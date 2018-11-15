Corrections
Tourism Board
meeting set
for Monday
The monthly Albany County Tourism Board meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday in the board offices, 210 Custer St.
The public is welcome. Call 745-4195 for more information.
County office to close for Thanksgiving
All Albany County offices will be closed Nov. 22-23 in observation of Thanksgiving Day. Regular work hours will resume Nov. 26.
Local families can make global impact through Operation Christmas Child
This month, sites in the Laramie area will be among 5,000 U.S. drop-off locations collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, set for Nov. 12-19.
Laramie families, churches and groups are busy transforming empty shoeboxes into fun gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items, according to a news release. The Samaritan’s Purse project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.
This year, Laramie-area residents hope to collect more than 9,500 gifts to contribute to the 2018 global goal of reaching 11 million children.
Laramie Valley Chapel will be collecting donations at 4801 Quarter Horse Drive according to the following schedule:
Today: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Friday: 4-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Sunday: 1-4 p.m.
Monday: 7-9 a.m.
TechTalk Laramie
set for today
TechTalk Laramie is Laramie’s meetup for anyone interested in technology, according to a news release. The group meets at 6 p.m. today at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, 320 S. Second St., in the back room. Those attending are responsible for their own food and drinks and should RSVP on at www.meetup.com/techtalklaramie. Guest speaker is Pete Christian will discuss “How to get to market faster.” Christian has been leading technology organizations and taking products to market for more than 25 years.
ACPL board to meet
The public is invited to attend the monthly Albany County Public Library Board Meeting at 6:30 p.m. today in the meeting room of ACPL, 310 S. Eighth St. There is a period for public comment at the beginning of the meeting. Topics on the agenda include Albany County Public Library Foundation mini-grants, health insurance and the 2018 Summer Reading Program. Call 307-721-2580 or email info@acplwy.org for more information.
Jazz concert
set for today
The University of Wyoming Jazz Ensemble II, conducted by Andrew Wheelcock, and UW Singing Statesmen, conducted by Nicole Lamartine, plan to present “A Time for Jazz and Singing” at 7:30 p.m. today in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall.
Jazz II will present “A Night in Tunisia,” by Dizzy Gillespie, three pieces by Sammy Nestico, “Prime Time,” “Fun Time,” and “A Little Blues Please,” and “Groovin’ Hard,” by Don Menza.
The Statesmen will perform “Medieval Kyrie,” by Vijay Singh; “Glory” (from “Selma”); “Sweet Rivers,” by Reg Unterseher; and “Fey-O,” a Haitian Voodoo song arranged by Ethan Sperry. The Statesmen will invite alumni to join in songs traditional to the group. The a cappella Happy Jacks will also perform.
Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
Soroptimist Int’l
of Laramie
grants available
Soroptimist International of Laramie is accepting applications for Community Service Grants. Applications will be accepted in November and March, and the first deadline is today. Applications are available at www.soroptimistoflaramie.org. they will be reviewed in December and notices sent out promptly, according to a news release.
The Laramie club’s main fundraiser is Laramie Laughs for a Cause, scheduled for Feb. 22 at the Gryphon Theatre. Recent local recipients include Big Brothers Big Sisters, Climb Wyoming, Developmental Preschool, Distinguished Young Women, Downtown Clinic, Eppson Center for Seniors, Family Promise, Interfaith-Good Samaritan, Kiwanis, Laramie Reproductive Clinic and SAFE Project, the release states.
Email silaramie@soroptimist.net for more information.
StudioWYO to present LowFaith, Franklin Good Boy
Next up on the StudioWYO stage are LowFaith and Franklin Good Boy. They hit the stage from 7-9 p.m. today in the University of Wyoming Union Gardens. This show is free to the public, and all ages are welcome.
Opening this night of fun is Laramie-based Franklin Good Boy, a three-piece band featuring guitar, drums and bass. Franklin Good Boy is an independent rock band performing laid-back tracks like “Cool Beans.”
Following Franklin Good Boy will be five piece-band, LowFaith. They will open this event with their own take on “Colorado gloom rock.” These mellow beats are brought to you all the way from Denver.
StudioWYO is a live learning lab to support local music and student technicians in a professional environment utilizing top-of-the-line audiovisual equipment. With a new show each week, there is never a dull moment and always something new to be learned and experienced. Find the organization on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram via @StudioWYO for more information about StudioWYO and StudioWYO events.
Soroptimist
to meet today
The November business meeting of the Soroptimist of Laramie is set for noon today at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, 320 S. Second St. Members and guests are welcome and encouraged to bring food for the backpack program.
