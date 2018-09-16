How to submit to Local Briefs
Yoga in Nature set for Sept. 23
The public is invited to join the Sierra Club Wyoming chapter and Debbie Mathew for a relaxing yoga session surrounded by the beauty of towering rock formations and golden fall aspen trees at Pole Mountain on the Medicine Bow National Forest. Yoga in Nature is planned for 3 p.m. Sept. 23, and the group will take a short hike to a grassy meadow, followed by an hour of yoga in a lovely natural setting, expertly guided by Mathew of Yoga Oasis, according to a news release. No experience is necessary to participate.
Attendees should plan to bring a yoga mat, towel or blanket they don’t mind getting a little dirty, a soft block if they have one and water. They should also dress in comfortable, stretchy clothing in layers.
This workshop is free to the public, but pre-registration is required. Contact Cari Glantz at 402-867-4036 or cglantz84@hotmail.com to register or for more information.
Biodiversity Movie Series returns
The Biodiversity Movie Series is scheduled to continue at 2 p.m. today with a screening of “WALL-E” at the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center. The 2008 Pixar film follows an animated trash compactor on a future earth that has been abandoned and is covered with garbage. The screening is free to the public. Go to www.wyomingbiodiversity.org for more information.
Veterans crisis line number open
How many numbers do you have in your phone? Do you have space for one more that could be the lifeline for someone in crisis? 1-800-273-8255 is that lifeline. In fact, it’s a national lifeline manned 24 hours a day for those who might be overwhelmed by life’s struggles and are thinking about hurting themselves, according to a news release. You might never need it — in fact, hopefully not. But if you do, won’t a minute now to save it be worth the time?
So, how does the Veterans Crisis Line fit in? While the 800 number is a national resource for anyone, callers simply press “1” to connect to the Veterans Crisis Line. Responders, many of whom are veterans themselves, are available to talk to veterans or anyone concerned about a veteran. It’s confidential and available 365 days a year. One number potentially helps anyone in crisis.
Interfaith places donation boxes at grocery stores
Interfaith-Good Samaritan recently placed blue donation boxes near the customer service desks at both Safeway and Ridley’s Family Market. Customers can drop in any non-perishable items as they exit the store. All donations go directly to Interfaith and are used in its food pantry to help feed hungry Laramie residents, according to a news release.
The pantry has 800-1,000 visitors every month, the release states.
Senior volunteers needed to work with students
The Foster Grandparent Program of the Wyoming Rockies is welcoming seniors who are 55 or older and would like to work with children, according to a news release. Senior volunteers support teachers and students in the classroom, receive a non-taxable stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers are willing to commit to 20 hours or more a week, with summers off. No prior classroom experience is necessary. Foster Grandparents tend to be individuals who care about their community and want to make a difference in their own lives and in the lives of the students they work with, the release states. Any interested senior, including veterans, are encouraged to call Maryalice at 307-223-1051, visit 968 N. Ninth St. in LaBonte Park or go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org for more information.
Driver needed for Home Delivered Meals
The Eppson Center for Seniors has a need for Home Delivered Meal drivers, according to a news release. There are openings for permanent routes and substitute drivers. Meals go out to homes at dinner time Mondays and lunch time Tuesdays-Fridays. This is a great service to folks who are unable to shop or cook for themselves. Call the Eppson Center at 745-5116 to volunteer or for more information.
Laramie Police Department launches See Something Say Something campaign
The Laramie Police Department recently launched its See Something Say Something campaign to encourage residents to report suspicious activity to the toll-free number or to local law enforcement, according to a news release.
Residents can report suspicious activity or behavior to the toll-free number 833-446-4188 or to local law enforcement.
Suspicious activity is any observed behavior that could indicate terrorism or terrorism-related crime, the release states.
This includes but is not limited to:
— Unusual items or situations: A vehicle is parked in an odd location, a package or piece of luggage is unattended, a window/door is open that is usually closed, or other out-of-the-ordinary situations.
— Eliciting information: A person questioning individuals at a level beyond curiosity about a building’s purpose, operations, security procedures and/or personnel, shift changes, etc.
