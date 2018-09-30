How to submit to Local Briefs
Local theater group planning meeting
A membership meeting of The Unexpected Company Senior Theatre is slated for 2 p.m. today at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 Ivinson Ave. Plans will be formulated for the inaugural western musical production in the expanded AHSC in spring 2019, according to a news release. The group welcomes all seniors 50 and older to be part of a fun group and to share their talents on stage or behind the scenes.
Kiwanis collecting food
The Laramie Kiwanis Club plans to host its annual Food Drive today. Volunteers will be at the entrances of Safeway, Ridley’s and Walmart from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. asking shoppers to purchase a non-perishable item or two that can be donated to Interfaith-Good Samaritan or the Albany County School District No. 1 Backpack Program.
Local church hosting Blessing of the Animals
The Laramie Ministerial Association invites all pet lovers to have their animals blessed at 3 p.m. today on the lawn of the Ivinson Mansion, 603 Ivinson Ave. In case of rain, attendees will meet in the Trinity Lutheran Church across the street from the mansion.
Dogs need to be on leashes and other animals need to be properly contained, according to a news release. Call Patricia Tanzer Askew at 307-275-2733 for more information.
‘Songs’ concert set for today
The University of Wyoming Department of Music Faculty Recital Series is set to present Kaori Uno-Jack on bassoon and Naoko Suga as a guest pianist in “Songs” at 5 p.m. today in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The program will feature A. Vivaldi’s “Bassoon Concerto in E minor,” H. Dutilleux’s “Saraband et Cortège,” M. Ravel’s “Pièce en forme de Habanera,” and two Japanese songs, according to a news release. The performance is free to the public.
Chamber Orchestra to present ‘Baroque Alchemy’
The University of Wyoming Chamber Orchestra, directed by Dr. Beth Vanderborgh, is slated to present “Baroque Alchemy” at 7:30 p.m. today in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. The concert will be in the style of a concerto soloists’ orchestra and will feature string soloists from all sections of the orchestra, according to a news release. Featured will be Viviadi’s “Concerto Alla Rustica,” “Concerto for Four Violins” and “Concerto for Two Cellos,” as a well as the “Concerto for Three Violins” from Telemann’s Tafelmusik TWV 53. Concertmaster of the UW Symphony Orchestra, violinist Jesse Silva, will be featured in Bach’s “A Minor Concerto.” Hometown talents Ross Macintosh and Eloise Fadial will perform works of Telemann. Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
Laramie Police Department launches See Something Say Something campaign
The Laramie Police Department recently launched its See Something Say Something campaign to encourage residents to report suspicious activity to the toll-free number or to local law enforcement, according to a news release.
Residents can report suspicious activity or behavior to the toll-free number 833-446-4188 or to local law enforcement.
Suspicious activity is any observed behavior that could indicate terrorism or terrorism-related crime, the release states.
This includes but is not limited to:
— Unusual items or situations: A vehicle is parked in an odd location, a package or piece of luggage is unattended, a window/door is open that is usually closed, or other out-of-the-ordinary situations.
— Eliciting information: A person questioning individuals at a level beyond curiosity about a building’s purpose, operations, security procedures and/or personnel, shift changes, etc.
— Observation/surveillance: Someone pays unusual attention to facilities or buildings beyond a casual or professional interest. This includes extended loitering without explanation (particularly in concealed locations); unusual, repeated, and/or prolonged observation of a building (e.g., with binoculars, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) or video camera); taking notes or measurements; counting paces; sketching floor plans, etc.
The program will be administered by the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security, the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.
The Laramie Police Department joins other community statewide participating in the national program.
Veterans crisis line number open
How many numbers do you have in your phone? Do you have space for one more that could be the lifeline for someone in crisis? 1-800-273-8255 is that lifeline. In fact, it’s a national lifeline manned 24 hours a day for those who might be overwhelmed by life’s struggles and are thinking about hurting themselves, according to a news release. You might never need it — in fact, hopefully not. But if you do, won’t a minute now to save it be worth the time?
So, how does the Veterans Crisis Line fit in? While the 800 number is a national resource for anyone, callers simply press “1” to connect to the Veterans Crisis Line. Responders, many of whom are veterans themselves, are available to talk to veterans or anyone concerned about a veteran. It’s confidential and available 365 days a year. One number potentially helps anyone in crisis.
