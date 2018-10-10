Corrections
Laramie Lyceum schedule changes
There are a few changes to the remaining schedule for the October Laramie Lyceum program, according to a news release.
Dr. Lusha Tronstad, originally scheduled for Oct. 23, will not be speaking. Richard Horner, originally scheduled for Oct. 16, will move his speaking event to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 23. Because of these changes, there will be only one speaker Oct. 16. Therefore, the Oct. 16 session will be free of charge.
Rev. Ammer Issak to visit Laramie
The United Presbyterian Church, in partnership with the Presbytery of Wyoming, The Trye Evangelical Church in Lebanon and the Aleppo Evangelical Church in Syria, recently announces the Rev. Ameer Issak is concluding his tour of Wyoming in Laramie with a presentation about his ministry in Lebanon.
This speaking tour results from a partnership between the Presbytery of Wyoming and these two mid-eastern churches that began in 1996, according to a news release. Representatives from Wyoming Presbytery will again visit Trye and Aleppo in 2019 in continued support of these two small but brave and vibrant churches whose members minister to both Christian and Muslim widows by providing livelihood classes so these women can support their families, medical care, a barbering class for men, an elementary school for refugee children as well as hosting weekly worship and Sunday school classes, the release states.
All are welcome, and dinner will be provided.
Alzheimer’s Support Group cancelled
The Laramie Area Alzheimer’s Support Group, originally set to meet at 1:30 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the Eppson Center for Seniors, is cancelled for the remainder of the year, according to a news release. Call Patty Butler at 760-4527 for more information.
Planning commission to meet today
The regular Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting is set for 7 p.m. today in the Commissioners Room of the Albany County Courthouse.
The agenda can be found at www.co.albany.wy.us.
Beyond Borders Book Club gearing up for 1st meeting
Those who would like to virtually (by reading) travel all around the world, including to exotic, hostile or little-known countries, without the hassles of actual travel, are encouraged to join the Beyond Borders Book Club, which is gearing up for its first meeting. The meet- and-greet meeting is set for 7-8 p.m. today at The Library Sports Grille & Brewery, 201 Custer St., so prospective members can get to know each other and select the first book to read.
The group plans to meet the second Wednesday of each month as members read a book from a different country of the world. Books can be borrowed from the Albany County Public Library. Email Diana Spears at heuxd826@yahoo.com or go to www.albanycountylibrary.org/book-clubs.aspx for more information.
Mindfulness practice to continue today
Mindfulness practice for Tweens and Teens continues from 4-5 p.m. Wednesdays at the Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship of Laramie, 1402 Gibbon St.
There is no charge. Mindfulness practice is offered by Michelle Visser, a certified teacher with five years experience teaching youth in middle school and high school, according to a news release.
Email Visser at mindfulevolutionlaramie@gmail.com or go to www.mindfulevolution.net for more information.
Plainsmen Pathways to begin today
The first of four Plainsmen Pathways events is planned for Wednesday. Students can visit with employers in the community, according to a news release.
All events are from 2-3:30 p.m. during intervention and enrichment in the Laramie High School Commons Area. The schedule of four events is as follows:
TODAY: Trades/vocational
DEC. 12: Health care
FEB. 20: Business/tech/education
APRIL 2: Art/public service/volunteer/other
Contact Jessica M. Rasmussen at jessica.rasmussen@wyo.gov or 745-3160 to be part of these events or for more information.
UW music department hosting recital
The University of Wyoming Department of Music plans to present a guest recital featuring Scott Rawls, viola, and James Douglass, piano, at 7:30 p.m. today in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free to the public.
The recital will feature Brahms’ “Sonata for Viola and Piano in F Minor, Op. 120 No. 1,” Jakov Jakoulov’ s “Sonata for Viola and Piano No. 2, Postscript (after Brahms),” and Brahms’ “Sonata for Viola and Piano in Eb Major, Op. 120 No. 2, according to a news release.