— Observation/surveillance: Someone pays unusual attention to facilities or buildings beyond a casual or professional interest. This includes extended loitering without explanation (particularly in concealed locations); unusual, repeated, and/or prolonged observation of a building (e.g., with binoculars, unmanned aerial vehicle [UAV] or video camera); taking notes or measurements; counting paces; sketching floor plans, etc.
The program will be administered by the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security, the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.
The Laramie Police Department joins other community statewide participating in the national program.
Joint powers board to meet Monday
The Albany County Tourism Joint Powers Board meeting is slated for 4 p.m. Monday at the offices, 210 Custer St. The public is welcome. Call staff at 745-4195 for more information.
Classes, breastfeeding café, planned
A free community breastfeeding café is planned for 10:30 a.m.-noon Monday at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. Attendees can drop in at any point, and the café is open to all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers. This is an informal support group with a certified lactation counselor present to offer support. Drinks and snacks will be provided, and young children are welcome. This is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Call Jasmine Puskarcik at 721-2535 for more information.
A Cent$ible Nutrition Class for WIC clients is at noon Wednesday at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St.
Historical society to begin meetings
The Albany County Historical Society is set to host its first meeting of the fall at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 Ivinson Ave. The public is invited to this free event. A social hour with refreshments begins at 6:30 p.m.
Brent Breithaupt and Jack Deibert will present highlights of their 2016 book, “Tracks, Trails, and Thieves: The Adventures, Discoveries, and Historic Significance of the Ferdinand V. Hayden’s 1868 Geological Survey of Wyoming and Adjacent Territories.” They will focus on how Hayden’s experiences at Fort Sanders near the beginning of his expedition significantly changed the course and scope of the survey. Books will be available for purchase, according to a news release.
Contact Jane Nelson at jnelson@uwyo.edu or 745-8541 or go to www.wyoachs.com for more information.
Law firm hosting film screening about opioids
The public is invited to a special screening of critically acclaimed film “Andy Irons: Kissed by God,” sponsored by the Ochs Law Firm.
The free public screening is at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. Doors open at 7 p.m.
The screening is to bring awareness and education to Wyoming communities concerning the greatest public health crisis of our time: the opioid epidemic, according to a news release.
ACPL planning meeting
The public is invited to attend the monthly Albany County Public Library Board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Beartree Tavern & Café in Centennial. There is a period for public comment at the beginning of the meeting, and topics on the agenda include the library’s contract with the Centennial Library and Cultural Association, the special-purpose tax spending priorities and board and administration roles, according to a news release. Call 721-2580 or email info@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Albany County CattleWomen planning cookout, meeting
The Albany County CattleWomen’s last Ranch Cookout for this year is set for Thursday at the Sims Ranch near McFadden. A sirloin steak dinner with all the fixings will be served for $15 a plate. Jock & Betty Faris and Friends will provide live music, and there will be a special presentation by Don Sims. He created a historical brand board featuring all the ranchers in Rock Creek Valley, according to a news release.
A caravan will be leaving at 5:15 p.m. from the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St., and traveling through Rock River on the way to McFadden.
Additionally, the CattleWomen invite local women interested in the livestock industry and the promotion of beef to join its organization. The first meeting this fall is planned for 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St. The group organizes the ranch cookouts, the annual ranch tour, the Ag Expo for third-grade students and many other activities promoting beef, according to a news release. Scholarships are also provided by the organization. Call 721-5031 by Wednesday to make reservations for lunch or for more information.
Archaeology awareness event coming up
The 20th Annual George C. Frison Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology and Wyoming Archaeology Awareness Month sponsored lecture is slated for 4-6 p.m. Thursday in the University of Wyoming Ag Auditorium. Dr. Stuart Fiedel, senior archaeologist at Louis Berger Group, will present this year’s lecture, “Native American Origins: Reconciling the Evidence of Ancient Genomes and Archaeology.” A reception will follow in the department foyer.
The event is free to the public. Contact Lori Hogan at lori.hogan2@wyo.gov or 307-777-5196 or go to www.wyoshpo.state.wy.us/aamonth for more information.
