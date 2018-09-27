Correction
A story on page A1 of Wednesday’s Boomerang, “Chesnut arrested for DUI,” contained an error. The legal limit for blood-alcohol content while operating a motor vehicle is 0.08 percent. The mistake was due to reporter error. The Boomerang regrets the mistake.
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
Linford Elementary School kicks off WATCH D.O.G.S Program
A Dads and Kids’ Pizza Night celebration to launch a family and community engagement program called WATCH D.O.G.S. (Dads Of Great Students) is slated for 6-7 p.m. today at Linford Elementary School, 120 S. Johnson St.
The WATCH D.O.G.S. program was created by a group of parents and educators in a single school in 1998 and has since grown to one of the largest and most respected family and community engagement initiatives in the country, according to a news release. Each year, thousands of schools across the country utilize the WATCH D.O.G.S. program to reach out to the fathers and father figures of their students and invite those men to take at least one full day off work during the school year and spend that entire day volunteering in their child’s school. Each year, WATCH D.O.G.S. ® generates millions of in school volunteer hours in support of our students and educators.
Call WATCH D.O.G.S.® at 888-540-3647, email info@dadsofgreatstudents.com or go to www.dadsofgreatstudents.com for more information on the program.
Call Amanda Lopez at 721-4439 for more information on tonight’s event.
Soup Kitchen hosting open house
Local students who might be struggling to make ends meet, missing mom and dad’s home cooking, need a warm place to get food and escape from the cold this winter or want to learn about volunteer opportunities are invited to a Laramie Soup Kitchen open house event from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday at 104 S. Fourth St. Attendees can enjoy a free hot meal and get acquainted with the Laramie Soup Kitchen and all it has to offer, according to a news release.
This event is open to all members of the community, and Laramie Soup Kitchen hopes to expose more students to the organization by giving them an extra welcoming day to come in and enjoy the space, the release states.
UW Wind Symphony to present ‘To the Stars, Moon, and Beyond’
The University of Wyoming Wind Symphony is scheduled to present its opening fall concert, “To the Stars, Moon, and Beyond,” at 7:30 p.m. today in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall.
The concert will present popular music from fanfare to folk, including Holst’s Jupiter from “The Planets,” Sousa marches, a throwback to the music of Glenn Miller featuring the saxophone section, film music by Michael Giacchino and more, according to a news release. Professor Scott Meredith will be also featured in a virtuoso trumpet competition piece from the late 1800s for soloist and brass band. The Wind Symphony is UW’s premiere concert band comprised of the finest wind and percussion musicians.
Tickets are $12 for the general public, $8 for senior citizens and $6 for UW students. Call at 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
Women’s Club hosting dessert event
The University Women’s Club is set to host its annual Desserts to Die For event from 7-9 p.m. today at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 Ivinson Ave. The fun evening will include socializing and learning about the club for the upcoming year as well as enjoying delicious desserts, according to a news release. The University Women’s Club is open to all women and has many unique groups to participate in. The club also organizes the annual Holiday Home Tour in December to fund scholarships for nontraditional female students at the University of Wyoming. Contact Shantel Anderson 399-4066 or bodesmom@gmail.com to receive membership information or for more information.
Election forums coming up
Weekly General Election Candidate Forums, sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Laramie and the Albany County Public Library, are set to continue. All forums are from 7-9 p.m. at ACPL, 310 S. Eighth St.
The goal of these forums is to help voters make informed electoral decisions by providing candidates with an opportunity to present their positions on issues of concern to the community, according to a news release.
The forums will be digitally recorded and posted at www.wyominglwv.org/locals/laramie/laramie.html
The schedule is as follows:
TODAY: Laramie City Council candidates (wards 1, 2 and 3)
OCT. 4: Wyoming House Districts 13, 14, 45, 46 and 47 and Wyoming Senate Districts 9 and 11 candidates
OCT. 11: Albany County School District No. 1 trustee candidates (areas A and B and at-large candidates)
OCT. 18: Hospital District trustee, Laramie Rivers Conservation District Rural and at-large supervisor and Albany County Fire District No. 1 director candidates
Wyoming Promise meeting set for today
Wyoming Promise — Albany County is making the final push to collect the remaining petition signatures for the county by the Oct. 31 deadline, according to a news release. The next volunteer meeting is at 6:30 p.m. today at the UU Fellowship, 1402 Gibbon St.
