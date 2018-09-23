How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
TechStars StartUp Weekend to conclude today
Members of the Laramie community have come together to develop a TechStars-supported StartUp Weekend at the University of Wyoming College of Business. Today is the final day.
This is an opportunity to attendees to solve problems, learn about entrepreneurship and have fun, according to a news release.
The weekend includes seven full meals from Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, The Library Sports Grill & Brewery, Coal Creek Coffee Co., Turtle Rock Café, Speedgoat and more, as well as benefits and discounts from the event’s global partners, one-on-one time with mentors, a new network of developers, designers and entrepreneurs and all the internet and coffee attendees can consume, the release states.
There are only a maximum of 125 participants allowed, so tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, according to a news release.
Event sponsors include Albany County, city of Laramie, Laramie County Community College, the UW College of Business, the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance and more.
Find the event at www.communities.techstars.com or www.facebook.com/swlaramie or email laramie@startupweekend.org for more information. Find the event at www.eventbrite.com for tickets.
Higher Ground Fair to wrap up
The Higher Ground Fair is a weekend-long event celebrating and highlighting life in the Rocky Mountain region, according to a news release. The event is set for 9 a.m.-4 p.m. today at the Albany County Fairgrounds, 3510 S. Third Street.
The organizers have a commitment to find, showcase and promote music, agriculture, art, culture, and food from the six Rocky Mountain states of Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming and the Native First Nations that also call this region home, the release states. The fair is sponsored by and benefits the nonprofit work of Feeding Laramie Valley and Action Resources International.
Contact Celeste at 307-223-4399 or celeste@highergroundfair.org for questions.
Go to www.highergroundfair.org for more information.
Yoga in Nature set for today
The public is invited to join the Sierra Club Wyoming chapter and Debbie Mathew for a relaxing yoga session surrounded by the beauty of towering rock formations and golden fall aspen trees at Pole Mountain on the Medicine Bow National Forest. Yoga in Nature is planned for 3 p.m. today, and the group will take a short hike to a grassy meadow, followed by an hour of yoga in a lovely natural setting, expertly guided by Mathew of Yoga Oasis, according to a news release. No experience is necessary to participate.
Attendees should plan to bring a yoga mat, towel or blanket they don’t mind getting a little dirty, a soft block if they have one and water. They should also dress in comfortable, stretchy clothing in layers.
This workshop is free to the public, but pre-registration is required. Contact Cari Glantz at 402-867-4036 or cglantz84@hotmail.com to register or for more information.
Veterans crisis line number open
How many numbers do you have in your phone? Do you have space for one more that could be the lifeline for someone in crisis? 1-800-273-8255 is that lifeline. In fact, it’s a national lifeline manned 24 hours a day for those who might be overwhelmed by life’s struggles and are thinking about hurting themselves, according to a news release. You might never need it — in fact, hopefully not. But if you do, won’t a minute now to save it be worth the time?
So, how does the Veterans Crisis Line fit in? While the 800 number is a national resource for anyone, callers simply press “1” to connect to the Veterans Crisis Line. Responders, many of whom are veterans themselves, are available to talk to veterans or anyone concerned about a veteran. It’s confidential and available 365 days a year. One number potentially helps anyone in crisis.
Interfaith places donation boxes at grocery stores
Interfaith-Good Samaritan recently placed blue donation boxes near the customer service desks at both Safeway and Ridley’s Family Market. Customers can drop in any non-perishable items as they exit the store. All donations go directly to Interfaith and are used in its food pantry to help feed hungry Laramie residents, according to a news release.
The pantry has 800-1,000 visitors every month, the release states.
Senior volunteers needed to work with students
The Foster Grandparent Program of the Wyoming Rockies is welcoming seniors who are 55 or older and would like to work with children, according to a news release. Senior volunteers support teachers and students in the classroom, receive a non-taxable stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers are willing to commit to 20 hours or more a week, with summers off. No prior classroom experience is necessary. Foster Grandparents tend to be individuals who care about their community and want to make a difference in their own lives and in the lives of the students they work with, the release states. Any interested senior, including veterans, are encouraged to call Maryalice at 307-223-1051, visit 968 N. Ninth St. in LaBonte Park or go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org for more information.
