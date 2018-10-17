Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
An Evening of Healing set for Thursday
In light of the recent sexual abuse in the Church, St. Paul’s Newman Center is hosting an evening of prayer and conversation at 6 p.m. Thursday at 1800 Grand Ave. A call for prayers for victims and the church will be included, as well as a panel discussion comprised of professionals who will provide statics and talk about structures that bring about abuse, according to a news release.
UW Nursing Alumni hosting meet & greet
The University of Wyoming Alumni Association NURSING Chapter invites UW nursing alumni to come together form 4-6 p.m. Friday in the Health Sciences Center first-floor atrium. Admission is free, and hors d’ouvres will be served courtesy of the UW Alumni Association.
Attendees can enjoy the camaraderie of nursing alumni across the years, according to a news release. The second annual Memorable Mentor award will be presented mid-event. A representation of current and upcoming UWAANC board officers will be there for attendees to meet. The goal of the board is to mentor students into the profession of nursing as well as mentor one another, the release states.
Call Claire at 766-4291 for more information.
Faith community to march in UW Homecoming Parade
The Laramie faith community is set to join forces and march together in the University of Wyoming Homecoming Parade. Marchers will meet at 6:30 a.m. Saturday at Canterbury House, 110 S. Ninth St., for coffee, juice and doughnuts, then begin marching at 8 a.m.
The theme is Unity in Diversity. People of all faiths are welcome to join the march. Call Rev. Patricia Tanzer Askew at 307-275-2733 for more information.
Organ concert series to begin Sunday
The schedule for an annual organ concert series is available, and the concerts begin Sunday, according to a news release.
The series is sponsored by the Friends of Music, according to a news release.
Attendees should note: Unlike previous years, only the first concert will be hosted at 7:30 p.m. All subsequent concerts will be at 3 p.m. This is to make the concerts more accommodating for all concerned, the release states.
The schedule is as follows:
7:30 p.m. Sunday: St. Matthew’s Cathedral
3 p.m. Nov. 18: St. Matthew’s Cathedral
3 p.m. Dec. 16: Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Auditorium (this concert is a sing along)
3 p.m. Jan. 20: University of Wyoming Arts & Sciences Auditorium
3 p.m. Feb. 17: St. Matthew’s Cathedral
3 p.m. March 17: Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Auditorium
3 p.m. April 21: University of Wyoming Arts & Sciences Auditorium
3 p.m. May 19: St. Matthew’s Cathedral
The concerts last about one hour, all are welcome, and all buildings are ADA compliant.
Children are encouraged to attend. There are usually 4-6 players at each event, and any organists who would like to play at any of the concerts should call Punch Williamson at 761-3889.
Nutrition class planned for today
A Cent$ible Nutrition Class for WIC clients is at noon today at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. Call 721-2535 for questions or scheduling information. Also, a free breastfeeding class, open to all pregnant women, will be meeting 10 a.m. Wednesday at the same address. This institution is an equal-opportunity provider.
Golden Boot Competition planned for UW Homecoming
The Golden Boot Competition is where any University of Wyoming department or Laramie business can decorate their offices based on the Homecoming theme, according to a news release. Decoration photos will be judged based on UW spirit/enthusiasm and originality/creativity in keeping with the theme: The World Needs More Cowboys. Photos must be submitted by midnight today to uwalumni@uwyo.edu. One UW department and one local business will be selected as winners and be announced Friday through the UW Facebook page. Winners will get to display the Golden Boot for a year.
Decorations can only be made using personnel and supplies from the respective office, and smaller offices with limited personnel or resources can join another office in close proximity to compete, the release states.
The competition if sponsored by UniWyo Federal Credit Union.
Email Emily Vernon at evernon@uwyo.edu or Sarah Luke at sarahc@uwyo.eud for more information.
LRCD to meet Monday
The Laramie Rivers Conservation District regular Board of Directors meeting is at set for noon Monday at the USDA Service Center, 5015 Stone Road. Call 721-0072 for more information.
Citizens’ Climate Lobby to meet today
Citizens’ Climate Lobby is a nonpartisan grassroots organization working to generate political will to address climate change, according to a news release. Specifically, CCL supports a legislative proposal entitled Carbon Fee and Dividend. The Laramie Citizens’ Climate Lobby monthly meeting is at 4:30 p.m. today in the First Baptist Church building, 1517 Canby St., just north of Harney and on the east side of 15th Street. Attendees can enter through the southeast entrance off the patio.
Rotary district gov. visits Laramie Sunrise Rotary
Chuck Rutenberg, Governor of Rotary District 5440, is slated to speak at the regular meeting Laramie Sunrise Rotary Club at 6:30 a.m. today at the Holiday Inn, 204 S. 30th St. His district includes 53 Rotary clubs in Wyoming, Northwestern Colorado, Eastern Idaho and Western Nebraska, according to a news release.