MOPS group to meet Thursday
MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) and MomsNext (Mothers of school-aged children) meets from 9-11 a.m. Thursday and twice a month at Snowy Range Evangelical Free Church, 2552 N. 15th St.
This is a place for mothers to build friendships and community amidst the season of raising small children, according to a news release. All faith backgrounds are welcome. Attendees learn from guest speakers, discussion groups and enjoy breakfast together. Child care is provided for a small fee along with a small fee for membership. Find Laramie MOPS International on Facebook for more information.
Soroptimist planning 1st meeting of season
Soroptimist of Laramie plans to host the first business meeting of this year at noon Thursday at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, 320 S. Second St. Visitors, guests and prospective new members are invited.
Soroptimist is a charity organization that works toward empowering women and children to be the best they can be, according to a news release. Attendees can enjoy lunch and find out if this charitable service organization is best for them, Call 742-5755 to make reservations for lunch or for more information.
Relative Theatrics to host free reading
With partial funding by Wyoming Humanities, Relative Theatrics is set to present a free reading of “Bright Half Life” by Tanya Barfield as part of Read, Rant, Relate: Igniting Conversation through Theatre. “Bright Half Life” is a moving love story that spans decades in an instant — from marriage, children, skydiving and the infinite moments that make a life together, according to a news release.
The free public event is at 7 p.m. Thursday in Room 278 of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St.
The reading is part of Read, Rant, Relate: Igniting Conversation Through Theatre. A post-reading discussion will be led by Patrick Konesko. Read, Rant, Relate is a free play-reading program funded in part by the Wyoming Humanities. Experience a new piece of contemporary dramatic literature every other month with Relative Theatrics. Participants will engage directly with modern plays by listening to actor led readings of the texts, then joining discussions breaking down the thematic elements of the works and their relevance to today’s society, the release states.
Go to www.relativetheatrics.com for more information.
UW Symphony to present The Magic of Broadway
The University of Wyoming Symphony plans to start the It’s Magic season with an early bang, according to a news release. This half-pops, half-classical concert zooms up and down New York’s Broadway, from the Theater District to Lincoln Center and back. And to celebrate, there will be a pre-concert welcome-back reception at 6:45 p.m. Thursday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Lobby. Light refreshments will be served as attendees as you gather their tickets, listen to some lobby music and meet the Symphony Board, all sponsored by UniWyo Federal Credit Union. The concert then begins at 7:30 p.m.
Tweet Seats will still be available for audience members who like to stay connected to social media are welcome — silently — to share their experiences online, the release states. “Tweet Seats are available only in the back two rows of the auditorium, and attendees should tell the box office they want Tweet Seats when they purchase tickets.
Tickets are $12 for the general public, $8 for senior citizens and $6 for UW students. Season tickets are also still available.
Call 766-6666, visit BCPA or the Wyoming Union box offices or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
Izaak Walton League to meet
The Travelle Chapter of the Izaak Walton League is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Laramie Fire Department Station No. 2, 1558 N. 23rd St. Chapter secretary Ray Jacquot is scheduled to give a talk called “Ruins and Wildflowers: Three Special Places in the On-and-Off Bear’s Ears National Monument, Utah.” The talk will be about sites that need protections granted by national monument status and the history of national monument creation by the federal government. Contact chapter President George Janack at janack@uwyo.edu for more information.
Downtown Clinic to celebrate completion of Blue Sky solar energy project
The Downtown Clinic is planning a ribbon cutting to celebrate its newly completed renewable energy project. The 25-panel solar array will offset the clinic’s energy usage by 98 percent, according to a news release.
The event is at 10 a.m. Friday at the clinic, 611 S. Second St. and will include Rocky Mountain Power officials, Laramie City Council members and Blue Sky customers.
Made possible by a $33,675 grant from Blue Sky customers, the project also includes the state’s first Blue Sky battery storage component that will help protect medical supplies, such as vaccines, during emergencies.
The cost savings generated will be redirected to providing additional free comprehensive primary health care to low-income, uninsured residents of Albany County.
Rocky Mountain Power’s Blue Sky customers have awarded more than 140 renewable energy grants to community-serving organizations since 2006, the release states.
