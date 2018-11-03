Corrections
Clerk’s office open today
The Albany County Clerk’s Office will be open from 8-11 a.m. today for early voting, according to a news release. Early voting will continue in the Elections Building on the east side of the County Courthouse. The last day for early voting is from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday.
Web cameras installed on U.S. Highway 287 and Wyo. Highway 230
Two new webcams have been installed along highways in Albany County and are now available to the public, according to a news release from the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
One camera is located on U.S. Highway 287 south of Laramie at mile marker 414.5, which is just south of the bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad. The camera provides a vantage point of the two-lane section of U.S. 287.
The other camera is located on the high-elevation section of Wyoming Highway 230 at mile marker 33.2, or about a half-mile east of the Chimney Park Trailhead. This camera will be advantageous for drivers traveling between Laramie and Carbon County, North Park, Colorado, or Steamboat Springs, Colorado – especially during winter months, according to the release.
WYDOT continues to install more web cameras along Wyoming’s roadways, and cameras are being added as funding becomes available.
The public can view the cameras online under the camera list at http://wyoroad.info or on a layer on the Wyoming Travel Information Map at http://map.wyoroad.info. Web cameras are also available on the Wyoming 511 app for iOS and Android.
Another super load traveling through Laramie
South Third Street from Russell Street to Boswell Drive will be closed again Friday beginning at 3:30 p.m. to allow another super load to get over the Spring Creek Bridge and under the I-80 Interstate overpass. The Laramie Police Department is encouraging drivers to take alternative routes. The detour routes will be 9th and 15th streets between Russell Street and Boswell Drive.
Celebration of artist’s life scheduled for Monday
A celebration of the life of Alan Paul Borghi will take place at 5 p.m. Monday at the American Legion, 417 Ivinson Ave. Borghi is known in the Laramie area for his artistic contributions. He died on May 29.
Organizers are encouraging guests to join friends and family and bring artwork, pictures, wearable t-shirts and masks to share. Contact Kyla Boghi at 303-618-6540 for more information.
Laramie Young Professionals hosting Gary Crum
The next Laramie Young Professionals luncheon is slated for noon-1 p.m. Tuesday at the Library Sports Grille & Brewery, 201 Custer St.
Gary Crum, chairman and CEO of Western States Bank, is the guest speaker.
Crum began his banking career in 1986 and has served in several different positions throughout his career for different organizations, directing them to successful growth, according to a news release. He is actively involved in the community through various organizations such as Cowboy Joe Club Board Member and past president, First United Methodist Church Lay Leader, Ivinson Memorial Hospital Board member and Foundation Executive Board member, Laramie Chamber Business Alliance Board and past president, Laramie Lions Club member and past president, University of Wyoming AD Council Member, UW Landscaping Committee and Wyoming Football Foundation member.
Crum also serves as president of the western region for the Boy Scouts of America and scoutmaster, as well as the nominating chair for the Longs Peak Council of the Boy Scouts of America, a role he has had for many years, the release states.
Republicans hosting election party
The Albany County Republican Party is planning an election party for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Holiday Inn, 204 S. 30th St. Appetizers will be furnished. The public is invited.
Mindfulness practice canceled for this week
Mindfulness practice for Tweens and Teens, usually scheduled for 4-5 p.m. Wednesdays at the Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship of Laramie, 1402 Gibbon St., is cancelled for this week, Nov. 7. Weekly session will resume Nov. 14.
Free mindfulness practice is offered by Michelle Visser, a certified teacher with five years experience teaching youth in middle school and high school, according to a news release.
Email Visser at mindfulevolutionlaramie@gmail.com or go to www.mindfulevolution.net for more information.
Laramie Chamber Business Alliance seeking member nominations
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance wants to remind the public to submit nominations for the new slate of LCBA board members. Nominations are due no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday to Nancy Stutzman at nstutzman75@gmail.com or Hannah Robinson at hrobinson@laramie.org.
