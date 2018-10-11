Corrections
UW Homecoming Parade deadline coming up
The Homecoming Parade, sponsored by the University of Wyoming Alumni Association, is slated for 8 a.m. Oct. 20.
Those desiring to participate in the parade must have their Parade applications back to the Alumni Office by 4 p.m. Friday. Contact Marisa Reilly with the Alumni Office at 766-4166 or mreilly@uwyo.edu for questions regarding the parade.
Additionally, the parade map of the route can be found at www.uwyo.edu/alumni/homecoming/homecomingparade.html
Tourism Board to meet
The monthly Albany County Tourism Board meeting is set for 4 p.m. Monday at the offices, 210 Custer St. The public is welcome. Call 745-4195 for more information.
Rev. Ammer Issak to visit Laramie
The United Presbyterian Church, in partnership with the Presbytery of Wyoming, The Trye Evangelical Church in Lebanon and the Aleppo Evangelical Church in Syria, recently announces the Rev. Ameer Issak is concluding his tour of Wyoming in Laramie with a presentation about his ministry in Lebanon.
This speaking tour results from a partnership between the Presbytery of Wyoming and these two mid-eastern churches that began in 1996, according to a news release. Representatives from Wyoming Presbytery will again visit Trye and Aleppo in 2019 in continued support of these two small but brave and vibrant churches whose members minister to both Christian and Muslim widows by providing livelihood classes so these women can support their families, medical care, a barbering class for men, an elementary school for refugee children as well as hosting weekly worship and Sunday school classes, the release states.
The event is at 6 p.m. Monday at United Presbyterian Church, 11th Street and Grand Avenue. All are welcome, and dinner will be provided.
Exclusive film screening to benefit Guna Foundation
A screening of acclaimed film “The Great Transmission” is slated for 7-8 p.m. Monday at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. The box office opens at 6 p.m.
The film illuminates the deep love Tibetans have for their endangered culture and tells the story of the efforts of countless generations of Buddhist practitioners who made great sacrifices for the sake of keeping the knowledge tradition alive, according to a news release.
Tickets are $10 each, and all proceeds will be donated to the Guna Foundation, a small nonprofit film studio. Its focus is to chronicle and promote this effort of knowledge and cultural preservation, the release states. The film is appropriate for all ages.
Find the event at www.gryphontheatre.org for more information.
Ag Appreciation Banquet set for tonight
The Laramie Business Chamber Alliance is planning its 2018 Ag Appreciation Banquet for 5 p.m. today in the University of Wyoming Conference Center, adjacent to the Hilton Garden Inn at 2229 Grand Ave. Social Hour will start at 5 p.m. and the dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. This annual event is the ideal time for the business community to celebrate their partners in agriculture in Albany County, according to a news release. The public can purchase a table or tickets to the event and mingle with ag partners, clients and friends. The LCBA will be announcing the 2018 Outstanding Albany County Agriculture Leader Award, sponsored by Anton Collins Mitchell. Following the awards will be a live auction sponsored by Premier Bone & Joint Centers. This night is also a fundraiser dedicated to the 4-H and FFA groups in Albany County and funds a University of Wyoming College of Agriculture Scholarship. For those who cannot attend but still want to contribute to the cause, the committee is seeking silent and live auction items.
Email Hannah at hrobinson@laramie.org or call 745-7339 to purchase a table, donate an auction item, get a list of ranchers to invite or for more information.
PFLAG to meet today
Parents and Friends of Lesbians And Gays and Wyoming Equality are planning a dinner and a discussion for 6:30 p.m. today at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 602 Garfield St. Oct. 11 is National Coming Out Day, and the discussion will focus on coming out stories of allies and members of the LGBTQ+ community, according to a news release. The group will also discuss the effects of the murder of Matthew Shephard.
The meeting is open to the public.
Email pflaglaramie@gmail.com for more information.
Second Story Book Group to discuss ‘Pachinko’
The Second Story Book Group will meet at 6:30 pm today at the Second Story Bookstore, 105 Ivinson Ave. The group will discuss “Pachinko” by Min Jin Lee.
“Pachinko” is a story of love, sacrifice, ambition, and loyalty, according to a news release. It follows a Korean family in Japan beginning prior to WWII through bustling street markets to the halls of Japan’s finest universities to the pachinko parlors of the criminal underworld.
The Second Story Book Group meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for November is “The Night Circus” by Erin Morgenstern.
Concert to feature local talent
An upcoming concert will consist of two talented Wyoming locals, Tie Hack and solo artist Timothy John, according to a news release. The event is from 7-10 p.m. today in the University of Wyoming Union Gardens and is free to the public. All ages are welcome.
Tie Hack is a five-piece band, originating in Laramie. Tie Hack brings a unique country-folk sound with a twist of rock, the release states. Find the band on Facebook to find out more about Tie Hack or to hear their most recent track “Cheyenne.”
Accompanying Tie Hack is soulful songwriter Timothy John, the release states. John is based out of Centennial and will share his original acoustic folk-rock songs with the Laramie community.
Go to www.musicbytimothyjohn.com to hear John’s debut album “Hand for Help” or to learn more about him.
Contact Donatellia Austin or Hannah Rhymes at astec@uwyo.edu or 307-365-4507 for more information.
Traffic commission meeting canceled
The Traffic Commission’s regular meeting is scheduled for 7 a.m. today in the City Council Chambers in City Hall, 406 Ivinson Ave., is canceled.
