Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
Star Trek screening set for today
The Biodiversity Institute is planning a screening of “Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home.” The free family-friendly screening is set for 2-4 p.m. today at the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center, 10th and Lewis streets. Popcorn will be served.
Contact Dorothy Tuthill at dtuthill@uwyo.edu or 766-6279 or go to www.wyobiodiversity.org for more information.
Laramie Police Department launches See Something Say Something campaign
The Laramie Police Department recently launched its See Something Say Something campaign to encourage residents to report suspicious activity to the toll-free number or to local law enforcement, according to a news release.
Residents can report suspicious activity or behavior to the toll-free number 833-446-4188 or to local law enforcement.
Suspicious activity is any observed behavior that could indicate terrorism or terrorism-related crime, the release states.
This includes but is not limited to:
— Unusual items or situations: A vehicle is parked in an odd location, a package or piece of luggage is unattended, a window/door is open that is usually closed, or other out-of-the-ordinary situations.
— Eliciting information: A person questioning individuals at a level beyond curiosity about a building’s purpose, operations, security procedures and/or personnel, shift changes, etc.
— Observation/surveillance: Someone pays unusual attention to facilities or buildings beyond a casual or professional interest. This includes extended loitering without explanation (particularly in concealed locations); unusual, repeated, and/or prolonged observation of a building (e.g., with binoculars, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) or video camera); taking notes or measurements; counting paces; sketching floor plans, etc.
The program will be administered by the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security, the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.
The Laramie Police Department joins other community statewide participating in the national program.
Veterans crisis line number open
How many numbers do you have in your phone? Do you have space for one more that could be the lifeline for someone in crisis? 1-800-273-8255 is that lifeline. In fact, it’s a national lifeline manned 24 hours a day for those who might be overwhelmed by life’s struggles and are thinking about hurting themselves, according to a news release. You might never need it — in fact, hopefully not. But if you do, won’t a minute now to save it be worth the time?
So, how does the Veterans Crisis Line fit in? While the 800 number is a national resource for anyone, callers simply press “1” to connect to the Veterans Crisis Line. Responders, many of whom are veterans themselves, are available to talk to veterans or anyone concerned about a veteran. It’s confidential and available 365 days a year. One number potentially helps anyone in crisis.
Interfaith places donation boxes at grocery stores
Interfaith-Good Samaritan recently placed blue donation boxes near the customer service desks at both Safeway and Ridley’s Family Market. Customers can drop in any non-perishable items as they exit the store. All donations go directly to Interfaith and are used in its food pantry to help feed hungry Laramie residents, according to a news release.
The pantry has 800-1,000 visitors every month, the release states.
Senior volunteers needed to work with students
The Foster Grandparent Program of the Wyoming Rockies is welcoming seniors who are 55 or older and would like to work with children, according to a news release. Senior volunteers support teachers and students in the classroom, receive a non-taxable stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers are willing to commit to 20 hours or more a week, with summers off. No prior classroom experience is necessary. Foster Grandparents tend to be individuals who care about their community and want to make a difference in their own lives and in the lives of the students they work with, the release states. Any interested senior, including veterans, are encouraged to call Maryalice at 307-223-1051, visit 968 N. Ninth St. in LaBonte Park or go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org for more information.
Driver needed for Home Delivered Meals
The Eppson Center for Seniors has a need for Home Delivered Meal drivers, according to a news release. There are openings for permanent routes and substitute drivers. Meals go out to homes at dinner time Mondays and lunch time Tuesdays-Fridays. This is a great service to folks who are unable to shop or cook for themselves. Call the Eppson Center at 745-5116 to volunteer or for more information.
Tourism Board to meet
The monthly Albany County Tourism Board meeting is set for 4 p.m. Monday at the offices, 210 Custer St. The public is welcome. Call 745-4195 for more information.
Rev. Ammer Issak to visit Laramie
The United Presbyterian Church, in partnership with the Presbytery of Wyoming, The Trye Evangelical Church in Lebanon and the Aleppo Evangelical Church in Syria, recently announces the Rev. Ameer Issak is concluding his tour of Wyoming in Laramie with a presentation about his ministry in Lebanon.
This speaking tour results from a partnership between the Presbytery of Wyoming and these two mid-eastern churches that began in 1996, according to a news release. Representatives from Wyoming Presbytery will again visit Trye and Aleppo in 2019 in continued support of these two small but brave and vibrant churches whose members minister to both Christian and Muslim widows by providing livelihood classes so these women can support their families, medical care, a barbering class for men, an elementary school for refugee children as well as hosting weekly worship and Sunday school classes, the release states.
