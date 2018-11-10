Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
Roll for Robbie to honor Robbie Ramirez
Friends of the Laramie Skatepark is planning an evening of remembrance for Robert Michael “Robbie” Ramirez, who died Sunday. The Roll for Robbie vigil is planned for 3:30-5 p.m. today at the Laramie Skate Park in LaBonte Park.
Friends and family of Ramirez want to get together and celebrate his life and share their love for him with the community, according to a news release. The hope is to help those grieving take a step forward in dealing with this loss.
Ramirez donated countless hours to the mission of expanding and improving the Laramie Skate Park before and after the group formed in 2013. He was there in 2001 at the groundbreaking ceremony, he was there every day during 2017’s phase 3 construction, he put in work on the first expansion (phase 2 2016) and was a great mentor to beginners at Learn to Skate events throughout the last few years, the release states.
Ramirez met a lot of people at the skate park who were all deeply saddened by the events of his death. Mourners, hope along with his family, want to share their love for him with the greater community and offer them a means to begin to cope and grieve after his tragic death, the release states.
The event will have some hot drinks and a bit of food, a place for flowers and a lot of friends who can bring a plate to share potluck style as well as their skateboards to take a few runs to celebrate in one of Ramirez’s favorite places, the Laramie Skate Park.
Contact Josh Kaffer at 343-0660 or joshkaffer@hotmail.com for more information.
Train Depot hosting open house
The annual Laramie Depot Open House is slated for 9 a.m.-5 p.m. today and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot, First and Kearney streets.
The free public event will feature O, HO and N scale layouts, a Lego village, a hands-on children’s interactive corner and light snacks and refreshments.
Go to www.laramiedepot.org of find the depot on Facebook for more information.
Toys for Tots applications due Dec. 6
Toys for Tots applications are available at Interfaith-Good Samaritan, Room 207 in the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. Toys for Tots is a nonprofit Marine Corps Reserve program, sponsored by the local Marine Corps League Detachment 777, designed to provide toys to needy children and Christmas, according to a news release.
Albany County residents in need of assistance must complete an application by Dec. 6. The local Toys for Tots program is open to all needy children ages infant through 13. Toys will be distributed to applicable families from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St.
Residents can donate to the local campaign at any of the drop-off businesses or at https://Laramie-wy.toysfortots.org.
Volunteers are needed fro Dec. 10-13 to stage, sort and bog toys, books and stocking stuffers.
Contact Time Brooks at 760-1525 or brookseaux@gmail.com to volunteer or for more information.
Public lecture to honor city, county anniversary
The Laramie Plains Civic Center, the Albany County Historical Society and members of Laramie's 150th Steering Committee will host a series of 30-minute lectures that focus on a variety of aspects of history in Albany County from 1868-2018.
Below is the lineup:
TODAY
"Law, Lawyers and Judges on the 19th Century High Plains" by Phil Roberts: 1-1:30 p.m.
"Recent Archaeological Investigations at Fort Sanders" by Danny Walker: 1:30-2 p.m.
"The Trabing Brothers and Their Role in Laramie and Wyoming's Early Settlement" by Nancy Mickelson: 2-2:30 p.m.
"West to Wyoming - The Extraordinary Life and Legacy of Stephen Wheeler Downey" by Kim Viner: 2:30-3 p.m.
Break: 3-3:15 p.m.
"Laramie Hoy! A History of Chicanos in Laramie" by Dewey Gallegos: 3: 15-3:45 p.m.
"University of Wyoming: Monuments, Memorials and Public Art" by Jessica Flock: 3:45-4:15 p.m.
“Vigilante to Lawman: N.K. Boswell, Second Sheriff of Albany County" by Judy Knight: 4:15-4:45 p.m.
Break: 4;45-5 p.m.
"The First Territorial Roads in Albany County: Dreams and Tragedy" by Jane Nelson: 5-5:30 p.m.
"Wheels through Albany County: Chronicles of Bicycling in the Equality State" by Dewey Gallegos: 5:30-6 p.m.
"The Women of the 1870 Grand Jury – Tested and Proven in a World First" by Kim Viner: 6-6:30 p.m.
Closing Reception: 6:30-7:30 p.m.
All lectures are free to the public.
Local bakery to celebrate first birthday, honor customers
Golden Prairie Bakery will be celebrating their first birthday with a Customer Appreciation Day at 1 p.m. today at 26 BWJ Road.
The event will include sampling of cakes, sourdough pizza and other goodies.
Call 307-343-0374, email baker@goldenprairiebakery.com, go to www.goldenprairiebakery.com or find the bakery on Facebook for more information.
Community Holidays of Laramie seeking sponsors for Christmas gifts
Community Holidays of Laramie, a collaborative effort of several local churches and organizations, is looking for local businesses, clubs, civic organizations, individuals and families to sponsor a single person, a couple or a family in need of some assistance for the Christmas holiday, according to a news release. The group is coordinating with Tim Brooks of the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots, the city of Laramie, Interfaith-Good Samaritan and Albany County schools.