Interfaith places donation boxes at grocery stores
Interfaith-Good Samaritan recently placed blue donation boxes near the customer service desks at both Safeway and Ridley’s Family Market. Customers can drop in any non-perishable items as they exit the store. All donations go directly to Interfaith and are used in its food pantry to help feed hungry Laramie residents, according to a news release.
The pantry has 800-1,000 visitors every month, the release states.
Senior volunteers needed to work with students
The Foster Grandparent Program of the Wyoming Rockies is welcoming seniors who are 55 or older and would like to work with children, according to a news release. Senior volunteers support teachers and students in the classroom, receive a non-taxable stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers are willing to commit to 20 hours or more a week, with summers off. No prior classroom experience is necessary. Foster Grandparents tend to be individuals who care about their community and want to make a difference in their own lives and in the lives of the students they work with, the release states. Any interested senior, including veterans, are encouraged to call Maryalice at 307-223-1051, visit 968 N. Ninth St. in LaBonte Park or go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org for more information.
Driver needed for Home Delivered Meals
The Eppson Center for Seniors has a need for Home Delivered Meal drivers, according to a news release. There are openings for permanent routes and substitute drivers. Meals go out to homes at dinner time Mondays and lunch time Tuesdays-Fridays. This is a great service to folks who are unable to shop or cook for themselves. Call the Eppson Center at 745-5116 to volunteer or for more information.
Make It With Wool contest set for November
The district Make It With Wool contest is set for Nov. 16. This contest is to promote the beauty and versatility of wool fabrics and yarns, according to a news release. The goal is to encourage personal creativity in sewing, knitting, crocheting, spinning and weaving wool fabrics and yarns. Contestants must construct a garment for themselves using fabric or yarn that is at least 60 percent wool. Junior, Senior and Adult divisions must have their wool tested for wool content. This can be done by sending a 4x5 fabric sample or 24 inches of yarn and $7 to State Director Carol Macy, PO Box 428, Pine Bluffs, WY 82082. Samples must be postmarked on or before Monday. There are four age groups: Pre-teen, Junior, Senior and Adult. The winners of the district contest in the Adult, Senior and Junior divisions will advance to the state contest Dec. 2-3 in Casper.
Each district can send two Junior and two Senior contestants to the state contest. Entry forms are available at Cowgirl Yarn, 119 Ivinson Ave., or the Albany County Extension Office, 3520 S. Third St., Suite A. Entries are due to the district director by Nov. 12. Contact Julie Houchin, district No. 1 director, at 745-3525 or jdhouch@aol.com for more information.
ACGS Annual Banquet set for Oct. 9
The Albany County Genealogical Society is planning its annual banquet for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at the IOOF Hall, 431 S. 21st St. This year’s keynote address is “Women’s Suffrage and Family Values in early Wyoming” by Dr. William “Bud” Moore, retired head of the University of Wyoming History Department and ACGS member, according to a news release. He gives a fascinating and lively look at how Wyoming women exercised significant influence on public policy in the state’s early history.
Mobilized by church leaders and empowered by the right to vote, Wyoming women played a crucial role in mobilizing efforts to curb the vices of the time, the saloon, gambling and prostitution.
Guests are welcome and tickets are $15 per person. Reservations and payment can be sent to ACGS, PO Box 2182, Laramie, WY 82073, and must be received by Monday.
Contact Katie Morgan at pksmorgan@msn.com or 399-3881 for more information.
Next Prime Time set for Monday
The next installment of Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s Prime Time program is slated for Monday. Speaker Andrea Lewis, IMH billing and revenue director, will discuss open enrollment and Medicare facts, according to a news release.
The remaining 2018 schedule of speakers is as follows:
NOV. 5: Ted Cramer of Laramie Soup Kitchen (inviting everyone for lunch meals)
DEC. 3: The Melodees will perform a Christmas concert
Prime Time events are planned for the first Monday of each month at IMH, 255 N. 30th St. Lunch is available at 11:15 a.m. for $3.25 for members and $5 for non-members. The speaker will begin their presentation at noon. All speaker and/or topics are subject to change.
Call 742-2142, ext. 5513, to RSVP or for more information.
Laramie Lyceum to begin
For the past 35 years in Laramie, there has been an educational program called Laramie Lyceum, according to a news release.
The October 2018 session will be the 71st. People of all are encouraged to attend for $6 per weekly session.
The schedule is as follows:
Tuesday
9 a.m.: Rosemary Bratton with discuss the Hilde Project.
