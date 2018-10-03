How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
Emergency alert system test set for today
The Federal Emergency Management Agency, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission, is set to conduct a nationwide test of the Wireless Emergency Alert and Emergency Alert System today. The WEA portion of the test commences at 12:18 p.m., and the EAS portion follows at 12:20 p.m. The test will assess the operational readiness of the infrastructure for distribution of a national message and determine whether technological improvements are needed, according to a news release. The test was postponed from Sept. 20 due to Hurricane Florence recovery efforts.
The WEA system is used to warn the public about dangerous weather, missing children and other critical situations through alerts on cellphones, the release states. It allows customers whose wireless provider participates in WEA and who own a WEA-compatible wireless phone to receive geo-targeted alerts of imminent threats to safety in their area through unique tones and vibration. The national WEA test will use the same special tone and vibration. The WEA test message will read: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.” Wireless phones will display the test message under the header “Presidential Alert.”
In the event of a national emergency, a Presidential WEA alert would be issued at the direction of the president and/or his/her designee and activated by FEMA.
Go to www.ready.gov/alerts for more information on the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System and Wireless Emergency Alerts.
Group to protest Kavanaugh
A group of local is planning a protest to demand an FBI investigation into Judge Brett Kavanaugh, according to a news release. The group states in a news release voters deserve a new nominee. The event is at noon today on the University of Wyoming campus in front of Ross Hall. Attendees should bring their voices and their signs, the release states.
St. Matthew’s service
to feature Evensong
Evensong, a sung service of evening prayer featuring the St. Matthew’s Choir, is planned for 6 p.m. Friday at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral, Third Street and Ivinson Avenue. All are invited.
Archaeological
society to meet Tuesday
The June Frison Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society is planning its October meeting for 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room 150 of the University of Wyoming Anthropology Building, 12th and Lewis streets. The speaker for this month is Maddie Mackie, Ph.D. candidate in anthropology at UW. Mackie will be delivering a lecture titled “Mammoth Hunting in Southeast Wyoming” after a short business meeting, according to a news release. Attendes do not need to be a member of the society to attend, but new members from the community with an interest in archaeology are always welcome to join.
Email Rachael Shimek at rshimek@uwyo.edu or find the meeting on Facebook for more information.
Woman’s club luncheon set for Friday
The Laramie Woman’s Club luncheon is planned for noon Friday at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 Ivinson Ave. Brian Scade of the University of Wyoming agriculture extension office in Albany County will be talking about the Master Gardener Program, according to a news release. This program combines education in horticulture and community service. Local women can join the club for a potluck luncheon and become familiar with the club and its mission. Contact Annie Nelson at 761-3451 or anniegowyo@aol.com for reservations or more information.
Convocation set
for next week
One Spirit, One Body, A Convocation to Unite the Body of Christ is planned for Oct. 11-13 at the Quadra Dangle Dance Club, 3905 Grays Gable Road. The Holy Spirit identified representatives from eight different churches to speak, provide music and lead prayer, according to a news release. The purpose of the meeting is to unite Christians here in Laramie to start a revival by putting aside differences, for a house divided against itself cannot stand. All speakers have an inspiring message and personal testimony, the release states. Lunch will be provided Oct. 13.
The schedule is as follows:
7 P.M. OCT. 11: Nathan Denbow, senior pastor of Calvary Laramie, a Calvary Chapel Church. The Lord has used Denbow to bring some good changes to the church at Seventh Street and Grand Avenue. True to the Word of God, he is sure to bring a vital message to those who attend the meeting.
7 P.M. OCT. 12: Elaine Taylor, pastor of Laramie Christian Center, a nondenominational church. Elaine is an ordained minister who has served with Wyoming Aglow for years, and she is a dynamic speaker of God’s Holy Word.
9:30 a.m., Oct. 13: Julie McGee, lay person, attended Rhema Bible School and Victory Bible Institute. With a hunger and thirst for God and His Word, she is led by the Holy Spirit to bring a message of encouragement and hope.