Driver needed for Home Delivered Meals
The Eppson Center for Seniors has a need for Home Delivered Meal drivers, according to a news release. There are openings for permanent routes and substitute drivers. Meals go out to homes at dinner time Mondays and lunch time Tuesdays-Fridays. This is a great service to folks who are unable to shop or cook for themselves. Call the Eppson Center at 745-5116 to volunteer or for more information.
Sewing Guild honoring National Sewing Month
In honor of September being recognized as National Sewing Month by former President Ronald Regan, the Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild plans to present Nancy Sapin, Sulky Thread’s national educator, at the next meeting. The meeting is at 7 p.m. Monday in the basement of the United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1215 Gibbon St. Attendees should enter through the east-side door.
The meeting is open to the public and all interested quilters, seamstresses, craft sewers, 4-H clothing members, secondary and university students are encouraged to attend, according to a news release.
Sapin’s presentation “Thread Jazz for Quilting and Embellishing” will cover wearables and quilts, needles and thread know-hows, stabilizers, metallic threads, thread weights, when to use polyester vs. rayon thread and many other topics of interest to everyone who enjoys the creative sewing arts, the release states. Light refreshments will be served, and a variety of Sulky door prizes with also be given out.
The Laramie chapter hosts its meetings at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month September-May.
Fundraiser to benefit Pilot Hill Project
Pints, Pretzels and Pledges, a fundraiser to support the Pilot Hill Project, is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Monday at Coal Creek TAP, 108 Grand Ave. Coal Creek will donate $1 from every beer sold that evening, and anyone who donates $20 or more will get a free pretzel. Items donated by other merchants will be auctioned during the event. The Pilot Hill Project is an effort to purchase about 5,500 acres of private land east of Laramie that would become public open space connected to the Medicine Bow National Forest while also protecting the Casper Aquifer overlay zone from future development. Go to www.pilothill.org for more information.
Garden Club to meet
The Laramie Garden Club plans to host its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. Attendees should enter through the north door.
Attendance is free to the public.
A presentation by Helen Coates on “the wonderful ways gardens keep us healthy” will include great images of local flowers and gardens and botanical gardens, as she covers the many benefits, for mental and physical well being, according to a news release.
Go to www.laramiegardenclub.org or search “Laramie all things gardening” on Facebook for more information.
Family-to-Family fall education course continues
NAMI Laramie, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is sponsoring the Family-to-Family Education Program for the families and loves ones of people living with serious, persistent mental illness, according to a news release.
The course and materials are free to the public, and attendees meet weekly from 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 4 at Peak Wellness Center, 1263 N. 15th St. The deadline to register is Tuesday.
The course is designed for family and significant others only of those living with serious mental illness and is not appropriate for those actually living with an illness or professionals, the release states.
Call Carol at 745-3164 or Sharon at 745-7027 to register or for more information.
Rotary to host social event
Laramie Sunrise Rotary is preparing for a social at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, 320 S. Second St., for drinks and dinner while brewing a collaboration beer with Altitude brewers. Attendees can RSVP via Facebook or call 760-9977. Find the rotary on Facebook for more information.
Albany County Bereaved Parents to meet Tuesday
Albany County Bereaved Parents are scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at 100 S. Sixth St. in the Jacobs Polidora, LLC Office. The group provides support and understanding to anyone who has lost a child or grandchild of any age, according to a news releae. The meeting is an opportunity for bereaved parents to find comfort from being with a small group of people in a casual setting who understand the loss of a child. Our members have experienced a wide range of loss including those who lost children in utero, as toddlers, young children, teenagers and adults in a wide range of circumstances including accident, illness and suicide.
Call Jennifer Curran at 760-8670 or send a private message to the group’s Facebook group for more information.