Higher Ground Fair planned for Sept. 22-23
The Higher Ground Fair is a weekend-long event celebrating and highlighting life in the Rocky Mountain region, according to a news release. The event is set for 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Albany County Fairgrounds, 3510 S. Third Street.
The organizers have a commitment to find, showcase and promote music, agriculture, art, culture, and food from the six Rocky Mountain states of Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming and the Native First Nations that also call this region home, the release states. The fair is sponsored by and benefits the nonprofit work of Feeding Laramie Valley and Action Resources International.
Contact Celeste at 307-223-4399 or celeste@highergroundfair.org for questions.
Go to www.highergroundfair.org for more information.
Foster Grandparents hosting cornhole showdown
Foster Grandparents of the Wyoming Rockies plan to present its second annual High Country Corn Hole Showdown fundraiser Saturday at the Higher Ground Fair. Participants can sign up a team of two and compete for cash prizes, according to a news release.
All proceeds benefit local seniors who serve as Senior Corp Foster Grandparents in area schools and early childhood centers, the release states.
Go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org or visit 968 N. Ninth St. to register or for more information.
Women of the Moose hosting fundraiser
The Women of the Moose plan to host a Hamburger Bar Dinner and QuarterMania game fundraiser at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St.
QuarterMania is a cross between an auction and a raffle where people “bid” to win a product/prize of goods donated by vendors and members, according to a news release. It is a night of socializing and entertaining while fundraising for the Community Service Committee.
With a ticket for $20, attendees will receive one numbered auction paddle, one matching ball, one raffle ticket, a roll of quarters and entry into the hamburger bar. Additional paddles and raffle tickets will be for sale, along with more quarters if needed. Bidding starts at one quarter for prize.
Get tickets in advance by stopping by the Moose Lodge during open hours or contacting a Moose member. Email hhpribble@aol.com or call 760-0860 for more information.
5k to support pregnancy center
The Heart to Heart Baby Steps 5k and Walk for Life is scheduled for Saturday at Optimist Park. The run is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. and the walk at 10:30 a.m., followed by a pancake breakfast. Registration is $35 before Thursday or $50 on race day, and participants are encouraged to collect donations from sponsors. Proceeds will support the work of Heart to Heart Pregnancy Center, which offers free pregnancy support and resources. Go to www.laramiepregnancy.com for more information.
Jelm Mountain Run to benefit search and rescue
Now in its 24th year, the Jelm Mountain Run is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday at the road to the summit of Jelm Mountain, which is located about 3 miles south of Woods Landing on Wyoming Highway 10.
The 10-mile race takes runners to the summit of the mountain and back down.
Registration is $55 and includes a hooded sweatshirt, with a discount for High Plains Harriers members.
Proceeds will benefit Albany County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue. Go to www.highplainsharriers.org/jelm for more information.
Beitel to host adventure race
Fourth-graders at Beitel Elementary School are raising money to attend Teton Science School with Race to the Tetons, an adventure race scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday at the Laramie Railroad Depot. Teams are invited to run, bike and walk their way through challenges by following clues, with divisions for different levels of competition. Registration starts at $80 for a team of four, and all proceeds will support student tuition for Teton Science School. Go to www.facebook.com/racetothetetons for more information.
Volunteer opportunity to highlight Public Lands Day
In honor of National Public Lands Day on Saturday, a trail maintenance day has been scheduled for public lands near Laramie. The University of Wyoming Service, Leadership and Community Engagement office is partnering with the UW Outdoor Program, Medicine Bow National Forest, Wyoming Conservation Corps, Common Outdoor Ground and Laramie BikeNet.
Volunteers are planning to meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Outdoor Program office to divide into groups going to Pole Mountain and the Schoolyard Trails.
Lunch will be provided. Go to www.facebook.com/uwoutdoorprogram for more information.
Sewing Guild honoring National Sewing Month
In honor of September being recognized as National Sewing Month by former President Ronald Regan, the Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild plans to present Nancy Sapin, Sulky Thread’s national educator, at the next meeting. The meeting is at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 in the basement of the United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1215 Gibbon St. Attendees should enter through the east-side door.
