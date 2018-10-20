Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
Republicans planning meet and greet
The Albany County Republican Party is hosting a meet and greet for Republican candidates Michael J. Pearce (Albany County treasurer) and Roxie Jackson Hensley (House of Representatives District 45) form 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the ACGOP Headquarters, 214 Ivinson Ave. Light refreshments will be furnished.
The public is encouraged to attend, to ask questions, to compare visions and to socialize, according to a news release.
Another meet and greet is slated for Nov. 1. Republican candidates for Albany County Commission Heber Richardson and Jerry Kennedy, as well as Dan Furphy and Bill Haley, running for re-election in House districts 14 and 46 respectively, will be featured.
Touchstone Laramie art exhibit, sale set for Veterans Day weekend
The much-anticipated sixth biennial Touchstone Laramie Art Exhibition and Sale returns this year during Veterans Day Weekend in Laramie.
As one of Southeast Wyoming’s most intimate and unique art experiences, Touchstone Laramie is a biennial, artist-run exhibition hosted by the Laramie Artists Project, a local organization run entirely by Albany County artists that transforms an entire floor of hotel guest rooms into more than 30 individual artist-designed mini galleries that are as professional as they are personal, according to a news release.
This year’s exhibiting artists include Alberto Alcantera, Joe Arnold, John D. Baker, Wendy Bredehoft or WLBart, Mack Brislawn, Jerry Glass, Billie Kay Gross of Studio Jardin, Brian Harrington of Legrand Wolf, Celeste Havener, Gary Havener of Ace in the Hole Woodworks, Favian Hernandez, Svetlana Howe, Jim Jereb, Timothy John, Clay Johnson, Ray Jordan, Lee Lane, Nancy Marlatt, Susan Moldenhauer, Crystal Lawrence of The Running Cat Studio, Linda Lillegraven, Ginnie Madsen, Jon Madsen, Allison Pluda of Seneca Creek Studios, Barry O’Riley, Robert Seabeck, Gail Shive of Stone Wall Studio, Jeny Stoesz of Jeny Originals, Doc Thissen, Wayne Thompson, René Williams of Science Loves Art, Mike Vanata, and Paula Wilson-Caziér of Honey Tree Studios.
The event is from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 10 and noon-5 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Fairfield Inn and Suites, 1673 Centennial Drive.
Go to www.laramieartistsproject.org to learn more, meet the artists and a get a sneak peak of the exhibition.
Albany County Extension offering Annie’s Project session for farm, ranch women
The Albany County Extension Office is planning to offer an Annie’s Project class this winter for women in agriculture, according to a news release.
All classes are from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. following a tentative schedule: Dec. 12, Dec. 19, Jan. 16, Jan. 23, Feb. 6 and Feb. 13. There is a $35 fee to cover materials and meals.
This program is based on Annie’s Project, a program for women in agriculture with a passion for business and being involved in their family operations, according to a news release. Iowa State University Extension developed the Annie’s Project program. It is an opportunity for women involved in agriculture to come out and learn from the various speakers, the release states.
Ghost tours set for tonight
Step into the shadows, gather your nerves and discover Ghost Tours of Laramie City. This year, Ghost Tours presents: Laramie’s Haunted Hayride.
Tours are planned for 6:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 8 p.m., 8:45 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. today.
The hour-long ghostly tour will begin at the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot, 600 S. First St. The tour will include an introduction with scares and frights in the depot followed by a hayride back in time to the streets of Old Laramie City, according to a news release.
The tour will include ghost stories and stops at actual haunted locations in Laramie. Ghostly treats will be available at the depot.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger. Space is limited, and reservations are required.
Call 760-8835 for tickets or more information.
Homecoming breakfast to benefit Heart Mothers
Cowboys fans can start their Homecoming pre-gaming with an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet benefiting Heart Mothers, a Laramie-based nonprofit organization supporting child survivors of sex-trafficking, according to a news release. The event is from 7-10 a.m. today at Chili’s Grill & Bar, 2523 Grand Ave. The meal is $10 per person.
Women of the Moose hosting Halloween costume swap
The Laramie community is invited to participate in a Halloween costume swap event from 2-4 p.m. today at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St.
The swap event is Saturday to shop for a new-to-them costume, according to a news release. The swap is also open from 3-4 p.m. to shoppers who do not have tickets but would like to purchase costumes for a low price, the release states.
Contact Patti Flores at 619-312-8247 or pmtzflo@hotmail.com for more information.
Faith community to march in UW Homecoming Parade
The Laramie faith community is set to join forces and march together in the University of Wyoming Homecoming Parade. Marchers will meet at 6:30 a.m. today at Canterbury House, 110 S. Ninth St., for coffee, juice and doughnuts, then begin marching at 8 a.m.
