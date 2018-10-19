Corrections
UW Nursing Alumni hosting meet and greet
The University of Wyoming Alumni Association NURSING Chapter invites UW nursing alumni to come together from 4-6 p.m. today in the Health Sciences Center first-floor atrium. Admission is free, and hors d’ouvres will be served courtesy of the UW Alumni Association.
Attendees can enjoy the camaraderie of nursing alumni across the years, according to a news release. The second annual Memorable Mentor award will be presented mid-event. A representation of current and upcoming UWAANC board officers will be there for attendees to meet. The goal of the board is to mentor students into the profession of nursing as well as mentor one another, the release states.
Call Claire at 766-4291 for more information.
Ghost tours set for this weekend
Step into the shadows, gather your nerves and discover Ghost Tours of Laramie City. This year, Ghost Tours presents: Laramie’s Haunted Hayride.
Tours are planned for 6:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 8 p.m., 8:45 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. today-Saturday.
The hour-long ghostly tour will begin at the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot, 600 S. First St. The tour will include an introduction with scares and frights in the depot followed by a hayride back in time to the streets of Old Laramie City, according to a news release.
The tour will include ghost stories and stops at actual haunted locations in Laramie. Ghostly treats will be available at the depot.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger. Space is limited, and reservations are required.
Call 760-8835 for tickets or more information.
Albany County CattleWomen meeting set for today
The Albany County CattleWomen will have their monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. today at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St. A hamburger steak meal will be served for $10. Women interested in the beef industry and the promotion of beef are invited to join, according to a news release. The group organizes the ranch cookouts, the annual ranch tour, the Ag Expo for third-grade students and many other activities promoting beef. Scholarships are also provided by the organization.
Call Betty Wortman at 721-5031 for more information.
UW Nursing 2018 Distinguished alumna to appear at open house
Susan Polston Mills, Ph.D., MSN, RN (1996), is scheduled to be present during the first hour of the University of Wyoming Fay W. Whitney School of Nursing Open House from 9-11 a.m. today on the third floor of the Health Sciences Center.
Mills, vice-president of quality improvement with Superior HealthPlans of Texas, “demonstrates great integrity, accountability and leadership,” according to a news release. “She is a wonderful contributor to her profession, community and team.”
Homecoming breakfast to benefit Heart Mothers
Cowboys fans can start their Homecoming pre-gaming with an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet benefiting Heart Mothers, a Laramie-based nonprofit organization supporting child survivors of sex-trafficking, according to a news release. The event is from 7-10 a.m. Saturday at Chili’s Grill & Bar, 2523 Grand Ave. The meal is $10 per person.
Women of the Moose hosting Halloween costume swap
The Laramie community is invited to participate in a Halloween costume swap event from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St.
The swap event is Saturday to shop for a new-to-them costume, according to a news release. The swap is also open from 3-4 p.m. to shoppers who do not have tickets but would like to purchase costumes for a low price, the release states.
Contact Patti Flores at 619-312-8247 or pmtzflo@hotmail.com for more information.
Faith community to march in UW Homecoming Parade
The Laramie faith community is set to join forces and march together in the University of Wyoming Homecoming Parade. Marchers will meet at 6:30 a.m. Saturday at Canterbury House, 110 S. Ninth St., for coffee, juice and doughnuts, then begin marching at 8 a.m.
The theme is Unity in Diversity. People of all faiths are welcome to join the march. Call Rev. Patricia Tanzer Askew at 307-275-2733 for more information.
Cat adoption events set for LAWS
The Laramie Animal Welfare Society is planning to host several “Caturday” adoption events from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, as well as Nov. 3 and Nov. 17 at 1104 S. Second St., according to the LAWS website.
There will be kittens available for adoption for an $85 fee and adult cats will be available for $60, which includes spay/neuter. Participants are encouraged to get applications completed early, and preapproval is required to take an animal home, according to a news release.
Cash, checks or PayPal payments (via phone) are accepted. No credit cards will be taken. Go to www.laramieanimals.org and find the adoption page for applications.
Call 460-3775, email contact@laramieanimals.org or go to www.facebook.com/laramieanimalwelfaresociety or www.laramieanimals.org for more information.
