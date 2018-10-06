Corrections
Preservation board to meet
The Albany County Historic Preservation Board meeting is set for 7 p.m. Monday at First United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St. Email Blair Bales at j.blair.bales@gmail.com or find the board on Facebook for more information.
Kent Noble to speak Tuesday
Kent Noble, the Bill Daniels chair of business ethics at the University of Wyoming, plans to speak from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Salon B of the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center, 222 N. 22nd St. His speaking event is part of the What’s Your Brand? seminar.
Participants will work through a self-evaluation exercise, then through a discussion on how to build their brands in three areas: attitude, integrity and grit, according to a news release.
In 2018, Noble received the Professor of the Year distinction at the University of Wyoming College of Business. That same year, he also received the Campus Being of Difference Award from the NASBA Center for the Public Trust. He was recently appointed by Gov. Matt Mead to the Wyoming Commission on Judicial Conduct and Ethics, the release states. He also currently serves on the board of directors of the John P. Ellbogen Foundation and the Better Business Bureau Institute for Marketplace Trust.
Go to www.wyomingwomen.org for more information.
Laramie Kennel Club to meet Oct. 16
The next meeting of the Laramie Kennel Club is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 16 in Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 S. Seventh St.
The Laramie Animal Welfare Society will be giving a presentation on its program, according to a news release. There will be a brief club meeting after the presentation. Anyone interested in dogs or any dog sports is welcome to attend.
Email club secretary Gale Badsma at buckaroobordeauz@gmail.com for more information.
Voter alliance meeting Oct. 16
The Progressive Voter Alliance, a recruiting and idea forum, plans to meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Those who want to be more informed and more involved in their community are encouraged to come to the next PVA meeting and hear what local candidates, nonprofits, environmental, wildlife, charitable, health and other community organizations are doing, according to a news release. Everyone gets two minutes to tell their story. PVA does not endorse any candidates or issues, the release states.
The group meets the third Tuesday of each month.
Ghost tours set for Oct. 19-20
Step into the shadows, gather your nerves and discover Ghost Tours of Laramie City. This year, Ghost Tours presents: Laramie’s Haunted Hayride.
Tours are planned for 6:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 8 p.m., 8:45 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 19-20.
The hour-long ghostly tour will begin at the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot, 600 S. First St. The tour will include an introduction with scares and frights in the depot followed by a hayride back in time to the streets of Old Laramie City, according to a news release.
The tour will include ghost stories and stops at actual haunted locations in Laramie. Ghostly treats will be available at the depot.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger. Space is limited, and reservations are required.
Call 760-8835 for tickets or more information.
October is Clean Water Appreciation Month
The Laramie City Council and the Albany County Commission recently proclaimed October as Clean Water Appreciation Month. Local business will partner with Albany County Clean Water Advocates to feature drinks made with clean water, according to a news release.
ACCWA will sponsor a public presentation on Laramie’s water called “What are we drinking?” from 7-9 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St., with experts on water as speakers. Throughout the month, ACCWA will partner with brewers of coffee, tea and beer made with clean Laramie water and celebrate in their businesses. The group will also share information on water quality.
Participants will donate to ACCWA’s education efforts, the release states.
Participating sponsors in Laramie featuring water in their coffee, tea and specialty drinks include: Alibi Wood Fire Pizzeria & Bakery, Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, Coal Creek Coffee Co., Coal Creek TAP, Lovejoy’s Bar & Grill, Night Heron Books & Coffeehouse, Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, J’s Prairie Rose Café, Iron Skillet Restaurant, Sweet Melissa Café & Front Street Tavern and Turtle Rock Coffee.
Go to www.albanycountycleanwateradvocates.org or email Martin Greller at martin.m.greller@gmail.com for more information.
Moose Lodge planning fundraiser
The Laramie Moose Lodge is planning to host a bingo game at 6:30 p.m. today at the lodge, 409 S. Third St. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and concessions will be available for dinner and snacks.
Packets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door, and additional packets are $15. A $500 jackpot will be given away if a minimum of 100 packets are sold, according to a news release. Anyone bringing in individually packaged food items to donate for the Backpack Program will get an additional game paper. Packet tickets can be purchased at the lodge, from a member of the WOTM or lodge or by emailing shutton@uwyo.edu.
Fall Preservation Series to continue today
Laramie Local Foods is gearing up for its fall Sustainable Saturdays series. Four classes will help connect the Laramie community with sustainable practices, according to a news release.