The theme is Unity in Diversity. People of all faiths are welcome to join the march. Call Rev. Patricia Tanzer Askew at 307-275-2733 for more information.
Cat adoption events set for LAWS
The Laramie Animal Welfare Society is planning to host several “Caturday” adoption events from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. today, as well as Nov. 3 and Nov. 17 at 1104 S. Second St., according to the LAWS website.
There will be kittens available for adoption for an $85 fee and adult cats will be available for $60, which includes spay/neuter. Participants are encouraged to get applications completed early, and preapproval is required to take an animal home, according to a news release.
Cash, checks or PayPal payments (via phone) are accepted. No credit cards will be taken. Go to www.laramieanimals.org and find the adoption page for applications.
Call 460-3775, email contact@laramieanimals.org or go to www.facebook.com/laramieanimalwelfaresociety or www.laramieanimals.org for more information.
Organ concert series to begin Sunday
The schedule for an annual organ concert series is available, and the concerts begin Sunday, according to a news release.
The series is sponsored by the Friends of Music, according to a news release.
Attendees should note: Unlike previous years, only the first concert will be hosted at 7:30 p.m. All subsequent concerts will be at 3 p.m. This is to make the concerts more accommodating for all concerned, the release states.
The schedule is as follows:
7:30 p.m. Sunday: St. Matthew’s Cathedral
3 p.m. Nov. 18: St. Matthew’s Cathedral
3 p.m. Dec. 16: Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Auditorium (this concert is a sing along)
3 p.m. Jan. 20: University of Wyoming Arts & Sciences Auditorium
3 p.m. Feb. 17: St. Matthew’s Cathedral
3 p.m. March 17: Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Auditorium
3 p.m. April 21: University of Wyoming Arts & Sciences Auditorium
3 p.m. May 19: St. Matthew’s Cathedral
The concerts last about one hour, all are welcome, and all buildings are ADA compliant.
Children are encouraged to attend. There are usually 4-6 players at each event, and any organists who would like to play at any of the concerts should call Punch Williamson at 761-3889.
Walk with a Doc set for Sunday
Ivinson Memorial Hospital is set to continue hosting Walk with a Doc. Flu shot myths will be discussed from 1:30–2:30 p.m. Sunday at the University of Wyoming Fieldhouse, according to a news release.
Walk with a Doc is a national organization focused on encouraging healthy physical activity while reversing the consequences of asedentary lifestyle, the release states. Walks are planned for the first and third Sunday of the month. IMH will provide healthy snacks and participants should just bring walking shoes and a friend, if they would like. The event is sponsored by Exercise is Medicine (UW registered student organization) and Ivinson Medical Group.
How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
-30-
SUNDAYS UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
Veterans crisis line number open
How many numbers do you have in your phone? Do you have space for one more that could be the lifeline for someone in crisis? 1-800-273-8255 is that lifeline. In fact, it’s a national lifeline manned 24 hours a day for those who might be overwhelmed by life’s struggles and are thinking about hurting themselves, according to a news release. You might never need it — in fact, hopefully not. But if you do, won’t a minute now to save it be worth the time?
So, how does the Veterans Crisis Line fit in? While the 800 number is a national resource for anyone, callers simply press “1” to connect to the Veterans Crisis Line. Responders, many of whom are veterans themselves, are available to talk to veterans or anyone concerned about a veteran. It’s confidential and available 365 days a year. One number potentially helps anyone in crisis.
-30-
SUNDAYS UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
Interfaith places donation boxes at grocery stores
Interfaith-Good Samaritan recently placed blue donation boxes near the customer service desks at both Safeway and Ridley’s Family Market. Customers can drop in any non-perishable items as they exit the store. All donations go directly to Interfaith and are used in its food pantry to help feed hungry Laramie residents, according to a news release.
The pantry has 800-1,000 visitors every month, the release states.
-30-
SUNDAYS UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
Senior volunteers needed to work with students
The Foster Grandparent Program of the Wyoming Rockies is welcoming seniors who are 55 or older and would like to work with children, according to a news release. Senior volunteers support teachers and students in the classroom, receive a non-taxable stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers are willing to commit to 20 hours or more a week, with summers off. No prior classroom experience is necessary. Foster Grandparents tend to be individuals who care about their community and want to make a difference in their own lives and in the lives of the students they work with, the release states. Any interested senior, including veterans, are encouraged to call Maryalice at 307-223-1051, visit 968 N. Ninth St. in LaBonte Park or go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org for more information.
