How to submit to Local Briefs
Community workout set for today
A community workout is set for 8 a.m. today at CrossFit Laramie, 1404 Skyline Road. The event is free to all experience levels.
CrossFit Laramie hosts a free community workout at 8 a.m. the first Saturday of each month, according to a news release. Contact Rachel Carr at crossfitlaramie.com@gmail.com or 307-223-4372 for more information.
Walk With a Doc events planned
Ivinson Memorial Hospital is set to continue hosting Walk with a Doc from 1:30-2:30 p.m. every first and third Sunday of the month at Washington Park, near the Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell.
On Sunday, Dr. Emma Bjore, a geriatrician at Ivinson Medical, will be speaking about advanced care planning, according to a news release.
For Sept. 16, Candy Pedersen, RN branch director of Encompass Health Home Health, and Colleen Phan, AM, will discuss home health care benefits and fall prevention upon returning home from the hospital, the release states.
Walk with a Doc is a national organization focused on encouraging healthy physical activity while reversing the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle. IMH will provide healthy snacks and participants should just bring walking shoes and a friend, if they would like. The event is sponsored by Exercise is Medicine (UW registered student organization) and Ivinson Medical Group.