The event is at 6 p.m. Monday at United Presbyterian Church, 11th Street and Grand Avenue. All are welcome, and dinner will be provided.
IMH auxiliary hosting book fair
Ivinson Memorial Hospital Auxiliary is planning its annual Book Fair for 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday at IMH, 255 N. 30th St. Shoppers can save up to 70 percent on premium-quality books at the fair, according to a news release. There will be a variety of books genres for sale including children’s, sports, general interest, cookbooks and New York Times bestsellers.
Film screening to benefit Guna Foundation
A screening of acclaimed film “The Great Transmission” is slated for 7-8 p.m. Monday at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. The box office opens at 6 p.m.
The film illuminates the deep love Tibetans have for their endangered culture and tells the story of the efforts of countless generations of Buddhist practitioners who made great sacrifices for the sake of keeping the knowledge tradition alive, according to a news release.
Tickets are $10 each, and all proceeds will be donated to the Guna Foundation, a small nonprofit film studio. Its focus is to chronicle and promote this effort of knowledge and cultural preservation, the release states. The film is appropriate for all ages.
Find the event at www.gryphontheatre.org for more information.
ACPL planning board meeting
The public is invited to attend the monthly Albany County Public Library Board Meeting at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in Rock River. Shirley Spiegelberg, Rock River Branch librarian, will give a tour of the Rock River library before the meeting. There is a period for public comment at the beginning of the meeting. Topics on the agenda include the 2018 Summer Reading Program, a discussion of board and administration roles and contracts, according to a news release. Call 721-2580 or email info@acplwy.org for more information.
Laramie Kennel Club to meet Tuesday
The next meeting of the Laramie Kennel Club is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday in Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 S. Seventh St.
The Laramie Animal Welfare Society will be giving a presentation on its program, according to a news release. There will be a brief club meeting after the presentation. Anyone interested in dogs or any dog sports is welcome to attend.
Email club secretary Gale Badsma at buckaroobordeauz@gmail.com for more information.
Voter alliance meeting Tuesday
The Progressive Voter Alliance, a recruiting and idea forum, plans to meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Those who want to be more informed and more involved in their community are encouraged to come to the next PVA meeting and hear what local candidates, nonprofits, environmental, wildlife, charitable, health and other community organizations are doing, according to a news release. Everyone gets two minutes to tell their story. PVA does not endorse any candidates or issues, the release states.
The group meets the third Tuesday of each month.
Albany County Historical Society to host meeting Tuesday
The Albany County Historical Society is planning its October meeting for Tuesday at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 Ivinson Ave. The public is invited to this free event. A social hour with refreshments begins at 6:30 p.m., and the meeting and presentation will begin at 7 p.m. Bob Kelly and Ray Jacquot will present their research on the 1899 train robbery near Wilcox Station in northern Albany County. They will summarize the events and aftermath of the robbery, describe their field work at the site of the robbery and discuss the gold coins discovered in 1909 in a basement of a store in the former town of Rock Creek, according to a news release.
Contact Jane Nelson at jnelson@uwyo.edu or 745-8541 or go to www.wyoachs.com for more information.
Laramie Lyceum to continue
For the past 35 years in Laramie, there has been an educational program called Laramie Lyceum, according to a news release.
The October 2018 session will be the 71st. People of all are encouraged to attend for $6 per weekly session.
The schedule is as follows:
TUESDAY
9 a.m.: Barbara John will discuss the exploration of the sea floor.
Because there is only one speaker for this date, the will be no charge for admission.
OCT. 23
9 a.m.: Game Warden Jason Sherwood will discuss poaching in Wyoming.
10:30 a.m.: Richard Horner will discuss the carbon engineering initiative.
Contact Billy Balthrop at 460-3560 or wyomab@yahoo.com for more information.
Nutrition class, breastfeeding class, café planned
A Cent$ible Nutrition Class for WIC clients is at noon Wednesday at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. Call 721-2535 for questions or scheduling information. Also, a free breastfeeding class, open to all pregnant women, will be meeting 10 a.m. Wednesday at the same address. This institution is an equal-opportunity provider.
A free community breastfeeding café is planned for 10:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. Attendees can drop in at any point, and the café is open to all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers. This is an informal support group with a certified lactation counselor present to offer support. Drinks and snacks will be provided, and young children are welcome. This is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Call Jasmine Puskarcik at 721-2535 for more information.