All classes are at 9 a.m. at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St., and the schedule is as follows:
— TODAY: Jams and Jellies with Native Fruits: Attendees can learn to preserve the native fruits in their yards.
— NOV. 3: Fermenting with the Great Untamed: Attendees can learn to ferment mead and more.
— DEC. 1: Holiday Pies: Attendees can learn to make delicious pies for their holiday celebrations.
The registration fee is $10 per class or $30 for all four. Registration is through Eventbrite at www.laramielocalfoods.eventbrite.com.
Follow Laramie Local Foods on Facebook and Instagram for updates. Email laramielocalfoods@gmail.com for more information.
Pumpkin Walk set for today
The public is invited to enjoy a fall afternoon filled with outdoor fun during the Pumpkin Walk The free child-friendly event is planned for noon-4 p.m. today at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road.
A straw maze, pumpkin decorating, games, treats, prizes, hay rides and more will be featured. This year has more pumpkins, more activities, more parking and two entrances to the site, according to a news release.
Contact Deborah Cease at deborah.cease@wyo.gov or 745-3733 or find the territorial prison at www.wyoparks.state.wy.us for more information.
Sew Day planned for today
Laramie Quilts of Valor is planning a Sew Day for 8 a.m.-noon today at Quilt Essentials, 314 S. Second St. The meeting will be at 9:30 a.m.
Call Diane at 760-2597 for more information.
Department of Theatre and Dance planning performance
The University of Wyoming Department of Theatre and Dance opens the 2018-2019 season with a controversial new comedy about the battle between faith and reason, “Below the Navel Above the Knees.”
The comedy runs hits the stage at 7:30 p.m. today and Oct. 11-13 in the Studio Theatre of the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts, a venue with limited seating. Tickets are $14 for the public, $11 for senior citizens and $7 for UW students. For opening night only, all tickets are $5. Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets and information.
Written and directed by UW playwright-in-residence William Missouri Downs, author and director of such comedies as “The Exit Interview” and “Fascism The Musical,” “Below the Navel Above the Knees” is the story of a liberal, agnostic college professor from California who, desperate for a job, takes a teaching position at a bible college in conservative rural Kansas, according to a news release. The comedy examines our need for faith and doubt.
Ivinson Medical Group hosting flu clinic
The Ivinson Medical Group is planning three flu clinics in October, according to a news release.
Clinics are set for 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday by appointment only and from 8-11 a.m. today and Oct. 13 for drop-in appointments in the Ivinson Memorial Hospital medical offices, 255 N. 30th St.
Community workout set for today
A community workout is set for 8 a.m. today at CrossFit Laramie, 1404 Skyline Road. The event is free to all experience levels.
CrossFit Laramie hosts a free community workout at 8 a.m. the first Saturday of each month, according to a news release. Contact Rachel Carr at crossfitlaramie.com@gmail.com or 307-223-4372 for more information.
Cat adoption events set for LAWS
The Laramie Animal Welfare Society is planning to host several “Caturday” adoption events from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. today, as well Oct. 20, Nov. 3 and Nov. 17 at 1104 S. Second St., according to the LAWS website.
There will be kittens available for adoption for an $85 fee and adult cats will be available for $60, which includes spay/neuter. Participants are encouraged to get applications completed early, and preapproval is required to take an animal home, according to a news release.
Cash, checks or PayPal payments (via phone) are accepted. No credit cards will be taken. Go to www.laramieanimals.org and find the adoption page for applications.
Call 460-3775, email contact@laramieanimals.org or go to www.facebook.com/laramieanimalwelfaresociety or www.laramieanimals.org for more information.
Storytime Yoga Farewell Party set for today
The Albany County Public Library invites the public to a special Storytime Yoga and Farewell Party with Miss Sara, who is moving out of state, according to a news release. The event is at 10:30 a.m. today in the ACPL Large Meeting Room. 310 S. Eighth St. Email mowens@acplwy.org or call 721-2580 for more information.
‘Considering Matthew Shepard’ performance set for today
Grammy-winning Conspirare, a choir inspired by the power of music to change lives, is set to perform during the University of Wyoming’s 20th remembrance of Matthew Shepard’s murder.