The International Rotary theme for the year is Be the Inspiration! DG Chuck is expected to focus on the People of Action Campaign for Rotary International and the importance that Rotarians make in their community. The theme is meant to put focus on all the projects and activities that the Laramie Sunrise Club accomplishes, both locally and internationally. Opportunities are plentiful for potential members, young and old, to help Rotary achieve its mission of “peace and understanding throughout the world,” and by bringing their passion for service to their communities, the release states.
Candidate forum slated for Centennial
The Snowy Range Men’s Service Club Commissioner Candidates Forum is planned for 5 p.m. Thursday at Centennial Valley Community Church in Centennial.
Candidates for the Albany County Treasurer’s Office will also be in attendance.
Questions will be organized and asked by the moderator only, according to a news release. Attendees can meet their candidates and learn the policies from each. Soft drinks and coffee will be served.
Email moutainviewhotel@msn.com for more information.
Final election forum coming up
The last in a series of General Election Candidate forums, sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Laramie and the Albany County Public Library, is set for 7-9 p.m. Thursday at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St.
The goal of these forums is to help voters make informed electoral decisions by providing candidates with an opportunity to present their positions on issues of concern to the community, according to a news release.
Thursday’s forum will feature Hospital District trustee, Laramie Rivers Conservation District Rural and at-large supervisor and Albany County Fire District No. 1 director candidates.
‘Ellington in Wyoming’ concert set for Thursday
The Wyoming Jazz Ensemble, directed by Dr. Ben Markley, is set to present “Ellington in Wyoming” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Buchanan Center for Performing Arts Concert Hall. The Wyoming Jazz Ensemble is Wyoming’s premiere big band, regularly earning the highest ratings at national jazz festivals, as well as much acclaim for accompaniment of some of the biggest names in jazz music both on and off campus, according to a news release.
The ensemble celebrates the legacy of Duke Ellington by performing selections from Ellington’s vast library, including the entire “Black Brown and Beige Suite,” which Ellington introduced at his historic first Carnegie Hall concert. Tickets are $12 for the general public, $8 for senior citizens and $6 for UW students. Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
Cooper Center hosting art exhibit
The Cooper Center for Creative Arts is planning its opening night reception of Enigma: An Art Exhibition, featuring more than 30 local artists.
An enigma is something not easily understood and is often hard to explain. The aesthetics and mood of this exhibition aim to push the boundaries of contemporary art. The art strives to shatter traditional styles by exploring various mediums, techniques and views, according to a news release.
The reception is from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Cooper Center for Creative Arts, 1174 N. Fourth St.
Call 742-3996, email events@arkrs.org or find the Cooper Center on Facebook for more information.
Two punk bands visiting from Casper
StudioWYO is bringing Casper’s punk scene to Laramie. Getbent and So-Called will be visiting next week with their up-and-coming, aggressively modern, take on music, according to a news release. The bands will be playing a concert from 7-9 p.m. Thursday in the University of Wyoming Union Gardens.
Getbent is a relatively new, two-piece band that formed in January. This band strives to create a new sound, never before heard in Wyoming, the release states. This mix of mathrock, metal and emo rock is sure to entertain.
So-Called is a four-piece band, also reigning from Casper. So-Called boasts an alternative punk sound. They recently released their latest single “Turnover” on iTunes, Spotify, YouTube and Google Play, the release states. Find them on Facebook for more information.
StudioWYO is a student-run program sponsored by Associated Students Technical Services. StudioWYO is a live learning lab to support local music and student technicians in a professional environment utilizing top-of-the-line audiovisual equipment, the release states.
Find StudioWYO on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram via @StudioWYO for more information about StudioWYO and StudioWYO events.
Soroptimist planning business meeting
The October business meeting for Soroptimist of Laramie is scheduled for noon Thursday at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, 320 S. Second St. Agenda items include a membership social scheduled for Oct. 30 and the Laramie Laughs fundraiser, set for Feb. 22.
Event to celebrate Biodynamic Craniosacral Awareness Week
In celebration of Biodynamic Craniosacral Awareness Week, a day of free, biodynamic craniosacral therapy is set slated for 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday at Ahimsa Yoga, 352 N. Third St. Eight, 45-minute appointment-only sessions will be available.
Donations for Climb Wyoming of Laramie will be gratefully accepted but are not required, according to a news release. Biodynamic Craniosacral Awareness Week is a partnership between the Biodynamic Craniosacral Association of North America and the British Craniosacral Therapy Association. Biodynamic Craniosacral Therapy is a gentle way of working with the body, mind and spirit using light touch, the release states. It is a soothing yet profound non-invasive, hands-on treatment for the whole body. Performed on a massage table, the client is fully clothed, and the touch is generally light and still. The treatment is focused on supporting the health of the whole being, especially the nervous system. This is the system that dictates all of the body’s functioning, constantly sending and receiving information.
Email Ellen Webster Synakowski at ellensynakowski@icloud.com or go to www.ellensynakowski.com for more information.
How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.