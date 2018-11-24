Corrections
Albany County Bereaved Parents to meet Tuesday
Albany County Bereaved Parents plans to meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at 100 S. Sixth St. in the Jacobs Polidora, LLC Office. The group provides support and understanding to anyone who has lost a child or grandchild of any age. The meeting is an opportunity for bereaved parents to find comfort from being with a small group of people in a casual setting who understand the loss of a child. Our members have experienced a wide range of loss including those who lost children in utero, as toddlers, young children, teenagers and adults in a wide range of circumstances including accident, illness and suicide.
Call Jennifer Curran at 760-8670 or send a private message to the Facebook group for more information.
Laramie Quilts of Valor planning raffle
Quilts of Valor, honoring servicemen and women one quilt at a time since 2017, is planning a Christmas tree skirt and table runner raffle. The items were pieced by Stacee Watson and quilted by Linda Dunlap.
Tickets are $1 each or $5 for six. They are available for purchase and the items are available for viewing at Quilt Essentials, 314 S. Second St. The drawing is at 3 p.m. today.
All funds are used to helps make quilts to award to veterans, according to a news release.
Email laramieqov@gmail.com for more information.
Small Business Saturday dedicated to local business
Laramie is invited to shop small this Saturday in support of the small “mom and pop” shops that make the community unique.
More than 60 local businesses and a dozen pop-up vendors are offering promotions from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. to encourage shopping local this holiday season.
Shoppers can find a shopping guide and free breakfast from 9 a.m.-noon today at First Interstate Bank and enjoy free wagon rides from the First Street Plaza from 11 a.m.-3 pm. Be sure to stop by the pop-up shop at 412 S. Second St. to shop with local vendors selling coffee, crafts and clothing. Customers can also pick up additional bags and visit with event coordinators at this location.
Small Business Saturday is hosted by Laramie Main Street, the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance, Hits106 and the Wyoming Small Business Development Center and is expected to be the biggest shopping day of the year for locally owned businesses. For a list of promotions, go to www.shopsmalllaramie.com. For more information, contact Trey Sherwood at downtownlaramie@gmail.com or 760-3355.
How to submit to Local Briefs
