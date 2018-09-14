How to submit to Local Briefs
Audubon group to visit Hutton Lake
The Laramie Audubon Society plans to visit Hutton Lake National Wildlife Refuge south of Laramie on Saturday morning. Waterfowl and grassland birds are expected to be highlights of this trip, according to a news release. Those interested in attending are invited to meet at 8 a.m. at Night Heron Books & Coffeehouse, 107 Ivinson Ave., to organize carpool groups. The group expects to be back to Laramie by noon, but attendees are free to leave at any time or to extend their visit. Those attending should bring snacks, water, clothing suitable for the changing Wyoming weather, binoculars and other birding accessories. Go to www.laramieaudubon.blogspot.com for more information regarding Laramie Audubon events.
ACPL planning meeting, math club
The public is invited to attend the monthly Albany County Public Library Board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Beartree Tavern & Café in Centennial. There is a period for public comment at the beginning of the meeting, and topics on the agenda include the library’s contract with the Centennial Library and Cultural Association, the special-purpose tax spending priorities and board and administration roles, according to a news release. Call 721-2580 or email info@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Also, the Crazy 8’s Youth Math Club is slated to begin Wednesday and continue at 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 19 in the ACPL meeting room.
This new eight-week recreational after-school math club helps children enjoy the math behind their favorite activities, according to a news release.
Space is limited. Children should commit to the entire eight-week program. There will be no meeting Oct. 31. The program is free, but registration is required. Call 721-2580, ext. 2, or email mowens@albanycountylibrary.org to enroll or for more information.
Albany County CattleWomen planning cookout, meeting
The Albany County CattleWomen’s last Ranch Cookout for this year is set for Thursday at the Sims Ranch near McFadden. A sirloin steak dinner with all the fixings will be served for $15 a plate. Jock & Betty Faris and Friends will provide live music, and there will be a special presentation by Don Sims. He created a historical brand board featuring all the ranchers in Rock Creek Valley, according to a news release.
A caravan will be leaving at 5:15 p.m. from the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St., and traveling through Rock River on the way to McFadden.
Additionally, the CattleWomen invite local women interested in the livestock industry and the promotion of beef to join its organization. The first meeting this fall is planned for 11:30 a.m. Sept. 21 at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St. The group organizes the ranch cookouts, the annual ranch tour, the Ag Expo for third-grade students and many other activities promoting beef, according to a news release. Scholarships are also provided by the organization. Call 721-5031 by Wednesday to make reservations for lunch or for more information.
Women of the Moose hosting fundraiser
The Women of the Moose plan to host a Hamburger Bar Dinner and QuarterMania game fundraiser at 6 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St.
QuarterMania is a cross between an auction and a raffle where people “bid” to win a product/prize of goods donated by vendors and members, according to a news release. It is a night of socializing and entertaining while fundraising for the Community Service Committee.
With a ticket for $20, attendees will receive one numbered auction paddle, one matching ball, one raffle ticket, a roll of quarters and entry into the hamburger bar. Additional paddles and raffle tickets will be for sale, along with more quarters if needed. Bidding starts at one quarter for prize.
Get tickets in advance by stopping by the Moose Lodge during open hours or contacting a Moose member. Email hhpribble@aol.com or call 760-0860 for more information.
Free prostate screenings planned for Sept. 22
The annual free prostate screening is slated for 8-11 a.m. Sept. 22 at the Meredith and Jeannie Ray Cancer Center at Ivinson Memorial Hospital, 255 N. 30th St. Potential attendees are encouraged to talk to their providers about getting this free screening, according to a news release. Call 755-4470 to schedule a screening.
Annual festival to honor Japanese culture
The Japan-America Society of Wyoming is scheduled to present its 11th Festival of Japan from 1:30-4 p.m. Sept. 29 in the theater of Laramie High School, 1710 Boulder Drive, near the Laramie Community Recreation Center. Admission is free to the public.
The Denver Taiko, which has been performing in Denver and around the region for 39 years, will open the show with a one-hour visually exciting performance of traditional and modern Japanese-style drumming, according to a news release.
Other highlights of the festival will include a koto (traditional Japanese stringed instrument) demonstration by local musicians, a Japanese dance demonstration by the Snowy Range International Folk Dance Club, and a demonstration of karate by the Laramie Kempo Karate club headed by Ms. Amber Travsky, all of which will be in the theater.
An anime movie will be provided by the Japanese Counsel-General of Denver. This 25-minute 2003 film is entitled “Voices of a Distant Star” and will be screened from 3-3:30 p.m. in Room 2024.
The Festival of Japan is co-sponsored by the Japan-America Society of Wyoming, the Laramie High School International Club and the Japan Culture Club. This event is supported in part by a grant from the Japan Foundation at Los Angeles.
Youth hockey to begin Oct. 2
Registration for Laramie youth hockey is now open. The on-ice season for new skaters begins Oct. 2, and rental equipment check out is from 4:30-7 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St. Go to www.laramiehockey.usahockey.com for more information about coed and girls programs for skaters ages 4-19, including the free initiation program for players new to hockey.
Veterans Services Center ribbon cutting, dedication set for today
Join the recently remodeled Veterans Services Center for their ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony at 1 p.m. today on the third floor of the University of Wyoming Student Union. The event is open to the public. The new center will be renamed The Marna M. Kuehne Foundation Veterans Services Center and its 2,300 square feet will house a student computer lab, group study area, conference room, student lounge, full kitchen, counseling office, director’s office and supply room, according to a news release. Call the Veterans Services Center at 766-6909 for more information.