When reviewing nominations it is useful to know what involvement the nominee has in the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance and in the Laramie community, according to a news release. Please send a paragraph covering community and LCBA involvement when submitting a nomination.
The individual must meet the following requirements:
n In good standing with the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance
n Local resident of the community
n Demonstrates leadership, service and commitment to the local community
n Exhibits high regards for business and ethical standards within the local community
n Demonstrates commitment both in time and resources to the purpose of the organization
Presentation to address starting a business
A presentation by the Wyoming Women’s Business Center will help those looking to start a business break down the barrier and confusion with a step-by-step guide for startups, according to a news release.
The presentation is scheduled for 8:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 E. Garfield St., in suite 208. Call 307-460-3948 or email wwbc@uwyo.edu for more information.
Bed Turning event set for Nov. 10
The Laramie Quilts of Valor group invites the public to celebrate veterans by attending a bed turning at 2 p.m. Nov. 10 at QuiltEssentials, 314 S Second St.
A bed turning is a traditional way of showing quilts and explaining quilt designs, according to a news release. There will be information on how to nominate a veteran to receive a quilt. Go to https://ppeters710.wixsite.com/laramieqov or email laramieqov@gmail.com for more information.
Laramie Quilts of Valor planning raffle
Quilts of Valor, honoring servicemen and women one quilt at a time since 2017, is planning a Christmas tree skirt and table runner raffle. The items were pieced by Stacee Watson and quilted by Linda Dunlap.
Tickets are $1 each or $5 for six. They are available for purchase and the items are available for viewing at Quilt Essentials, 314 S. Second St. The drawing is at 3 p.m. Nov. 24.
All funds are used to helps make quilts to award to veterans, according to a news release.
Email laramieqov@gmail.com for more information.
Dia de los Muertos celebration set for today
The public is invited to the second annual Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration from 9 a.m.-noon today at the Lincoln Community Center, 365 W. Grand Ave. The event is free to the public to attend.
Attendees can visit with students from the Spanish section of the University of Wyoming Department of Modern and Classical Language about Latin American culture, according to a news release. The event includes light Hispanic refreshments, music and centuries-old traditions
Call 742-2556 for more information.
Book sale today
The Friends of the Albany County Public Library is planning its annual Fall Sale for Nov. 2-10 in the ACPL basement, 310 S. Eighth St. The Friends of the Library sale is well organized and arranged on shelves as in a regular bookstore or library — use the map to navigate to a genre. The sale includes books, art prints, vinyl, CDs, DVDs, audiobooks and more. There are a large number of books in a variety of world languages and a new selection of Latin American history and politics. Attendees should also check the Book Nook near the library entrance.
The sale hours are as follows:
1-4:30 p.m. today
1-5:30 p.m. Monday
10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Tuesday
10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Wednesday
10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Thursday
1-5:30 p.m. Nov. 9 (Half-Price Day)
1-4:30 p.m. Nov. 10 (Bag Day)
Memberships can be purchased at the library circulation desk or at the sale, including members-only day. Annual memberships are $10 per person or $15 per household.
The Friends of the Albany County Public Library is a nonprofit organization that provides direct financial assistance to the library to assist in funding new materials, according to a news release. The group appreciates the many generous donations from the community. Find the group on Facebook or email acplbooksale@gmail.com for more information.
Fall Preservation Series continues
Laramie Local Foods is gearing up for its fall Sustainable Saturdays series. The classes will help connect the Laramie community with sustainable practices, according to a news release. All classes are at 9 a.m. at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St., and the schedule is as follows:
TODAY: Fermenting with the Great Untamed: Attendees can learn to ferment mead and more.
DEC. 1: Holiday Pies: Attendees can learn to make delicious pies for their holiday celebrations.