Wyoming Promise to meet
Wyoming Promise — Albany County is making the final push to collect the remaining petition signatures for the County by the Oct. 31 deadline, according to a news release. The next volunteer meeting is at 6:30 p.m. today at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1402 Gibbon St.
The organization believes that the People — not money, not super PACs, not corporations — govern Wyoming and the United States, according to a news release. Wyoming Promise is collecting signatures to put an initiative on Wyoming’s 2020 ballot. The initiative would call on Congress to pass a 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution to overturn the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United ruling and return power to the People. Call Sara Saulcy at 307-247-2911 or Sandra Voelker at 907-229-1172 for more information.
Award-winning writer, Ucross fellow to speak at UW
Award-winning author and journalist and three-time Ucross resident Suki Kim is scheduled to speak from 6-7 p.m. today in Room 170 of the University of Wyoming College of Law Building. Kim is the only writer ever to have lived undercover in North Korea for immersive journalism, documented in her bestselling nonfiction book “Without You, There Is No Us: Undercover Among the Sons of North Korea’s Elite,” according to a news release. Her first novel “The Interpreter” won the PEN Open Book Award and was a runner up for the PEN/Hemingway Award. The title of Kim’s talk is “Undercover in North Korea.” A highly anticipated article by Kim will appear in the November issue of The New Republic.
The event, co-presented by Ucross and University of Wyoming, is open to the general public at no charge and light refreshments will be provided. Copies of Suki Kim’s book will be available for purchase and signing immediately following her talk. University of Wyoming partners are the MFA Creative Writing Program and the School of Culture, Gender, and Social Justice.
Biodiversity Movie Series to feature 2 Star Trek screenings
The Biodiversity Institute is planning two screenings of “Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home.” The free family-friendly screenings are set for 5-7 p.m. today and 2-4 p.m. Friday at the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center, 10th and Lewis streets. Popcorn will be served.
Contact Dorothy Tuthill at dtuthill@uwyo.edu or 766-6279 or go to www.wyobiodiversity.org for more information.
Convocation set to begin tonight
One Spirit, One Body, A Convocation to Unite the Body of Christ is planned for today-Saturday at the Quadra Dangle Dance Club, 3905 Grays Gable Road. The Holy Spirit identified representatives from eight different churches to speak, provide music and lead prayer, according to a news release. The purpose of the meeting is to unite Christians here in Laramie to start a revival by putting aside differences, for a house divided against itself cannot stand. All speakers have an inspiring message and personal testimony, the release states. Lunch will be provided Saturday.
The schedule is as follows:
7 P.M. TODAY: Nathan Denbow, senior pastor of Calvary Laramie, a Calvary Chapel Church. The Lord has used Denbow to bring some good changes to the church at Seventh Street and Grand Avenue. True to the Word of God, he is sure to bring a vital message to those who attend the meeting.
7 P.M. FRIDAY: Elaine Taylor, pastor of Laramie Christian Center, a nondenominational church. Elaine is an ordained minister who has served with Wyoming Aglow for years, and she is a dynamic speaker of God’s Holy Word.
9:30 A.M. SATURDAY: Julie McGee, lay person, attended Rhema Bible School and Victory Bible Institute. With a hunger and thirst for God and His Word, she is led by the Holy Spirit to bring a message of encouragement and hope.
1:30 P.M. SATURDAY: Matt Baumgartner, pastor of New Life Church. Baumgartner has a heart to serve the Lord and serve Laramie. Since coming to New Life Church, the Lord has used him to bring some revival within his own church. He will give a solid message based on the Word of God.
Election forums coming up
Weekly General Election Candidate Forums, sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Laramie and the Albany County Public Library, are set to continue. All forums are from 7-9 p.m. at ACPL, 310 S. Eighth St.
The goal of these forums is to help voters make informed electoral decisions by providing candidates with an opportunity to present their positions on issues of concern to the community, according to a news release.
The forums will be digitally recorded and posted at www.wyominglwv.org/locals/laramie/laramie.html
The schedule is as follows:
TODAY: Albany County School District No. 1 trustee candidates (areas A and B and at-large candidates)
OCT. 18: Hospital District trustee, Laramie Rivers Conservation District Rural and at-large supervisor and Albany County Fire District No. 1 director candidates
Department of Theatre and Dance planning performance
The University of Wyoming Department of Theatre and Dance opens the 2018-2019 season with a controversial new comedy about the battle between faith and reason, “Below the Navel Above the Knees.”
The comedy runs hits the stage at 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday in the Studio Theatre of the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts, a venue with limited seating. Tickets are $14 for the public, $11 for senior citizens and $7 for UW students. For opening night only, all tickets are $5. Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets and information.
Written and directed by UW playwright-in-residence William Missouri Downs, author and director of such comedies as “The Exit Interview” and “Fascism The Musical,” “Below the Navel Above the Knees” is the story of a liberal, agnostic college professor from California who, desperate for a job, takes a teaching position at a bible college in conservative rural Kansas, according to a news release. The comedy examines our need for faith and doubt.
Albany County Silent Witness Candle Light Vigil set for today
The public is invited to join SAFE Project at its annual Candle Light Vigil to remember and honor the silent witnesses, those who lost their lives to domestic violence in Albany County, according to a news release.
The vigil is at 6:30 p.m. today at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 Ivinson Ave., and will be followed by a screening of the film “Home Truth.” A discussion of the film and what it means for the community will follow.
The event is free to the public.
Contact SAFE Project at info@safeproject.org or 742-7273 or go to www.safeproject.org.
