderful watching my kids grow up,” Velma said. “They are so smart.”
After her children grew up and left the house, Velma said she started a job at J.C. Penney, where she worked on the floor for 20 years.
One of her favorite memories was the years she had a bobcat kitten. It’s name was Tuffy, and Velma said she loved him dearly. Eventually, she had to give him up to the zoo in Cody when her first grandchild was born. But Velma said she would go to the zoo and the cat would still recognize her and come up to her to be petted.
Velma said she remarried when she was 84 to Ben Bulvin, and they lived together until his death in May 2017. While both of her daughters were in attendance Thursday, both of Velma’s sons died 14 years ago to heart disease.
Her entire family includes four children, 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
Velma’s advice for people is to just be honest.
“That’s all I can say,” she said. “You can’t lie to somebody, and you can’t cheat ’em.”
Some of Velma’s hobbies includes paining, reading books and knitting, she said. She has stopped painting and reading because of her failing eyesight.
