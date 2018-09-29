How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
Candidate forum coming up
A Republican State Candidate Forum is planned from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lincoln Community Center, 365 W. Grand Ave.
Civic Center Board to meet
The Laramie Plains Civic Center’s Monthly Joint Powers Board meeting has been moved from Oct. 10 to 5 p.m. Nov. 5 in Room 208 of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. The meeting is open to the public.
Concert to feature local talent
An upcoming concert will consist of two talented Wyoming locals, Tie Hack and solo artist Timothy John, according to a news release. The event is from 7-10 p.m. Oct. 11 in the University of Wyoming Union Gardens and is free to the public. All ages are welcome.
Tie Hack is a five-piece band, originating in Laramie. Tie Hack brings a unique country-folk sound with a twist of rock, the release states. Find the band on Facebook to find out more about Tie Hack or to hear their most recent track “Cheyenne.”
Accompanying Tie Hack is soulful songwriter Timothy John, the release states. John is based out of Centennial and will share his original acoustic folk-rock songs with the Laramie community.
Go to www.musicbytimothyjohn.com to hear John’s debut album “Hand for Help” or to learn more about him.
Contact Donatellia Austin or Hannah Rhymes at astec@uwyo.edu or 307-365-4507 for more information.
Clothing drive set for Oct. 13
A Laramie Stake Clothing Drive is slated for 8 a.m.-noon Oct. 13 at the Laramie Stake Center, 3311 Hayford Ave.
The event is open to anyone who might need some free clothing. Call 760-1746 or email abinning72@gmail.com for more information.
Wyoming leaders in Medicine Physician Leadership Academy visiting Laramie
The Wyoming Medical Society is slated to host the first session of the 2018-2019 Wyoming Leaders in Medicine Physician Leadership Academy from today at the Laramie Hilton Garden Inn, 2229 Grand Ave.
This program offers Wyoming physicians the opportunity to learn more about public policy processes and the health care landscape in Wyoming, while receiving high-level training in leadership and advanced critical thinking skills, according to a news release.
The academy class will have the opportunity to have brunch with University of Wyoming President Laurie Nichols at her residence and tour the UW WWAMI facility on campus. UW Department of Geology and Geophysics professor Carol D. Frost, Ph.D., is scheduled as a guest speaker and will be presenting “Fingerprints on Wyoming’s Rock of Ages” to the class, the release states.
Punkin’ Chunkin’ & Harvest Fall Festival slated for today
The public in welcome to Laramie Foster Closet’s Pumpkin’ Chunkin’ 2.0 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. today at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Attendees can watch teams compete to win the title of Lord of the Gourd and more than $2,000 in prizes, according to a news release. Vendors, children’s games and food trucks will be at the event. This is an opportunity to support local children in foster care. Admission is $5.
Contact Jennifer Vazqueztell at laramiefostercloset@gmail.com or 561-729-2945 or go to www.laramiefostercloset.com.
Annual festival to honor Japanese culture
The Japan-America Society of Wyoming is scheduled to present its 11th Festival of Japan from 1:30-4 p.m. today in the theater of Laramie High School, 1710 Boulder Drive, near the Laramie Community Recreation Center. Admission is free to the public.
The Denver Taiko, which has been performing in Denver and around the region for 39 years, will open the show with a one-hour visually exciting performance of traditional and modern Japanese-style drumming, according to a news release.
Other highlights of the festival will include a koto (traditional Japanese stringed instrument) demonstration by local musicians, a Japanese dance demonstration by the Snowy Range International Folk Dance Club, and a demonstration of karate by the Laramie Kempo Karate club headed by Ms. Amber Travsky, all of which will be in the theater.
An anime movie will be provided by the Japanese Counsel-General of Denver. This 25-minute 2003 film is entitled “Voices of a Distant Star” and will be screened from 3-3:30 p.m. in Room 2024.
The Festival of Japan is co-sponsored by the Japan-America Society of Wyoming, the Laramie High School International Club and the Japan Culture Club. This event is supported in part by a grant from the Japan Foundation at Los Angeles.
Laramie Burlesque sponsoring dog wash
A local burlesque trope, Laramie Burlesque, is sponsoring a by-donation dog wash from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. today at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 126 Lyon St. Donations of pet items will also be accepted, and all donations go to the Laramie Animal Welfare Society.
Local theater group planning meeting
A membership meeting of The Unexpected Company Senior Theatre is slated for 2 p.m. Sunday at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 Ivinson Ave. Plans will be formulated for the inaugural western musical production in the expanded AHSC in spring 2019, according to a news release. The group welcomes all seniors 50 and older to be part of a fun group and to share their talents on stage or behind the scenes.
Kiwanis collecting food
The Laramie Kiwanis Club plans to host its annual Food Drive on Sunday. Volunteers will be at the entrances of Safeway, Ridley’s and Walmart from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. asking shoppers to purchase a non-perishable item or two that can be donated to Interfaith-Good Samaritan or the Albany County School District No. 1 Backpack Program.
Local church hosting Blessing of the Animals
The Laramie Ministerial Association invites all pet lovers to have their animals blessed at 3 p.m. Sunday on the lawn of the Ivinson Mansion, 603 Ivinson Ave. In case of rain, attendees will meet in the Trinity Lutheran Church across the street from the mansion.
Dogs need to be on leashes and other animals need to be properly contained, according to a news release. Call Patricia Tanzer Askew at 307-275-2733 for more information.
‘Songs’ concert set for Sunday
The University of Wyoming Department of Music Faculty Recital Series is set to present Kaori Uno-Jack on bassoon and Naoko Suga as a guest pianist in “Songs” at 5 p.m. Sunday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The program will feature A. Vivaldi’s “Bassoon Concerto in E minor,” H. Dutilleux’s “Saraband et Cortège,” M. Ravel’s “Pièce en forme de Habanera,” and two Japanese songs, according to a news release. The performance is free to the public.
Chamber Orchestra to present ‘Baroque Alchemy’
The University of Wyoming Chamber Orchestra, directed by Dr. Beth Vanderborgh, is slated to present “Baroque Alchemy” at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. The concert will be in the style of a concerto soloists’ orchestra and will feature string soloists from all sections of the orchestra, according to a news release. Featured will be Viviadi’s “Concerto Alla Rustica,” “Concerto for Four Violins” and “Concerto for Two Cellos,” as a well as the “Concerto for Three Violins” from Telemann’s Tafelmusik TWV 53. Concertmaster of the UW Symphony Orchestra, violinist Jesse Silva, will be featured in Bach’s “A Minor Concerto.” Hometown talents Ross Macintosh and Eloise Fadial will perform works of Telemann. Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.