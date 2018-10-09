Correction
An editorial on page A4 of Sunday’s Laramie Boomerang contained an error. The lodging tax rate in Albany County is four percent. This was due to editor error. The Boomerang regrets the mistake.
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
UW music department hosting recital
The University of Wyoming Department of Music plans to present a guest recital featuring Scott Rawls, viola, and James Douglass, piano, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free to the public.
The recital will feature Brahms’ “Sonata for Viola and Piano in F Minor, Op. 120 No. 1,” Jakov Jakoulov’ s “Sonata for Viola and Piano No. 2, Postscript (after Brahms),” and Brahms’ “Sonata for Viola and Piano in Eb Major, Op. 120 No. 2, according to a news release.
Violist Rawls has performed as soloist and chamber musician nationally and internationally. Collaborative pianist Douglass performs in genres as diverse as opera, choral arts, vocal arts, chamber music, jazz, musical theater and cabaret.
PFLAG to meet Thursday
Parents and Friends of Lesbians And Gays and Wyoming Equality are planning a dinner and a discussion for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 602 Garfield St. Oct. 11 is National Coming Out Day, and the discussion will focus on coming out stories of allies and members of the LGBTQ+ community, according to a news release. The group will also discuss the effects of the murder of Matthew Shephard.
The meeting is open to the public.
Email pflaglaramie@gmail.com for more information.
Women of the Moose hosting Halloween costume swap
The Laramie community is invited to participate in a Halloween costume swap event from 2-3 p.m. Oct. 20 at the lodge, 409 S. Third St.
A collection of costumes date is set for 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the lodge, at which time participants can receive swap tickets in exchange for their costumes. They can then bring those tickets into the swap event Oct. 20 to shop for a new-to-them costume, according to a news release. The swap is also open from 3-4 p.m. to shoppers who do not have tickets but would like to purchase costumes for a low price, the release states.
Contact Patti Flores at 619-312-8247 or pmtzflo@hotmail.com for more information.
Local birders heading to Laramie Plains Lake
The Laramie Audubon Society plans to host a field trip to the Laramie Plains Lakes. The group will meet at 8 a.m. Saturday at Night Heron Books & Coffeehouse, 107 Ivinson Ave. to coordinate carpools. Although the trip is anticipated to last until approximately noon, attendees with their own transportation will be free to leave at any time, according to a news release. The lakes west of Laramie typically host a variety of migrating birds at this time of year. The trip will involve minimal walking and is suitable for beginners as well as experienced birders. Attendees should be prepared for seasonal weather and should bring snacks, water, warm clothes and binoculars.
Albany County Historical Society to host meeting Oct. 16
The Albany County Historical Society is planning its October meeting for Oct. 16 at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 Ivinson Ave. The public is invited to this free event. A social hour with refreshments begins at 6:30 p.m., and the meeting and presentation will begin at 7 p.m. Bob Kelly and Ray Jacquot will present their research on the 1899 train robbery near Wilcox Station in northern Albany County. They will summarize the events and aftermath of the robbery, describe their field work at the site of the robbery and discuss the gold coins discovered in 1909 in a basement of a store in the former town of Rock Creek, according to a news release.
Contact Jane Nelson at jnelson@uwyo.edu or 745-8541 or go to www.wyoachs.com for more information.
Kent Noble to speak today
Kent Noble, the Bill Daniels chair of business ethics at the University of Wyoming, plans to speak from 5:30-7:30 p.m. today in Salon B of the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center, 222 N. 22nd St. His speaking event is part of the What’s Your Brand? seminar.
Participants will work through a self-evaluation exercise, then through a discussion on how to build their brands in three areas: attitude, integrity and grit, according to a news release.
In 2018, Noble received the Professor of the Year distinction at the University of Wyoming College of Business. That same year, he also received the Campus Being of Difference Award from the NASBA Center for the Public Trust. He was recently appointed by Gov. Matt Mead to the Wyoming Commission on Judicial Conduct and Ethics, the release states. He also currently serves on the board of directors of the John P. Ellbogen Foundation and the Better Business Bureau Institute for Marketplace Trust.
Go to www.wyomingwomen.org for more information.
Republican county candidates to meet at forum
The Albany County Republican Party is planning a forum for 6:30-8:30 p.m. today at the Lincoln Community Center, 365 W. Grand Ave.
Attendees can meet county supervisor candidates Heber Richardson and Jerry Kennedy, county treasurer candidate Michael J. Pearce, county sheriff candidate Tim Hale and Albany County clerk of the court Janice Sexton.
Bingo event to benefit local patient care
The ninth annual Vera Bradley Bingo Night is scheduled for 7 p.m. today at the Albany County Fairgrounds Building. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $25 each at Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s west entrance at the front desk, 255 N. 30th St. Only 200 tickets will be sold and no tickets will be sold at the door, according to a news release. This event always sells out, so tickets should be purchased early.
A ticket includes four bingo cards and dessert. With each bingo game won, a Vera Bradley purse or tote will be given away. There will also be silent auction tables, 50/50 raffle and a cash bar.
Event proceeds benefit exceptional patient care at IMH, the release states.