Golden Boot Competition planned for UW Homecoming
The Golden Boot Competition is where any University of Wyoming department or Laramie business can decorate their offices based on the Homecoming theme, according to a news release. Decoration photos will be judged based on UW spirit/enthusiasm and originality/creativity in keeping with the theme: The World Needs More Cowboys. Photos must be submitted by midnight Wednesday to uwalumni@uwy.edu. One UW department and one local business will be selected as winners and be announced Friday through the UW Facebook page. Winners will get to display the Golden Boot for a year.
Decorations can only be made using personnel and supplies from the respective office, and smaller offices with limited personnel or resources can join another office in close proximity to compete, the release states.
The competition if sponsored by UniWyo Federal Credit Union.
Email Emily Vernon at evernon@uwyo.edu or Sarah Luke at sarahc@uwyo.eud for more information.
Candidate forum slated for Centennial
The Snowy Range Men’s Service Club Commissioner Candidates Forum is planned for 5 p.m. Thursday at Centennial Valley Community Church in Centennial.
Candidates for the Albany County Treasurer’s Office will also be in attendance.
Questions will be organized and asked by the moderator only, according to a news release. Attendees can meet their candidates and learn the policies from each. Soft drinks and coffee will be served.
Email moutainviewhotel@msn.com for more information.
Final election forum coming up
The last in a series of General Election Candidate forums, sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Laramie and the Albany County Public Library, is set for 7-9 p.m. Thursday at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St.
The goal of these forums is to help voters make informed electoral decisions by providing candidates with an opportunity to present their positions on issues of concern to the community, according to a news release.
Thursday’s forum will feature Hospital District trustee, Laramie Rivers Conservation District Rural and at-large supervisor and Albany County Fire District No. 1 director candidates.
‘Ellington in Wyoming’ concert set for Thursday
The Wyoming Jazz Ensemble, directed by Dr. Ben Markley, is set to present “Ellington in Wyoming” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Buchanan Center for Performing Arts Concert Hall. The Wyoming Jazz Ensemble is Wyoming’s premiere big band, regularly earning the highest ratings at national jazz festivals, as well as much acclaim for accompaniment of some of the biggest names in jazz music both on and off campus, according to a news release.
The ensemble celebrates the legacy of Duke Ellington by performing selections from Ellington’s vast library, including the entire “Black Brown and Beige Suite,” which Ellington introduced at his historic first Carnegie Hall concert. Tickets are $12 for the general public, $8 for senior citizens and $6 for UW students. Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
Cooper Center hosting art exhibit
The Cooper Center for Creative Arts is planning its opening night reception of Enigma: An Art Exhibition, featuring more than 30 local artists.
An enigma is something not easily understood and is often hard to explain. The aesthetics and mood of this exhibition aim to push the boundaries of contemporary art. The art strives to shatter traditional styles by exploring various mediums, techniques and views, according to a news release.
The reception is from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Cooper Center for Creative Arts, 1174 N. Fourth St.
Call 742-3996, email events@arkrs.org or find the Cooper Center on Facebook for more information.
Two punk bands visiting from Casper
StudioWYO is bringing Casper’s punk scene to Laramie. Getbent and So-Called will be visiting next week with their up-and-coming, aggressively modern, take on music, according to a news release. The bands will be playing a concert from 7-9 p.m. Thursday in the University of Wyoming Union Gardens.
Getbent is a relatively new, two-piece band that formed in January. This band strives to create a new sound, never before heard in Wyoming, the release states. This mix of mathrock, metal and emo rock is sure to entertain.
So-Called is a four-piece band, also reigning from Casper. So-Called boasts an alternative punk sound. They recently released their latest single “Turnover” on iTunes, Spotify, YouTube and Google Play, the release states. Find them on Facebook for more information.
StudioWYO is a student-run program sponsored by Associated Students Technical Services. StudioWYO is a live learning lab to support local music and student technicians in a professional environment utilizing top-of-the-line audiovisual equipment, the release states.
Find StudioWYO on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram via @StudioWYO for more information about StudioWYO and StudioWYO events.
Ghost tours start Friday
Step into the shadows, gather your nerves and discover Ghost Tours of Laramie City. This year, Ghost Tours presents: Laramie’s Haunted Hayride.
Tours are planned for 6:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 8 p.m., 8:45 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
The hour-long ghostly tour will begin at the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot, 600 S. First St. The tour will include an introduction with scares and frights in the depot followed by a hayride back in time to the streets of Old Laramie City, according to a news release.
The tour will include ghost stories and stops at actual haunted locations in Laramie. Ghostly treats will be available at the depot.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger. Space is limited, and reservations are required.
Call 760-8835 for tickets or more information.
