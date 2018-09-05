Cub Scout Pack 136 to host Cub Scout informational, sign-up meeting
Cub Scout Pack 136 plans to host an informational and sign-up meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St. Pack leaders will provide information on Cub Scouts to interested parents while den leaders will provide activities for children during the meeting, according to a news release.
Cub Scouts is open to boys and girls grades K-5. Cub scouting is fun for the whole family, the release states. In scouting, children start with their best right-now selves and grow into their very best future selves. It is fun, hands-on learning and achievement that puts children in the middle of the action and prepares them for today the future.
Contact Kim at 761-9989 or laramiepack136@gmail.com for more information.
Local bird-watchers planning trip to Hereford Ranch
The Laramie Audubon Society is set to travel to the Wyoming Hereford Ranch in Cheyenne on Saturday. Those interested in attending are invited to meet at 7 a.m. Night Heron Books and Coffeehouse, 107 Ivinson Ave. to organize carpool groups.
Hereford Ranch includes a mix of riparian habitat and grasslands and is considered one of the best birding areas in southeastern Wyoming, according to a news release. This trip is a chance to see birds more often associated with the eastern U.S. Those attending should bring snacks, water, clothing suitable for the changing Wyoming weather, binoculars and other birding accessories. Because of private land ownership, this trip is not suitable for dogs. The group expects to be back to Laramie by noon or early afternoon.
PFLAG to meet Sept. 13
A Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays Chapter is forming in Laramie, and meetings are hosted at 6:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at St. Paul’s UCC, 602 Garfield St. The Sept. 13 meeting will be a welcome back to school potluck dinner. Uniting people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer with families, friends and allies, PFLAG is committed to advancing equality through its mission of support, education and advocacy, according to a news release.
Meetings are open to all, and PFLAG welcomes participation in establishing its chapter. Email pflaglaramie@gmail.com for more information.
Local church hosting Blessing of the Animals
The Laramie ministerial Association invites all pet lovers to have their animals blessed at 3 p.m. Sept. 30 on the lawn of the Ivinson Mansion, 603 Ivinson Ave. In case of rain, attendees will meet in the Trinity Lutheran Church across the street from the mansion.
Dogs need to be on leashes and other animals need to be properly contained, according to a news release. Call Patricia Tanzer Askew at 307-275-2733 for more information.
Laramie Lyceum to being fall series Oct. 2
For the past 35 years in Laramie, there has been an educational program called Laramie Lyceum, according to a news release.
The October 2018 session will be the 71st. People of all are encouraged to attend for $6 per weekly session.
The schedule is as follows:
OCT. 2
9 a.m.: Rosemary Bratton with discuss the Hilde Project.
10:30 a.m.: Marla Peterson will discuss the new Big Hollow Food Co-Op.
OCT. 9
9 a.m.: Jennifer Lawrence will discuss her book “Soap Suds Row.”
10:30 a.m.: Mary Burman will discuss the University of Wyoming School of Nursing and the BRAND nursing program.
OCT. 16
9 a.m.: Barbara John will discuss the exploration of the sea floor.
10:30 a.m.: Richard Horner will discuss the carbon engineering initiative.
OCT. 23
9 a.m.: Game Warden Jason Sherwood will discuss poaching in Wyoming.
10:30 a.m.: Lusha Tronstad will discuss the Wyoming Natural Diversity Database.
Contact Billy Balthrop at 460-3560 or wyomab@yahoo.com for more information.
Relative Theatrics production to begin today
With partial funding by the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Relative Theatrics is gearing up to present “I’m Gonna Pray For You So Hard” by Halley Feiffer.
The play is directed by Anne Mason and features Noelia Antweiler (member of Actors’ Equity Association) and Peter Parolin.
Nominated for the John Gassner Playwriting Award, “I’m Gonna Pray For You So Hard” is an incredibly fierce play about eternal struggles of parents and children, according to a news release. Ella (Antweiler) is a precocious actress whose goal in life is making her famous playwright father David (Parolin) proud. Throughout the course of a boozy evening, Ella and David deliberate about whether to read the reviews of her Off-Broadway debut … and things unravel from there.
Performances are slated for 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday and Sept. 13-15 at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of the show for the general public and $10 in advance or $14 day-of for University of Wyoming student or senior citizens, with a limit of 50 seats per show. The first performance Wednesday is a pay-what-you-can preview. Audience seating is on the stage. Attendees are encouraged to get tickets in advance or arrive early. The play contains adult themes and language, the release states. Tickets are available at www.gryphontheatre.org, at the LPCC ofﬁce (Room 110) from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays or in person for $12 at Coal Creek TAP, 108 Grand Ave. Go to www.relativetheatrics.com for more information.
Transportation summit set for Thursday
Through funding provided by a Wyoming Community Service Block Grant, Interfaith-Good Samaritan plans to host a Laramie Transportation Summit from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday at the Hilton Garden Inn, 2229 Grand Ave. Lunch will be provided.
This meeting will be an opportunity for community stakeholders and people affected by limited transportation opportunities to meet, dialogue and identify solutions and will be facilitated by the Wyoming Nonprofit Network, according to a news release. Representatives from the Laramie City Council and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will be in attendance.
MOPS group to beginning meetings
MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) and MomsNext (Mothers of school-aged children) meets from 9-11 a.m. twice a month at Snowy Range Evangelical Free Church, 2552 N. 15th St. Meetings begin Thursday.
This is a place for mothers to build friendships and community amidst the season of raising small children, according to a news release. All faith backgrounds are welcome. Attendees learn from guest speakers, discussion groups and enjoy breakfast together. Child care is provided for a small fee along with a small fee for membership. Find Laramie MOPS International on Facebook for more information.
USDA food drop set for Thursday
Laramie Interfaith-Good Samaritan is set to host a USDA bulk food drop from 1-3 p.m. Thursday in the south gym of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. Interfaith expects to have frozen chicken thighs, cream of chicken soup, canned green beans, dried beans and other items, according to a news release.
Participation in Food Bank of the Rockies Commodities distribution is limited to those who qualify through income limitations, the release states. People can call Interfaith-Good Samaritan at 742-4240 if with questions about the qualifications. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Ski patrol planning information meeting
Snowy Range Alpine and Medicine Bow Nordic volunteer ski patrols are recruiting members, according to a news release. They are conducting their fall Outdoor Emergency Care first aid class, which is a prerequisite for joining the volunteer ski patrols. The OEC class combines online instruction, class meetings and field sessions. The SRSP patrols at the Snowy Range Ski & Recreation Area, and the MBNSP patrols throughout the back-country during the winter. All interested skiers, boarders or outdoor enthusiasts are welcomed to attend an informational meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Wyoming Game and Fish Regional Office, 1212 S. Adams St. Email Ray Bredehoft at snowyrangeskipatrol@gmail.com for more information.
