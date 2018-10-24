Corrections
Laramie, Cheyenne, Fort Collins mayors challenge each other for Border War
Fort Collins Mayor Wade Troxell challenged his counterparts — Laramie Mayor Andi Summerville and Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr — and their cities to a friendly wager on the outcome of Friday’s Border War in Fort Collins, Colorado, according to a news release.
The historic rivalry game between the Colorado State University Rams and the University of Wyoming Cowboys begins at 8 p.m. Friday at Canvas Stadium on the CSU campus.
Football isn’t the only thing on the line for the 110th annual Border War. Bragging rights and baskets of local products from the rival communities are at stake, the release states.
As part of the agreement, leaders of the losing city will personally deliver the prize to the winning city, in line with the delivery of the Bronze Boot.
The Border War series began Nov. 30, 1899, and is the oldest running collegiate rivalry west of the Mississippi.
The game will be shown on the CBS Sports Network.
Haunted Barn open Friday-Saturday
A Haunted Barn is scheduled for 6:30-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday in the Albany County Fairgrounds Sheep Barn. Admission is $3 per person, and the event is appropriate for all ages.
Attendees are asked to bring a food item or backpack in support of the Backpack Food Program. The event is sponsored by the Albany County 4-H Junior Leaders. It is not sponsored by Albany County School District No. 1. Call 721-2571 for more information.
Audubon visiting Hutton Lake
The Laramie Audubon Society is set to travel to Hutton Lake National Wildlife Refuge to clean out tree swallow nest boxes. The boxes are monitored each summer by the Girl Scouts of Laramie, with data submitted to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s NestWatch program, according to a news release.
The group will meet at 8 a.m. Saturday at Night Heron Books & Coffeehouse, 107 Ivinson Ave., to coordinate carpools to the refuge, which is located approximately 12 miles from Laramie. Attendees should bring warm clothes, water, snacks, work gloves and a putty knife or scraper as well as binoculars. There will be an opportunity to bird after completing the work project.
UW hosting Finale Concert, festival
The University of Wyoming Department of Music plans to present the Finale Concert for the MANCAMP and Wyoming Women of Song vocal festivals on at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. The concert features the UW Singing Statesmen, Happy Jacks, Bel Canto and festival participants. The concert is free to the public.
The UW Singing Statesmen host MANCAMP, while Bel Canto hosts Wyoming Women of Song, which bring together 75 young singers from area high schools, middle schools and elementary schools in the first-ever festivals to promote male and female singing, according to a news release. The festivals focus on mentorship of younger singers by the collegiate singers, leadership and musical skill.
Contact Nicole Lamartine at 307-288-0042 or choir@uwyo.edu for more information.
WYSAIL hosting Halloween party
Albany County’s WYSAIL chapter is planning a Halloween Bash from 2:30-4 p.m. Sunday at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St.
Waiver participants, families and friends are invited for music, dancing and refreshments. Costumes are optional, but there will be prizes for creative costumes. Attendees are welcome to bring a healthy snack to share. People who use walkers or wheelchairs should use the back entrance for best accessibility.
Email Susan Dunnebecke slowsusanpeoplefirst@gmail.com for more information.
Mobile Vet Center Veteran Outreach scheduled for
Monday-Tuesday
The Mobile Vet Center will be conducting community outreach in Laramie. Information about the Vet Center and VA services for veterans, military service members, community service providers and veteran family members will be provided. Vet Center staff will be available to answer questions and assist with enrollment in readjustment counseling services, VA health care and other VA and veteran specific programs, according to a news release.
Outreach events are planned for 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday and Tuesday in the Murdoch’s parking lot.
Call the Cheyenne Vet Center at 307-778-7370 or go to www.vetcenter.va.gov for more information.
Albany County Republican Party
hosting Thundering Elephant Rendezvous
The Albany County Republican Party plans to host local, state and national candidates at a fundraiser Nov. 3 following the University of Wyoming vs. San Jose State football game. The theme is “we didn’t start the fire.”
Mark Gordon, gubernatorial candidate, and Curt Meier, treasurer candidate, confirmed their reservations. RSVPs are due Tuesday.
Tickets are $75 each and cannot be purchased at the door. Those interested in attending can reserve a ticket at https://squareup.com/store/ACRP.
Tickets include dinner and cocktails. The cocktail hour begins immediately following the game, with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance by Tuesday.
Community Holidays of Laramie seeking sponsors for Christmas gifts
Community Holidays of Laramie, a collaborative effort of several local churches and organizations, is looking for local businesses, clubs, civic organizations, individuals and families to sponsor a single person, a couple or a family in need of some assistance for the Christmas holiday, according to a news release. The group is coordinating with Tim Brooks of the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots, the city of Laramie, Interfaith-Good Samaritan and Albany County schools.
Applications for Christmas gift bags have been distributed to a number of participating nonprofits, and applications are also available at www.communityholidays.org. The deadline is Nov. 12 at First Baptist Church, 1517 Canby St.
Families with children in Laramie Schools will be served by the school guidance counselors, who will give out their own applications.
Sponsors will receive shopping lists by Nov. 16, with all gifts brought to First Baptist Church by Dec. 10. Distribution Day is Dec. 19.
Volunteers are also needed for various jobs.
Go to www.communityholidays.org or email communityholidays@gmail.com to be a sponsor or volunteer or for more information.
U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree stopping by Wyoming Territorial Prison
The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will be stopping in Laramie from 9-10 a.m. Nov. 18 at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. The free event will allow the public to see the tree that will be placed at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., for Christmas.
Contact Deborah Cease at deborah.cease@wyo.gov or 745-3733 or go to http://wyoparks.state.wy.us for more information.
