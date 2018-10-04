Corrections
Sew Day planned for Saturday
Laramie Quilts of Valor is planning a Sew Day for 8 a.m.-noon Saturday at Quilt Essentials, 314 S. Second St. The meeting will be at 9:30 a.m.
Call Diane at 760-2597 for more information.
Homecoming breakfast to benefit Heart Mothers
Cowboys fans can start their Homecoming pre-gaming with an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet benefiting Heart Mothers, a Laramie-based nonprofit organization supporting child survivors of sex-trafficking, according to a news release. The event is from 7-10 a.m. at Chili’s Grill & Bar, 2523 Grand Ave. The meal is $10 per person.
Conference to conclude today
WyCOA and partners invite the public to attend the final day of the 2018 Wyoming Conference on Aging “Engage at Every Age” from today at the University of Wyoming Conference Center. The conference includes national and regional speakers, interactive and panel sessions on topics such as healthy aging/community aging projects throughout Wyoming, dementia/Alzheimer’s, opioids and medication safety, hoarding, support presentations for caregivers, vendor exhibits and more, according to a news release. Go to www.uwyo.edu/wycoa or call 766-2829 for more information.
Department of Theatre and Dance planning performance
The University of Wyoming Department of Theatre and Dance opens the 2018-2019 season with a controversial new comedy about the battle between faith and reason, “Below the Navel Above the Knees.”
The comedy runs hits the stage at 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday and Oct. 11-13 in the Studio Theatre of the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts, a venue with limited seating. Tickets are $14 for the public, $11 for senior citizens and $7 for UW students. For opening night only, all tickets are $5. Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets and information.
Written and directed by UW playwright-in-residence William Missouri Downs, author and director of such comedies as “The Exit Interview” and “Fascism The Musical,” “Below the Navel Above the Knees” is the story of a liberal, agnostic college professor from California who, desperate for a job, takes a teaching position at a bible college in conservative rural Kansas, according to a news release. The comedy examines our need for faith and doubt.
StudioWYO hosting comedy night
StudioWYO is planning its first Comedy Night of the year for 7-10 p.m. today in the University of Wyoming Union Gardens. This show is free to the public.
Comedy Night will include performances from James Harkin, Austin Lipson and headliner AJ Finney. Both Harkin and Lipson are Laramie locals and have each attended StudioWYO’s Open Mic nights on several occasions, according to a news release. They were also featured at StudioWYO’s first-ever Comedy Night in 2017.
Finney is a Midwesterner with a refreshing comic hitting the stage with his “organic approach [using his] organic, stream-of-consciousness style,” the release states. Finney has won multiple awards for his comedy. Most recently, he was crowned Best of the Midwest at Gilda’s LaughFest in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Finney pulls the audience into his world as he tells his story.
Find StudioWYO on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram for more information.
Election forums coming up
Weekly General Election Candidate Forums, sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Laramie and the Albany County Public Library, are set to continue. All forums are from 7-9 p.m. at ACPL, 310 S. Eighth St.
The goal of these forums is to help voters make informed electoral decisions by providing candidates with an opportunity to present their positions on issues of concern to the community, according to a news release.
The forums will be digitally recorded and posted at www.wyominglwv.org/locals/laramie/laramie.html
The schedule is as follows:
TODAY: Wyoming House Districts 13, 14, 45, 46 and 47 and Wyoming Senate Districts 9 and 11 candidates
OCT. 11: Albany County School District No. 1 trustee candidates (areas A and B and at-large candidates)
OCT. 18: Hospital District trustee, Laramie Rivers Conservation District Rural and at-large supervisor and Albany County Fire District No. 1 director candidates
Food distribution set for today
The next Food Bank of the Rockies Food Distribution is set for 1-3:30 p.m. today in the south gym of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. Interfaith-Good Samaritan expects to receive grape juice, canned mixed vegetables, canned mixed fruit, dried kidney beans and more. This is a free event.
‘Angels’ performance part of Matthew Shepard memorial events
The Matthew Shepard 20th Memorial events continue with a unique musical experience featuring “Angel Action” activists from two decades ago, according to a news release. Jim Osborne and Nichol Bondurant will share their experiences along with musical performances by the University of Wyoming Collegiate Chorale, Laramie High School Plainsmen Singers and seventh and eighth grade students from Laramie Middle School at 7:30 p.m. today in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. The event is free to the public.
Both Osborne and Bondurant donned the homemade angel wings as part of “Angel Action” to shield the public from hateful placards displayed by protesters from Westborough Baptist Church. Twenty years ago, they marched, silently down the streets of Laramie, and stood side by side creating a barrier and quiet demonstration of peace, the release states.
Musical responses to this story will include music by LGBT composers. The 40-voice UW Collegiate Chorale under the direction of Nicole Lamartine will perform “Why the Caged Bird Sings” by composer Jake Runestad, based on a poem by former slave Paul Lawrence Dunbar and will also sing a premiere of “Prayer for the World” by Daniel Schreiner. All participating choirs will join together on a piece by Karen Thomas, “New Skies” illuminating the hope of the “It Gets Better” pledge.
The Laramie High School Plainsmen Singers under the direction of Donna Solverud will present the folksong “No Time.” The Laramie Middle School singers are under the direction of Eric Sieger. The choirs will wear the iconic yellow armbands with green circles representing intolerance towards violence and the international symbol of peace.
Call Nicole Lamartine at 307-288-0042 or email choir@uwyo.edu for more information.
Art exhibit on display at Eppson Center
Art enthusiasts from the Laramie area have two weeks to visit the art exhibit at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St.
The various art pieces in the exhibit were created by students in the water color class at the Eppson Center and members of the Laramie Art Guild, according to a news release.
Approximately 50 paintings are in the exhibit. The realistic scenes are in a wide range of sizes. One part of the art exhibit features miniature paintings.
The Eppson Center is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Email Tony Guzzo at wyoarts@yahoo.com for more information.
Pop-up gallery walk open to the public
A gallery walk of pop-up-style exhibits is scheduled for 3-6:30 p.m. Friday in the downtown district as part of the Mid America Printmaking Council’s 2018 conference. The biennial national conference, scheduled for Oct. 3-6, is being hosted by the University of Wyoming Department of Art and Art History. The public is invited to join conference attendees for the gallery walk as well as a steam roller printing event hosted by UW students from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Friday at the Laramie Railroad Depot parking lot, 600 S. First St. During the steam-roller event, participants can direct the printing of objects on cloth using a steam roller. Additional exhibits will be on display in the Visual Art Building Gallery and the UW Art Museum during the week. Go to www.mapc2018.org for more information.
St. Matthew’s service to feature Evensong
Evensong, a sung service of evening prayer featuring the St. Matthew’s Choir, is planned for 6 p.m. Friday at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral, Third Street and Ivinson Avenue. All are invited.
Woman’s club luncheon set for Friday
The Laramie Woman’s Club luncheon is planned for noon Friday at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 Ivinson Ave. Brian Scade of the University of Wyoming agriculture extension office in Albany County will be talking about the Master Gardener Program, according to a news release. This program combines education in horticulture and community service. Local women can join the club for a potluck luncheon and become familiar with the club and its mission. Contact Annie Nelson at 761-3451 or anniegowyo@aol.com for reservations or more information.
