Audubon group to host UW professor
On Wednesday, October 31st, the Laramie Audubon Society plans to host Dr. Craig Benkman, of the University of Wyoming Department of Zoology and Physiology, on Wednesday in the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center Auditorium, 10th and Lewis streets.
Bird chat and snacks are at 6:30 p.m., followed by the program at 7 p.m.
Benkman will discuss his research regarding Cassia Crossbills in the South Hills and Albion Mountains of Idaho, where the absence of red squirrels can account for many unique features, according to a news release.
Food distribution set for Thursday
The next Food Bank of the Rockies Commodities Distribution is set for 1-3:30 p.m. Thursday in the Laramie Plains Civic Center South Gym, 710 Garfield St. Commodities include Northern beans, cheddar cheese and cooked ham, along with anything else that comes on the truck, according to a news release.
QuadraDangle hosting fall festival
The QuadraDangle Square Dance Club is planning its Fall Festival for our Grand Lady for Nov. 10 at the club, 3905 Grand Ave. The festival is from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., followed by a dance from 7-11 p.m.
The log building came to exists through a Union Pacific land donation on which UP employees then built the structure for their families to have a family-friendly athletic club, according to a news release. The event is part of the UP's 150th anniversary celebration here in Laramie. The building is No. 116 on the Wyoming Historic Register, the release states.
Activities include:
— Craft bazaar, bake sale and auction
— Luncheon and soda fountain
— Live music and dance demonstrations (during the day)
— Horse-drawn wagon rides
— Christmas family photos and balloon animal creations
— Golf and tennis tournaments, plus lunch for each
— Door prizes and more
This event also serves as a fundraiser to address the continued restoration and maintenance, the release states.
Email quadradangle@gmail.com, find the club on Facebook, go to www.quadradanglesqauredancesociety.com or call 742-6008 or 399-5135 for more information.
Local hockey season beginning
Hockey season is coming with the WAHL league beginning games here in Laramie, according to a news release.
Games are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Laramie Ice & Events Center, 3510 Garfield St. All games are free to the public.
The Laramie Outlaws Hockey schedule for this weekend is as follows:
TODAY
14U vs. Gillette Wild is at 6:15 p.m.
18U vs. Gillette Wild JV is at 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
14U vs. Gillette Wild is at 8 a.m.
18U vs. Gillette Wild JV is at 9:45 a.m.
Go to laramiehockey.usahockey.com for more information.
Driving course slated for Saturday
An AARP Safe Driver Course is scheduled for 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Participants who complete the class will be eligible for a 10 percent discount on their automobile insurance, according to a news release. The class is $15 for AARP Members and $20 for non AARP Members. This is a Trial Saturday Class, and more classes might be available on weekends and evenings if this proves successful, the release states.
Wyoming is one of the few states that mandates a 10 percent discount on auto insurance when this class is taken, the release states.
Call the Eppson Center at 745-5116 to register for the class. Call George Parker at 307-343-3454 for more information.
Moose Lodge hosting Founder’s Day
The Moose Lodge is planning a Founder’s Day celebration in conjunction with Scaramie from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the lodge, 409 S. Third St., to recognize the birthday of founder James J. Davis. The Moose International Organization was formed in 1913 and supports a children’s (Mooseheart) community and a senior (Moosehaven) community, along with numerous local community service projects, according to a news release. The Open House gives the community an opportunity to learn what the Moose Lodge is all about.
Coffee and sweet treats will be served.
Audubon visiting Hutton Lake
The Laramie Audubon Society is set to travel to Hutton Lake National Wildlife Refuge to clean out tree swallow nest boxes. The boxes are monitored each summer by the Girl Scouts of Laramie, with data submitted to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s NestWatch program, according to a news release.
The group will meet at 8 a.m. Saturday at Night Heron Books & Coffeehouse, 107 Ivinson Ave., to coordinate carpools to the refuge, which is located approximately 12 miles from Laramie. Attendees should bring warm clothes, water, snacks, work gloves and a putty knife or scraper as well as binoculars. There will be an opportunity to bird after completing the work project.