10:30 a.m.: Marla Peterson will discuss the new Big Hollow Food Co-Op.
OCT. 9
9 a.m.: Jennifer Lawrence will discuss her book “Soap Suds Row.”
10:30 a.m.: Mary Burman will discuss the University of Wyoming School of Nursing and the BRAND nursing program.
OCT. 16
9 a.m.: Barbara John will discuss the exploration of the sea floor.
10:30 a.m.: Richard Horner will discuss the carbon engineering initiative.
OCT. 23
9 a.m.: Game Warden Jason Sherwood will discuss poaching in Wyoming.
10:30 a.m.: Lusha Tronstad will discuss the Wyoming Natural Diversity Database.
Contact Billy Balthrop at 460-3560 or wyomab@yahoo.com for more information.
Candidate forum coming up
A Republican State Candidate Forum is planned from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lincoln Community Center, 365 W. Grand Ave.
Annual Burning of the Prayer Ribbons set for Tuesday
It is tradition to burn all the ribbons on the prayer fence at Canterbury House, the young adult ministry of the Episcopal Church, each fall near the beginning of the school year, according to a news release.
This year, the burning is planned for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 110 S. Ninth St. and includes the context of a short liturgy and the burning of the prayers that were in St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral’s prayer cloud this summer, plus those used in “Thy Kingdom Come.”
Following the burning, there will be dessert available inside Canterbury House. Contact Patricia at 307-275-2733 or ptaskew@gmail.com for more information.
Conference set for October
WyCOA and partners invite the public to attend the 2018 Wyoming Conference on Aging “Engage at Every Age” from Tuesday-Thursday at the University of Wyoming Conference Center. The conference includes national and regional speakers, interactive and panel sessions on topics such as healthy aging/community aging projects throughout Wyoming, dementia/Alzheimer’s, opioids and medication safety, hoarding, support presentations for caregivers, vendor exhibits and more, according to a news release. Go to www.uwyo.edu/wycoa or call 766-2829 for more information.
Soup Kitchen hosting open house
Local students who might be struggling to make ends meet, missing mom and dad’s home cooking, need a warm place to get food and escape from the cold this winter or want to learn about volunteer opportunities are invited to a Laramie Soup Kitchen open house event from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday at 104 S. Fourth St. Attendees can enjoy a free hot meal and get acquainted with the Laramie Soup Kitchen and all it has to offer, according to a news release.
This event is open to all members of the community, and Laramie Soup Kitchen hopes to expose more students to the organization by giving them an extra welcoming day to come in and enjoy the space, the release states.
Laramie Police Department to host Coffee with a Cop
Officers from the Laramie Police Department and community members will have an opportunity to come together Wednesday in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships and drink coffee, according to a news release. Coffee with a Cop is planned for 9 a.m.-noon at Starbucks, 2031 Grand Ave., and/or 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Coal Creek Coffee Co.’s uptown location, 2317 Grand Ave.
Coffee will be provided free of charge.
Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the Laramie Police Department, the release states. It is a national initiative supported by the United States Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.
Email officer Jason Crumpton at jcrumpton@cityoflaramie.org for more information.
Museum lunchtime event to continue
A free gallery walk-through of a new fall exhibition “Indigenous Mapping: Collecting Truths” with special guest Melanie Yazzie, artist, exhibition organizer and professor of printmaking at the University of Colorado-Boulder, is planned for 12:10-12:50 p.m. Wednesday in the University of Wyoming Art Museum
Led by Art Museum curators, discussions will be casual and informal. A free lunch will be provided following the in-gallery conversation.
The University of Wyoming Art Museum will host a series of gallery walk-through events the first Wednesday of each month during UW’s fall semester. Lunchtime Conversations with Curators is an informal gallery walk-through with museum curators and special guests that focuses on one of the exhibitions on view in the museum. Visitors are encouraged to continue the conversation after the in-gallery session. The monthly events are free to the public.
Email uwartmus@uwyo.edu, call 766-6622 or go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum for more information.
Department of Theatre and Dance planning performance
The University of Wyoming Department of Theatre and Dance opens the 2018-2019 season with a controversial new comedy about the battle between faith and reason, “Below the Navel Above the Knees.”
The comedy runs hits the stage at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and Oct. 11-13 in the Studio Theatre of the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts, a venue with limited seating. Tickets are $14 for the public, $11 for senior citizens and $7 for UW students. For opening night only, all tickets are $5. Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets and information.