Weekly anniversary tours to conclude today
The Laramie 150th Celebration steering committee would like to remind the public there are many more ways to participate in the celebration this summer.
The final event features Laramie Mural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. today (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
Tours will be guided by local historians and are approximately 90 minutes long, according to a news release.
Participants should bring water and be prepared for cool evening weather. Contact Laramie Main Street at 760-3355 or downtownlaramie@gmail.com for more information.
Cats on Mats to return
The Laramie Animal Welfare Society and CrossFit Laramie are planning another Cats on Mars fundraiser event. Attendees can unwind, stretch out and enjoy a one-hour guided yoga class while LAWS adoptable cats and kittens wander the room, according to a news release. The class is from 6:30-8 p.m. today at CrossFit Laramie, 1404 Skyline Drive.
This all-level class is suitable for beginners and children older than 8. Participants only need to bring a mat or towel, although a few mats will be available to borrow.
Payment can be made at the door or via the LAWS PayPal account (bring PayPal donation confirmation to the class).
Admission is $20 per person or $35 per person with a guest. RSVP is required. All proceeds go toward LAWS animals and programs.
Call CrossFit Laramie at 307-223-4372 or LAWS at 745-4586 for more information.
St. Matthew’s planning anniversary events
A historic service at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral will be hosted Sunday utilizing the liturgy that would have been used in the Book of Common Prayer in 1868, according to a news release. The event will celebrate this year’s 150th anniversary of the founding of both Laramie and the St. Matthew’s parish. Jane Ivinson was especially involved in the church’s establishment, the release states. Officiating at the special service will be Cathedral Dean Stephen Askew. Wyoming Episcopal Bishop John S. Smylie will deliver the homily, and retired Wyoming Bishop Bob Jones returns to celebrate the Eucharist. A new choral anthem, “Let Everything That Takes a Breath,” will be offered. It has been specially commissioned for the occasion and is based on the tune “Laramie” written by Arnold G.H. Bode, dean of the cathedral from 1904-1912 and head of the University of Wyoming Department of Music. Bishop Smylie will also dedicate the new ADA-compliant entrance ramp to the cathedral’s undercroft and Laramie Soup Kitchen. A potluck picnic featuring foods common to picnics in 1868 will follow.
There will also be a service at 6 p.m. Sept. 21, the 150th anniversary of the founding, in the tradition of 1868. The public is invited.
Mountain bike race set for Glendo
Now in its second year, the Two Moon 24, a 24-hour mountain bike race, is scheduled for Saturday-Sunday at Glendo State Park. Teams and individuals will have 24 hours to complete as many laps as they can on a 10-mile course with about 1,300 feet of climbing on the park’s singletrack trails, starting at the Two Moon Campground. Registration starts at $85 per rider and closes Thursday. Go to www.laramieracing.com for more information.
Fall Preservation Series to begin Saturday
Laramie Local Foods is gearing up for its fall Sustainable Saturdays series. Four classes will help connect the Laramie community with sustainable practices, according to a news release.
All classes are at 9 a.m. at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St., and the schedule is as follows:
— SATURDAY: Quick Pickles with Happy Jack Farms: Attendees can learn to make bread and butter and dill pickles.
— OCT. 6: Jams and Jellies with Native Fruits: Attendees can learn to preserve the native fruits in their yards.
— NOV. 3: Fermenting with the Great Untamed: Attendees can learn to ferment mead and more.
— DEC. 1: Holiday Pies: Attendees can learn to make delicious pies for their holiday celebrations.
The registration fee is $10 per class or $30 for all four. Registration is through Eventbrite at www.laramielocalfoods.eventbrite.com.
Follow Laramie Local Foods on Facebook and Instagram for updates. Email laramielocalfoods@gmail.com for more information.
Annual Buddy Walk set for Saturday
The 18th annual Wyoming Buddy Walk will take place from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Washington Park band shell. The public is invited to join the Wyoming Down Syndrome Association for the walk. Whether participants have Down syndrome, know someone who does or just want to show their support, the association invites the public to take the first step and donate or register today, according to a news release.
The 2018 Wyoming Buddy Walk will begin at 9 a.m. and will have a variety of carnival games, carnival snacks and live music from the 6 Million Dollar Band. Wyoming Buddy Walk will have a recognition ceremony and walk at 10:30 a.m. The event will conclude at noon, which will provide enough time for attendees to make their way to the University of Wyoming football game at 2 p.m.
Wyoming Buddy Walk continues their relationship with UW football and through the generosity of UW athletics, they are able to provide attendees who register for the Wyoming Buddy Walk the opportunity to purchase a football ticket for the discounted price of $15 for each registered walker. If participants are not able to attend the football game, they will be able to register for the Wyoming Buddy Walk without being required to purchase a game ticket, the release states.
The purpose of the Wyoming Buddy Walk is to celebrate the lives of people with Down syndrome and raise awareness about Down syndrome in Wyoming. The annual Wyoming Buddy Walk also raises money to provide support for individuals with Down syndrome and their families. The Wyoming Down Syndrome Association, in conjunction with Ark Regional Services, organizes the event.
Registration is $20 for adults (ages 18 and older) and $10 for youth (ages 17 and younger).
Attendees can register online at www.wydsa.org. Registration is also available on the day of the walk. Call Peter Laegreid at 742-6641, email outreach@arkrs.org or go to www.wydsa.org for more information.
