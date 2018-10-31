Correction
A Library Corner entry on page B2 of Sunday’s Laramie Boomerang incorrectly stated there is a Friends of the Library Book Sale from 1-4:30 p.m. Friday. There are no book sale hours Friday. However, Members and Donors Appreciation Night and Members hours are from 7-9 p.m. Friday. Those interested in attending should RSVP at 721-2580 or jgraef@albanycountylibrary.org. Memberships are available at the door. The mistake was due to source error.
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
Dia de los Muertos
celebration set for Friday-Saturday
The public is invited to the second annual Dia de los Muertos celebration from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Lincoln Community Center, 365 W. Grand Ave. Altar set up is from 4-7 p.m. Thursday. The event is free to the public to attend.
Attendees can visit with students from the Spanish section of the University of Wyoming Department of Modern and Classical Language about Latin American culture, according to a news release. The event includes light Hispanic refreshments, music and centuries-old traditions
Call 742-2556 to reserve a table for a family altar or more information.
Audubon group to host UW professor
The Laramie Audubon Society plans to host Dr. Craig Benkman, of the University of Wyoming Department of Zoology and Physiology, today in the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center Auditorium, 10th and Lewis streets.
Bird chat and snacks are at 6:30 p.m., followed by the program at 7 p.m.
Benkman will discuss his research regarding Cassia Crossbills in the South Hills and Albion Mountains of Idaho, where the absence of red squirrels can account for many unique features, according to a news release.
Concert, class to
pay homage
Claude Debussy
The University of Wyoming Department of Music plans to host one of the greatest contemporary saxophonists, Claude Delangle, for a concert at 7:30 p.m. today, as well as a master class at 1 p.m. Thursday. Both events are free in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall.
Soloist, researcher and pedagogue, Claude Delangle stands out as the master of the French saxophone. Privileged interpreter of classic works, Delangle enriches the repertoire and encourages creation by collaborating with the most renowned composers, and promoting the youngest, according to a news release.
Delangle’s recital at UW, “Hommage to Claude Debussy,” showcases works by the French composer.
LHS hosting
Trunk or Treat
Laramie High School plans to host its annual Trunk or Treat from 5:30-7 p.m. today in the south parking lot, 1710 Boulder Drive. Trunk or Treat serves as a safe trick-or-treat option for children. In addition to traditional trick-or-treating in the parking lot, there will be organized games and activities for everyone to enjoy inside, according to a news release.
Trunk or Treat is organized by the student group, DECA, and students from many different high school clubs are also involved, the release states.
Email jmasters@acsd1.org for more information.
UW’s Annual Safe Treat moves to new location
Residence Life, Dining Services and Fraternity and Sorority Life will be hosting the University of Wyoming’s Annual Safe Treat from 4-7 p.m. today in the lower level of the Washakie Center and at various fraternities and sororities. Festivities for children will include games, face painting, storytelling, a haunted maze, movie viewing and trick-or-treating. Lots of snacks and candy will be available, according to a news release.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/tps/parking/enforcement.html for a map of available parking locations.
Ivinson Boo Fest
set for Halloween
Ivinson Memorial Hospital is slated to host its third annual Ivinson Boo Fest from 3-6 p.m. today at the hospital, 255 N. 30th St.
This is a safe trick-or-treat event where children can collect candy at various stations spread across the building, have their photos taken in a photo booth and pick up a bag of fresh popcorn on their way out, according to a news release. Visitors can park in front of the building or utilize the hospital’s parking garage, then enter the building using the nearest entrance. Signs will guide visitors in a loop through the building back to where they started.
Newest Relative Theatrics production coming up
With partial funding by the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Relative Theatrics and UW Honors plan to present “A Number” by Caryl Churchill.
“A Number” is directed by Anne Mason and features local actors J Shogren and Andrew Thornton. It is the first collaboration between Relative Theatrics and UW Honors, pairing “A Number” with an upper-level mammalian genomics course in the University of Wyoming Honors College program. Winner of the Evening Standard Award for Best Play, “A Number” is a gripping consideration of what happens to autonomous identity in a world where people can be cloned. The hour-long psychological thriller points out “that we no longer have the apparatus, verbal or psychological, to accommodate the changes in a time when science is moving faster than society.” “A Number” addresses “paternal guilt, filial resentment, the degree to which each man is responsible for his actions, [examining] the ways people rationalize bad behavior and unthinkingly objectify others, including their own flesh and blood” (New York Times).
Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and Nov. 7-10 at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. Audience seating is on stage with a limit of 50 tickets per show. Attendees are encouraged to get tickets in advance or arrive early. The play contains adult themes and language. Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of the performance (subject to availability). Tickets for UW students and seniors citizens are $10 in advance or $14 the day of the show, with ID. Tickets are available at www.gryphontheatre.org or at the LPCC ofﬁce (Room 110) 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday or in person at Coal Creek TAP for $12. Go to www.relativetheatrics.com for more information.
StudioWYO to present Wildermiss, Elk Tongue, Mady Lundblad
StudioWYO plans to bring three outstanding sets of performers to the stage, according to a news release. This indie rock show will open with Mady Lundblad and Elk Tongue, followed by Denver’s Wildermiss. StudioWYO is also honored to present a performance in conjunction with SLCE as part of Poke’s Vote. The show is from 7-9 p.m. Thursday in the University of Wyoming Union Gardens.
Opener Lundblad is a University of Wyoming junior from Aurora, Colorado. Lundblad is an avid choral student and a participant in the UW Collegiate Chorale who has also performed in Spain for a Chorale Competition.
Elk Tongue, a four-piece piece band originating in Wyoming, describes their music as “psychedelic desert rock.” Shawn Hess, member of Elk Tongue, is a StudioWYO veteran after having hosted Open Mic Night in 2017. Elk Tongue also played at WHAT Fest this summer in Centennial. Find the band on Facebook or Instagram.
Headliner Wildermiss is an award-winning quartet sweeping the region with their ever-growing fanbase. Wildermiss is only two years old, but has won back-to-back KTCL benchmark promotions: the annual Big Gig and Hometown for the Holidays. Find the band on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Spotify.
Food distribution
set for Thursday
The next Food Bank of the Rockies Commodities Distribution is set for 1-3:30 p.m. Thursday in the Laramie Plains Civic Center South Gym, 710 Garfield St. Commodities include Northern beans, cheddar cheese and cooked ham, along with anything else that comes on the truck, according to a news release.
Public DVD series screening to focus
on cancer survivor
A screening of “The Square One Plan for Healing” DVD series is slated for 7 p.m. Thursday at the Snowy Range E-Free Church, 2552 N. 15th St. The series focuses on CHris Wark, who beat colon cancer by using nutrition and adjusting his lifestyle during a two-year period, according to a news release.
Go to www.chrisbeatcancer.com for information on his story and the series. Email hollonj_n@yahoo.com for more information on the event.
How to submit
to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
