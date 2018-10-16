Corrections
Vandalism reported in Undine Park
Vandalism in Undine Park between Saturday and Monday caused approximately $1,200 in turf damage, according to a news release. An individual or individuals operated a motor vehicle on wet turf causing rutting, destroying turf and damaging irrigation systems. Vandalism of this type has to be repaired to continue to allow for use by local residents for recreational activities such as children’s soccer, baseball and the Thursday Local Market, the release states.
This is the second such incident in Undine Park this year. Vandalism and graffiti throughout the Parks & Recreation system results in thousands of dollars of damage on an annual basis and causes undue strain on the city’s budget. Residents are encouraged to report unusual activity, vandalism and graffiti as it is occurring or when it is notice to the Laramie Police Department at 721-2526.
Email Parks Manager Scott Hunter at shunter@cityoflaramie.org for more information or to get involved with preventing or remediating vandalism and/or graffiti.
PVA meeting set for tonight
Members of the public is invited to share their stories, messages and announcements for two minutes with the Laramie community at a PVA meeting set for 7 p.m. today at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. The featured speaker is Terri Longhurst from Hospice of Laramie.
Attendees can hear from candidates, nonprofits and environmental, health, charitable and other local organizations to get more informed and involved. PVA does not endorse any candidates or issues, according to a news release.
Rotary district governor visits Laramie Sunrise Rotary
Chuck Rutenberg, Governor of Rotary District 5440, is slated to speak at the regular meeting Laramie Sunrise Rotary Club at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Holiday Inn, 204 S. 30th St. His district includes 53 Rotary clubs in Wyoming, Northwestern Colorado, Eastern Idaho and Western Nebraska, according to a news release.
The International Rotary theme for the year is Be the Inspiration! DG Chuck is expected to focus on the People of Action Campaign for Rotary International and the importance that Rotarians make in their community. The theme is meant to put focus on all the projects and activities that the Laramie Sunrise Club accomplishes, both locally and internationally. Opportunities are plentiful for potential members, young and old, to help Rotary achieve its mission of “peace and understanding throughout the world,” and by bringing their passion for service to their communities, the release states.
Citizens’ Climate Lobby to meet Wednesday
Citizens’ Climate Lobby is a nonpartisan grassroots organization working to generate political will to address climate change, according to a news release. Specifically, CCL supports a legislative proposal entitled Carbon Fee and Dividend. The Laramie Citizens’ Climate Lobby monthly meeting is at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the First Baptist Church building, 1517 Canby St., just north of Harney and on the east side of 15th Street. Attendees can enter through the southeast entrance off the patio.
Soroptimist planning business meeting
The October business meeting for Soroptimist of Laramie is scheduled for noon Thursday at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, 320 S. Second St. Agenda items include a membership social scheduled for Oct. 30 and the Laramie Laughs fundraiser, set for Feb. 22.
Event to celebrate Biodynamic Craniosacral Awareness Week
In celebration of Biodynamic Craniosacral Awareness Week, a day of free, biodynamic craniosacral therapy is set slated for 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday at Ahimsa Yoga, 352 N. Third St. Eight, 45-minute appointment-only sessions will be available.
Donations for Climb Wyoming of Laramie will be gratefully accepted but are not required, according to a news release. Biodynamic Craniosacral Awareness Week is a partnership between the Biodynamic Craniosacral Association of North America and the British Craniosacral Therapy Association. Biodynamic Craniosacral Therapy is a gentle way of working with the body, mind and spirit using light touch, the release states. It is a soothing yet profound non-invasive, hands-on treatment for the whole body. Performed on a massage table, the client is fully clothed, and the touch is generally light and still. The treatment is focused on supporting the health of the whole being, especially the nervous system. This is the system that dictates all of the body’s functioning, constantly sending and receiving information.
Email Ellen Webster Synakowski at ellensynakowski@icloud.com or go to www.ellensynakowski.com for more information.
Local sewing guild to meet Monday
The October Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild meeting is set to features Tammy Huling from Laramie Leather Works, according to a news release. The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday in the basement of the United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1215 Gibbon St. Attendees should enter through the east-side door. The meeting, sponsored by the Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild, is open to the public and all interested quilters, seamstresses, craft sewers, 4-H clothing members, secondary and university students are encouraged to attend.
Huling’s presentation will cover the “ins and outs” of sewing leather; recycling leather items, restoration and care of leather goods and a variety of leather techniques, the release states.
The Laramie Chapter hosts its meetings the fourth Monday of the month September-May.
Call Sue at 954-703-9932, Terry at 715-828-7507 or Irene at 742-3901 for more information.
Soroptimist International of Laramie Community Service Grants available
Soroptimist International of Laramie is accepting applications for Community Service Grants. Applications will be accepted in November and March, and the first deadline is Nov. 15. Applications are available at www.soroptimistoflaramie.org. they will be reviewed in December and notices sent out promptly, according to a news release.
