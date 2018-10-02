Correction
A story on page B1 of Saturday’s Boomerang, “Candidates share ideas at forum,” contained an error. All questions at the forum were submitted by constituents before and during the forum. The mistake was due to reporter error, and The Boomerang regrets the mistake.
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
UW emails staff, students after sexual assault report
Pursuant to the federal Clery Act, the University of Wyoming sent out a campus-wide notification Saturday about a possible sexual assault located on a road that bisects UW agricultural properties on Gibbs Road on Friday night.
University police and the Albany County Sheriffs’ Office were advised a female victim was on a date with a male when nonconsensual intercourse took place following consumption of alcohol by both parties. Those with any information about this crime should call the UW Police Department at 766-5179 or text using keyword UWYO to 847411 (TIP411).
According to the National Institute of Justice, “About 85 to 90 percent of sexual assaults reported by college women are perpetrated by someone known to the victim; about half occur on a date.” This particular case involved a suspect known to the victim.
The university has averaged 20 reports of sexual assault annually during the past two years. Email notifications are not sent out for every report.
In this case, a notification was emailed as a “timely warning,” which the Clery Act requires for a “serious or ongoing threat to the campus community.”
Ivinson Medical Group hosting flu clinic
The Ivinson Medical group is planning four flu clinics in October, according to a news release.
Clinics are set for 5-6:30 p.m. today and Oct. 9 by appointment only and from 8-11 a.m. Saturday and Oct. 13 for drop-in appointments in the Ivinson Memorial Hospital medical offices, 255 N. 30th St.
LYP to meet today
The Laramie Young Professionals are set to meet from noon-1 p.m. today at the Library Sports Grille & Brewery, 201 Custer St.
Ivinson Memorial Hospital CEO Doug Faus will be the guest speaker.
Laramie Sunrise Rotary to meet Wednesday
The Laramie Sunrise Rotary meeting is set for 6:45 a.m. Wednesday at the Holiday Inn, 204 S. 30th St. United Way of Albany County Executive Director Paul Heimer is the guest speaker. The public is welcome to attend. Find the rotary on Facebook for more information.
StudioWYO hosting comedy night
StudioWYO is planning its first Comedy Night of the year for 7-10 p.m. Thursday in the University of Wyoming Union Gardens. This show is free to the public. Comedy Night will include performances from James Harkin, Austin Lipson and headliner AJ Finney. Both Harkin and Lipson are Laramie locals and have each attended StudioWYO’s Open Mic nights on several occasions, according to a news release. Finney is a Midwesterner who has won multiple awards for his comedy. Find StudioWYO on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram for more information.
Pop-up gallery walk open to the public
A gallery walk of pop-up-style exhibits is scheduled for 3-6:30 p.m. Friday in the downtown district as part of the Mid America Printmaking Council’s 2018 conference. The biennial national conference, scheduled for Oct. 3-6, is being hosted by the University of Wyoming Department of Art and Art History. The public is invited to join conference attendees for the gallery walk as well as a steam roller printing event hosted by UW students from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Friday at the Laramie Railroad Depot parking lot, 600 S. First St. During the steam-roller event, participants can direct the printing of objects on cloth using a steam roller. Additional exhibits will be on display in the Visual Art Building Gallery and the UW Art Museum during the week. Go to www.mapc2018.org for more information.
Moose Lodge planning fundraiser
The Laramie Moose Lodge is planning to host a bingo game at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the lodge, 409 S. Third St. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and concessions will be available for dinner and snacks.
Packets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door, and additional packets are $15. A $500 jackpot will be given away if a minimum of 100 packets are sold, according to a news release. Anyone bringing in individually packaged food items to donate for the Backpack Program will get an additional game paper. Packet tickets can be purchased at the lodge, from a member of the WOTM or lodge or by emailing shutton@uwyo.edu prior to Saturday.
Audubon group planning next trip
The Laramie Audubon Society plans to visit Optimist Park at 8 a.m. Saturday. Group members will be leading a leisurely nature walk along the Greenbelt beginning at the parking lot on West Garfield Street. This event will include a scavenger hunt bingo, complete with prizes, according to a news release. Although the scavenger hunt is designed for children, people of all ages are welcome to participate.
Musicians, dancers to visit BCPA
The public is invited to enjoy a performance and workshop by Bulgarika 2018, a group of musicians and dancers, form 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. The four-person group, featured at www.balkandance.net, will play live music and teach and perform folk dances from Bulgaria, according to a news release. One of the performers, Michael Ginsberg, is the leader of a Balkan brass band in New York and has taught dance classes at the Mendocino Balkan Music and Dance Workshop in California.