Albany County CattleWomen meeting set for Friday
The Albany County CattleWomen will have their monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St. A hamburger steak meal will be served for $10. Women interested in the beef industry and the promotion of beef are invited to join, according to a news release. The group organizes the ranch cookouts, the annual ranch tour, the Ag Expo for third-grade students and many other activities promoting beef. Scholarships are also provided by the organization.
Call Betty Wortman at 721-5031 for more information.
Homecoming breakfast to benefit Heart Mothers
Cowboys fans can start their Homecoming pre-gaming with an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet benefiting Heart Mothers, a Laramie-based nonprofit organization supporting child survivors of sex-trafficking, according to a news release. The event is from 7-10 a.m. Saturday at Chili’s Grill & Bar, 2523 Grand Ave. The meal is $10 per person.
Women of the Moose hosting Halloween costume swap
The Laramie community is invited to participate in a Halloween costume swap event from 2-3 p.m. Saturday at the lodge, 409 S. Third St.
The swap event is Saturday to shop for a new-to-them costume, according to a news release. The swap is also open from 3-4 p.m. to shoppers who do not have tickets but would like to purchase costumes for a low price, the release states.
Contact Patti Flores at 619-312-8247 or pmtzflo@hotmail.com for more information.
Sewing Guild set to meet Oct. 22
The Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild next meeting’s speaker will be Tammy Huling from Laramie Leather Works. The meeting is at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 in the basement of the United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1215 Gibbon St. Attendees should enter through the east-side door.
The meeting is open to the public and all interested quilters, seamstresses, craft sewers, 4-H clothing members, secondary and university students are encouraged to attend, according to a news release. Huling’s presentation will cover the “ins and outs” of sewing leather, recycling leather items, restoration and care of leather goods and a variety of leather techniques, the release states. The Laramie chapter hosts its meetings at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month September-May. Call Sue at 954-703-9932, Terry at 715-828-7507 or Irene at 742-3901 for more information.
October is Clean Water Appreciation Month
The Laramie City Council and the Albany County Commission recently proclaimed October as Clean Water Appreciation Month. Local business will partner with Albany County Clean Water Advocates to feature drinks made with clean water, according to a news release.
ACCWA will sponsor a public presentation on Laramie’s water called “What are we drinking?” from 7-9 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St., with experts on water as speakers. Throughout the month, ACCWA will partner with brewers of coffee, tea and beer made with clean Laramie water and celebrate in their businesses. The group will also share information on water quality.
Participants will donate to ACCWA’s education efforts, the release states.
Participating sponsors in Laramie featuring water in their coffee, tea and specialty drinks include: Alibi Wood Fire Pizzeria & Bakery, Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, Coal Creek Coffee Co., Coal Creek TAP, Lovejoy’s Bar & Grill, Night Heron Books & Coffeehouse, Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, J’s Prairie Rose Café, Iron Skillet Restaurant, Sweet Melissa Café & Front Street Tavern and Turtle Rock Coffee.
Go to www.albanycountycleanwateradvocates.org or email Martin Greller at martin.m.greller@gmail.com for more information.
WYDOT schedules open house for project
The Wyoming Department of Transportation plans to host a public open house later this month to show plans for construction on Third Street in 2021.
The open house is scheduled for three separate times Oct. 24: 8-9 a.m., noon-1 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot, 1st and Kearney streets.
The Third Street project will run from Boswell Drive on the south end to Curtis Street on the north end, according to a news release. It will consist of resurfacing the street, making intersections ADA-compliant, adding “bulbouts” at certain intersections and other pedestrian and aesthetic improvements.
WYDOT will have design plans available for the entire segment, including details of each intersection.
WYDOT engineers will be on-hand to answer any questions about the project, as will representatives of the Laramie Main Street Alliance, the release states.
Comments will also be accepted for this project as well as for other WYDOT-related issues.
Written comments can also be e-mailed to matthew.murphy@wyo.gov or mailed to WYDOT, Attn: Matt Murphy, 3411 S. Third St., Laramie, WY 82070.
StudioWYO planning Open Mic Night
StudioWYO’s second Open Mic Night of the semester is slated for 7-9 p.m. Oct. 25 in the University of Wyoming Union Gardens.
This entertaining and varied performance is free to the public, and all ages are not only welcome but encouraged to sign up to perform. Sign-ups will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Hosting this lively set of performances is DJ Korpitz, from the band Redbush. Redbush is a Laramie rock band in which Korpitz plays guitar and vocals.
Find Redbush on Facebook or go to www.redbush.bandcamp.com for more information about DJ Korpitz or the band.
StudioWYO is a student-run program sponsored by Associated Students Technical Services, according to a news release.
StudioWYO is a live learning lab to support local music and student technicians in a professional environment utilizing top-of-the-line audiovisual equipment.