The Laramie club’s main fundraiser is Laramie Laughs for a Cause, scheduled for Feb. 22 at the Gryphon Theatre. Recent local recipients include Big Brothers Big Sisters, Climb Wyoming, Developmental Preschool, Distinguished Young Women, Downtown Clinic, Eppson Center for Seniors, Family Promise, Interfaith-Good Samaritan, Kiwanis, Laramie Reproductive Clinic and SAFE Project, the release states.
Email silaramie@soroptimist.net for more information.
IMH auxiliary hosting book fair
Ivinson Memorial Hospital Auxiliary is planning its annual Book Fair today at IMH, 255 N. 30th St. Shoppers can save up to 70 percent on premium-quality books at the fair, according to a news release. There will be a variety of books genres for sale including children’s, sports, general interest, cookbooks and New York Times bestsellers.
ACPL planning board meeting
The public is invited to attend the monthly Albany County Public Library Board Meeting at 6:15 p.m. today in Rock River. Shirley Spiegelberg, Rock River Branch librarian, will give a tour of the Rock River library before the meeting. There is a period for public comment at the beginning of the meeting. Topics on the agenda include the 2018 Summer Reading Program, a discussion of board and administration roles and contracts, according to a news release. Call 721-2580 or email info@acplwy.org for more information.
Laramie Kennel Club to meets
The next meeting of the Laramie Kennel Club is scheduled for 7 p.m. today in Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 S. Seventh St.
The Laramie Animal Welfare Society will be giving a presentation on its program, according to a news release. There will be a brief club meeting after the presentation. Anyone interested in dogs or any dog sports is welcome to attend.
Email club secretary Gale Badsma at buckaroobordeaux@gmail.com for more information.
Voter alliance meeting today
The Progressive Voter Alliance, a recruiting and idea forum, plans to meet at 7 p.m. today at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Those who want to be more informed and more involved in their community are encouraged to come to the next PVA meeting and hear what local candidates, nonprofits, environmental, wildlife, charitable, health and other community organizations are doing, according to a news release. Everyone gets two minutes to tell their story. PVA does not endorse any candidates or issues, the release states.
The group meets the third Tuesday of each month.
Albany County Historical Society to host meeting today
The Albany County Historical Society is planning its October meeting for today at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 Ivinson Ave. The public is invited to this free event. A social hour with refreshments begins at 6:30 p.m., and the meeting and presentation will begin at 7 p.m. Bob Kelly and Ray Jacquot will present their research on the 1899 train robbery near Wilcox Station in northern Albany County. They will summarize the events and aftermath of the robbery, describe their field work at the site of the robbery and discuss the gold coins discovered in 1909 in a basement of a store in the former town of Rock Creek, according to a news release.
Contact Jane Nelson at jnelson@uwyo.edu or 745-8541 or go to www.wyoachs.com for more information.
Laramie Lyceum to continue
For the past 35 years in Laramie, there has been an educational program called Laramie Lyceum, according to a news release.
The October 2018 session will be the 71st. People of all are encouraged to attend for $6 per weekly session.
The schedule is as follows:
TODAY
9 a.m.: Barbara John will discuss the exploration of the sea floor.
Because there is only one speaker for this date, the will be no charge for admission.
OCT. 23
9 a.m.: Jason Sherwood, Game Warden, will discuss poaching in Wyoming.
10:30 a.m.: Richard Horner will discuss the progress being made to create new market opportunities for Wyoming and the coal industry.
Contact Billy Balthrop at 460-3560 or wyomab@yahoo.com for more information.
Nutrition class, breastfeeding class, café planned
A Cent$ible Nutrition Class for WIC clients is at noon Wednesday at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. Call 721-2535 for questions or scheduling information. Also, a free breastfeeding class, open to all pregnant women, will be meeting 10 a.m. Wednesday at the same address. This institution is an equal-opportunity provider.
A free community breastfeeding café is planned for 10:30 a.m.-noon today at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. Attendees can drop in at any point, and the café is open to all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers. This is an informal support group with a certified lactation counselor present to offer support. Drinks and snacks will be provided, and young children are welcome. This is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Call Jasmine Puskarcik at 721-2535 for more information.
Golden Boot Competition planned for UW Homecoming
The Golden Boot Competition is where any University of Wyoming department or Laramie business can decorate their offices based on the Homecoming theme, according to a news release. Decoration photos will be judged based on UW spirit/enthusiasm and originality/creativity in keeping with the theme: The World Needs More Cowboys. Photos must be submitted by midnight Wednesday to uwalumni@uwyo.edu. One UW department and one local business will be selected as winners and be announced Friday through the UW Facebook page. Winners will get to display the Golden Boot for a year.
Decorations can only be made using personnel and supplies from the respective office, and smaller offices with limited personnel or resources can join another office in close proximity to compete, the release states.
The competition if sponsored by UniWyo Federal Credit Union.
Email Emily Vernon at evernon@uwyo.edu or Sarah Luke at sarahc@uwyo.eud for more information.
