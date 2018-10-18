Corrections
UW Nursing 2018 Distinguished alumna to appear at open house
Susan Polston Mills, Ph.D., MSN, RN (1996), is scheduled to be present during the first hour of the University of Wyoming Fay W. Whitney School of Nursing Open House from 9-11 a.m. Friday on the third floor of the Health Sciences Center.
Mills, vice-president of quality improvement with Superior HealthPlans of Texas, “demonstrates great integrity, accountability and leadership,” according to a news release. “She is a wonderful contributor to her profession, community and team.”
Albany County Bereaved Parents to meet Tuesday
Albany County Bereaved Parents plan to meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Jacobs Polidora, LLC office, 100 S. Sixth St. The group provides support and understanding to anyone who has lost a child or grandchild of any age, according to a news release. The meeting is an opportunity for bereaved parents to find comfort from being with a small group of people in a casual setting who understand the loss of a child. Members have experienced a wide range of loss including those who lost children in utero, as toddlers, young children, teenagers and adults in a wide range of circumstances including accident, illness and suicide.
Call Jennifer Curran at 760-8670 or send a private message to the group’s Facebook page for more information.
Family Promise to celebrate National Family Promise Week
A celebration for National Family Promise Week is set for 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot.
Family Promise of Albany County, an affiliate to the national organization, is inviting the public to help them thank all the volunteers and donors who brought this program to life here in Albany County, according to a news release. FPAC helps families experiencing homelessness find sustainable living. In addition to thanking volunteers, FPAC will be celebrating becoming a United Way agency and drawing for the quilt raffle hosted this past year. The drawing for the Women of Courage quilt is at 7 p.m.
Water advocates hosting event Wednesday
Albany County Clean Water Advocates is celebrating Laramie’s clean water by designating October as Clean Water Appreciation Month. The Laramie City Council and the Albany County Commission have both ratified proclamations that October is Clean Water Appreciation Month, according to a news release.
An event is slated for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St. Appetizers will be served at 6:30 p.m. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m.
Experts on the water issue, Laramie City Planning Manager Derek Teini and City Water Resources Administrator Darren Parkin, will speak. Teini has been a key figure in many major projects within the community including Laramie’s Comprehensive Plan, Aquifer Protection Plan, Cirrus Sky Technology Park and the Unified Development Code, the release states.
Parkin is responsible for the management of the City-owned Monolith Ranch, the implementation of the Casper Aquifer Protection Plan and the Environmental Advisory Committee.
There will be a presentation on the city of Laramie Casper Aquifer Protection Plan overview, a history of the plan, the ordinance and where things are now, the release states.
Local families can make global impact through Operation Christmas Child
This month, sites in the Laramie area will be among 5,000 U.S. drop-off locations collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, set for Nov. 12-19.
Laramie families, churches and groups are busy transforming empty shoeboxes into fun gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items, according to a news release. The Samaritan’s Purse project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.
This year, Laramie-area residents hope to collect more than 9,500 gifts to contribute to the 2018 global goal of reaching 11 million children.
Laramie Valley Chapel will be collecting donations at 4801 Quarter Horse Drive according to the following schedule:
Nov. 12: 4-6 p.m.
Nov. 13: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Nov. 14: 4-6 p.m.
Nov. 15: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Nov. 16: 4-6 p.m.
Nov. 17: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Nov. 18: 1-4 p.m.
Nov. 19: 7-9 a.m.
Candidate forum slated for Centennial
The Snowy Range Men’s Service Club Commissioner Candidates Forum is planned for 5 p.m. today at Centennial Valley Community Church in Centennial.
Candidates for the Albany County Treasurer’s Office will also be in attendance.
Questions will be organized and asked by the moderator only, according to a news release. Attendees can meet their candidates and learn the policies from each. Soft drinks and coffee will be served.
Email moutainviewhotel@msn.com for more information.
Final election
forum coming up
The last in a series of General Election Candidate forums, sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Laramie and the Albany County Public Library, is set for 7-9 p.m. today at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St.
The goal of these forums is to help voters make informed electoral decisions by providing candidates with an opportunity to present their positions on issues of concern to the community, according to a news release.
Thursday’s forum will feature Hospital District trustee, Laramie Rivers Conservation District Rural and at-large supervisor and Albany County Fire District No. 1 director candidates.
