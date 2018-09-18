How to submit to Local Briefs
Rotary to host UW associate vice provost, social event
Laramie Sunrise Rotary plans to meet at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday at the Holiday Inn, 204 S. 30th St. The program speaker will be Dr. Anthony Ogden, the new associate vice provost of global engagement at the University of Wyoming. He will be speaking about the Global Engagement Program. This meeting is open to the public.
Additionally, the rotary is preparing for a social at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at Altitude for drinks and dinner while brewing a collaboration beer with Altitude brewers. Attendees can RSVP via Facebook or call 760-9977. Find the rotary on Facebook for more information.
Climate change group to meet Wednesday
Citizens’ Climate Lobby is a nonpartisan grassroots organization working to generate political will to address climate change, according to a news release. Specifically, CCL supports a legislative proposal entitled Carbon Fee and Dividend. The Laramie Citizens’ Climate Lobby monthly meeting is set for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church, 1517 Canby St. Attendees can enter through the southeast entrance off the patio.
Election forums coming up
Weekly General Election Candidate Forums, sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Laramie and the Albany County Public Library, are set to begin Thursday. All forums are from 7-9 p.m. at ACPL, 310 S. Eighth St.
The goal of these forums is to help voters make informed electoral decisions by providing candidates with an opportunity to present their positions on issues of concern to the community, according to a news release.
The forums will be digitally recorded and posted at www.wyominglwv.org/locals/laramie/laramie.html
The schedule is as follows:
THURSDAY: Albany County Commission and Albany County Office candidates (assessor, attorney, clerk of district court, coroner, county clerk, sheriff and treasurer)
SEPT. 27: Laramie City Council candidates (wards 1, 2 and 3)
OCT. 4: Wyoming House Districts 13, 14, 45, 46 and 47 and Wyoming Senate Districts 9 and 11 candidates
OCT. 11: Albany County School District No. 1 trustee candidates (areas A and B and at-large candidates)
OCT. 18: Hospital District trustee, Laramie Rivers Conservation District Rural and at-large supervisor and Albany County Fire District No. 1 director candidates
United Way director to speak at Laramie Rotary Club meeting
The Laramie Rotary Club is set to host Paul Heimer, the executive director of United Way of Albany County, at its next program, set for noon Thursday in the O’Dwyers Public House basement meeting room, 1622 Grand Ave.
UW grad to speak at TechTalk meeting
TechTalk Laramie is set to meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, 320 S. Second St. University of Wyoming graduate Austin Griffith will speak on “Blockchain Beyond Cryptocurrency,” a followup to Laramie’s recent WyoHackathon focused on blockchain technology, according to a news release. Go to www.meetup.com/techtalklaramie for more information.
Cancer benefit fundraiser slated for Saturday
The Big Laramie Valley Cancer Benefit is scheduled for Saturday at Harmony School, 19 miles west on Wyoming Highway 230. A dinner of soup, salad and cookies will be served at 6 p.m., and a live auction will begin at 7:15 p.m. Donations for the live auction can be dropped off at the Century 21 office at 2900 Grand Ave.
Tickets are $5 per adults and $2.50 per child 11 or younger.
Proceeds will benefit local cancer patients.
Call 307-343-0089 or 745-5958 for more information.
Laramie VFW planning fundraiser
Laramie VFW Post 2221 is slated to host a Wreaths Across America Indian Taco fundraising dinner form 5-7 p.m. Sept. 28 at 2142 Garfield St. The dinner is co-hosted by Wreaths Across America fundraising partners, Jacques Laramie Chapter of the Daughters of the America Revolution and Laramie Valley Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol Funds raised will be used to buy wreaths to place on veteran graves at Greenhill Cemetery this holiday season, according to a news release.
Tickets are $10 each, and dinner will also feature a silent auction. Locally, a ceremony will be hosted at 11 a.m. Dec. 15 at the cemetery, followed by the placement of wreaths. There are nearly 1,700 veteran graves at the cemetery, the release states.
Email waa-dar@charter.net for more information.
Biodiversity Movie Series to feature 2 Star Trek screenings
The Biodiversity Institute is planning two screenings of “Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home.” The free family-friendly screenings are set for 5-7 p.m. Oct. 11 and 2-4 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center, 10th and Lewis streets. Popcorn will be served.
Contact Dorothy Tuthill at dtuthill@uwyo.edu or 766-6279 or go to www.wyobiodiversity.org for more information.
Golden Boot Competition planned for UW Homecoming
The Golden Boot Competition is where any University of Wyoming department or Laramie business can decorate their offices based on the Homecoming theme, according to a news release. Decoration photos will be judged based on UW spirit/enthusiasm and originality/creativity in keeping with the theme: The World Needs More Cowboys. Photos must be submitted by midnight Oct. 17 to uwalumni@uwy.edu. One UW department and one local business will be selected as winners and be announced Oct. 19 through the UW Facebook page. Winners will get to display the Golden Boot for a year.
Decorations can only be made using personnel and supplies from the respective office, and smaller offices with limited personnel or resources can join another office in close proximity to compete, the release states.
The competition if sponsored by UniWyo Federal Credit Union.
Email Emily Vernon at evernon@uwyo.edu or Sarah Luke at sarahc@uwyo.eud for more information.
Historical society to begin meetings
The Albany County Historical Society is set to host its first meeting of the fall at 7 p.m. today at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 Ivinson Ave. The public is invited to this free event. A social hour with refreshments begins at 6:30 p.m.
Brent Breithaupt and Jack Deibert will present highlights of their 2016 book, “Tracks, Trails, and Thieves: The Adventures, Discoveries, and Historic Significance of the Ferdinand V. Hayden’s 1868 Geological Survey of Wyoming and Adjacent Territories.” They will focus on how Hayden’s experiences at Fort Sanders near the beginning of his expedition significantly changed the course and scope of the survey. Books will be available for purchase, according to a news release.
Contact Jane Nelson at jnelson@uwyo.edu or 745-8541 or go to www.wyoachs.com for more information.
Nutrition class planned for Wednesday
A Cent$ible Nutrition Class for WIC clients is at noon Wednesday at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. This institution is an equal opportunity provider. Call 721-2535 for questions, scheduling and more information.
Law firm hosting film screening about opioids
The public is invited to a special screening of critically acclaimed film “Andy Irons: Kissed by God,” sponsored by the Ochs Law Firm.
The free public screening is at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. Doors open at 7 p.m.
The screening is to bring awareness and education to Wyoming communities concerning the greatest public health crisis of our time: the opioid epidemic, according to a news release.
ACPL planning meeting
The public is invited to attend the monthly Albany County Public Library Board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Beartree Tavern & Café in Centennial. There is a period for public comment at the beginning of the meeting, and topics on the agenda include the library’s contract with the Centennial Library and Cultural Association, the special-purpose tax spending priorities and board and administration roles, according to a news release. Call 721-2580 or email info@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