Written and directed by UW playwright-in-residence William Missouri Downs, author and director of such comedies as “The Exit Interview” and “Fascism The Musical,” “Below the Navel Above the Knees” is the story of a liberal, agnostic college professor from California who, desperate for a job, takes a teaching position at a bible college in conservative rural Kansas, according to a news release. The comedy examines our need for faith and doubt.
Election forums coming up
Weekly General Election Candidate Forums, sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Laramie and the Albany County Public Library, are set to continue. All forums are from 7-9 p.m. at ACPL, 310 S. Eighth St.
The goal of these forums is to help voters make informed electoral decisions by providing candidates with an opportunity to present their positions on issues of concern to the community, according to a news release.
The forums will be digitally recorded and posted at www.wyominglwv.org/locals/laramie/laramie.html
The schedule is as follows:
THURSDAY: Wyoming House Districts 13, 14, 45, 46 and 47 and Wyoming Senate Districts 9 and 11 candidates
OCT. 11: Albany County School District No. 1 trustee candidates (areas A and B and at-large candidates)
OCT. 18: Hospital District trustee, Laramie Rivers Conservation District Rural and at-large supervisor and Albany County Fire District No. 1 director candidates
Food distribution set for Thursday
The next Food Bank of the Rockies Food Distribution is set for 1-3:30 p.m. Thursday in the south gym of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. Interfaith-Good Samaritan expects to receive grape juice, canned mixed vegetables, canned mixed fruit, dried kidney beans and more. This is a free event.
‘Angels’ performance part of Matthew Shepard memorial events
The Matthew Shepard 20th Memorial events continue with a unique musical experience featuring “Angel Action” activists from two decades ago, according to a news release. Jim Osborne and Nichol Bondurant will share their experiences along with musical performances by the University of Wyoming Collegiate Chorale, Laramie High School Plainsmen Singers and seventh and eighth grade students from Laramie Middle School at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. The event is free to the public.
Both Osborne and Bondurant donned the homemade angel wings as part of “Angel Action” to shield the public from hateful placards displayed by protesters from Westborough Baptist Church. Twenty years ago, they marched, silently down the streets of Laramie, and stood side by side creating a barrier and quiet demonstration of peace, the release states.
Musical responses to this story will include music by LGBT composers. The 40-voice UW Collegiate Chorale under the direction of Nicole Lamartine will perform “Why the Caged Bird Sings” by composer Jake Runestad, based on a poem by former slave Paul Lawrence Dunbar and will also sing a premiere of “Prayer for the World” by Daniel Schreiner. All participating choirs will join together on a piece by Karen Thomas, “New Skies” illuminating the hope of the “It Gets Better” pledge.
The Laramie High School Plainsmen Singers under the direction of Donna Solverud will present the folksong “No Time.” The Laramie Middle School singers are under the direction of Eric Sieger. The choirs will wear the iconic yellow armbands with green circles representing intolerance towards violence and the international symbol of peace.
Call Nicole Lamartine at 307-288-0042 or email choir@uwyo.edu for more information.
Art exhibit on display at Eppson Center
Art enthusiasts from the Laramie area have two weeks to visit the art exhibit at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St.
The various art pieces in the exhibit were created by students in the water color class at the Eppson Center and members of the Laramie Art Guild, according to a news release.
Approximately 50 paintings are in the exhibit. The realistic scenes are in a wide range of sizes. One part of the art exhibit features miniature paintings.
The Eppson Center is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Email Tony Guzzo at wyoarts@yahoo.com for more information.
Fall Preservation Series to continue Saturday
Laramie Local Foods is gearing up for its fall Sustainable Saturdays series. Four classes will help connect the Laramie community with sustainable practices, according to a news release.
All classes are at 9 a.m. at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St., and the schedule is as follows:
— Saturday: Jams and Jellies with Native Fruits: Attendees can learn to preserve the native fruits in their yards.
— NOV. 3: Fermenting with the Great Untamed: Attendees can learn to ferment mead and more.
— DEC. 1: Holiday Pies: Attendees can learn to make delicious pies for their holiday celebrations.
The registration fee is $10 per class or $30 for all four. Registration is through Eventbrite at www.laramielocalfoods.eventbrite.com.
Follow Laramie Local Foods on Facebook and Instagram for updates. Email laramielocalfoods@gmail.com for more information.