‘Ellington in Wyoming’ concert set for today
The Wyoming Jazz Ensemble, directed by Dr. Ben Markley, is set to present “Ellington in Wyoming” at 7:30 p.m. today in the Buchanan Center for Performing Arts Concert Hall. The Wyoming Jazz Ensemble is Wyoming’s premiere big band, regularly earning the highest ratings at national jazz festivals, as well as much acclaim for accompaniment of some of the biggest names in jazz music both on and off campus, according to a news release.
The ensemble celebrates the legacy of Duke Ellington by performing selections from Ellington’s vast library, including the entire “Black Brown and Beige Suite,” which Ellington introduced at his historic first Carnegie Hall concert. Tickets are $12 for the general public, $8 for senior citizens and $6 for UW students. Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
Cooper Center
hosting art exhibit
The Cooper Center for Creative Arts is planning its opening night reception of Enigma: An Art Exhibition, featuring more than 30 local artists.
An enigma is something not easily understood and is often hard to explain. The aesthetics and mood of this exhibition aim to push the boundaries of contemporary art. The art strives to shatter traditional styles by exploring various mediums, techniques and views, according to a news release.
The reception is from 6-8 p.m. today at the Cooper Center for Creative Arts, 1174 N. Fourth St.
Call 742-3996, email events@arkrs.org or find the Cooper Center on Facebook for more information.
Two punk bands
visiting from Casper
StudioWYO is bringing Casper’s punk scene to Laramie. Getbent and So-Called will be visiting next week with their up-and-coming, aggressively modern, take on music, according to a news release. The bands will be playing a concert from 7-9 p.m. today in the University of Wyoming Union Gardens.
Getbent is a relatively new, two-piece band that formed in January. This band strives to create a new sound, never before heard in Wyoming, the release states. This mix of mathrock, metal and emo rock is sure to entertain.
So-Called is a four-piece band, also reigning from Casper. So-Called boasts an alternative punk sound. They recently released their latest single “Turnover” on iTunes, Spotify, YouTube and Google Play, the release states. Find them on Facebook for more information.
StudioWYO is a student-run program sponsored by Associated Students Technical Services. StudioWYO is a live learning lab to support local music and student technicians in a professional environment utilizing top-of-the-line audiovisual equipment, the release states.
Find StudioWYO on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram via @StudioWYO for more information about StudioWYO and StudioWYO events.
Soroptimist planning business meeting
The October business meeting for Soroptimist of Laramie is scheduled for noon today at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, 320 S. Second St. Agenda items include a membership social scheduled for Oct. 30 and the Laramie Laughs fundraiser, set for Feb. 22.
An Evening of Healing set for today
In light of the recent sexual abuse in the Church, St. Paul’s Newman Center is hosting an evening of prayer and conversation at 6 p.m. today at 1800 Grand Ave. A call for prayers for victims and the church will be included, as well as a panel discussion comprised of professionals who will provide statics and talk about structures that bring about abuse, according to a news release.
UW Nursing Alumni hosting meet & greet
The University of Wyoming Alumni Association NURSING Chapter invites UW nursing alumni to come together form 4-6 p.m. Friday in the Health Sciences Center first-floor atrium. Admission is free, and hors d’ouvres will be served courtesy of the UW Alumni Association.
Attendees can enjoy the camaraderie of nursing alumni across the years, according to a news release. The second annual Memorable Mentor award will be presented mid-event. A representation of current and upcoming UWAANC board officers will be there for attendees to meet. The goal of the board is to mentor students into the profession of nursing as well as mentor one another, the release states.
Call Claire at 766-4291 for more information.
Ghost tours start Friday
Step into the shadows, gather your nerves and discover Ghost Tours of Laramie City. This year, Ghost Tours presents: Laramie’s Haunted Hayride.
Tours are planned for 6:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 8 p.m., 8:45 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
The hour-long ghostly tour will begin at the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot, 600 S. First St. The tour will include an introduction with scares and frights in the depot followed by a hayride back in time to the streets of Old Laramie City, according to a news release.
The tour will include ghost stories and stops at actual haunted locations in Laramie. Ghostly treats will be available at the depot.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger. Space is limited, and reservations are required.
Call 760-8835 for tickets or more information.
Albany County CattleWomen meeting set for Friday
The Albany County CattleWomen will have their monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St. A hamburger steak meal will be served for $10. Women interested in the beef industry and the promotion of beef are invited to join, according to a news release. The group organizes the ranch cookouts, the annual ranch tour, the Ag Expo for third-grade students and many other activities promoting beef. Scholarships are also provided by the organization.
Call Betty Wortman at 721-5031 for more information.
How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