1:30 p.m. Oct. 13: Matt Baumgartner, pastor of New Life Church. Baumgartner has a heart to serve the Lord and serve Laramie. Since coming to New Life Church, the Lord has used him to bring some revival within his own church. He will give a solid message based on the Word of God.
Candidate forum slated for Centennial
The Snowy Range Men’s Service Club Commissioner Candidates Forum is planned for 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at Centennial Valley Community Church in Centennial.
Questions will be organized and asked by the moderator only, according to a news release. Attendees can meet their candidates and learn the policies from each. Soft drinks and coffee will be served.
Email moutainviewhotel@msn.com for more information.
Mindfulness practice geared toward local youth
Mindfulness practice for tweens and teens is slated for 4-5 p.m. today at the Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship of Laramie, 1402 Gibbon St.
Attendees can learn more about how mindfulness can reduce stress, develop focus and self-compassion for middle or high school children. The program is free to the public. Mindfulness practice is offered by Michelle Visser, certified teacher with five years experience teaching youth ages 3-14, according to a news release.
Email Michelle Visser at mindfulevolutionlaramie@gmail.com or go to www.mindfulevolution.net for more information.
Conference set for October
WyCOA and partners invite the public to attend the 2018 Wyoming Conference on Aging “Engage at Every Age” from today-Thursday at the University of Wyoming Conference Center. The conference includes national and regional speakers, interactive and panel sessions on topics such as healthy aging/community aging projects throughout Wyoming, dementia/Alzheimer’s, opioids and medication safety, hoarding, support presentations for caregivers, vendor exhibits and more, according to a news release. Go to www.uwyo.edu/wycoa or call 766-2829 for more information.
Laramie Police Department to host Coffee with a Cop
Officers from the Laramie Police Department and community members will have an opportunity to come together today in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships and drink coffee, according to a news release. Coffee with a Cop is planned for 9 a.m.-noon at Starbucks, 2031 Grand Ave., and/or 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Coal Creek Coffee Co.’s uptown location, 2317 Grand Ave.
Coffee will be provided free of charge.
Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the Laramie Police Department, the release states. It is a national initiative supported by the United States Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.
Email officer Jason Crumpton at jcrumpton@cityoflaramie.org for more information.
Museum lunchtime event to continue
A free gallery walk-through of a new fall exhibition “Indigenous Mapping: Collecting Truths” with special guest Melanie Yazzie, artist, exhibition organizer and professor of printmaking at the University of Colorado-Boulder, is planned for 12:10-12:50 p.m. today in the University of Wyoming Art Museum.
Led by Art Museum curators, discussions will be casual and informal. A free lunch will be provided following the in-gallery conversation.
The University of Wyoming Art Museum will host a series of gallery walk-through events the first Wednesday of each month during UW’s fall semester. Lunchtime Conversations with Curators is an informal gallery walk-through with museum curators and special guests that focuses on one of the exhibitions on view in the museum. Visitors are encouraged to continue the conversation after the in-gallery session. The monthly events are free to the public.
Email uwartmus@uwyo.edu, call 766-6622 or go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum for more information.
Department of Theatre and Dance planning performance
The University of Wyoming Department of Theatre and Dance opens the 2018-2019 season with a controversial new comedy about the battle between faith and reason, “Below the Navel Above the Knees.”
The comedy runs hits the stage at 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday and Oct. 11-13 in the Studio Theatre of the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts, a venue with limited seating. Tickets are $14 for the public, $11 for senior citizens and $7 for UW students. For opening night only, all tickets are $5. Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets and information.
Written and directed by UW playwright-in-residence William Missouri Downs, author and director of such comedies as “The Exit Interview” and “Fascism The Musical,” “Below the Navel Above the Knees” is the story of a liberal, agnostic college professor from California who, desperate for a job, takes a teaching position at a bible college in conservative rural Kansas, according to a news release. The comedy examines our need for faith and doubt.