The Austin, Texas-based group will perform “Considering Matthew Shepard” at 7:30 p.m. today in the Laramie High School Theater. The performance is free but ticketed. A limit of two tickets per person is available at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Box Office, by calling 766-6666 or at www.uwyo.edu/finearts. Overflow seating with monitors will be available in the LHS Commons.
A “talk-back” with panelists, including “Considering Matthew Shepard” composer Craig Hella Johnson, will follow the performance. The vocal ensemble engages singers from around the world who join forces to deliver extraordinary live musical experiences and recordings, according to a news release.
The performance is among events scheduled to commemorate the death of Shepard, an openly gay UW student from Casper, who was murdered in 1998. Nicole Lamartine, director of choral activities at UW, began work in 2016 to bring Conspirare to Laramie for Shepard’s memorial events.
Email amcnair@conspirare.org for more information about Conspirare.
Call Lamartine at 307-288-0042 or email choir@uwyo.edu for more information about the production.
UW Art Museum hosting monthly family workshop
Family Saturday Workshop, hosted the first Saturday of each month, is slated for 10 a.m.-noon today at the University of Wyoming Art Museum.
During this workshop, families of all kinds can explore two exhibitions, ‘Indigenous Mapping: Collecting Truths’ and ‘Highpoint Editions: Contemporary Prints.” Following the brief gallery tour, participants have access to artist materials in a creative maker-space environment. Guided hands-on instruction by knowledgeable art instructors or independent exploration is in the Museum Studio.
Email uwartmus@uwyo.edu, call 766-6622 or go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum.
Comedian Ken Jeong to perform tonight on campus
Comedian and actor Ken Jeong will perform a stand-up comedy set at 8 p.m. today in the University of Wyoming College of Arts and Sciences Auditorium.
Doors will open at 7 p.m.
Jeong’s UW appearance is a ticketed event and is open to the public.
Tickets are $20 with a valid UW student ID for both sale dates.
UW faculty and staff tickets, as well as tickets for the public, are $30.
All tickets can be purchased at the Wyoming Union Information Desk, the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Box Office or at www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
A limit of four tickets per person will be assessed.
Jeong’s breakout role was the 2009 sleeper-hit comedy “The Hangover” as the Asian mobster “Mr. Chow” that earned him three Teen Choice nominations and an MTV Movie Award, according to a news release.
He also reprised the same role in two more “Hangover” films.
Go to www.kenjeong.com, follow him on Facebook, or follow him on Twitter and Instagram via @kenjeong for more information about Jeong.
The Campus Activities Center’s 7220 Entertainment Large Scale Events Committee sponsors Jeong’s performance.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/union/cac/7220-entertainment/index.html for more information about 7220 Entertainment.
Those needing assistance to attend events should call the CAC at 766-6340.
Dancers, musicians visiting from Bulgaria
The public is invited to enjoy a performance and workshop by Bulgarika 2018, a group of musicians and dancers, form 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. The four-person group, featured at www.balkandance.net, will play live music and teach and perform folk dances from Bulgaria, according to a news release. One of the performers, Michael Ginsberg, is the leader of a Balkan brass band in New York and has taught dance classes at the Mendocino Balkan Music and Dance Workshop in California.
A $5 donation is requested for admission. The Snowy Range International Folk Dancers, which meets from 7:30-9:30 p.m. every Tuesday in the Feeding Laramie Valley building at 968 N. Ninth St., are sponsoring this event.
Email Lisa Muller at lisamull@uwyo.edu for more information.
Walk With a Doc planned for Sunday
Ivinson Memorial Hospital is set to continue hosting Walk with a Doc from 1:30-2:30 p.m. every first and third Sunday of the month at Washington Park, near the Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell.
On Sunday, the topic of discussion will about diet and potassium, according to a news release.
Walk with a Doc is a national organization focused on encouraging healthy physical activity while reversing the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle. IMH will provide healthy snacks and participants should just bring walking shoes and a friend, if they would like. The event is sponsored by Exercise is Medicine (UW registered student organization) and Ivinson Medical Group.
Territorial Prison Historic Site announces new winter hours
In response to the public’s request for winter hours and access, the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site will now operate year round, according to a news release. Starting Saturday, the prison and historic site will be open to the public from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Winter visitation hours will continue until May 1, when the site begins its summer season.
The museum and site will be closed for the following holidays: Thanksgiving (Nov. 21-22) and Christmas (Dec. 25-26).
Call 745-3733 or go to www.wyomingterritorialprison.com for more information.