UW concert to feature classical music
University of Wyoming Department of Music professor Dr. Theresa Bogard is set to present a concert of classical period music on a replica of a fortepiano built by Paul Poletti Fortepianos in the Netherlands during a concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The instrument is a copy of a 1796 piano by the Dutch builder Lodewijk (Louis) Dulcken, according to a news release. The Fortepiano is a smaller, gentler version of the modern piano and will be beautifully showcased in the intimate setting of the Recital Hall. Admission is free to the public.
Chinese martial arts demonstration set for Wednesday
A Chinese Internal Martial Arts presentation is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the University of Wyoming Education Building Gym. The event is free to the public.
Dr. Timothy Sheehan has been actively involved in the Martial Way for 49 years, according to a news release. He has instructor rank in the Chinese arts of Shaolin Kung Fun, Tai Chi Ch’uan, Ba Gua Change, Hsing-I Ch’uan and Kwan Shu Ch’uan. He also has an eighth-degree black sash in Pukolan Tjimande I-Ch’uan, a secret Indonesian fighting art, the release states.
UW Symphony to present ‘To the Stars, Moon, and Beyond’
The University of Wyoming Wind Symphony is scheduled to present its opening fall concert, “To the Stars, Moon, and Beyond,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall.
The concert will present popular music from fanfare to folk, including Holst’s Jupiter from “The Planets,” Sousa marches, a throwback to the music of Glenn Miller featuring the saxophone section, film music by Michael Giacchino and more, according to a news release. Professor Scott Meredith will be also featured in a virtuoso trumpet competition piece from the late 1800s for soloist and brass band. The Wind Symphony is UW’s premiere concert band comprised of the finest wind and percussion musicians.
Tickets are $12 for the general public, $8 for senior citizens and $6 for UW students. Call at 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
Women’s Club hosting dessert event
The University Women’s Club is set to host its annual Desserts to Die For event from 7-9 p.m. Thursday at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 Ivinson Ave. The fun evening will include socializing and learning about the club for the upcoming year as well as enjoying delicious desserts, according to a news release. The University Women’s Club is open to all women and has many unique groups to participate in. The club also organizes the annual Holiday Home Tour in December to fund scholarships for nontraditional female students at the University of Wyoming. Contact Shantel Anderson 399-4066 or bodesmom@gmail.com to receive membership information or for more information.
Election forums coming up
Weekly General Election Candidate Forums, sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Laramie and the Albany County Public Library, are set to continue Thursday. All forums are from 7-9 p.m. at ACPL, 310 S. Eighth St.
The goal of these forums is to help voters make informed electoral decisions by providing candidates with an opportunity to present their positions on issues of concern to the community, according to a news release.
The forums will be digitally recorded and posted at www.wyominglwv.org/locals/laramie/laramie.html
The schedule is as follows:
THURSDAY: Laramie City Council candidates (wards 1, 2 and 3)
OCT. 4: Wyoming House Districts 13, 14, 45, 46 and 47 and Wyoming Senate Districts 9 and 11 candidates
OCT. 11: Albany County School District No. 1 trustee candidates (areas A and B and at-large candidates)
OCT. 18: Hospital District trustee, Laramie Rivers Conservation District Rural and at-large supervisor and Albany County Fire District No. 1 director candidates
Wyoming Promise meeting set for Thursday
Wyoming Promise — Albany County is making the final push to collect the remaining petition signatures for the county by the Oct. 31 deadline, according to a news release. The next volunteer meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the UU Fellowship, 1402 Gibbon St.
The organization believes the people — not money, not super PACs, not corporations — govern Wyoming and the United States, the release states. Wyoming Promise is collecting signatures to put an initiative on Wyoming’s 2020 ballot. The initiative would call on Congress to pass a 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution to overturn the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United ruling and return power to the People. Call Sara Saulcy at 307-247-2911 or Sandra Voelker at 907-229-1172.