The meeting is open to the public and all interested quilters, seamstresses, craft sewers, 4-H clothing members, secondary and university students are encouraged to attend, according to a news release.
Sapin’s presentation “Thread Jazz for Quilting and Embellishing” will cover wearables and quilts, needles and thread know-hows, stabilizers, metallic threads, thread weights, when to use polyester vs. rayon thread and many other topics of interest to everyone who enjoys the creative sewing arts, the release states. Light refreshments will be served, and a variety of Sulky door prizes with also be given out.
The Laramie chapter hosts its meetings at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month September-May.
Garden Club to meet
The Laramie Garden Club plans to host its meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 25 at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. Attendees should enter through the north door.
Attendance is free to the public.
A presentation by Helen Coates on “the wonderful ways gardens keep us healthy” will include great images of local flowers and gardens and botanical gardens, as she covers the many benefits, for mental and physical well being, according to a news release.
Go to www.laramiegardenclub.org or search “Laramie all things gardening” on Facebook for more information.
Family-to-Family fall education course continues
NAMI Laramie, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is sponsoring the Family-to-Family Education Program for the families and loves ones of people living with serious, persistent mental illness, according to a news release.
The course and materials are free to the public, and attendees meet weekly from 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 4 at Peak Wellness Center, 1263 N. 15th St. The deadline to register is Sept. 25.
The course is designed for family and significant others only of those living with serious mental illness and is not appropriate for those actually living with an illness or professionals, the release states.
Call Carol at 745-3164 or Sharon at 745-7027 to register or for more information.
Women’s Club hosting dessert event
The University Women’s Club is set to host its annual Desserts to Die For event from 7-9 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 Ivinson Ave. The fun evening will include socializing and learning about the club for the upcoming year as well as enjoying delicious desserts, according to a news release. The University Women’s Club is open to all women and has many unique groups to participate in. The club also organizes the annual Holiday Home Tour in December to fund scholarships for nontraditional female students at the University of Wyoming. Contact Shantel Anderson 399-4066 or bodesmom@gmail.com to receive membership information or for more information.
Punkin’ Chunkin’ & Harvest Fall Festival slated for Sept. 29
The public in welcome to Laramie Foster Closet’s Pumpkin’ Chunkin’ 2.0 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Attendees can watch teams compete to win the title of Lord of the Gourd and more than $2,000 in prizes, according to a news release. Vendors, children’s games and food trucks will be at the event. This is an opportunity to support local children in foster care. Admission is $5.
Contact Jennifer Vazqueztell at laramiefostercloset@gmail.com or 561-729-2945 or go to www.laramiefostercloset.com.
Annual festival to honor Japanese culture
The Japan-America Society of Wyoming is scheduled to present its 11th Festival of Japan from 1:30-4 p.m. Sept. 29 in the theater of Laramie High School, 1710 Boulder Drive, near the Laramie Community Recreation Center. Admission is free to the public.
The Denver Taiko, which has been performing in Denver and around the region for 39 years, will open the show with a one-hour visually exciting performance of traditional and modern Japanese-style drumming, according to a news release.
Other highlights of the festival will include a koto (traditional Japanese stringed instrument) demonstration by local musicians, a Japanese dance demonstration by the Snowy Range International Folk Dance Club, and a demonstration of karate by the Laramie Kempo Karate club headed by Ms. Amber Travsky, all of which will be in the theater.
An anime movie will be provided by the Japanese Counsel-General of Denver. This 25-minute 2003 film is entitled “Voices of a Distant Star” and will be screened from 3-3:30 p.m. in Room 2024.
The Festival of Japan is co-sponsored by the Japan-America Society of Wyoming, the Laramie High School International Club and the Japan Culture Club. This event is supported in part by a grant from the Japan Foundation at Los Angeles.
Local church hosting Blessing of the Animals
The Laramie Ministerial Association invites all pet lovers to have their animals blessed at 3 p.m. Sept. 30 on the lawn of the Ivinson Mansion, 603 Ivinson Ave. In case of rain, attendees will meet in the Trinity Lutheran Church across the street from the mansion.
Dogs need to be on leashes and other animals need to be properly contained, according to a news release. Call Patricia Tanzer Askew at 307-275-2733 for more information.