Bingo event to benefit local patient care
The ninth annual Vera Bradley Bingo Night is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Albany County Fairgrounds Building. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $25 each at Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s west entrance at the front desk, 255 N. 30th St. Only 200 tickets will be sold and no tickets will be sold at the door, according to a news release. This event always sells out, so tickets should be purchased early.
A ticket includes four bingo cards and dessert. With each bingo game won, a Vera Bradley purse or tote will be given away. There will also be silent auction tables, 50/50 raffle and a cash bar.
Event proceeds benefit exceptional patient care at IMH, the release states.
Community forum to discuss murder of Matthew Shepard
“Why Truth Matters: The Murder of Matthew Shepard … 20 Years Later” is slated for 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 2229 Grand Ave. Admission is free to the public.
The community forum will feature Steve Jimenez, the award-winning journalist and author of “The Book of Matt — Hidden Truths About the Murder of Matthew Shepard” and a panel of four special guests. They include Ray Hageman, who covered the murder for Wyoming radio, Malcolm Lazin, Equality Forum executive director, renowned LGBTQ activist and former federal prosecutor, Trudy McCraken, Laramie’s mayor at the time of the murder, and Reed Eckhardt, former Wyoming Tribune Eagle editor. Other guests are to be announced.
Civic Center Board to meet
The Laramie Plains Civic Center’s Monthly Joint Powers Board meeting has been moved from Oct. 10 to 5 p.m. Nov. 5 in Room 208 of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. The meeting is open to the public.
Biodiversity Movie Series to feature 2 Star Trek screenings
The Biodiversity Institute is planning two screenings of “Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home.” The free family-friendly screenings are set for 5-7 p.m. Oct. 11 and 2-4 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center, 10th and Lewis streets. Popcorn will be served.
Contact Dorothy Tuthill at dtuthill@uwyo.edu or 766-6279 or go to www.wyobiodiversity.org for more information.
Concert to feature local talent
An upcoming concert will consist of two talented Wyoming locals, Tie Hack and solo artist Timothy John, according to a news release. The event is from 7-10 p.m. Oct. 11 in the University of Wyoming Union Gardens and is free to the public. All ages are welcome.
Tie Hack is a five-piece band, originating in Laramie. Tie Hack brings a unique country-folk sound with a twist of rock, the release states. Find the band on Facebook to find out more about Tie Hack or to hear their most recent track “Cheyenne.”
Accompanying Tie Hack is soulful songwriter Timothy John, the release states. John is based out of Centennial and will share his original acoustic folk-rock songs with the Laramie community.
Go to www.musicbytimothyjohn.com to hear John’s debut album “Hand for Help” or to learn more about him.
Contact Donatellia Austin or Hannah Rhymes at astec@uwyo.edu or 307-365-4507 for more information.
Clothing drive set for Oct. 13
A Laramie Stake Clothing Drive is slated for 8 a.m.-noon Oct. 13 at the Laramie Stake Center, 3311 Hayford Ave.
The event is open to anyone who might need some free clothing. Call 760-1746 or email abinning72@gmail.com for more information.
Golden Boot Competition planned for UW Homecoming
The Golden Boot Competition is where any University of Wyoming department or Laramie business can decorate their offices based on the Homecoming theme, according to a news release. Decoration photos will be judged based on UW spirit/enthusiasm and originality/creativity in keeping with the theme: The World Needs More Cowboys. Photos must be submitted by midnight Oct. 17 to uwalumni@uwy.edu. One UW department and one local business will be selected as winners and be announced Oct. 19 through the UW Facebook page. Winners will get to display the Golden Boot for a year.
Decorations can only be made using personnel and supplies from the respective office, and smaller offices with limited personnel or resources can join another office in close proximity to compete, the release states.
The competition if sponsored by UniWyo Federal Credit Union.
Email Emily Vernon at evernon@uwyo.edu or Sarah Luke at sarahc@uwyo.eud for more information.
Global warming speaking event set for November
Noted educator Jeffrey Bennett plans to give his audience the foundation needed to speak intelligently about the science behind global warming and show attendees why the solutions to this important problem are ones people of all political persuasions can agree on, according to a news release.
Bennett’s Laramie stop of his The Global Warming Tour is Nov. 8 at the University of Wyoming. The time is yet to be determined. The event is free to the public.
Go to www.globalwarmingprimer.com/tour for more information.