-30-
SUNDAYS UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
Driver needed for Home Delivered Meals
The Eppson Center for Seniors has a need for Home Delivered Meal drivers, according to a news release. There are openings for permanent routes and substitute drivers. Meals go out to homes at dinner time Mondays and lunch time Tuesdays-Fridays. This is a great service to folks who are unable to shop or cook for themselves. Call the Eppson Center at 745-5116 to volunteer or for more information.
-30-
OCT. 22
Local sewing guild to meet Monday
The October Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild meeting is set to features Tammy Huling from Laramie Leather Works, according to a news release. The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday in the basement of the United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1215 Gibbon St. Attendees should enter through the east-side door. The meeting, sponsored by the Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild, is open to the public and all interested quilters, seamstresses, craft sewers, 4-H clothing members, secondary and university students are encouraged to attend.
Huling’s presentation will cover the “ins and outs” of sewing leather; recycling leather items, restoration and care of leather goods and a variety of leather techniques, the release states.
The Laramie Chapter hosts its meetings the fourth Monday of the month September-May.
Call Sue at 954-703-9932, Terry at 715-828-7507 or Irene at 742-3901 for more information.
-30-
OCT. 22
LRCD to meet Monday
The Laramie Rivers Conservation District regular Board of Directors meeting is at set for noon Monday at the USDA Service Center, 5015 Stone Road. Call 721-0072 for more information.
-30-
OCT. 23
Laramie Lyceum to conclude
For the past 35 years in Laramie, there has been an educational program called Laramie Lyceum, according to a news release.
The October 2018 session will be the 71st. People of all are encouraged to attend for $6 per weekly session.
The remaining schedule is as follows:
TUESDAY
9 a.m.: Game Warden Jason Sherwood will discuss poaching in Wyoming.
10:30 a.m.: Richard Horner will discuss the carbon engineering initiative.
Contact Billy Balthrop at 460-3560 or wyomab@yahoo.com for more information.
-30-
OCT. 23
Albany County Bereaved Parents to meet Tuesday
Albany County Bereaved Parents plan to meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Jacobs Polidora, LLC office, 100 S. Sixth St. The group provides support and understanding to anyone who has lost a child or grandchild of any age, according to a news release. The meeting is an opportunity for bereaved parents to find comfort from being with a small group of people in a casual setting who understand the loss of a child. Members have experienced a wide range of loss including those who lost children in utero, as toddlers, young children, teenagers and adults in a wide range of circumstances including accident, illness and suicide.
Call Jennifer Curran at 760-8670 or send a private message to the group’s Facebook page for more information.
-30-
OCT. 23
Family Promise to celebrate National Family Promise Week
A celebration for National Family Promise Week is set for 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot.
Family Promise of Albany County, an affiliate to the national organization, is inviting the public to help them thank all the volunteers and donors who brought this program to life here in Albany County, according to a news release. FPAC helps families experiencing homelessness find sustainable living. In addition to thanking volunteers, FPAC will be celebrating becoming a United Way agency and drawing for the quilt raffle hosted this past year. The drawing for the Women of Courage quilt is at 7 p.m.
-30-
OCT. 24
Water advocates hosting event Wednesday
Albany County Clean Water Advocates is celebrating Laramie’s clean water by designating October as Clean Water Appreciation Month. The Laramie City Council and the Albany County Commission have both ratified proclamations that October is Clean Water Appreciation Month, according to a news release.
An event called “What are we drinking?” is slated for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St. Appetizers will be served at 6:30 p.m. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m.
Experts on the water issue, Laramie City Planning Manager Derek Teini and City Water Resources Administrator Darren Parkin, will speak. Teini has been a key figure in many major projects within the community including Laramie’s Comprehensive Plan, Aquifer Protection Plan, Cirrus Sky Technology Park and the Unified Development Code, the release states.
Parkin is responsible for the management of the City-owned Monolith Ranch, the implementation of the Casper Aquifer Protection Plan and the Environmental Advisory Committee.
There will be a presentation on the city of Laramie Casper Aquifer Protection Plan overview, a history of the plan, the ordinance and where things are now, the release states.
Also, throughout the month, ACCWA will partner with brewers of coffee, tea and beer made with clean Laramie water and celebrate in their businesses. The group will also share information on water quality.
Participants will donate to ACCWA’s education efforts, the release states.
Participating sponsors in Laramie featuring water in their coffee, tea and specialty drinks include: Alibi Wood Fire Pizzeria & Bakery, Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, Coal Creek Coffee Co., Coal Creek TAP, Lovejoy’s Bar & Grill, Night Heron Books & Coffeehouse, Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, J’s Prairie Rose Café, Iron Skillet Restaurant, Sweet Melissa Café & Front Street Tavern and Turtle Rock Coffee.