Clean water advocates hosting event today
Albany County Clean Water Advocates is celebrating Laramie’s clean water by designating October as Clean Water Appreciation Month. The Laramie City Council and the Albany County Commission have both ratified proclamations that October is Clean Water Appreciation Month, according to a news release.
An event called “What are we drinking?” is slated for 7 p.m. today at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St. Appetizers will be served at 6:30 p.m. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m.
Experts on the water issue, Laramie City Planning Manager Derek Teini and City Water Resources Administrator Darren Parkin, will speak. Teini has been a key figure in many major projects within the community including Laramie’s Comprehensive Plan, Aquifer Protection Plan, Cirrus Sky Technology Park and the Unified Development Code, the release states.
Parkin is responsible for the management of the city-owned Monolith Ranch, the implementation of the Casper Aquifer Protection Plan and the Environmental Advisory Committee.
There will be a presentation on the city of Laramie Casper Aquifer Protection Plan overview, a history of the plan, the ordinance and where things are now, the release states.
Also, throughout the month, ACCWA will partner with brewers of coffee, tea and beer made with clean Laramie water and celebrate in their businesses. The group will also share information on water quality.
Participants will donate to ACCWA’s education efforts, the release states.
Participating sponsors in Laramie featuring water in their coffee, tea and specialty drinks include: Alibi Wood Fire Pizzeria & Bakery, Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, Coal Creek Coffee Co., Coal Creek TAP, Lovejoy’s Bar & Grill, Night Heron Books & Coffeehouse, Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, J’s Prairie Rose Café, Iron Skillet Restaurant, Sweet Melissa Café & Front Street Tavern and Turtle Rock Coffee.
Go to www.albanycountycleanwateradvocates.org or email Martin Greller at martin.m.greller@gmail.com for more information.
WYDOT schedules open house for project
The Wyoming Department of Transportation plans to host a public open house this week to show plans for construction on Third Street in 2021.
The open house is scheduled for three separate times today: 8-9 a.m., noon-1 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot, First and Kearney streets.
The Third Street project will run from Boswell Drive on the south end to Curtis Street on the north end, according to a news release. It will consist of resurfacing the street, making intersections ADA-compliant, adding “bulbouts” at certain intersections and other pedestrian and aesthetic improvements.
WYDOT will have design plans available for the entire segment, including details of each intersection.
WYDOT engineers will be on-hand to answer any questions about the project, as will representatives of the Laramie Main Street Alliance, the release states.
Comments will also be accepted for this project as well as for other WYDOT-related issues.
Written comments can also be e-mailed to matthew.murphy@wyo.gov or mailed to WYDOT, Attn: Matt Murphy, 3411 S. Third St., Laramie, WY 82070.
Republican Party planning meet and greet
The Albany County Republican Party is hosting a meet and greet for Republican candidates Michael J. Pearce (Albany County treasurer) and Roxie Jackson Hensley (House of Representatives District 45) form 5-7 p.m. today at the ACGOP Headquarters, 214 Ivinson Ave. Light refreshments will be furnished.
The public is encouraged to attend, to ask questions, to compare visions and to socialize, according to a news release.
Another meet and greet is slated for Nov. 1. Republican candidates for Albany County Commissioner Heber Richardson and Jerry Kennedy, House District 14, Dan Furphy and Bill Haley House, District 46, will be featured.
UW Symphony to present Earth and Sky
The University of Wyoming Symphony is set for a world premiere by a very distinguished composer, according to a news release. On October 25 they’ll offer The first performance of Gwyneth Walker’s Earth and Sky, a multi-media piece for solo string trio, narrators, projected images and orchestra, is set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. Walker is a New England Quaker with a catalog that includes more than 350 commissions. She’s is a favorite of UW faculty cellist Beth Vanderborgh, the release states.
UWSO Music Director Michael Griffith will conduct, stepping in for an ailing guest conductor. Opening the concert is the beautiful Dawn on the Moscow River by Modest Mussorgsky.
Tickets are $12 for general admission, $8 for senior citizens and $6 for UW students. To silently post on social media during the concert, just ask for “tweet seats” in the back two rows. Call 766-6666, visit the BCPA or Wyoming Union box offices or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
StudioWYO planning Open Mic Night
StudioWYO’s second Open Mic Night of the semester is slated for 7-9 p.m. Thursday in the University of Wyoming Union Gardens.
This entertaining and varied performance is free to the public, and all ages are not only welcome but encouraged to sign up to perform. Sign-ups will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Hosting this lively set of performances is DJ Korpitz, from the band Redbush. Redbush is a Laramie rock band in which Korpitz plays guitar and vocals.
Find Redbush on Facebook or go to www.redbush.bandcamp.com for more information about DJ Korpitz or the band.
StudioWYO is a student-run program sponsored by Associated Students Technical Services, according to a news release.
StudioWYO is a live learning lab to support local music and student technicians in a professional environment utilizing top-of-the-line audiovisual equipment.
Find the organization on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram via @StudioWYO for more information about StudioWYO and StudioWYO events.
Wyoming Promise hosting final meeting for petition
Wyoming Promise — Albany County is hosting its final meeting to finish the collection of petition signatures at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the UU Fellowship of Laramie, 1402 Gibbon St.
Wyoming Promise has been collecting signatures to put an initiative on Wyoming’s 2020 ballot, according to a news release. The initiative would call on Congress to pass a 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution to overturn the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United ruling and return power to the People. Please bring completed, partially-completed or blank petitions to the meeting. Call Sara Saulcy at 307-247-2911 for more information.
