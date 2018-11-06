Early voting numbers topped out at 839 electors as Monday, an increase of eight people from the same day in 2016, said Albany County Deputy Clerk Kayla White. She added 3,489 have come in to the Albany County Courthouse to vote since Sept. 21, a sharp increase to the 1,875 early voters in 2016.
White added the clerk’s office has received about 1,265 of the 1,573 absentee ballots mailed out, but the votes were still being counted before press time Monday.
Even with heavy early voter turnout, both major parties are working hard to make sure as many people vote as possible. The Albany County Democratic Party and the Albany County Republican Party are both offering rides to the polls today.
Dee Bott, member of the Albany County GOP’s executive team, said “anybody who needs a ride” can call her at 307-399-0314, or her associates Jim Hollon at 745-8522 or Mike Pearce at 571-215-6061.
“I think everybody is really excited about the election,” Bott said. “They’re energized, and I do think we’re going to have a great turnout. I hope so, that’s what makes this country work.”
Bott added local GOP members and volunteers have been busy preparing for today, but they have a different strategy in addition to just knocking-on-doors.
“[There’s] still lots of walking, but lots of social media, too,” Bott said. “I think it’s been interesting, since the 2016 campaign we’ve seemed to really go that direction. It hits a lot of people that other media sources don’t.”
Sharon Cumbie, the Albany County Democrats’ campaign coordinator for the 2018 election, said the Democratic headquarters on First Street is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and can be reached at 307-460-4878 for rides to the polls.
Local Democrats have also been working to ensure a strong voter turnout in Albany County.
“We canvassed over the weekend,” Cumbie said. “We are trying to reach out to people who have not yet voted to see if there’s anything they need, if they know where they’re supposed to vote or if they need to know anything about the process of voting.”
Cumbie added some of the Democratic candidates organized a private watch party tonight to celebrate as many as 50 volunteers and their families who have helped canvass around Laramie and staff the Albany County Democrats office downtown during the campaign season.
“It’s their way of saying thank you, because we’ve really had an amazing group of volunteers this season, probably more than 50 or 60,” Cumbie said. “They’ve been dedicated, and we’ve kept headquarters open every day since the first of September, which has kind of made it a hub of activity. The candidates stop in there, and the volunteers are there. We’ve been calling, mailing, and those things you need to do to generally support the campaign.”
The local Republican watch party will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Lounge. It is open to the public and features free appetizers and a half-priced drink special before 7 p.m.
“That’ll be a cool party,” Bott said. “We just want to get people to the polls, and we want a good election party. Everybody is invited to join us.”
Students can attend a watch party on campus. Colleen Floyd, president of UW’s Political Science Club, said the University of Wyoming’s Pokes Vote initiative is also hosting an Election Day watch party at 7 p.m. in the lower level of the Wyoming Union.
“It’s free to University of Wyoming students, staff and faculty,” Floyd said. “They’re doing some really fun things to get people excited to be there. They’re giving away a lot of cool prizes. There’s also free food, always a bonus.”
Floyd said the prize packages include a Red Dead Redemption 2 PlayStation 4 bundle, Beats by Dre headphones, university store gift cards and other “swag.” UW’s Service Leadership and Community Engagement office has been hosting Pokes Vote events throughout the semester to encourage students to vote, including the watch party tonight.
“I’m really excited for it,” Floyd said. “I went to it during the 2016 presidential election, and even though that election itself was pretty heavily contested, people were pretty civil. So, that was really kind of fun to be around other people that were excited about it. I know various classes across campus are giving extra credit if you can prove that you voted.”
Residents and students can register to vote in Albany County even on Election Day, and Floyd said she is hoping for a huge turnout this year. She added UW’s Transit and Parking Services is offering a free shuttle from different points on campus to the National Guard Armory polling location.
“This might be the biggest turnout we’ve had for a midterm election,” Floyd said. “I’m really hoping that’s true. I’m really hoping that college-aged students and young people turn out.”
Anyone who is unsure which polling place to go to can find out by going to http://soswy.state.wy.us/Elections/PollPlace/Default.aspx