Go to www.albanycountycleanwateradvocates.org or email Martin Greller at martin.m.greller@gmail.com for more information.
-30-
OCT. 24
WYDOT schedules open house for project
The Wyoming Department of Transportation plans to host a public open house later this month to show plans for construction on Third Street in 2021.
The open house is scheduled for three separate times Oct. 24: 8-9 a.m., noon-1 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot, 1st and Kearney streets.
The Third Street project will run from Boswell Drive on the south end to Curtis Street on the north end, according to a news release. It will consist of resurfacing the street, making intersections ADA-compliant, adding “bulbouts” at certain intersections and other pedestrian and aesthetic improvements.
WYDOT will have design plans available for the entire segment, including details of each intersection.
WYDOT engineers will be on-hand to answer any questions about the project, as will representatives of the Laramie Main Street Alliance, the release states.
Comments will also be accepted for this project as well as for other WYDOT-related issues.
Written comments can also be e-mailed to matthew.murphy@wyo.gov or mailed to WYDOT, Attn: Matt Murphy, 3411 S. Third St., Laramie, WY 82070.
-30-
OCT. 25
StudioWYO planning Open Mic Night
StudioWYO’s second Open Mic Night of the semester is slated for 7-9 p.m. Oct. 25 in the University of Wyoming Union Gardens.
This entertaining and varied performance is free to the public, and all ages are not only welcome but encouraged to sign up to perform. Sign-ups will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Hosting this lively set of performances is DJ Korpitz, from the band Redbush. Redbush is a Laramie rock band in which Korpitz plays guitar and vocals.
Find Redbush on Facebook or go to www.redbush.bandcamp.com for more information about DJ Korpitz or the band.
StudioWYO is a student-run program sponsored by Associated Students Technical Services, according to a news release.
StudioWYO is a live learning lab to support local music and student technicians in a professional environment utilizing top-of-the-line audiovisual equipment.
Find the organization on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram via @StudioWYO for more information about StudioWYO and StudioWYO events.
-30-
OCT. 27
Driving course slated for Oct. 27
An AARP Safe Driver Course is scheduled for 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Participants who complete the class will be eligible for a 10 percent discount on their automobile insurance, according to a news release. The class is $15 for AARP Members and $20 for non AARP Members. This is a Trial Saturday Class, and more classes might be available on weekends and evenings if this proves successful, the release states.
Wyoming is one of the few states that mandates a 10 percent discount on auto insurance when this class is taken, the release states.
Call the Eppson Center at 745-5116 to register for the class. Call George Parker at 307-343-3454 for more information.
-30-
EVERY OTHER SUNDAY UNTIL NOV. 25 (OCT. 28, NOV. 11 AND NOV. 25)
Laramie Police Department launches See Something Say Something campaign
The Laramie Police Department recently launched its See Something Say Something campaign to encourage residents to report suspicious activity to the toll-free number or to local law enforcement, according to a news release.
Residents can report suspicious activity or behavior to the toll-free number 833-446-4188 or to local law enforcement.
Suspicious activity is any observed behavior that could indicate terrorism or terrorism-related crime, the release states.
This includes but is not limited to:
— Unusual items or situations: A vehicle is parked in an odd location, a package or piece of luggage is unattended, a window/door is open that is usually closed, or other out-of-the-ordinary situations.
— Eliciting information: A person questioning individuals at a level beyond curiosity about a building’s purpose, operations, security procedures and/or personnel, shift changes, etc.
— Observation/surveillance: Someone pays unusual attention to facilities or buildings beyond a casual or professional interest. This includes extended loitering without explanation (particularly in concealed locations); unusual, repeated, and/or prolonged observation of a building (e.g., with binoculars, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) or video camera); taking notes or measurements; counting paces; sketching floor plans, etc.
The program will be administered by the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security, the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.
The Laramie Police Department joins other community statewide participating in the national program.
-30-
NOV. 3, DEC. 1
Fall Preservation Series continues
Laramie Local Foods is gearing up for its fall Sustainable Saturdays series. The lasses will help connect the Laramie community with sustainable practices, according to a news release. All classes are at 9 a.m. at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St., and the schedule is as follows:
_ NOV. 3: Fermenting with the Great Untamed: Attendees can learn to ferment mead and more.
_ DEC. 1: Holiday Pies: Attendees can learn to make delicious pies for their holiday celebrations.
The registration fee is $10 per class or $30 for all classes. Registration is through Eventbrite at www.laramielocalfoods.eventbrite.com. Follow Laramie Local Foods on Facebook and Instagram for updates. Email laramielocalfoods@gmail.com for more information.
