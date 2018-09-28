How to submit to Local Briefs
Missing man found
A local man who was reported missing this week was found, according to the Laramie Police Department. Gary M. Brinkman was located safe Thursday morning in Laramie.
Food distribution set for Thursday
The next Food Bank of the Rockies Food Distribution is set for 1-3:30 p.m. Thursday in the south gym of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. Interfaith-Good Samaritan expects to receive grape juice, canned mixed vegetables, canned mixed fruit, dried kidney beans and more. This is a free event.
Rainbow Valley Special Road District planning meeting
The Rainbow Valley Special Road District Board is slated to meet at 10 a.m. today at the Centennial Valley Library in Centennial. The agenda for the meeting will include a review of the RVSRD budget, putting up a sign for the annual meeting, reviewing and possibly changing the by-laws, a discussion regarding the election of board members and whether to add additional members, a discussion about a proposed new development and notice to RVSRD members and setting the next board and annual meeting dates. All members are invited to attend and join in the discussion. Go to www.rvsrd.info for more information.
Night of Worship set for today
Harvest Church is planning a Night of Worship, and the entire Laramie community is invited to attend, according to a news release. The event is set for 7-9 p.m. today at the church, 2535 Harvest Drive, and will feature guest worship artists Brent and Tani Parker.
Contact the church office at 745-9494 or frontoffice@weareharvest.com or go to www.weareharvest.com for more information.
Wyoming leaders in Medicine Physician Leadership Academy to visit Laramie
The Wyoming Medical Society is slated to host the first session of the 2018-2019 Wyoming Leaders in Medicine Physician Leadership Academy from today-Saturday at the Laramie Hilton Garden Inn, 2229 Grand Ave.
This program offers Wyoming physicians the opportunity to learn more about public policy processes and the health care landscape in Wyoming, while receiving high-level training in leadership and advanced critical thinking skills, according to a news release.
The academy class will have the opportunity to have brunch with University of Wyoming President Laurie Nichols at her residence and tour the UW WWAMI facility on campus. UW Department of Geology and Geophysics professor Carol D. Frost, Ph.D., is scheduled as a guest speaker and will be presenting “Fingerprints on Wyoming’s Rock of Ages” to the class, the release states.
Annual festival to honor Japanese culture
The Japan-America Society of Wyoming is scheduled to present its 11th Festival of Japan from 1:30-4 p.m. Saturday in the theater of Laramie High School, 1710 Boulder Drive, near the Laramie Community Recreation Center. Admission is free to the public.
The Denver Taiko, which has been performing in Denver and around the region for 39 years, will open the show with a one-hour visually exciting performance of traditional and modern Japanese-style drumming, according to a news release.
Other highlights of the festival will include a koto (traditional Japanese stringed instrument) demonstration by local musicians, a Japanese dance demonstration by the Snowy Range International Folk Dance Club, and a demonstration of karate by the Laramie Kempo Karate club headed by Ms. Amber Travsky, all of which will be in the theater.
An anime movie will be provided by the Japanese Counsel-General of Denver. This 25-minute 2003 film is entitled “Voices of a Distant Star” and will be screened from 3-3:30 p.m. in Room 2024.
The Festival of Japan is co-sponsored by the Japan-America Society of Wyoming, the Laramie High School International Club and the Japan Culture Club. This event is supported in part by a grant from the Japan Foundation at Los Angeles.
Basecamp to host gear swap
A community gear swap is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at Laramie’s Basecamp, 222 S. Second St. Sellers can drop of gently used outdoor clothing or gear to sell from 5-7 p.m. today and 8-10 a.m. Saturday. A consignment fee of 25 cents per item will be donated to a local non-profit organization, and Basecamp employees will keep track of items. Unsold items can be picked up from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Sellers can also stay during the sale and sell items themselves to avoid the consignment fee. Only cash will be accepted during the sale. The event will also include food, games, giveaways and activities for children. Go to www.facebook.com/laramiesbasecamp for more information.
Sierra Club hosting camping trip
The public is invited to join the Sierra Club Wyoming Chapter on Saturday evening for a relaxing night of camping surrounded by the beauty of towering rock formations and golden fall aspen trees at Curtis Gulch in the Laramie Range of the Medicine Bow National Forest, according to a news release. On Sunday morning, the group will enjoy a 4-mile hike in Curtis Gulch.
This outing is free to the public, but pre-registration is required. Contact Cari Glantz at 402-867-4036 or cglantz84@hotmail.com for more information and to register.
Laramie Burlesque sponsoring dog wash
A local burlesque trope, Laramie Burlesque, is sponsoring a by-donation dog wash from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 126 Lyon St. Donations of pet items will also be accepted, and all donations go to the Laramie Animal Welfare Society.