Laramie Sunrise Rotary to meet today
The Laramie Sunrise Rotary meeting is set for 6:45 a.m. today at the Holiday Inn, 204 S. 30th St. United Way of Albany County Executive Director Paul Heimer is the guest speaker. The public is welcome to attend. Find the rotary on Facebook for more information.
StudioWYO hosting comedy night
StudioWYO is planning its first Comedy Night of the year for 7-10 p.m. Thursday in the University of Wyoming Union Gardens. This show is free to the public.
Comedy Night will include performances from James Harkin, Austin Lipson and headliner AJ Finney. Both Harkin and Lipson are Laramie locals and have each attended StudioWYO’s Open Mic nights on several occasions, according to a news release. They were also featured at StudioWYO’s first-ever Comedy Night in 2017.
Finney is a Midwesterner with a refreshing comic hitting the stage with his “organic approach [using his] organic, stream-of-consciousness style,” the release states. Finney has won multiple awards for his comedy. Most recently, he was crowned Best of the Midwest at Gilda’s LaughFest in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Finney pulls the audience into his world as he tells his story.
Find StudioWYO on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram for more information.
Election forums coming up
Weekly General Election Candidate Forums, sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Laramie and the Albany County Public Library, are set to continue. All forums are from 7-9 p.m. at ACPL, 310 S. Eighth St.
The goal of these forums is to help voters make informed electoral decisions by providing candidates with an opportunity to present their positions on issues of concern to the community, according to a news release.
The forums will be digitally recorded and posted at www.wyominglwv.org/locals/laramie/laramie.html
The schedule is as follows:
THURSDAY: Wyoming House Districts 13, 14, 45, 46 and 47 and Wyoming Senate Districts 9 and 11 candidates
OCT. 11: Albany County School District No. 1 trustee candidates (areas A and B and at-large candidates)
OCT. 18: Hospital District trustee, Laramie Rivers Conservation District Rural and at-large supervisor and Albany County Fire District No. 1 director candidates
Food distribution set for Thursday
The next Food Bank of the Rockies Food Distribution is set for 1-3:30 p.m. Thursday in the south gym of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. Interfaith-Good Samaritan expects to receive grape juice, canned mixed vegetables, canned mixed fruit, dried kidney beans and more. This is a free event.
‘Angels’ performance part of Matthew Shepard memorial events
The Matthew Shepard 20th Memorial events continue with a unique musical experience featuring “Angel Action” activists from two decades ago, according to a news release. Jim Osborne and Nichol Bondurant will share their experiences along with musical performances by the University of Wyoming Collegiate Chorale, Laramie High School Plainsmen Singers and seventh and eighth grade students from Laramie Middle School at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. The event is free to the public.
Both Osborne and Bondurant donned the homemade angel wings as part of “Angel Action” to shield the public from hateful placards displayed by protesters from Westborough Baptist Church. Twenty years ago, they marched, silently down the streets of Laramie, and stood side by side creating a barrier and quiet demonstration of peace, the release states.
Musical responses to this story will include music by LGBT composers. The 40-voice UW Collegiate Chorale under the direction of Nicole Lamartine will perform “Why the Caged Bird Sings” by composer Jake Runestad, based on a poem by former slave Paul Lawrence Dunbar and will also sing a premiere of “Prayer for the World” by Daniel Schreiner. All participating choirs will join together on a piece by Karen Thomas, “New Skies” illuminating the hope of the “It Gets Better” pledge.
The Laramie High School Plainsmen Singers under the direction of Donna Solverud will present the folksong “No Time.” The Laramie Middle School singers are under the direction of Eric Sieger. The choirs will wear the iconic yellow armbands with green circles representing intolerance towards violence and the international symbol of peace.
Call Nicole Lamartine at 307-288-0042 or email choir@uwyo.edu for more information.
Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.