A $5 donation is requested for admission. The Snowy Range International Folk Dancers, which meets from 7:30-9:30 p.m. every Tuesday in the Feeding Laramie Valley building at 968 N. Ninth St., are sponsoring this event.
Email Lisa Muller at lisamull@uwyo.edu for more information.
Territorial Prison Historic Site announces new winter hours
In response to the public’s request for winter hours and access, the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site will now operate year round, according to a news release. Starting Saturday, the prison and historic site will be open to the public from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Winter visitation hours will continue until May 1, when the site begins its summer season.
The museum and site will be closed for the following holidays: Thanksgiving (Nov. 21-22) and Christmas (Dec. 25-26).
Call 745-3733 or go to www.wyomingterritorialprison.com for more information.
Laramie Lyceum to begin
For the past 35 years in Laramie, there has been an educational program called Laramie Lyceum, according to a news release.
The October 2018 session will be the 71st. People of all are encouraged to attend for $6 per weekly session.
Today’s schedule is as follows:
9 a.m.: Rosemary Bratton with discuss the Hilde Project.
10:30 a.m.: Marla Peterson will discuss the new Big Hollow Food Co-Op.
Candidate forum coming up
A Republican State Candidate Forum is planned from 6:30-8:30 p.m. today at the Lincoln Community Center, 365 W. Grand Ave.
Annual Burning of the Prayer Ribbons set for today
It is tradition to burn all the ribbons on the prayer fence at Canterbury House, the young adult ministry of the Episcopal Church, each fall near the beginning of the school year, according to a news release.
This year, the burning is planned for 6:30 p.m. today at 110 S. Ninth St. and includes the context of a short liturgy and the burning of the prayers that were in St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral’s prayer cloud this summer, plus those used in “Thy Kingdom Come.”
Following the burning, there will be dessert available inside Canterbury House.
Contact Patricia at 307-275-2733 or ptaskew@gmail.com for more information.
Conference set for October
WyCOA and partners invite the public to attend the 2018 Wyoming Conference on Aging “Engage at Every Age” from today-Thursday at the University of Wyoming Conference Center. The conference includes national and regional speakers, interactive and panel sessions on topics such as healthy aging/community aging projects throughout Wyoming, dementia/Alzheimer’s, opioids and medication safety, hoarding, support presentations for caregivers, vendor exhibits and more, according to a news release. Go to www.uwyo.edu/wycoa or call 766-2829 for more information.
Soup Kitchen hosting open house
Local students who might be struggling to make ends meet, missing mom and dad’s home cooking, need a warm place to get food and escape from the cold this winter or want to learn about volunteer opportunities are invited to a Laramie Soup Kitchen open house event from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. today at 104 S. Fourth St. Attendees can enjoy a free hot meal and get acquainted with the Laramie Soup Kitchen and all it has to offer, according to a news release.
This event is open to all members of the community, and Laramie Soup Kitchen hopes to expose more students to the organization by giving them an extra welcoming day to come in and enjoy the space, the release states.
Museum lunchtime event to continue
A free gallery walk-through of a new fall exhibition “Indigenous Mapping: Collecting Truths” with special guest Melanie Yazzie, artist, exhibition organizer and professor of printmaking at the University of Colorado-Boulder, is planned for 12:10-12:50 p.m. Wednesday in the University of Wyoming Art Museum
Led by Art Museum curators, discussions will be casual and informal. A free lunch will be provided following the in-gallery conversation.
The University of Wyoming Art Museum will host a series of gallery walk-through events the first Wednesday of each month during UW’s fall semester. Lunchtime Conversations with Curators is an informal gallery walk-through with museum curators and special guests that focuses on one of the exhibitions on view in the museum. Visitors are encouraged to continue the conversation after the in-gallery session. The monthly events are free to the public.
Email uwartmus@uwyo.edu, call 766-6622 or go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum for more information.
Department of Theatre and Dance planning performance
The University of Wyoming Department of Theatre and Dance opens the 2018-2019 season with a controversial new comedy about the battle between faith and reason, “Below the Navel Above the Knees.”
The comedy runs hits the stage at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and Oct. 11-13 in the Studio Theatre of the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts, a venue with limited seating. Tickets are $14 for the public, $11 for senior citizens and $7 for UW students. For opening night only, all tickets are $5. Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets and information.
Written and directed by UW playwright-in-residence William Missouri Downs, author and director of such comedies as “The Exit Interview” and “Fascism The Musical,” “Below the Navel Above the Knees” is the story of a liberal, agnostic college professor from California who, desperate for a job, takes a teaching position at a bible college in conservative rural Kansas, according to a news release. The comedy examines our need for faith and doubt.
How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
