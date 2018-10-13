Corrections
Shape Note Singing Workshop set for today
A Shape Note Singing Workshop is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. today at the Canterbury House, 11, S. Ninth St. Everyone is welcome, and all singing abilities and religious persuasions are invited.
Shape Note is a fun and powerful form of group singing, according to a news release. It is lay Christian gospel music, sung a capella with four-part harmony, and is homegrown, originating in the eastern U.S. in the 18th century, the release states.
The event is free to the public.
Email Chris Anderson at chrisas1@gmail.com for more information.
Albany County CattleWomen meeting set for Friday
The Albany County CattleWomen will have their monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St. A hamburger steak meal will be served for $10. Women interested in the beef industry and the promotion of beef are invited to join, according to a news release. The group organizes the ranch cookouts, the annual ranch tour, the Ag Expo for third-grade students and many other activities promoting beef. Scholarships are also provided by the organization.
Call Betty Wortman at 721-5031 for more information.
StudioWYO planning Open Mic Night
StudioWYO’s second Open Mic Night of the semester is slated for 7-9 p.m. Oct. 25 in the University of Wyoming Union Gardens.
This entertaining and varied performance is free to the public, and all ages are not only welcome but encouraged to sign up to perform. Sign-ups will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Hosting this lively set of performances is DJ Korpitz, from the band Redbush. Redbush is a Laramie rock band in which Korpitz plays guitar and vocals.
Find Redbush on Facebook or go to www.redbush.bandcamp.com for more information about DJ Korpitz or the band.
StudioWYO is a student-run program sponsored by Associated Students Technical Services, according to a news release.
StudioWYO is a live learning lab to support local music and student technicians in a professional environment utilizing top-of-the-line audiovisual equipment.
Find the organization on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram via @StudioWYO for more information about StudioWYO and StudioWYO events.
UW’s Annual Safe Treat has moves to new location
Residence Life, Dining Services and Fraternity and Sorority Life will be hosting the University of Wyoming’s Annual Safe Treat from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 31 in the lower level of the Washakie Center and at various Fraternities and Sororities. Festivities for children will include games, face painting, storytelling, a haunted maze, movie viewing and trick-or-treating. Lots of snacks and candy will be available, according to a news release.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/tps/parking/enforcement.html for a map of available parking locations.
UW production to conclude this weekend
The University of Wyoming Department of Theatre and Dance opens the 2018-2019 season with a controversial new comedy about the battle between faith and reason, “Below the Navel Above the Knees.”
The comedy concludes at 7:30 p.m. today in the Studio Theatre of the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts, a venue with limited seating. Tickets are $14 for the public, $11 for senior citizens and $7 for UW students. For opening night only, all tickets are $5. Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets and information.
Written and directed by UW playwright-in-residence William Missouri Downs, author and director of such comedies as “The Exit Interview” and “Fascism The Musical,” “Below the Navel Above the Knees” is the story of a liberal, agnostic college professor from California who, desperate for a job, takes a teaching position at a bible college in conservative rural Kansas, according to a news release.
The comedy examines our need for faith and doubt.
Star Trek screening set for Sunday
The Biodiversity Institute is planning a screening of “Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home.” The free family-friendly screening is set for 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center, 10th and Lewis streets. Popcorn will be served.
Contact Dorothy Tuthill at dtuthill@uwyo.edu or 766-6279 or go to www.wyobiodiversity.org for more information.
Convocation set to conclude today
One Spirit, One Body, A Convocation to Unite the Body of Christ is planned to wrap up today at the Quadra Dangle Dance Club, 3905 Grays Gable Road. The Holy Spirit identified representatives from eight different churches to speak, provide music and lead prayer, according to a news release. The purpose of the meeting is to unite Christians here in Laramie to start a revival by putting aside differences, for a house divided against itself cannot stand. All speakers have an inspiring message and personal testimony, the release states. Lunch will be provided Saturday.
The schedule is as follows:
9:30 A.M. TODAY: Julie McGee, lay person, attended Rhema Bible School and Victory Bible Institute. With a hunger and thirst for God and His Word, she is led by the Holy Spirit to bring a message of encouragement and hope.
1:30 P.M. TODAY: Matt Baumgartner, pastor of New Life Church. Baumgartner has a heart to serve the Lord and serve Laramie. Since coming to New Life Church, the Lord has used him to bring some revival within his own church. He will give a solid message based on the Word of God.
Clothing drive set for today
The Gifts of the Heart Clothing Giveaway is slated for 8 a.m.-noon today at the Laramie Stake Center, 3311 Hayford Ave.
The event is open to anyone who might need some free clothing. Call 760-1746 or email abinning72@gmail.com for more information.
Women of the Moose hosting Halloween costume swap
The Laramie community is invited to participate in a Halloween costume swap event from 2-3 p.m. Oct. 20 at the lodge, 409 S. Third St.
A collection of costumes date is set for 2-4 p.m. today at the lodge, at which time participants can receive swap tickets in exchange for their costumes. They can then bring those tickets into the swap event Oct. 20 to shop for a new-to-them costume, according to a news release. The swap is also open from 3-4 p.m. to shoppers who do not have tickets but would like to purchase costumes for a low price, the release states.
Contact Patti Flores at 619-312-8247 or pmtzflo@hotmail.com for more information.
Ivinson Medical Group hosting flu clinic
The Ivinson Medical Group is planning a flu clinic, according to a news release.
A clinic is set for 8-11 a.m. today for drop-in appointments in the Ivinson Memorial Hospital medical offices, 255 N. 30th St.
2019 4-H Project Exploration Day set for today
The public is invited to the 2019 4-H Project Exploration Day from 2-4 p.m. today at the Range Arena, 3018 Fort Sanders Road.
This is a chance to learn about all 4-H has to offer, according to a news release. Attendees do not have to live in the country or be able to have animals, as 4-H is about more than livestock. Current 4-H members can learn about other projects they might be interested in. The event is free to attend.