Make It With Wool contest set for November
The district Make It With Wool contest is set for Nov. 16. This contest is to promote the beauty and versatility of wool fabrics and yarns, according to a news release. The goal is to encourage personal creativity in sewing, knitting, crocheting, spinning and weaving wool fabrics and yarns. Contestants must construct a garment for themselves using fabric or yarn that is at least 60 percent wool. Junior, Senior and Adult divisions must have their wool tested for wool content. This can be done by sending a 4x5 fabric sample or 24 inches of yarn and $7 to State Director Carol Macy, PO Box 428, Pine Bluffs, WY 82082. Samples must be postmarked on or before Oct. 1. There are four age groups: Pre-teen, Junior, Senior and Adult. The winners of the district contest in the Adult, Senior and Junior divisions will advance to the state contest Dec. 2-3 in Casper.
Each district can send two Junior and two Senior contestants to the state contest. Entry forms are available at Cowgirl Yarn, 119 Ivinson Ave., or the Albany County Extension Office, 3520 S. Third St., Suite A. Entries are due to the district director by Nov. 12. Contact Julie Houchin, district No. 1 director, at 745-3525 or jdhouch@aol.com for more information.
Laramie Lyceum to begin
For the past 35 years in Laramie, there has been an educational program called Laramie Lyceum, according to a news release.
The October 2018 session will be the 71st. People of all are encouraged to attend for $6 per weekly session.
The schedule is as follows:
OCT. 2
9 a.m.: Rosemary Bratton with discuss the Hilde Project.
10:30 a.m.: Marla Peterson will discuss the new Big Hollow Food Co-Op.
OCT. 9
9 a.m.: Jennifer Lawrence will discuss her book “Soap Suds Row.”
10:30 a.m.: Mary Burman will discuss the University of Wyoming School of Nursing and the BRAND nursing program.
OCT. 16
9 a.m.: Barbara John will discuss the exploration of the sea floor.
10:30 a.m.: Richard Horner will discuss the carbon engineering initiative.
OCT. 23
9 a.m.: Game Warden Jason Sherwood will discuss poaching in Wyoming.
10:30 a.m.: Lusha Tronstad will discuss the Wyoming Natural Diversity Database.
Contact Billy Balthrop at 460-3560 or wyomab@yahoo.com for more information.
Fall Preservation Series to continue Oct. 6
Laramie Local Foods is gearing up for its fall Sustainable Saturdays series. Four classes will help connect the Laramie community with sustainable practices, according to a news release.
All classes are at 9 a.m. at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St., and the schedule is as follows:
— OCT. 6: Jams and Jellies with Native Fruits: Attendees can learn to preserve the native fruits in their yards.
— NOV. 3: Fermenting with the Great Untamed: Attendees can learn to ferment mead and more.
— DEC. 1: Holiday Pies: Attendees can learn to make delicious pies for their holiday celebrations.
The registration fee is $10 per class or $30 for all four. Registration is through Eventbrite at www.laramielocalfoods.eventbrite.com.
Follow Laramie Local Foods on Facebook and Instagram for updates. Email laramielocalfoods@gmail.com for more information.
Bingo event to benefit local patient care
The ninth annual Vera Bradley Bingo Night is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Albany County Fairgrounds Building. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $25 each at Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s west entrance at the front desk, 255 N. 30th St. Only 200 tickets will be sold and no tickets will be sold at the door, according to a news release. This event always sells out, so tickets should be purchased early.
A ticket includes four bingo cards and dessert. With each bingo game won, a Vera Bradley purse or tote will be given away. There will also be silent auction tables, 50/50 raffle and a cash bar.
Event proceeds benefit exceptional patient care at IMH, the release states.
Global warming speaking event set for November
Noted educator Jeffrey Bennett plans to give his audience the foundation needed to speak intelligently about the science behind global warming and show attendees why the solutions to this important problem are ones people of all political persuasions can agree on, according to a news release.
Bennett’s Laramie stop of his The Global Warming Tour is Nov. 8 at the University of Wyoming. The time is yet to be determined. The event is free to the public.
Go to www.globalwarmingprimer.com/tour for more information.
