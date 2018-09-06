How to submit to Local Briefs
City Waste and Recycling collection new mobile, web tools
The City of Laramie, Solid Waste Division has made it easy for residents to stay connected about waste management collection and programs, according to a news release. Residents are now able to sign up for waste and recycling collection reminders and notifications, download, view and print the collection schedules, and keep informed about special events.
Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/solidwaste and search the resident’s home address in the new Collection Calendar tool. Then, follow the instructions. Residents can also download the mobile app, Laramie Waste & Recycling. The app is available for Apple or Android devices. Residents can use the app to view the collection calendar and receive notifications.
The new web tools and mobile app also have the new What Goes Where tool to find out how and where materials can be reused, recycled, composted or disposed.
Call Brooks Webb, Solid Waste Division Manager at 721-5279, email bwebb@cityoflaramie.org or go to www.cityoflaramie.org/solidwaste for more information
Race to the Tetons fundraiser set for Sept. 22
Beitel Elementary School will once again be hosting the Race to the Tetons adventure race to raise money for Beitel fourth-graders to attend Tetons Science School, according to a news release. The all ages, family friendly event will be from 8-11 a.m. Sept 22 starting at the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot, 600 S. First St. Attendees are encouraged to sign up now to make sure they get a race t-shirt. The cost to race is $80 per team of 4, $90 per team of 5 and $100 per team of 6. Beitel Elementary School fourth-graders will be heading to Teton Science School again this year and 100 percent of funds raised will go to support them attending, the release states. Participants can run/bike/walk to get clues, perform challenges and have fun. The event will have different waves for different levels of competition. Go to www.goo.gl/forms/JjdUZhZBiomey9RK2 to sign up online, or www.acsd1.org/_/entry form to download a printable form. Email Jason Harshberger at jharsh58@gmail.com or go to the Facebook page for more information.
Higher Ground Fair planned for Sept. 22-23
The Higher Ground Fair is a weekend-long event celebrating and highlighting life in the Rocky Mountain region, according to a news release. The event is set for 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 22 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Albany County Fairgrounds, 3510 S. Third Street.
The organizers have a commitment to find, showcase and promote music, agriculture, art, culture, and food from the six Rocky Mountain states of Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming and the Native First Nations that also call this region home, the release states. The fair is sponsored by and benefits the nonprofit work of Feeding Laramie Valley and Action Resources International.
Contact Celeste at 307-223-4399 or celeste@highergroundfair.org for questions.
Go to www.highergroundfair.org for more information.
LCBA to host Business After Hours
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance is planning to host a Business After Hours event for Western States Bank from 5:30-7:30 p.m. today at 3430 Grand Ave. Contact Hannah Robinson at 745-7339 or receptionist@laramie.org for more information.
Transportation summit set for today
Through funding provided by a Wyoming Community Service Block Grant, Interfaith-Good Samaritan plans to host a Laramie Transportation Summit from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today at the Hilton Garden Inn, 2229 Grand Ave. Lunch will be provided.
This meeting will be an opportunity for community stakeholders and people affected by limited transportation opportunities to meet, dialogue and identify solutions and will be facilitated by the Wyoming Nonprofit Network, according to a news release. Representatives from the Laramie City Council and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will be in attendance.
MOPS group to beginning meetings
MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) and MomsNext (Mothers of school-aged children) meets from 9-11 a.m. twice a month at Snowy Range Evangelical Free Church, 2552 N. 15th St. Meetings begin today.
This is a place for mothers to build friendships and community amidst the season of raising small children, according to a news release. All faith backgrounds are welcome. Attendees learn from guest speakers, discussion groups and enjoy breakfast together. Child care is provided for a small fee along with a small fee for membership. Find Laramie MOPS International on Facebook for more information.
USDA food drop set for today
Laramie Interfaith-Good Samaritan is set to host a USDA bulk food drop from 1-3 p.m. today in the south gym of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. Interfaith expects to have frozen chicken thighs, cream of chicken soup, canned green beans, dried beans and other items, according to a news release.
Participation in Food Bank of the Rockies Commodities distribution is limited to those who qualify through income limitations, the release states. People can call Interfaith-Good Samaritan at 742-4240 if with questions about the qualifications. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Ski patrol planning information meeting
Snowy Range Alpine and Medicine Bow Nordic volunteer ski patrols are recruiting members, according to a news release. They are conducting their fall Outdoor Emergency Care first aid class, which is a prerequisite for joining the volunteer ski patrols. The OEC class combines online instruction, class meetings and field sessions. The SRSP patrols at the Snowy Range Ski & Recreation Area, and the MBNSP patrols throughout the back-country during the winter. All interested skiers, boarders or outdoor enthusiasts are welcomed to attend an informational meeting at 6:30 p.m. today at the Wyoming Game and Fish Regional Office, 1212 S. Adams St. Email Ray Bredehoft at snowyrangeskipatrol@gmail.com for more information.
