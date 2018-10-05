Correction
A story titled “County attorney settles grammatical dispute” on page A1 of Wednesday’s Laramie Boomerang included a typographical error which changed the meaning of state statute. The story quoted state statute as saying “...by resolution of the board of when it is necessary to meet for the transaction of urgent county business.” If fact, that portion of statute says “…by resolution of the board or when it is necessary…” The mistake was due to a reporter’s error. The Laramie Boomerang regrets the error.
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
Storytime Yoga Farewell Party set for Saturday
The Albany County Public Library invites the public to a special Storytime Yoga and Farewell Party with Miss Sara, who is moving out of state, according to a news release. The event is at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the ACPL Large Meeting Room. 310 S. Eighth St. Email mowens@acplwy.org or call 721-2580 for more information.
County offices to close for Columbus Day
All Albany County offices will be closed Monday in observation of Columbus Day. Regular work hours will resume Tuesday.
Republican county candidates to meet at forum
The Albany County Republican Party is planning a forum for 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lincoln Community Center, 365 W. Grand Ave.
Attendees can meet county supervisor candidates Heber Richardson and Jerry Kennedy, county treasurer candidate Michael J. Pearce, county sheriff candidate Tim Hale and Albany County clerk of the court Janice Sexton.
Planning commission to meet Wednesday
The regular Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Commissioners Room of the Albany County Courthouse.
The agenda can be found at www.co.albany.wy.us.
Traffic commission meeting canceled
The Traffic Commission’s regular meeting is scheduled for 7 a.m. Thursday in the City Council Chambers in City Hall, 406 Ivinson Ave. is canceled.
Award-winning writer, Ucross fellow to speak at UW
Award-winning author and journalist and three-time Ucross resident Suki Kim is scheduled to speak from 6-7 p.m. Thursday in Room 170 of the University of Wyoming College of Law Building. Kim is the only writer ever to have lived undercover in North Korea for immersive journalism, documented in her bestselling nonfiction book “Without You, There Is No Us: Undercover Among the Sons of North Korea’s Elite,” according to a news release. Her first novel “The Interpreter” won the PEN Open Book Award and was a runner up for the PEN/Hemingway Award. The title of Kim’s talk is “Undercover in North Korea.” A highly anticipated article by Kim will appear in the November issue of The New Republic.
The event, co-presented by Ucross and University of Wyoming, is open to the general public at no charge and light refreshments will be provided. Copies of Suki Kim’s book will be available for purchase and signing immediately following her talk. University of Wyoming partners are the MFA Creative Writing Program and the School of Culture, Gender, and Social Justice.
Wyoming Promise to meet
Wyoming Promise — Albany County is making the final push to collect the remaining petition signatures for the County by the Oct. 31 deadline, according to a news release. The next volunteer meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1402 Gibbon St.
The organization believes that the People — not money, not super PACs, not corporations — govern Wyoming and the United States, according to a news release. Wyoming Promise is collecting signatures to put an initiative on Wyoming’s 2020 ballot. The initiative would call on Congress to pass a 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution to overturn the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United ruling and return power to the People. Call Sara Saulcy at 307-247-2911 or Sandra Voelker at 907-229-1172 for more information.
Estate planning workshop set for Nov. 8
Cook and Associates, PC is planning to host free estate planning seminars at 2 p.m. and 6 pm. Nov. 8 at the Holiday Inn, 204 S. 30th St. Call 745-7320 for reservations or more information.
Global Warming Tour to stop in Laramie
Global Warming Demystified: The Science, The Consequences, and The Solutions (and why conservatives and liberals can all agree) featuring noted educator Jeffrey Bennett will give attendees the foundation they need to speak intelligently about the science behind global warming and show them why the solutions to this important problem are ones people of all political persuasions can agree on, according to a news release
The event is planned for 7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at the University of Wyoming. Those with any questions or doubts about the reality of global warming or what people should do about it as a nation are sure to come away enlightened, the release states. The level is suitable for anyone of middle school-aged and older. The talk is based on Dr. Bennett’s global warming primer.
Contact Lindsey Sageser at assistant.publicist@prbythebook.com or 512-289-2119 or go to www.globalwarmingprimer.com/tour for more information.
Art exhibit on display at Eppson Center
Art enthusiasts from the Laramie area have two weeks to visit the art exhibit at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St.
The various art pieces in the exhibit were created by students in the water color class at the Eppson Center and members of the Laramie Art Guild, according to a news release.
Approximately 50 paintings are in the exhibit. The realistic scenes are in a wide range of sizes. One part of the art exhibit features miniature paintings.
The Eppson Center is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Email Tony Guzzo at wyoarts@yahoo.com for more information.