Community forum to discuss murder of Matthew Shepard
“Why Truth Matters: The Murder of Matthew Shepard … 20 Years Later” is slated for 7 p.m. today at the Hilton Garden Inn, 2229 Grand Ave. Admission is free to the public.
The community forum will feature Steve Jimenez, the award-winning journalist and author of “The Book of Matt — Hidden Truths About the Murder of Matthew Shepard” and a panel of four special guests. They include Ray Hageman, who covered the murder for Wyoming radio, Malcolm Lazin, Equality Forum executive director, renowned LGBTQ activist and former federal prosecutor, Trudy McCraken, Laramie’s mayor at the time of the murder, and Reed Eckhardt, former Wyoming Tribune Eagle editor. Other guests are to be announced.
Laramie Lyceum to continue
For the past 35 years in Laramie, there has been an educational program called Laramie Lyceum, according to a news release.
The October 2018 session will be the 71st. People of all are encouraged to attend for $6 per weekly session.
The schedule is as follows:
TODAY
9 a.m.: Jennifer Lawrence will discuss her book “Soap Suds Row.”
10:30 a.m.: Mary Burman will discuss the University of Wyoming School of Nursing and the BRAND nursing program.
OCT. 16
9 a.m.: Barbara John will discuss the exploration of the sea floor.
10:30 a.m.: Richard Horner will discuss the carbon engineering initiative.
OCT. 23
9 a.m.: Game Warden Jason Sherwood will discuss poaching in Wyoming.
10:30 a.m.: Lusha Tronstad will discuss the Wyoming Natural Diversity Database.
Contact Billy Balthrop at 460-3560 or wyomab@yahoo.com for more information.
Archaeological society to meet today
The June Frison Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society is planning its October meeting for 7-8:30 p.m. today in Room 150 of the University of Wyoming Anthropology Building, 12th and Lewis streets. The speaker for this month is Maddie Mackie, Ph.D. candidate in anthropology at UW. Mackie will be delivering a lecture titled “Mammoth Hunting in Southeast Wyoming” after a short business meeting, according to a news release. Attendes do not need to be a member of the society to attend, but new members from the community with an interest in archaeology are always welcome to join.
Email Rachael Shimek at rshimek@uwyo.edu or find the meeting on Facebook for more information.
Nutrition class, breastfeeding class, café and meeting planned
Cent$ible Nutrition classes for WIC clients is at 4 p.m. today and noon Oct. 17 at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. Call 721-2535 for questions or scheduling information. Also, a free breastfeeding class, open to all pregnant women, will be meeting 10 a.m. Oct. 17 at the same address. This institution is an equal-opportunity provider.
A free community breastfeeding café is planned for 10:30 a.m.-noon Oct. 16 at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St.
Attendees can drop in at any point, and the café is open to all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers. This is an informal support group with a certified lactation counselor present to offer support. Drinks and snacks will be provided, and young children are welcome.
This is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Call Jasmine Puskarcik at 721-2535 for more information.
The Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition meeting is from 12:15-1 p.m. Monday in the Turtle Rock Conference Room at Ivinson Memorial Hospital, 255 N. 30th St. This meeting is open to all in the Laramie community who are interested in supporting and promoting breastfeeding.
Area stroke support group to meet
The Laramie Area Stroke Support Group will meet from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Eppson Center, 1560 N. Third St. the second Tuesday of every month. The next meeting days are today, Nov. 13 and Dec. 11.
Ivinson Medical Group hosting flu clinics
The Ivinson Medical Group is planning two flu clinics in October, according to a news release.
Clinics are set for 5-6:30 p.m. today by appointment only and from 8-11 a.m. Saturday or drop-in appointments in the Ivinson Memorial Hospital medical offices, 255 N. 30th St.
Civic Center Board to meet
The Laramie Plains Civic Center’s Monthly Joint Powers Board meeting has been moved from Oct. 10 to 5 p.m. Nov. 5 in Room 208 of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. The meeting is open to the public.
Alzheimer’s Support Group cancelled
The Laramie Area Alzheimer’s Support Group, originally set to meet at 1:30 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the Eppson Center for Seniors, is cancelled for the remainder of the year, according to a news release.
Call Patty Butler at 760-4527 for more information.
Planning commission to meet Wednesday
The regular Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Commissioners Room of the Albany County Courthouse.
The agenda can be found at www.co.albany.wy.us.
Beyond Borders Book Club gearing up for first meeting
Those who would like to virtually (by reading) travel all around the world, including to exotic, hostile or little-known countries, without the hassles of actual travel, are encouraged to join the Beyond Borders Book Club, which is gearing up for its first meeting. The meet- and-greet meeting is set for 7-8 p.m. Wednesday at The Library Sports Grille & Brewery, 201 Custer St., so prospective members can get to know each other and select the first book to read.
The group plans to meet the second Wednesday of each month as members read a book from a different country of the world. Books can be borrowed from the Albany County Public Library. Email Diana Spears at heuxd826@yahoo.com or go to www.albanycountylibrary.org/book-clubs.aspx for more information.
How to submit to Local Briefs