Find the organization on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram via @StudioWYO for more information about StudioWYO and StudioWYO events.
Driving course slated for Oct. 27
An AARP Safe Driver Course is scheduled for 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Participants who complete the class will be eligible for a 10 percent discount on their automobile insurance, according to a news release. The class is $15 for AARP Members and $20 for non AARP Members. This is a Trial Saturday Class, and more classes might be available on weekends and evenings if this proves successful, the release states.
Wyoming is one of the few states that mandates a 10 percent discount on auto insurance when this class is taken, the release states.
Call the Eppson Center at 745-5116 to register for the class. Call George Parker at 307-343-3454 for more information.
UW’s Annual Safe Treat has moves to new location
Residence Life, Dining Services and Fraternity and Sorority Life will be hosting the University of Wyoming’s Annual Safe Treat from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 31 in the lower level of the Washakie Center and at various Fraternities and Sororities. Festivities for children will include games, face painting, storytelling, a haunted maze, movie viewing and trick-or-treating. Lots of snacks and candy will be available, according to a news release.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/tps/parking/enforcement.html for a map of available parking locations.
Fall Preservation Series continues
Laramie Local Foods is gearing up for its fall Sustainable Saturdays series. The lasses will help connect the Laramie community with sustainable practices, according to a news release. All classes are at 9 a.m. at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St., and the schedule is as follows:
— NOV. 3: Fermenting with the Great Untamed: Attendees can learn to ferment mead and more.
— DEC. 1: Holiday Pies: Attendees can learn to make delicious pies for their holiday celebrations.
The registration fee is $10 per class or $30 for all classes. Registration is through Eventbrite at www.laramielocalfoods.eventbrite.com. Follow Laramie Local Foods on Facebook and Instagram for updates. Email laramielocalfoods@gmail.com for more information.
Fundraiser to help fire department
The Big Laramie Valley Country Fair, sponsored by the Friends of the Big Laramie Valley Volunteer Fire Department, is set for 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 3 at Harmony School. The event is to help the BLVVFC replenish supplies used for the Badger Creek and Ryan wildfires, according to a news release. There will be door prizes and a turkey dinner raffle in addition to crafts, treats and other items from local vendors. Food donations of pies, cinnamon rolls and other baked goods would be appreciated, and hot dogs, brats and chili will be available. Tables are still available, and potential vendors can call Cheryl Leach at 760-0611 for applications or more information.
Civic Center Board to meet
The Laramie Plains Civic Center’s Monthly Joint Powers Board meeting has been moved from Oct. 10 to 5 p.m. Nov. 5 in Room 208 of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. The meeting is open to the public.
Estate planning workshop set for Nov. 8
Cook and Associates, PC is planning to host free estate planning seminars at 2 p.m. and 6 pm. Nov. 8 at the Holiday Inn, 204 S. 30th St. Call 745-7320 for reservations or more information.
Make It With Wool contest set for November
The district Make It With Wool contest is set for Nov. 16. This contest is to promote the beauty and versatility of wool fabrics and yarns, according to a news release. The goal is to encourage personal creativity in sewing, knitting, crocheting, spinning and weaving wool fabrics and yarns. Contestants must construct a garment for themselves using fabric or yarn that is at least 60 percent wool.
There are four age groups: Pre-teen, Junior, Senior and Adult. The winners of the district contest in the Adult, Senior and Junior divisions will advance to the state contest Dec. 2-3 in Casper.
Each district can send two Junior and two Senior contestants to the state contest. Entry forms are available at Cowgirl Yarn, 119 Ivinson Ave., or the Albany County Extension Office, 3520 S. Third St., Suite A. Entries are due to the district director by Nov. 12. Contact Julie Houchin, district No. 1 director, at 745-3525 or jdhouch@aol.com for more information.
Global Warming Tour to stop in Laramie
Global Warming Demystified: The Science, The Consequences, and The Solutions (and why conservatives and liberals can all agree) featuring noted educator Jeffrey Bennett will give attendees the foundation they need to speak intelligently about the science behind global warming and show them why the solutions to this important problem are ones people of all political persuasions can agree on, according to a news release
The event is planned for 7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at the University of Wyoming. Those with any questions or doubts about the reality of global warming or what people should do about it as a nation are sure to come away enlightened, the release states. The level is suitable for anyone of middle school-aged and older. The talk is based on Dr. Bennett’s global warming primer.
Contact Lindsey Sageser at assistant.publicist@prbythebook.com or 512-289-2119 or go to www.globalwarmingprimer.com/tour for more information.
How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.