Pop-up gallery walk open to the public
A gallery walk of pop-up-style exhibits is scheduled for 3-6:30 p.m. Friday in the downtown district as part of the Mid America Printmaking Council’s 2018 conference. The biennial national conference, scheduled for today-Saturday, is being hosted by the University of Wyoming Department of Art and Art History. The public is invited to join conference attendees for the gallery walk as well as a steam roller printing event hosted by UW students from 3:30-6:30 p.m. today at the Laramie Railroad Depot parking lot, 600 S. First St. During the steam-roller event, participants can direct the printing of objects on cloth using a steam roller. Additional exhibits will be on display in the Visual Art Building Gallery and the UW Art Museum during the week. Go to www.mapc2018.org for more information.
St. Matthew’s service to feature Evensong
Evensong, a sung service of evening prayer featuring the St. Matthew’s Choir, is planned for 6 p.m. today at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral, Third Street and Ivinson Avenue. All are invited.
Woman’s club luncheon set for today
The Laramie Woman’s Club luncheon is planned for noon today at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 Ivinson Ave. Brian Scade of the University of Wyoming agriculture extension office in Albany County will be talking about the Master Gardener Program, according to a news release. This program combines education in horticulture and community service. Local women can join the club for a potluck luncheon and become familiar with the club and its mission. Contact Annie Nelson at 761-3451 or anniegowyo@aol.com for reservations or more information.
Moose Lodge planning fundraiser
The Laramie Moose Lodge is planning to host a bingo game at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the lodge, 409 S. Third St. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and concessions will be available for dinner and snacks.
Packets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door, and additional packets are $15. A $500 jackpot will be given away if a minimum of 100 packets are sold, according to a news release. Anyone bringing in individually packaged food items to donate for the Backpack Program will get an additional game paper. Packet tickets can be purchased at the lodge, from a member of the WOTM or lodge or by emailing shutton@uwyo.edu prior to Saturday.
Audubon group planning next trip
The Laramie Audubon Society plans to visit Optimist Park at 8 a.m. Saturday. Group members will be leading a leisurely nature walk along the Greenbelt beginning at the parking lot on West Garfield Street. This event will include a scavenger hunt bingo, complete with prizes, according to a news release. Although the scavenger hunt is designed for children, people of all ages are welcome to participate.
Fall Preservation Series to continue Saturday
Laramie Local Foods is gearing up for its fall Sustainable Saturdays series. Four classes will help connect the Laramie community with sustainable practices, according to a news release.
All classes are at 9 a.m. at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St., and the schedule is as follows:
— SATURDAY: Jams and Jellies with Native Fruits: Attendees can learn to preserve the native fruits in their yards.
— NOV. 3: Fermenting with the Great Untamed: Attendees can learn to ferment mead and more.
— DEC. 1: Holiday Pies: Attendees can learn to make delicious pies for their holiday celebrations.
The registration fee is $10 per class or $30 for all four. Registration is through Eventbrite at www.laramielocalfoods.eventbrite.com.
Follow Laramie Local Foods on Facebook and Instagram for updates. Email laramielocalfoods@gmail.com for more information.
Pumpkin Walk coming up
The public is invited to enjoy a fall afternoon filled with outdoor fun during the Pumpkin Walk The free child-friendly event is planned for noon-4 p.m. Saturday at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road.
A straw maze, pumpkin decorating, games, treats, prizes, hay rides and more will be featured. This year has more pumpkins, more activities, more parking and two entrances to the site, according to a news release.
Contact Deborah Cease at deborah.cease@wyo.gov or 745-3733 or find the territorial prison at www.wyoparks.state.wy.us for more information.
Sew Day planned for Saturday
Laramie Quilts of Valor is planning a Sew Day for 8 a.m.-noon Saturday at Quilt Essentials, 314 S. Second St. The meeting will be at 9:30 a.m.
Call Diane at 760-2597 for more information.
Ivinson Medical Group hosting flu clinic
The Ivinson Medical Group is planning three flu clinics in October, according to a news release.
Clinics are set for 5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 9 by appointment only and from 8-11 a.m. Saturday and Oct. 13 for drop-in appointments in the Ivinson Memorial Hospital medical offices, 255 N. 30th St.
Community workout set for Saturday
A community workout is set for 8 a.m. Saturday at CrossFit Laramie, 1404 Skyline Road. The event is free to all experience levels.
CrossFit Laramie hosts a free community workout at 8 a.m. the first Saturday of each month, according to a news release. Contact Rachel Carr at crossfitlaramie.com@gmail.com or 307-223-4372 for more information.
Cat adoption events set for LAWS
The Laramie Animal Welfare Society is planning to host several “Caturday” adoption events from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, as well Oct. 20, Nov. 3 and Nov. 17 at 1104 S. Second St., according to the LAWS website.
There will be kittens available for adoption for an $85 fee and adult cats will be available for $60, which includes spay/neuter. Participants are encouraged to get applications completed early, and preapproval is required to take an animal home, according to a news release.
Cash, checks or PayPal payments (via phone) are accepted. No credit cards will be taken. Go to www.laramieanimals.org and find the adoption page for applications.
Call 460-3775, email contact@laramieanimals.org or go to www.facebook.com/laramieanimalwelfaresociety or www.laramieanimals.org for more information.
How to submit to Local Briefs
