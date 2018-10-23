Corrections
Laramie Sunrise Rotary hosting Oktoberfest
Laramie Sunrise Rotary invites the public to its Oktoberfest Social at 5:30 p.m. today at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, 320 S. Second St. This is a chance to have some Weisswurst and kraut, German beer sausage with kraut, German potato salad, pretzels with beer cheese and mustard, according to a news release. There will also be the Rotary Red IPA collaboration beer brewed by Laramie Sunrise Rotary and Altitude. A portion of the proceeds from the Rotary Red IPA will go toward PolioPlus, helping to eradicate polio globally, the release states. Find the rotary on Facebook for more information.
UW Army ROTC
mark 51st annual Bronze Boot Run
The University of Wyoming Army ROTC Cowboy Battalion is set to participate in a long-standing tradition that contributes to the tradition of the Border War between the Pokes and CSU Rams, according to a news release.
The Cowboy Battalion cadets will be running the game ball and the Battalion guidon all 26 miles to the border along U.S. Highway 287, where a brief ceremony will take place. The Ram Battalion cadets will then take the game ball and their Battalion guidon and run them to the CSU campus.
The ceremony is set for noon Thursday, the day before the historic Border War football game. The head coaches, cheerleaders, mascots and battalions from each school will be present.
The Bronze Boot, a traveling trophy between the two schools, started in 1968. The boot was worn by Vietnam Veteran and Colorado State alum Jeff Romero Sr., the release states.
The Cowboy Battalion is run by professor of military science LTC Thomas Haas. The Ram Battalion is run by LTC Troy Thomas.
Wyoming Promise hosting final
meeting for petition
Wyoming Promise — Albany County is hosting its final meeting to finish the collection of petition signatures at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the UU Fellowship of Laramie, 1402 Gibbon St.
Wyoming Promise has been collecting signatures to put an initiative on Wyoming’s 2020 ballot, according to a news release. The initiative would call on Congress to pass a 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution to overturn the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United ruling and return power to the People. Please bring completed, partially-completed or blank petitions to the meeting. Call Sara Saulcy at 307-247-2911 for more information.
Moose Lodge hosting Founder’s Day
The Moose Lodge is planning a Founder’s Day celebration in conjunction with Scaramie from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the lodge, 409 S. Third St., to recognize the birthday of founder James J. Davis. The Moose International Organization was formed in 1913 and supports a children’s (Mooseheart) community and a senior (Moosehaven) community, along with numerous local community service projects, according to a news release. The Open House gives the community an opportunity to learn what the Moose Lodge is all about.
Coffee and sweet treats will be served.
UW Faculty Recital
set for Sunday
The University of Wyoming Faculty Recital Series presents Jennifer Stucki, oboe, and Xin Chang, piano, in “Fantasy” at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free to the public.
The concert will feature works based on fantastical themes and selected from across all genres and styles, including Benjamin Godard’s “Legende Pastorale,” Joseph Schwantner’s “Black Anemones,” originally for voice and piano, Dirk-Michael Kirsch’s “Ganymed” for solo oboe, Hector Berlioz’s “La Mort d’Ophelie,” originally for voice and piano, and Paul Patterson’s “Phoenix Concerto.”
Elk Foundation
hosting event
for women
The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Laramie chapter and the Women of Conservation invite all women interested in wildlife to an evening of fun, games and auctions. The event is planned for 5 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. This social event offers chances to win top-notch firearms, exquisite jewelry from Montana Silversmiths and exclusive artwork, according to a news release. This year, attendees will be digging for diamonds sponsored by Sportsman’s Warehosue and Montana Silversmiths for multiple ticket chances at prizes. Attendees can bring a gift basket for the basket raffle and receive $10 of raffle tickets. Discounts are available on basket raffle tickets purchased in advance.
Tickets are $25 per person or $200 for a table of eight people. Contact Mindy Zwieg at 399-9249 or mindyzwieg@yahoo.com for tickets or more information.
This year’s theme is American Women, and the most patriotic outfit wins a prize.
Applications
available for Thanksgiving meals
Many individuals and families in Laramie might, once again, have to choose between paying their rent, utility bill, medical prescriptions or having Thanksgiving dinner with their families. Elderly, disabled, single-parent families and people down on their luck can all benefit from a community effort by Interfaith-Good Samaritan, Albany County School District No. 1 and Laramie Ministerial Association. In 2017, Interfaith distributed more than 300 baskets for Thanksgiving.
Baskets will be distributed from noon-6 p.m. Nov. 17 at First Baptist Church, 1517 Canby St. This year, there will be live music and refreshments.
Applications are currently available for meal distribution. They are due Nov. 9.
For the baskets, donation of frozen turkeys or hams, canned cream of mushroom soup, canned pumpkin, canned green beans/vegetables, canned sweet potatoes, canned pumpkin pie filling, canned cranberry sauce, gravy, fried onion rings, boxed stuffing mix, small bags of potatoes, boxed mashed potatoes, dinner rolls, milk, butter, eggs and pumpkin pies would be appreciated. Cash will also be accepted so fresh items can be purchased closer to distribution date.
