VFW hosting
fundraiser
The Laramie VFW Post 2221 is planning a Wreaths Across America Chili Cook-Off fundraising dinner for 5-7 p.m. Nov. 2 at , 2142 Garfield St.
The dinner is co-hosted by Wreaths Across America fundraising partners, Jacques Laramie Chapter of the Daughters of the America Revolution and Laramie Valley Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol. Funds raised will be used to buy wreaths to place on veteran graves at Greenhill Cemetery this holiday season. Tickets are $5 for tasting and $5 per bowl, and the dinner will also feature a raffle. A ceremony will be hosted at 11 a.m. Dec. 15 at the cemetery, followed by the placement of wreaths.
Wreaths Across American began in 1992, when Worcester Wreath was left with a surplus of wreaths at the end of the holiday season, according to a news release.
Go to www.wreathsacrossamerica.org to learn more about Wreaths Across America and their motto of Remember, Honor Teach. The website offers an opportunity to volunteer locally with wreath placement and purchase wreaths online, by selecting Greenhill Cemetery and the fundraising partner to support. Email waa-dar@charter.net for more information on local efforts.
UW Symphony to present Earth and Sky
The University of Wyoming Symphony is set for a world premiere by a very distinguished composer, according to a news release. The first performance of Gwyneth Walker’s Earth and Sky, a multi-media piece for solo string trio, narrators, projected images and orchestra, is set for 7:30 p.m. today in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. Walker is a New England Quaker with a catalog that includes more than 350 commissions. She’s is a favorite of UW faculty cellist Beth Vanderborgh, the release states.
UWSO Music Director Michael Griffith will conduct, stepping in for an ailing guest conductor. Opening the concert is the beautiful Dawn on the Moscow River by Modest Mussorgsky.
Tickets are $12 for general admission, $8 for senior citizens and $6 for UW students. To silently post on social media during the concert, just ask for “tweet seats” in the back two rows. Call 766-6666, visit the BCPA or Wyoming Union box offices or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
StudioWYO planning Open Mic Night
StudioWYO’s second Open Mic Night of the semester is slated for 7-9 p.m. today in the University of Wyoming Union Gardens.
This entertaining and varied performance is free to the public, and all ages are not only welcome but encouraged to sign up to perform. Sign-ups will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Hosting this lively set of performances is DJ Korpitz, from the band Redbush. Redbush is a Laramie rock band in which Korpitz plays guitar and vocals.
Find Redbush on Facebook or go to www.redbush.bandcamp.com for more information about DJ Korpitz or the band.
StudioWYO is a student-run program sponsored by Associated Students Technical Services, according to a news release.
StudioWYO is a live learning lab to support local music and student technicians in a professional environment utilizing top-of-the-line audiovisual equipment.
Find the organization on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram via @StudioWYO for more information about StudioWYO and StudioWYO events.
Wyoming Promise hosting final
meeting for petition
Wyoming Promise — Albany County is hosting its final meeting to finish the collection of petition signatures at 6:30 p.m. today at the UU Fellowship of Laramie, 1402 Gibbon St.
Wyoming Promise has been collecting signatures to put an initiative on Wyoming’s 2020 ballot, according to a news release. The initiative would call on Congress to pass a 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution to overturn the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United ruling and return power to the People. Please bring completed, partially-completed or blank petitions to the meeting. Call Sara Saulcy at 307-247-2911 for more information.
Haunted Barn open Friday-Saturday
A Haunted Barn is scheduled for 6:30-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday in the Albany County Fairgrounds Sheep Barn. Admission is $3 per person, and the event is appropriate for all ages.
Attendees are asked to bring a food item or backpack in support of the Backpack Food Program. The event is sponsored by the Albany County 4-H Junior Leaders. It is not sponsored by Albany County School District No. 1. Call 721-2571 for more information.
Local hockey
season beginning
Hockey season is coming with the WAHL league beginning games here in Laramie, according to a news release.
Games are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Laramie Ice & Events Center, 3510 Garfield St. All games are free to the public.
The Laramie Outlaws Hockey schedule for this weekend is as follows:
FRIDAY
14U vs. Gillette Wild is at 6:15 p.m.
18U vs. Gillette Wild JV is at 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
14U vs. Gillette Wild is at 8 a.m.
18U vs. Gillette Wild JV is at 9:45 a.m.
Go to laramiehockey.usahockey.com for more information.
