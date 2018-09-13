How to submit to Local Briefs
Veterans Services Center ribbon cutting, dedication set for Friday
Join the recently remodeled Veterans Services Center for their ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony at 1 p.m. Friday on the third floor of the University of Wyoming Student Union. The event is open to the public. The new center will be renamed The Marna M. Kuehne Foundation Veterans Services Center and its 2,300 square feet will house a student computer lab, group study area, conference room, student lounge, full kitchen, counseling office, director’s office and supply room, according to a news release. Call the Veterans Services Center at 766-6909 for more information.
Laramie Rotary Club hosting Dr. Maria Kinder
The Laramie Rotary Club plans to host Dr. Maria Kinder to discuss the Rwanda LEAP Program at this week’s program, scheduled for noon today in the O’Dwyers Public House basement meeting room, 1622 Grand Ave.
PFLAG to meet today
A Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays Chapter is forming in Laramie, and meetings are hosted at 6:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at St. Paul’s UCC, 602 Garfield St. Today’s meeting will be a welcome back to school potluck dinner. Uniting people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer with families, friends and allies, PFLAG is committed to advancing equality through its mission of support, education and advocacy, according to a news release.
Meetings are open to all, and PFLAG welcomes participation in establishing its chapter. Email pflaglaramie@gmail.com for more information.
Wyoming Promise meeting set for today
Wyoming Promise — Albany County is making the final push to collect the remaining petition signatures for the county by the October deadline, according to a news release. The next volunteer meeting is at 6:30 p.m. today at the UU Fellowship, 1402 Gibbon St.
The organization believes the people — not money, not super PACs, not corporations — govern Wyoming and the United States, the release states. Wyoming Promise is collecting signatures to put an initiative on Wyoming’s 2020 ballot. The initiative would call on Congress to pass a 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution to overturn the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United ruling and return power to the People. Call Sara Saulcy at 307-247-2911 or Sandra Voelker at 907-229-1172.
Book group to meet today
The Second Story Book Group is set to meet at 6:30 p.m. today at the Night Heron Bookstore, 107 Ivinson Ave.
The group will discuss “Murder on the Fly” by local author Jeffrey Lockwood.
Lockwood will be at the meeting to discuss the second in his series about a detective turned exterminator. Set in 1980s San Francisco, the hero (and the author) uses his knowledge of entomology to help solve the crime, according to a news release. Attendees can hear Lockwood speak about his writing process, the choice of setting for the novel and what else is in the pipeline.
The Second Story Book Group meets the second Thursday of every month. The selection for October is “Pachinko” by Min Jin Lee.
Music ensemble performance set for Simpson Plaza
Gamelan Candra Wyoga, Wyoming’s Balinese music ensemble, is set to perform at noon today at the University of Wyoming’s Simpson Plaza. The event is free to the public.
Between sets, attendees are welcome to try the instruments themselves, according to a news release. The instruments were handmade in Bali, Indonesia, before being shipped to Laramie in summer 1996. They were purchased with a gift from the Allan and Regina Willman Fund. The instruments are used for teaching and inreach and outreach throughout the state. Gamelan Candra Wyoga is a community ensemble guided by Balinese gamelan master I Made Lasmawan and dancer Ni Ketut Marni.
“Candra” refers to the beauty of the full moon, the release states. “Wyoga” has a double meaning, indicating both “Wyoming Gamelan” and “meditation on the beauty of the full moon” — a special pleasure in the beautiful state of Wyoming. New members are welcome and invited to join Gamelan Candra Wyoga’s weekly practice sessions from 5-7 p.m. Thursdays in Room 1010 of the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts.
Go to www.facebook.com/candrawyoga for more information about Gamelan Candra Wyoga and find a performance at www.youtube.com.
Relative Theatrics production continues
With partial funding by the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Relative Theatrics is gearing up to present “I’m Gonna Pray For You So Hard” by Halley Feiffer.
The play is directed by Anne Mason and features Noelia Antweiler (member of Actors’ Equity Association) and Peter Parolin.
Nominated for the John Gassner Playwriting Award, “I’m Gonna Pray For You So Hard” is an incredibly fierce play about eternal struggles of parents and children, according to a news release.
