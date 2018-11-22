Corrections
Small Business Saturday
dedicated to local business
Laramie is invited to shop small this Saturday in support of the small “mom and pop” shops that make the community unique.
More than 60 local businesses and a dozen pop-up vendors are offering promotions from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. to encourage shopping local this holiday season.
Shoppers can find a shopping guide and free breakfast from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at First Interstate Bank and enjoy free wagon rides from the First Street Plaza from 11 a.m.-3 pm. Be sure to stop by the pop-up shop at 412 S. Second St. to shop with local vendors selling coffee, crafts and clothing. Customers can also pick up additional bags and visit with event coordinators at this location.
Small Business Saturday is hosted by Laramie Main Street, the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance, Hits106 and the Wyoming Small Business Development Center and is expected to be the biggest shopping day of the year for locally owned businesses. For a list of promotions, go to www.shopsmalllaramie.com. For more information, contact Trey Sherwood at downtownlaramie@gmail.com or 760-3355.
Wreaths Across American
deadline coming up Monday
This year’s Wreaths Across America ordering deadline is Monday. The Jacques Laramie Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution and the Laramie Valley Civil Air Patrol Composite Squadron have joined together with Wreaths Across America to raise money and order and place wreaths on veterans graves at Laramie’s Greenhill Cemetery. A ceremony will be hosted at 11 a.m. Dec. 15 at the cemetery, followed by the placement of wreaths.
Wreaths Across America began in 1992, when Worcester Wreath was left with a surplus of wreaths at the end of the holiday season. Arrangements were made for the wreaths to be placed at Arlington National Cemetery. From this beginning, the project has grown and now more than 1,000,000 wreaths are placed at more than 1200 locations nationwide. Wreaths cost $15, and you can order online by going to www.wreathsacrossamerica.org, and selecting Greenhill Cemetery in Laramie and the fundraising partner you wish to support (DAR or CAP). You can also learn more about Wreaths Across America and their motto of Remember, Honor Teach. To find out more about ordering wreaths or volunteering for local efforts, email waa-dar@charter.net.
County office to close for Thanksgiving
All Albany County offices will be closed today-Friday in observation of Thanksgiving Day. Regular work hours will resume Monday.
Community Thanksgiving
Dinner planned for today
The 21st annual Community Thanksgiving dinner is slated for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. today at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. The meal is open to community members or all ages to enjoy a meal together.
Donations for next year’s feast will be accepted, but they are not required. Make check payable to Thanksgiving Community Dinner.
Call Janice at 399-1269 for a home-delivered meal or more information.
St. Matthew’s to offer Thanksgiving Day service
The public is invited to join St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral for a Thanksgiving Service of Holy Communion at 10 a.m. today at the church, 104 S. Fourth St.
Call 742-6608, email stmattsdean@gmail.com or go to www.stmatthews.diowy.org for more information.
Vedauwoo Volunteer Fire Department
Auxiliary Christmas Tree Sale starts Friday
Christmas trees and wreaths will be sold again this year by the Vedauwoo Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. All proceeds benefit the auxiliary and its efforts to support fire and emergency services in the Vedauwoo/Buford areas. Concolor fir trees ranging in height from 6-10 feet are available for $49-$89. Fraser fir wreaths in 22-inch and 28-inch diameter are available from $27-$42.
The tree sale starts Friday and runs until items sold out at the southwest corner of Snowy Range Road and Colorado Avenue. Saturday and Sunday hours are from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Wednesdays-Fridays are from 1-6 p.m. Donations to VVFDA are accepted and are tax deductible. Email treasurer.vvfda@gmail.com for more information.