Laramie VFW planning fundraiser
Laramie VFW Post 2221 is slated to host a Wreaths Across America Indian Taco fundraising dinner form 5-7 p.m. Friday at 2142 Garfield St. The dinner is co-hosted by Wreaths Across America fundraising partners, Jacques Laramie Chapter of the Daughters of the America Revolution and Laramie Valley Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol Funds raised will be used to buy wreaths to place on veteran graves at Greenhill Cemetery this holiday season, according to a news release.
Tickets are $10 each, and dinner will also feature a silent auction. Locally, a ceremony will be hosted at 11 a.m. Dec. 15 at the cemetery, followed by the placement of wreaths. There are nearly 1,700 veteran graves at the cemetery, the release states.
Email waa-dar@charter.net for more information.
Rainbow Valley Special Road District planning meeting
The Rainbow Valley Special Road District Board is slated to meet at 10 a.m. Friday at the Centennial Valley Library in Centennial. The agenda for the meeting will include a review of the RVSRD budget, putting up a sign for the annual meeting, reviewing and possibly changing the by-laws, a discussion regarding the election of board members and whether to add additional members, a discussion about a proposed new development and notice to RVSRD members and setting the next board and annual meeting dates. All members are invited to attend and join in the discussion. Go to www.rvsrd.info for more information.
Night of Worship set for Friday
Harvest Church is planning a Night of Worship, and the entire Laramie community is invited to attend, according to a news release. The event is set for 7-9 p.m. Friday at the church, 2535 Harvest Drive, and will feature guest worship artists Brent and Tani Parker.
Contact the church office at 745-9494 or frontoffice@weareharvest.com or go to www.weareharvest.com for more information.
Wyoming leaders in Medicine Physician Leadership Academy to visit Laramie
The Wyoming Medical Society is slated to host the first session of the 2018-2019 Wyoming Leaders in Medicine Physician Leadership Academy from Friday-Saturday at the Laramie Hilton Garden Inn, 2229 Grand Ave.
This program offers Wyoming physicians the opportunity to learn more about public policy processes and the health care landscape in Wyoming, while receiving high-level training in leadership and advanced critical thinking skills, according to a news release.
The academy class will have the opportunity to have brunch with University of Wyoming President Laurie Nichols at her residence and tour the UW WWAMI facility on campus. UW Department of Geology and Geophysics professor Carol D. Frost, Ph.D., is scheduled as a guest speaker and will be presenting “Fingerprints on Wyoming’s Rock of Ages” to the class, the release states.
Punkin’ Chunkin’ & Harvest Fall Festival slated for Saturday
The public in welcome to Laramie Foster Closet’s Pumpkin’ Chunkin’ 2.0 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Attendees can watch teams compete to win the title of Lord of the Gourd and more than $2,000 in prizes, according to a news release. Vendors, children’s games and food trucks will be at the event. This is an opportunity to support local children in foster care. Admission is $5.
Contact Jennifer Vazqueztell at laramiefostercloset@gmail.com or 561-729-2945 or go to www.laramiefostercloset.com.
Annual festival to honor Japanese culture
The Japan-America Society of Wyoming is scheduled to present its 11th Festival of Japan from 1:30-4 p.m. Saturday in the theater of Laramie High School, 1710 Boulder Drive, near the Laramie Community Recreation Center. Admission is free to the public.
The Denver Taiko, which has been performing in Denver and around the region for 39 years, will open the show with a one-hour visually exciting performance of traditional and modern Japanese-style drumming, according to a news release.
Other highlights of the festival will include a koto (traditional Japanese stringed instrument) demonstration by local musicians, a Japanese dance demonstration by the Snowy Range International Folk Dance Club, and a demonstration of karate by the Laramie Kempo Karate club headed by Ms. Amber Travsky, all of which will be in the theater.
An anime movie will be provided by the Japanese Counsel-General of Denver. This 25-minute 2003 film is entitled “Voices of a Distant Star” and will be screened from 3-3:30 p.m. in Room 2024.
The Festival of Japan is co-sponsored by the Japan-America Society of Wyoming, the Laramie High School International Club and the Japan Culture Club. This event is supported in part by a grant from the Japan Foundation at Los Angeles.