-30-
NOV. 3
Big Laramie Valley Country Fair to help volunteer fire department
The Big Laramie Valley Country Fair, sponsored by the Friends of the Big Laramie Valley Volunteer Fire Department, is set for 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 3 at Harmony School. The event is to help the BLVVFC replenish supplies used for the Badger Creek and Ryan wildfires, according to a news release. There will be door prizes and a turkey dinner raffle in addition to crafts, treats and other items from local vendors. Food donations of pies, cinnamon rolls and other baked goods would be appreciated, and hot dogs, brats and chili will be available. Tables are still available, and potential vendors can call Cheryl Leach at 760-0611 for applications or more information.
-30-
NOV. 5
Civic Center Board to meet
The Laramie Plains Civic Center’s Monthly Joint Powers Board meeting has been moved from Oct. 10 to 5 p.m. Nov. 5 in Room 208 of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. The meeting is open to the public.
-30-
NOV. 8
Estate planning workshop set for Nov. 8
Cook and Associates, PC is planning to host free estate planning seminars at 2 p.m. and 6 pm. Nov. 8 at the Holiday Inn, 204 S. 30th St. Call 745-7320 for reservations or more information.
-30-
NOV. 12
Make It With Wool contest set for November
The district Make It With Wool contest is set for Nov. 16. This contest is to promote the beauty and versatility of wool fabrics and yarns, according to a news release. The goal is to encourage personal creativity in sewing, knitting, crocheting, spinning and weaving wool fabrics and yarns. Contestants must construct a garment for themselves using fabric or yarn that is at least 60 percent wool.
There are four age groups: Pre-teen, Junior, Senior and Adult. The winners of the district contest in the Adult, Senior and Junior divisions will advance to the state contest Dec. 2-3 in Casper.
Each district can send two Junior and two Senior contestants to the state contest. Entry forms are available at Cowgirl Yarn, 119 Ivinson Ave., or the Albany County Extension Office, 3520 S. Third St., Suite A. Entries are due to the district director by Nov. 12. Contact Julie Houchin, district No. 1 director, at 745-3525 or jdhouch@aol.com for more information.
-30-
NOV. 12-19
Local families can make global impact through Operation Christmas Child
This month, sites in the Laramie area will be among 5,000 U.S. drop-off locations collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, set for Nov. 12-19.
Laramie families, churches and groups are busy transforming empty shoeboxes into fun gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items, according to a news release. The Samaritan’s Purse project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.
This year, Laramie-area residents hope to collect more than 9,500 gifts to contribute to the 2018 global goal of reaching 11 million children.
Laramie Valley Chapel will be collecting donations at 4801 Quarter Horse Drive according to the following schedule:
Nov. 12: 4-6 p.m.
Nov. 13: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Nov. 14: 4-6 p.m.
Nov. 15: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Nov. 16: 4-6 p.m.
Nov. 17: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Nov. 18: 1-4 p.m.
Nov. 19: 7-9 a.m.
-30-
NOV. 13
Global Warming Tour to stop in Laramie
Global Warming Demystified: The Science, The Consequences, and The Solutions (and why conservatives and liberals can all agree) featuring noted educator Jeffrey Bennett will give attendees the foundation they need to speak intelligently about the science behind global warming and show them why the solutions to this important problem are ones people of all political persuasions can agree on, according to a news release
The event is planned for 7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at the University of Wyoming. Those with any questions or doubts about the reality of global warming or what people should do about it as a nation are sure to come away enlightened, the release states. The level is suitable for anyone of middle school-aged and older. The talk is based on Dr. Bennett’s global warming primer.
Contact Lindsey Sageser at assistant.publicist@prbythebook.com or 512-289-2119 or go to www.globalwarmingprimer.com/tour for more information.
-30-
NOV. 15
Soroptimist International of Laramie Community Service Grants available
Soroptimist International of Laramie is accepting applications for Community Service Grants. Applications will be accepted in November and March, and the first deadline is Nov. 15. Applications are available at www.soroptimistoflaramie.org. they will be reviewed in December and notices sent out promptly, according to a news release.
The Laramie club’s main fundraiser is Laramie Laughs for a Cause, scheduled for Feb. 22 at the Gryphon Theatre. Recent local recipients include Big Brothers Big Sisters, Climb Wyoming, Developmental Preschool, Distinguished Young Women, Downtown Clinic, Eppson Center for Seniors, Family Promise, Interfaith-Good Samaritan, Kiwanis, Laramie Reproductive Clinic and SAFE Project, the release states.
Email silaramie@soroptimist.net for more information.
-30-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.