Cub Scout Pack 136 to host Cub Scout informational, sign-up meeting
Cub Scout Pack 136 plans to host an informational and sign-up meeting at 6:30 p.m. today at First United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St. Pack leaders will provide information on Cub Scouts to interested parents while den leaders will provide activities for children during the meeting, according to a news release.
Cub Scouts is open to boys and girls grades K-5. Cub scouting is fun for the whole family, the release states. In scouting, children start with their best right-now selves and grow into their very best future selves. It is fun, hands-on learning and achievement that puts children in the middle of the action and prepares them for today the future.
Contact Kim at 761-9989 or laramiepack136@gmail.com for more information.
Relative Theatrics production to begin today
With partial funding by the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Relative Theatrics is gearing up to present “I’m Gonna Pray For You So Hard” by Halley Feiffer.
The play is directed by Anne Mason and features Noelia Antweiler (member of Actors’ Equity Association) and Peter Parolin.
Nominated for the John Gassner Playwriting Award, “I’m Gonna Pray For You So Hard” is an incredibly fierce play about eternal struggles of parents and children, according to a news release. Ella (Antweiler) is a precocious actress whose goal in life is making her famous playwright father David (Parolin) proud. Throughout the course of a boozy evening, Ella and David deliberate about whether to read the reviews of her Off-Broadway debut … and things unravel from there.
Performances are slated for 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday and Sept. 13-15 at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of the show for the general public and $10 in advance or $14 day-of for University of Wyoming student or senior citizens, with a limit of 50 seats per show. The first performance Wednesday is a pay-what-you-can preview. Audience seating is on the stage. Attendees are encouraged to get tickets in advance or arrive early. The play contains adult themes and language, the release states. Tickets are available at www.gryphontheatre.org, at the LPCC ofﬁce (room 110) from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays or in person at Coal Creek TAP, 108 Grand Ave., for $12. Go to www.relativetheatrics.com for more information.
LCBA to host ribbon-cutting
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance is planning to host a ribbon-cutting event for New Life Church at noon today at 4835 Fort Sanders Road. Contact Hannah Robinson at 745-7339 or receptionist@laramie.org for more information.
Community garden and new murals dedication set for Friday
The Downtown Clinic, The Laramie Public Art Coalition, and The Laramie Mural Project will dedicate a community garden and new murals 4-6 p.m. Friday in the alley behind 611 S. Second St. The dedication presentation will be at 5:15 p.m. The gathering will give the public an opportunity to meet the artists, learn about the services offered by the Downtown Clinic, and explore Laramie’s newest outdoor public garden space, according to a news release.
The Downtown Clinic’s Health and Healing Garden Project was brought to life by the determined work and artistry of Naomi Boldon, former AmeriCorps Vista Volunteer and future primary care provider. The mural and Health and Healing Garden Project was created to give clinic clients and Albany County residents a garden area to address food security, to establish a natural contemplative space, and to provide a community gathering area for meet-ups or celebrations. The murals and garden celebrate the diversity found among the volunteers and clients of the Downtown Clinic, and the intersection of health that takes place outside the Clinic with the healthcare that occurs within the Clinic’s walls, the release states.
Pete Gosar, the director of the Downtown Clinic, Trey Sherwood, Director of Laramie Main Street Alliance and co-founder of The Laramie Mural Project, and Meg Thompson Stanton, Coordinator of the Laramie Public Art Coalition, will join artists Adam Skedsen and Dan Toro in talking about the process and inspiration for the murals and community garden project. This project is a collaboration between The Laramie Mural Project, Laramie Public Art Coalition and the Downtown Clinic.
Go to www.downtownclinic.org for more information about the Downtown Clinic, and go to www.laramiepublicart.org for more information about the Laramie Public Art Coalition.
Closing reception set for Friday
“Sequencing Through Time and Place: The Carissa Mine, New Work by Wendy Lemen Bredehoft, Susan Moldenhauer, and Margaret Wilson” will have a closing reception form 6-8 p.m. Friday in the University of Wyoming Visual Art Building Gallery, 22nd Street and Willett Drive. Dance and music performances by Margaret Wilson and Rod Garnett are planned, and the events include refreshments and a cash bar. The exhibition is a contemporary response to the historic Carissa Gold Mine, South Pass City through art, photography and dance, according to a news release. It continues through Sept. 14.
Email moldenhauerphotostudio@gmail.com for more information.
Weekly anniversary tours to continue
The Laramie 150th Celebration steering committee would like to remind the public there are many more ways to participate in the celebration this summer. The following events are scheduled:
— Laramie Mural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 14 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Greenhill Cemetery Tours at 5:30 p.m. Friday (meet at Greenhill Cemetery, 455 N. 15th St.)
Tours will be guided by local historians and are approximately 90 minutes long, according to a news release. Participants should bring water and be prepared for cool evening weather. Contact Laramie Main Street at 760-3355 or downtownlaramie@gmail.com for more information.