Basecamp to host gear swap
A community gear swap is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at Laramie’s Basecamp, 222 S. Second St. Sellers can drop of gently used outdoor clothing or gear to sell from 5-7 p.m. Friday and 8-10 a.m. Sept. 29. A consignment fee of 25 cents per item will be donated to a local non-profit organization, and Basecamp employees will keep track of items. Unsold items can be picked up from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 30. Sellers can also stay during the sale and sell items themselves to avoid the consignment fee. Only cash will be accepted during the sale. The event will also include food, games, giveaways and activities for children. Go to www.facebook.com/laramiesbasecamp for more information.
Make It With Wool contest set for November
The district Make It With Wool contest is set for Nov. 16. This contest is to promote the beauty and versatility of wool fabrics and yarns, according to a news release. The goal is to encourage personal creativity in sewing, knitting, crocheting, spinning and weaving wool fabrics and yarns. Contestants must construct a garment for themselves using fabric or yarn that is at least 60 percent wool. Junior, Senior and Adult divisions must have their wool tested for wool content. This can be done by sending a 4x5 fabric sample or 24 inches of yarn and $7 to State Director Carol Macy, PO Box 428, Pine Bluffs, WY 82082. Samples must be postmarked on or before Oct. 1. There are four age groups: Pre-teen, Junior, Senior and Adult. The winners of the district contest in the Adult, Senior and Junior divisions will advance to the state contest Dec. 2-3 in Casper.
Each district can send two Junior and two Senior contestants to the state contest. Entry forms are available at Cowgirl Yarn, 119 Ivinson Ave., or the Albany County Extension Office, 3520 S. Third St., Suite A. Entries are due to the district director by Nov. 12. Contact Julie Houchin, district No. 1 director, at 745-3525 or jdhouch@aol.com for more information.
ACGS Annual Banquet set for Oct. 9
The Albany County Genealogical Society is planning its annual banquet for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at the IOOF Hall, 431 S. 21st St. This year’s keynote address is “Women’s Suffrage and Family Values in early Wyoming” by Dr. William “Bud” Moore, retired head of the University of Wyoming History Department and ACGS member, according to a news release. He gives a fascinating and lively look at how Wyoming women exercised significant influence on public policy in the state’s early history.
Mobilized by church leaders and empowered by the right to vote, Wyoming women played a crucial role in mobilizing efforts to curb the vices of the time, the saloon, gambling and prostitution.
Guests are welcome and tickets are $15 per person. Reservations and payment can be sent to ACGS, PO Box 2182, Laramie, WY 82073, and must be received by Oct. 1.
Contact Katie Morgan at pksmorgan@msn.com or 399-3881 for more information.
Laramie Lyceum to begin
For the past 35 years in Laramie, there has been an educational program called Laramie Lyceum, according to a news release.
The October 2018 session will be the 71st. People of all are encouraged to attend for $6 per weekly session.
The schedule is as follows:
OCT. 2
9 a.m.: Rosemary Bratton with discuss the Hilde Project.
10:30 a.m.: Marla Peterson will discuss the new Big Hollow Food Co-Op.
OCT. 9
9 a.m.: Jennifer Lawrence will discuss her book “Soap Suds Row.”
10:30 a.m.: Mary Burman will discuss the University of Wyoming School of Nursing and the BRAND nursing program.
OCT. 16
9 a.m.: Barbara John will discuss the exploration of the sea floor.
10:30 a.m.: Richard Horner will discuss the carbon engineering initiative.
OCT. 23
9 a.m.: Game Warden Jason Sherwood will discuss poaching in Wyoming.
10:30 a.m.: Lusha Tronstad will discuss the Wyoming Natural Diversity Database.
Contact Billy Balthrop at 460-3560 or wyomab@yahoo.com for more information.
Annual Burning of the Prayer Ribbons set for Oct. 2
It is tradition to burn all the ribbons on the prayer fence at Canterbury House, the young adult ministry of the Episcopal Church, each fall near the beginning of the school year, according to a news release.