Violist Rawls has performed as soloist and chamber musician nationally and internationally. Collaborative pianist Douglass performs in genres as diverse as opera, choral arts, vocal arts, chamber music, jazz, musical theater and cabaret.
PFLAG to meet Thursday
Parents and Friends of Lesbians And Gays and Wyoming Equality are planning a dinner and a discussion for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 602 Garfield St. Oct. 11 is National Coming Out Day, and the discussion will focus on coming out stories of allies and members of the LGBTQ+ community, according to a news release. The group will also discuss the effects of the murder of Matthew Shephard.
The meeting is open to the public.
Email pflaglaramie@gmail.com for more information.
Second Story Book Group to discuss ‘Pachinko’
The Second Story Book Group will meet at 6:30 pm Thursday at the Second Story Bookstore, 105 Ivinson Ave. The group will discuss “Pachinko” by Min Jin Lee.
“Pachinko” is a story of love, sacrifice, ambition, and loyalty, according to a news release. It follows a Korean family in Japan beginning prior to WWII through bustling street markets to the halls of Japan’s finest universities to the pachinko parlors of the criminal underworld.
The Second Story Book Group meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for November is “The Night Circus” by Erin Morgenstern.
Concert to feature local talent
An upcoming concert will consist of two talented Wyoming locals, Tie Hack and solo artist Timothy John, according to a news release. The event is from 7-10 p.m. Thursday in the University of Wyoming Union Gardens and is free to the public. All ages are welcome.
Tie Hack is a five-piece band, originating in Laramie. Tie Hack brings a unique country-folk sound with a twist of rock, the release states. Find the band on Facebook to find out more about Tie Hack or to hear their most recent track “Cheyenne.”
Accompanying Tie Hack is soulful songwriter Timothy John, the release states. John is based out of Centennial and will share his original acoustic folk-rock songs with the Laramie community.
Go to www.musicbytimothyjohn.com to hear John’s debut album “Hand for Help” or to learn more about him.
Contact Donatellia Austin or Hannah Rhymes at astec@uwyo.edu or 307-365-4507 for more information.
Diabetes Support Group to meet Thursday
A diabetes support group is slated to meet at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the Ivinson Memorial Hospital Turtle Rock Conference Room, 255 N. 30th St. The topic for discussion is Nutrition for Diabetes. Call Sagan Wheeler at 755-4602 for more information.
Traffic commission meeting canceled
The Traffic Commission’s regular meeting is scheduled for 7 a.m. Thursday in the City Council Chambers in City Hall, 406 Ivinson Ave. is canceled.
Wyoming Promise to meet
Wyoming Promise — Albany County is making the final push to collect the remaining petition signatures for the County by the Oct. 31 deadline, according to a news release. The next volunteer meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1402 Gibbon St.
The organization believes that the People — not money, not super PACs, not corporations — govern Wyoming and the United States, according to a news release. Wyoming Promise is collecting signatures to put an initiative on Wyoming’s 2020 ballot. The initiative would call on Congress to pass a 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution to overturn the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United ruling and return power to the People. Call Sara Saulcy at 307-247-2911 or Sandra Voelker at 907-229-1172 for more information.
Award-winning writer, Ucross fellow to speak at UW
Award-winning author and journalist and three-time Ucross resident Suki Kim is scheduled to speak from 6-7 p.m. Thursday in Room 170 of the University of Wyoming College of Law Building. Kim is the only writer ever to have lived undercover in North Korea for immersive journalism, documented in her bestselling nonfiction book “Without You, There Is No Us: Undercover Among the Sons of North Korea’s Elite,” according to a news release. Her first novel “The Interpreter” won the PEN Open Book Award and was a runner up for the PEN/Hemingway Award. The title of Kim’s talk is “Undercover in North Korea.” A highly anticipated article by Kim will appear in the November issue of The New Republic.
The event, co-presented by Ucross and University of Wyoming, is open to the general public at no charge and light refreshments will be provided. Copies of Suki Kim’s book will be available for purchase and signing immediately following her talk. University of Wyoming partners are the MFA Creative Writing Program and the School of Culture, Gender, and Social Justice.