Rotary hosting Dale Steenbergen
The Laramie Rotary Club plans to host Dale Steenbergen to discuss the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent Initiative at this week’s program at noon today in the O’Dwyers Public House basement meeting room, 1622 Grand Ave.
Spine & Injury Clinic hosting ribbon cutting, member appreciation
The Spine & Injury Clinic and Altitude Fitness Business After Hours and Member Appreciation event is from 5:30-7 p.m. today at 3905 Grand Ave., Suite 200. The event will feature food from Speedgoat, drinks and fun, as well demonstrations and prize drawings.
Contact Hannah Robinson at hrobinson@laramie.org or 745-7339 for more information.
2018 20 Under 40 nominations
due today
Nominations are open for the 2018 Laramie Young Professionals 20 Under 40.
Those who know of someone who deserves to be recognized for their accomplishments in Laramie can nominate them for LYP’s annual recognition, according to a news release.
Nomination requirements include:
n Must be 39 or younger
n Must live and work in Laramie
n Must agree to publication
n A headshot must be submitted
Nominations are due today. Find Laramie Young Professionals on Facebook, go to www.laramieyoungprofessionals.com/20under40/nominations or email laramieyoungprofessianls@gmail.com to make a nomination or for more information.
Local credit unions
collecting items for Operation Shoebox
Laramie’s credit unions are uniting to collect items to send to the military through Operation Shoebox, according to a news release. Items needed include granola and protein bars, cracker packets, oatmeal packets, tuna kits, batteries, duct tape, travel size body wash, shampoo and lotion. Go to www.operationshoebox.com for a full list. Donations can be dropped off Nov. 5-16 at Laramie Plains Federal Credit Union, Uniwyo Federal Credit Union, Blue Federal Credit Union and ACPE.
Albany County CattleWomen Scholarship Auction Meeting set for Friday
The Albany County CattleWomen plan to host have their monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St. A chicken fried steak meal will be served for $10. An auction will feature various items brought by members and guests to support the scholarship program. The public is invited to help raise funds for scholarships. Call Betty Wortman at 721-5031 for more information.
Hockey to take on Cheyenne, Park County, Douglas teams
Laramie Outlaws hockey has three days of play planned for Friday-Sunday at the Laramie Ice & Events Center, 3510 Garfield St. All games are free to the public.
The schedule is as follow:
FRIDAY
19U Girls vs. Cheyenne Capitals at 5:15 p.m.
SATURDAY
14U vs. Park County Ice Cats at 6:15 p.m.
18U vs. Douglas Ice Cats at 8 p.m.
SUNDAY
14U vs. Park County Ice Cats at 7 a.m.
18U vs. Douglas Ice Cats at 8:45 a.m.
Helios Trio concert canceled
The Helios Trio concert slated for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall has been postponed until the spring.
Dorothy Tuthill art show scheduled for Friday
Dorothy Tuthill is Cowgirl Yarn’s resident master weaver and artist extraordinaire, according to a news release. She has crafted hundreds of unique pieces that convey movement, skill and a mastery of both color and texture. She is a constant source of inspiration and knowledge for the weaving community throughout the mountain west. The public is invited to meet Tuthill, talk to her about her art and check out the incredible pieces she will have on display and for sale during a show from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday at Cowgirl Yarn, 119 Ivinson Ave.
Community Holidays of Laramie sponsors to receive lists Friday
Community Holidays of Laramie, a collaborative effort of several local churches and organizations, is looking for local businesses, clubs, civic organizations, individuals and families to sponsor a single person, a couple or a family in need of some assistance for the Christmas holiday, according to a news release. The group is coordinating with Tim Brooks of the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots, the city of Laramie, Interfaith-Good Samaritan and Albany County schools.
Families with children in Laramie Schools will be served by the school guidance counselors, who will give out their own applications.
Sponsors will receive shopping lists by Friday, with all gifts brought to First Baptist Church by Dec. 10. Distribution Day is Dec. 19.
Volunteers are also needed for various jobs.
Go to www.communityholidays.org or email communityholidays@gmail.com to be a sponsor or volunteer or for more information.
Laramie High School to present ‘White Christmas’
The Laramie High School musical theatre program is rehearsing for its performances of Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas.” Shows are slated for 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday at the LHS Theater, 1710 Boulder Drive.
Based on the Paramount Pictures film written for the screen by Norman Krasna, Norman Panama and Melvin Frank, the original stage production was directed by Walter Bobbie. Music and lyrics are by Irving Berlin, and the theatrical book was written by David Ives and Paul Blake.
Admission is $6 per child or student and $8 per adults. Tickets are available at the door or at www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