Applications for Christmas gift bags have been distributed to a number of participating nonprofits, and applications are also available at www.communityholidays.org. The deadline is Monday at First Baptist Church, 1517 Canby St.
Families with children in Laramie Schools will be served by the school guidance counselors, who will give out their own applications.
Sponsors will receive shopping lists by Friday, with all gifts brought to First Baptist Church by Dec. 10. Distribution Day is Dec. 19.
Volunteers are also needed for various jobs.
Go to www.communityholidays.org or email communityholidays@gmail.com to be a sponsor or volunteer or for more information.
Book sale to conclude
The Friends of the Albany County Public Library is planning its annual Fall Sale for Nov. 2-10 in the ACPL basement, 310 S. Eighth St. The Friends of the Library sale is well organized and arranged on shelves as in a regular bookstore or library — use the map to navigate to a genre. The sale includes books, art prints, vinyl, CDs, DVDs, audiobooks and more. There are a large number of books in a variety of world languages and a new selection of Latin American history and politics. Attendees should also check the Book Nook near the library entrance.
The sale hours are as follows:
1-4:30 p.m. today (Bag Day)
Memberships can be purchased at the library circulation desk or at the sale, including members-only day. Annual memberships are $10 per person or $15 per household.
The Friends of the Albany County Public Library is a nonprofit organization that provides direct financial assistance to the library to assist in funding new materials, according to a news release. The group appreciates the many generous donations from the community. Find the group on Facebook or email acplbooksale@gmail.com for more information.
‘A Number’ production to conclude
With partial funding by the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Relative Theatrics and UW Honors plan to present “A Number” by Caryl Churchill.
“A Number” is directed by Anne Mason and features local actors J Shogren and Andrew Thornton. It is the first collaboration between Relative Theatrics and UW Honors, pairing “A Number” with an upper-level mammalian genomics course in the University of Wyoming Honors College program. Winner of the Evening Standard Award for Best Play, “A Number” is a gripping consideration of what happens to autonomous identity in a world where people can be cloned. The hour-long psychological thriller points out “that we no longer have the apparatus, verbal or psychological, to accommodate the changes in a time when science is moving faster than society.” “A Number” addresses “paternal guilt, filial resentment, the degree to which each man is responsible for his actions, [examining] the ways people rationalize bad behavior and unthinkingly objectify others, including their own flesh and blood” (New York Times).
The final performances is set for 7:30 p.m. today at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. Audience seating is on stage with a limit of 50 tickets per show. Attendees are encouraged to get tickets in advance or arrive early. The play contains adult themes and language. Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of the performance (subject to availability). Tickets for UW students and seniors citizens are $10 in advance or $14 the day of the show, with ID. Tickets are available at www.gryphontheatre.org or at the LPCC ofﬁce (Room 110) 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday or in person at Coal Creek TAP for $12. Go to www.relativetheatrics.com for more information.
Theatre and Dance performances set for today, Sunday
University of Wyoming Theatre and Dance is set to present Ionesco’s “The Rhinoceros,” a landmark 20th century play exploring how extreme social conformity and self-delusion can lead even the most civilized person to succumb to mass hysteria, according to a news release.
A rhinoceros appears in a sleepy town, leaving a path of destruction in its wake. Soon another appears, and another, until it becomes clear that ordinary citizens are transforming into the beasts as they learn to “move with the times.” The play reflects Ionesco’s youthful flight from Romania, as his acquaintances began to adhere to the fascist Iron Guard, the release states.
“The Rhinoceros” hits the stage at 7:30 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Thrust Theatre. Tickets are $5 opening night.
Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
Holiday sale to conclude today
Laramie’s 12th annual Ten Thousand Villages fair trade holiday sale is planned for 9 a.m.-4 p.m. today at the First United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St.
The nonprofit fair trade sale will include handmade holiday decorations and Christmas tree ornaments, jewelry, baskets, housewares, coffee, paper goods, soap, chocolate and many other items crafted by artisans in developing countries, according to a news release. Coffee and chocolate “pairings” will be featured.
Fair trade means the artisans have been fairly compensated for their work, enabling families to improve their nutrition, health care and shelter and to send their children to school, the release states.
Contact sale coordinator Sarah Gorin at sagorin@aol.com or 760-8280 for more information.
Moose Lodge hosting bingo
Tonight is the next date for Bingo at the Moose Lodge. The event is at 6:30 p.m. today at 409 S. Third St. The Women of the Moose have partnered with the Leadership Laramie Class of 2017-2019 to have a mural painted on the south wall of the lodge to greet people as they drive into Laramie for their project, according to a news release.
Doors will open for bingo at 5:30 p.m. and starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for packets are $25 in advance and are available from the lodge, a Moose member or from a Leadership Laramie class member. Extra packets are available for people who are extra talented and can handle more stress at the door for $15, the release states. Concessions will include hamburgers, hot dogs and homemade fries. If a minimum of 100 original packets are sold, there will be a $500 jackpot at the end of the night.