Biodiversity Movie Series to feature 2 Star Trek screenings
The Biodiversity Institute is planning two screenings of “Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home.” The free family-friendly screenings are set for 5-7 p.m. Thursday and 2-4 p.m. Friday at the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center, 10th and Lewis streets. Popcorn will be served.
Contact Dorothy Tuthill at dtuthill@uwyo.edu or 766-6279 or go to www.wyobiodiversity.org for more information.
Convocation set for next week
One Spirit, One Body, A Convocation to Unite the Body of Christ is planned for Thursday-Saturday at the Quadra Dangle Dance Club, 3905 Grays Gable Road. The Holy Spirit identified representatives from eight different churches to speak, provide music and lead prayer, according to a news release. The purpose of the meeting is to unite Christians here in Laramie to start a revival by putting aside differences, for a house divided against itself cannot stand. All speakers have an inspiring message and personal testimony, the release states. Lunch will be provided Saturday.
The schedule is as follows:
7 P.M. THURSDAY: Nathan Denbow, senior pastor of Calvary Laramie, a Calvary Chapel Church. The Lord has used Denbow to bring some good changes to the church at Seventh Street and Grand Avenue. True to the Word of God, he is sure to bring a vital message to those who attend the meeting.
7 P.M. FRIDAY: Elaine Taylor, pastor of Laramie Christian Center, a nondenominational church. Elaine is an ordained minister who has served with Wyoming Aglow for years, and she is a dynamic speaker of God’s Holy Word.
9:30 A.M. SATURDAY: Julie McGee, lay person, attended Rhema Bible School and Victory Bible Institute. With a hunger and thirst for God and His Word, she is led by the Holy Spirit to bring a message of encouragement and hope.
1:30 P.M. SATURDAY: Matt Baumgartner, pastor of New Life Church. Baumgartner has a heart to serve the Lord and serve Laramie. Since coming to New Life Church, the Lord has used him to bring some revival within his own church. He will give a solid message based on the Word of God.
Election forums coming up
Weekly General Election Candidate Forums, sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Laramie and the Albany County Public Library, are set to continue. All forums are from 7-9 p.m. at ACPL, 310 S. Eighth St.
The goal of these forums is to help voters make informed electoral decisions by providing candidates with an opportunity to present their positions on issues of concern to the community, according to a news release.
The forums will be digitally recorded and posted at www.wyominglwv.org/locals/laramie/laramie.html
The schedule is as follows:
THURSDAY: Albany County School District No. 1 trustee candidates (areas A and B and at-large candidates)
OCT. 18: Hospital District trustee, Laramie Rivers Conservation District Rural and at-large supervisor and Albany County Fire District No. 1 director candidates
Department of Theatre and Dance planning performance
The University of Wyoming Department of Theatre and Dance opens the 2018-2019 season with a controversial new comedy about the battle between faith and reason, “Below the Navel Above the Knees.”
The comedy runs hits the stage at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday in the Studio Theatre of the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts, a venue with limited seating. Tickets are $14 for the public, $11 for senior citizens and $7 for UW students. For opening night only, all tickets are $5. Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets and information.
Written and directed by UW playwright-in-residence William Missouri Downs, author and director of such comedies as “The Exit Interview” and “Fascism The Musical,” “Below the Navel Above the Knees” is the story of a liberal, agnostic college professor from California who, desperate for a job, takes a teaching position at a bible college in conservative rural Kansas, according to a news release. The comedy examines our need for faith and doubt.
Albany County Silent Witness Candle Light Vigil set for Thursday
The public is invited to join SAFE Project at its annual Candle Light Vigil to remember and honor the silent witnesses, those who lost their lives to domestic violence in Albany County, according to a news release.
The vigil is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 Ivinson Ave., and will be followed by a screening of the film “Home Truth.” A discussion of the film and what it means for the community will follow.
The event is free to the public.
Contact SAFE Project at info@safeproject.org or 742-7273 or go to www.safeproject.org.