This year, the burning is planned for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at 110 S. Ninth St. and includes the context of a short liturgy and the burning of the prayers that were in St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral’s prayer cloud this summer, plus those used in “Thy Kingdom Come.”
Following the burning, there will be dessert available inside Canterbury House.
Contact Patricia at 307-275-2733 or ptaskew@gmail.com for more information.
Conference set for October
WyCOA and partners invite the public to attend the 2018 Wyoming Conference on Aging “Engage at Every Age” from Oct. 2-4 at the University of Wyoming Conference Center. The conference includes national and regional speakers, interactive and panel sessions on topics such as healthy aging/community aging projects throughout Wyoming, dementia/Alzheimer’s, opioids and medication safety, hoarding, support presentations for caregivers, vendor exhibits and more, according to a news release. Go to www.uwyo.edu/wycoa or call 766-2829 for more information.
Fall Preservation Series to continue Oct. 6
Laramie Local Foods is gearing up for its fall Sustainable Saturdays series. Four classes will help connect the Laramie community with sustainable practices, according to a news release.
All classes are at 9 a.m. at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St., and the schedule is as follows:
— OCT. 6: Jams and Jellies with Native Fruits: Attendees can learn to preserve the native fruits in their yards.
— NOV. 3: Fermenting with the Great Untamed: Attendees can learn to ferment mead and more.
— DEC. 1: Holiday Pies: Attendees can learn to make delicious pies for their holiday celebrations.
The registration fee is $10 per class or $30 for all four. Registration is through Eventbrite at www.laramielocalfoods.eventbrite.com.
Follow Laramie Local Foods on Facebook and Instagram for updates. Email laramielocalfoods@gmail.com for more information.
Bingo event to benefit local patient care
The ninth annual Vera Bradley Bingo Night is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Albany County Fairgrounds Building. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $25 each at Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s west entrance at the front desk, 255 N. 30th St. Only 200 tickets will be sold and no tickets will be sold at the door, according to a news release. This event always sells out, so tickets should be purchased early.
A ticket includes four bingo cards and dessert. With each bingo game won, a Vera Bradley purse or tote will be given away. There will also be silent auction tables, 50/50 raffle and a cash bar.
Event proceeds benefit exceptional patient care at IMH, the release states.
Biodiversity Movie Series to feature 2 Star Trek screenings
The Biodiversity Institute is planning two screenings of “Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home.” The free family-friendly screenings are set for 5-7 p.m. Oct. 11 and 2-4 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center, 10th and Lewis streets. Popcorn will be served.
Contact Dorothy Tuthill at dtuthill@uwyo.edu or 766-6279 or go to www.wyobiodiversity.org for more information.
Golden Boot Competition planned for UW Homecoming
The Golden Boot Competition is where any University of Wyoming department or Laramie business can decorate their offices based on the Homecoming theme, according to a news release. Decoration photos will be judged based on UW spirit/enthusiasm and originality/creativity in keeping with the theme: The World Needs More Cowboys. Photos must be submitted by midnight Oct. 17 to uwalumni@uwy.edu. One UW department and one local business will be selected as winners and be announced Oct. 19 through the UW Facebook page. Winners will get to display the Golden Boot for a year.
Decorations can only be made using personnel and supplies from the respective office, and smaller offices with limited personnel or resources can join another office in close proximity to compete, the release states.
The competition if sponsored by UniWyo Federal Credit Union.
Email Emily Vernon at evernon@uwyo.edu or Sarah Luke at sarahc@uwyo.eud for more information.
Global warming speaking event set for November
Noted educator Jeffrey Bennett plans to give his audience the foundation needed to speak intelligently about the science behind global warming and show attendees why the solutions to this important problem are ones people of all political persuasions can agree on, according to a news release.
Bennett’s Laramie stop of his The Global Warming Tour is Nov. 8 at the University of Wyoming. The time is yet to be determined. The event is free to the public.
Go to www.globalwarmingprimer.com/tour for more information.
Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.