The organization believes the people — not money, not super PACs, not corporations — govern Wyoming and the United States, the release states. Wyoming Promise is collecting signatures to put an initiative on Wyoming’s 2020 ballot. The initiative would call on Congress to pass a 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution to overturn the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United ruling and return power to the People. Call Sara Saulcy at 307-247-2911 or Sandra Voelker at 907-229-1172.
Rotary Club to discuss 5th-penny tax renewal
The Laramie Rotary Club plans to host the City Manager’s Office to discuss the fifth-penny tax renewal on the general ballot at this week’s program, set for noon today in the O’Dwyers Public House basement meeting room, 1622 Grand Ave.
ESPC to celebrate 25 years
The Equality State Policy Center is planning an event to celebrate its 25 years of service, according to a news release.
The celebration is set for 6:30-8:30 p.m. today at the Lincoln Community Center, 365 W. Grand Ave.
A $25 donation is suggested to benefit ESPC’s fundraiser. Food and refreshments, live music and quiet side rooms to connect with friends will be available, the release states.
The Equality State Policy Center is the leading organization in Wyoming working to promote transparent government, fair elections, and thriving communities. ESPC is comprised of public interest groups such as the Wyoming Education Association, Wyoming Equality, ACLU, Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault, Wind River Native Advocacy Center, conservation groups such as the Sierra Club Wyoming Chapter, labor groups such as the United Steelworkers, Federated Firefighters and more, the release states.
Laramie VFW planning fundraiser
Laramie VFW Post 2221 is slated to host a Wreaths Across America Indian Taco fundraising dinner form 5-7 p.m. Friday at 2142 Garfield St. The dinner is co-hosted by Wreaths Across America fundraising partners, Jacques Laramie Chapter of the Daughters of the America Revolution and Laramie Valley Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol Funds raised will be used to buy wreaths to place on veteran graves at Greenhill Cemetery this holiday season, according to a news release.
Tickets are $10 each, and dinner will also feature a silent auction. Locally, a ceremony will be hosted at 11 a.m. Dec. 15 at the cemetery, followed by the placement of wreaths. There are nearly 1,700 veteran graves at the cemetery, the release states.
Email waa-dar@charter.net for more information.
Rainbow Valley Special Road District planning meeting
The Rainbow Valley Special Road District Board is slated to meet at 10 a.m. Friday at the Centennial Valley Library in Centennial. The agenda for the meeting will include a review of the RVSRD budget, putting up a sign for the annual meeting, reviewing and possibly changing the by-laws, a discussion regarding the election of board members and whether to add additional members, a discussion about a proposed new development and notice to RVSRD members and setting the next board and annual meeting dates. All members are invited to attend and join in the discussion. Go to www.rvsrd.info for more information.
Night of Worship set for Friday
Harvest Church is planning a Night of Worship, and the entire Laramie community is invited to attend, according to a news release. The event is set for 7-9 p.m. Friday at the church, 2535 Harvest Drive, and will feature guest worship artists Brent and Tani Parker.
Contact the church office at 745-9494 or frontoffice@weareharvest.com or go to www.weareharvest.com for more information.
Wyoming leaders in Medicine Physician Leadership Academy to visit Laramie
The Wyoming Medical Society is slated to host the first session of the 2018-2019 Wyoming Leaders in Medicine Physician Leadership Academy from Friday-Saturday at the Laramie Hilton Garden Inn, 2229 Grand Ave.
This program offers Wyoming physicians the opportunity to learn more about public policy processes and the health care landscape in Wyoming, while receiving high-level training in leadership and advanced critical thinking skills, according to a news release.
The academy class will have the opportunity to have brunch with University of Wyoming President Laurie Nichols at her residence and tour the UW WWAMI facility on campus. UW Department of Geology and Geophysics professor Carol D. Frost, Ph.D., is scheduled as a guest speaker and will be presenting “Fingerprints on Wyoming’s Rock of Ages” to the class, the release states.
How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