Also, the Women of the Moose assists with stuffing the backpacks for Albany County School District No. 1, and those who bring individual-wrapped snacks or other item to donate will get a free jackpot paper (card).
Email shutton@uwyo.edu for more information.
Bed Turning event set for today
The Laramie Quilts of Valor group invites the public to celebrate veterans by attending a bed turning at 2 p.m. today at QuiltEssentials, 314 S Second St.
A bed turning is a traditional way of showing quilts and explaining quilt designs, according to a news release. There will be information on how to nominate a veteran to receive a quilt. Go to https://ppeters710.wixsite.com/laramieqov or email laramieqov@gmail.com for more information.
QuadraDangle hosting fall festival
The QuadraDangle Square Dance Club is planning its Fall Festival for our Grand Lady for today at the club, 3905 Grays Gable Road. The festival is from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., followed by a dance from 7-11 p.m.
The log building came to exists through a Union Pacific land donation on which UP employees then built the structure for their families to have a family-friendly athletic club, according to a news release. The event is part of the UP’s 150th anniversary celebration here in Laramie. The building is No. 116 on the Wyoming Historic Register, the release states.
Activities include:
— Craft bazaar, bake sale and auction
— Luncheon and soda fountain
— Live music and dance demonstrations (during the day)
— Horse-drawn wagon rides
— Christmas family photos and balloon animal creations
— Golf and tennis tournaments, plus lunch for each
— Door prizes and more
This event also serves as a fundraiser to address the continued restoration and maintenance, the release states.
Email quadradangle@gmail.com, find the club on Facebook, go to www.quadradanglesqauredancesociety.com or call 742-6008 or 399-5135 for more information.
Touchstone Laramie returns
The much-anticipated sixth biennial Touchstone Laramie Art Exhibition and Sale returns this year during Veterans Day Weekend in Laramie.
As one of Southeast Wyoming’s most intimate and unique art experiences, Touchstone Laramie is a biennial, artist-run exhibition hosted by the Laramie Artists Project, a local organization run entirely by Albany County artists that transforms an entire floor of hotel guest rooms into more than 30 individual artist-designed mini galleries that are as professional as they are personal, according to a news release.
This year’s exhibiting artists include Alberto Alcantera, Joe Arnold, John D. Baker, Wendy Bredehoft or WLBart, Mack Brislawn, Jerry Glass, Billie Kay Gross of Studio Jardin, Brian Harrington of Legrand Wolf, Celeste Havener, Gary Havener of Ace in the Hole Woodworks, Favian Hernandez, Svetlana Howe, Jim Jereb, Timothy John, Clay Johnson, Ray Jordan, Lee Lane, Nancy Marlatt, Susan Moldenhauer, Crystal Lawrence of The Running Cat Studio, Linda Lillegraven, Ginnie Madsen, Jon Madsen, Allison Pluda of Seneca Creek Studios, Barry O’Riley, Robert Seabeck, Gail Shive of Stone Wall Studio, Jeny Stoesz of Jeny Originals, Doc Thissen, Wayne Thompson, René Williams of Science Loves Art, Mike Vanata, and Paula Wilson-Caziér of Honey Tree Studios.
The event is from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. today and noon-5 p.m. Sunday at the Fairfield Inn and Suites, 1673 Centennial Drive.
Go to www.laramieartistsproject.org to learn more, meet the artists and a get a sneak peak of the exhibition.
Event planned in celebration of Great War Armistice
At 11 a.m. Nov. 11, 1918, an armistice was signed stopping World War 1. The American Legion Post 14 will honor the event with a ceremony at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at 417 Ivinson Ave. Following the 30-minute ceremony, the meeting hall will be opened to the public for viewing. To make the showing a success, the legion is looking for military artifacts from that era members of the community would be willing to display for one day. Anything from discharge papers to weapons are welcome. Call 745-8960 and leave a message for more information.
Berry center to screen ‘Over the Edge’
The University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute is inviting the public to attend a screening of Dreamwork’s “Over the Hedge” with showings from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center located at 10th and Lewis streets. Popcorn will be provided.
Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving basket effort
Interfaith Good Samaritan is partnering with the Laramie Ministerial Association, Mountain West Farm Bureau and several other local groups and organizations to collect, assemble and distribute Thanksgiving baskets of food to people in Albany County that could use some help with their holiday meal. A food drive is scheduled for Sunday at all three local grocery stores to fill the baskets. The event is from noon-6 p.m. Nov. 17 at First Baptist Church, 15th and Canby streets. Call 742-4240 for more information.
Interfaith is in need of community members to help by standing at one of the entrances to the three grocery stores and asking for food donations Sunday. Two-hour shifts are available. Email Adrien Polis at adepolis@yahoo.com for more information.
How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
-30-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.