Volunteers are needed for delivering meals, sorting food the week before distribution, welcoming and checking guests in, boxing and distributing food and serving refreshments.
Email Adrienne Polis at adepolis@yahoo.com to volunteer or for more information.
Laramie Lyceum
to conclude
For the past 35 years in Laramie, there has been an educational program called Laramie Lyceum, according to a news release.
The October 2018 session will be the 71st. People of all are encouraged to attend for $6 per weekly session.
The remaining schedule is as follows:
TODAY
9 a.m.: Game Warden Jason Sherwood will discuss poaching in Wyoming.
10:30 a.m.: Richard Horner will discuss the carbon engineering initiative.
Contact Billy Balthrop at 460-3560 or wyomab@yahoo.com for more information.
Albany County Bereaved Parents
to meet today
Albany County Bereaved Parents plan to meet at 5:30 p.m. today in the Jacobs Polidora, LLC office, 100 S. Sixth St. The group provides support and understanding to anyone who has lost a child or grandchild of any age, according to a news release. The meeting is an opportunity for bereaved parents to find comfort from being with a small group of people in a casual setting who understand the loss of a child. Members have experienced a wide range of loss including those who lost children in utero, as toddlers, young children, teenagers and adults in a wide range of circumstances including accident, illness and suicide.
Call Jennifer Curran at 760-8670 or send a private message to the group’s Facebook page for more information.
Family Promise to
celebrate National Family Promise Week
A celebration for National Family Promise Week is set for 6-8 p.m. today at the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot.
Family Promise of Albany County, an affiliate to the national organization, is inviting the public to help them thank all the volunteers and donors who brought this program to life here in Albany County, according to a news release. FPAC helps families experiencing homelessness find sustainable living. In addition to thanking volunteers, FPAC will be celebrating becoming a United Way agency and drawing for the quilt raffle hosted this past year. The drawing for the Women of Courage quilt is at 7 p.m.
Water advocates
hosting event Wednesday
Albany County Clean Water Advocates is celebrating Laramie’s clean water by designating October as Clean Water Appreciation Month. The Laramie City Council and the Albany County Commission have both ratified proclamations that October is Clean Water Appreciation Month, according to a news release.
An event called “What are we drinking?” is slated for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St. Appetizers will be served at 6:30 p.m. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m.
Experts on the water issue, Laramie City Planning Manager Derek Teini and City Water Resources Administrator Darren Parkin, will speak. Teini has been a key figure in many major projects within the community including Laramie’s Comprehensive Plan, Aquifer Protection Plan, Cirrus Sky Technology Park and the Unified Development Code, the release states.
Parkin is responsible for the management of the city-owned Monolith Ranch, the implementation of the Casper Aquifer Protection Plan and the Environmental Advisory Committee.
There will be a presentation on the city of Laramie Casper Aquifer Protection Plan overview, a history of the plan, the ordinance and where things are now, the release states.
Also, throughout the month, ACCWA will partner with brewers of coffee, tea and beer made with clean Laramie water and celebrate in their businesses. The group will also share information on water quality.
Participants will donate to ACCWA’s education efforts, the release states.
Participating sponsors in Laramie featuring water in their coffee, tea and specialty drinks include: Alibi Wood Fire Pizzeria & Bakery, Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, Coal Creek Coffee Co., Coal Creek TAP, Lovejoy’s Bar & Grill, Night Heron Books & Coffeehouse, Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, J’s Prairie Rose Café, Iron Skillet Restaurant, Sweet Melissa Café & Front Street Tavern and Turtle Rock Coffee.
Go to www.albanycountycleanwateradvocates.org or email Martin Greller at martin.m.greller@gmail.com for more information.
WYDOT schedules open house for project
The Wyoming Department of Transportation plans to host a public open house this week to show plans for construction on Third Street in 2021.
The open house is scheduled for three separate times Wednesday: 8-9 a.m., noon-1 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot, First and Kearney streets.
The Third Street project will run from Boswell Drive on the south end to Curtis Street on the north end, according to a news release. It will consist of resurfacing the street, making intersections ADA-compliant, adding “bulbouts” at certain intersections and other pedestrian and aesthetic improvements.
WYDOT will have design plans available for the entire segment, including details of each intersection.
WYDOT engineers will be on-hand to answer any questions about the project, as will representatives of the Laramie Main Street Alliance, the release states.
Comments will also be accepted for this project as well as for other WYDOT-related issues.
Written comments can also be e-mailed to matthew.murphy@wyo.gov or mailed to WYDOT, Attn: Matt Murphy, 3411 S. Third St., Laramie, WY 82070.
Republican Party planning meet and greet
The Albany County Republican Party is hosting a meet and greet for Republican candidates Michael J. Pearce (Albany County treasurer) and Roxie Jackson Hensley (House of Representatives District 45) form 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the ACGOP Headquarters, 214 Ivinson Ave. Light refreshments will be furnished.
The public is encouraged to attend, to ask questions, to compare visions and to socialize, according to a news release.
Another meet and greet is slated for Nov. 1. Republican candidates for Albany County Commissioner Heber Richardson and Jerry Kennedy, House District 14, Dan Furphy and Bill Haley House, District 46, will be featured.