Ella (Antweiler) is a precocious actress whose goal in life is making her famous playwright father David (Parolin) proud. Throughout the course of a boozy evening, Ella and David deliberate about whether to read the reviews of her Off-Broadway debut … and things unravel from there.
Performances are slated for 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of the show for the general public and $10 in advance or $14 day-of for University of Wyoming student or senior citizens, with a limit of 50 seats per show.
Audience seating is on the stage. Attendees are encouraged to get tickets in advance or arrive early. The play contains adult themes and language, the release states.
Tickets are available at www.gryphontheatre.org, at the LPCC ofﬁce (Room 110) from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays or in person at Coal Creek TAP, 108 Grand Ave., for $12. Go to www.relativetheatrics.com for more information.
Roundtable to feature basics of personal, business finance
The next topic of the Wyoming Women’s Business Center Roundtable is Money Class 101. Attendees can learn to understand the basics of personal and business finance, according to a news release. The roundtable is from 8:30-10 a.m. today in Room 208 of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St.
Knowing the basics when it comes to personal and business finances is foundational to success as an entrepreneur, the release states. This free business roundtable will help participants develop a stronger understanding of basic financial concepts — that way, they can handle their money better.
The speaker, Joe Bennick, is a financial literacy expert and has experience advising and coaching Wyoming entrepreneurs.
Contact the Wyoming Women’s Business Center at 460-3943 or wwbc@uwyo.edu.
‘Laramie Inside Out’ screening set for Friday
The public is invited to join Laramie schools, businesses, community partners, city leaders and citizens in honoring the 20th memorial of Matthew Shepard, according to a news release. The documentary “Laramie Inside Out” will screen at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the University of Wyoming Union Family Room. The event is free to the public, and complimentary popcorn will be provided. “Laramie Inside Out” is not rated and has a runtime of 56 minutes. Director Beverly Seckinger will lead a panel discussion following the film.
This event reaffirms UW’s values and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and is designed to engage students, faculty, staff and community members, the release states. Find the event at www.uwyo.edu to learn more about the Matthew Shepard Memorial Group, future events and how to get involved.
Weekly anniversary tours to conclude Friday
The Laramie 150th Celebration steering committee would like to remind the public there are many more ways to participate in the celebration this summer.
The final event features Laramie Mural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Friday (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
Tours will be guided by local historians and are approximately 90 minutes long, according to a news release.
Participants should bring water and be prepared for cool evening weather. Contact Laramie Main Street at 760-3355 or downtownlaramie@gmail.com for more information.
Annual Mash Up set for Friday
The annual Downtown Mash Up event is slated for 7:30-11:30 p.m. Friday after the Downtown Laramie Farmers Market at the Hollyhock Mural, Second and Custer streets.
Students who live in the residence halls can use the University of Wyoming Transit & Parking Services, which will be offering free shuttles for the event from 6-8 p.m. and 10 p.m.-midnight from the East Orr Hall shuttle stop to downtown, according to a news release.
The event will feature local food vendors, cocktails and mocktails from Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, live music from Franklin Good Boy, Fat Stallion and The Woodpile presented by UniWyo Federal Credit Union, a paint-by-numbers mural and a social media scavenger hunt, and the winners of the cash prize will be announced. Also, the Mash Up includes wagon rides from Pistol and Pete, UW RSOs, Laramie businesses, exclusive swag and more.
This year’s sponsors include the University of Wyoming, UniWyo Federal Credit Union, The Curiosity Shoppe, Townsquare Media, Mountain Valley Properties, Pepsi — Wyoming Beverage, Premier Bone & Joint Centers, Rocky Mountain Power, Aspen Family Chiropractic, Speedgoat, The Knothole/Pinebeach Inc., Mountain Woods Furniture, The Photo Booth By BHP Imaging, Nu2u Sports, Security First Bank, Mountain West Farm Bureau, First Interstate Bank, Laramie Gm Auto Center, West Inc., Alsco, Corthell & King, Eagle Plumbing & Heating Inc., Hilton Garden Inn, Pence & Macmillan, Anton Collins Mitchell Llp., Anb Bank, Cook & Associates And Wyoming Public Media.
Find the event on Facebook for more information.