The registration fee is $10 per class or $30 for all classes. Registration is through Eventbrite at www.laramielocalfoods.eventbrite.com. Follow Laramie Local Foods on Facebook and Instagram for updates. Email laramielocalfoods@gmail.com for more information.
Big Laramie Valley Country Fair to help volunteer fire department
The Big Laramie Valley Country Fair, sponsored by the Friends of the Big Laramie Valley Volunteer Fire Department, is set for 9 a.m.-2 p.m. today at Harmony School. The event is to help the BLVVFC replenish supplies used for the Badger Creek and Ryan wildfires, according to a news release. There will be door prizes and a turkey dinner raffle in addition to crafts, treats and other items from local vendors. Food donations of pies, cinnamon rolls and other baked goods would be appreciated, and hot dogs, brats and chili will be available. Tables are still available, and potential vendors can call Cheryl Leach at 760-0611 for applications or more information.
Hockey to continue this weekend
Hockey season is continuing this weekend in Laramie, according to a news release.
Games are scheduled for today and Sunday at the Laramie Ice & Events Center, 3510 Garfield St. All games are free to the public.
The Laramie Outlaws Hockey schedule for this weekend is as follows:
TODAY
LARAMIE OUTLAWS HOCKEY: 12U-B vs. Pinedale Glaciers is at 5:45 p.m.
SUNDAY
LARAMIE OUTLAWS HOCKEY: 12U-B vs. Pinedale Glaciers is at 11 a.m.
Go to laramiehockey.usahockey.com for more information.
Two youth events planned at ACPL
The Albany County Public Library is introducing a new Bilingual Storytime at 1:30 p.m. the first Saturday of each month. Attendees can enjoy stories, songs and rhymes in Spanish and English followed by a craft activity. The first Bilingual Storytime is set for 1:30 p.m. today in the Children’s Area of ACPL, 310 S. Eighth St. Call the library at 721-2580 for more information. Hasta entonces.
Also, Preschool Playtime at the Library is returning from 10:30-11 a.m. Saturday at the library. With the weather getting colder, this is a great option for getting children out of the house to play and socialize with other families, the release states. This is a drop-in event, so attendees can be there for as little or as long as they’d like. The library is also offering a Book Babies storytime immediately preceding Preschool Playtime at 10 am. Book Babies is a special storytime designed especially for birth-age 2 and their caregivers. Email Monica Owens at mowens@acplwy.org for more information.
Community workout set for today
A community workout is set for 8 a.m. today at CrossFit Laramie, 1404 Skyline Road. The event is free to all experience levels.
CrossFit Laramie hosts a free community workout at 8 a.m. the first Saturday of each month, according to a news release. Contact Rachel Carr at crossfitlaramie.com@gmail.com or 307-223-4372 for more information.
Cat adoption events set for LAWS
The Laramie Animal Welfare Society is planning to host several “Caturday” adoption events from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. today and Nov. 17 at 1104 S. Second St., according to the LAWS website.
There will be kittens available for adoption for an $85 fee and adult cats will be available for $60, which includes spay/neuter. Participants are encouraged to get applications completed early, and pre-approval is required to take an animal home, according to a news release.
Cash, checks or PayPal payments (via phone) are accepted. No credit cards will be taken. Go to www.laramieanimals.org and find the adoption page for applications.
Call 460-3775, email contact@laramieanimals.org or go to www.facebook.com/laramieanimalwelfaresociety or www.laramieanimals.org for more information.
Feeding Laramie Valley to host alternative gift-giving event
Feeding Laramie Valley is inviting people to celebrate the spirit of alternative gift giving by coming to its Give the Gift of Sharing Alternative Gift Bazaar and Bake Sale from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 8, according to a news release. Visitors can come and meet Feed Laramie Valley’s llama and enjoy hot beverages while shopping. Alternative gift giving is a form of gift giving where the giver makes a donation to a charitable organization on behalf of someone else, rather than giving them an item. Participants can choose gifts that will make an important difference in our community by supporting local nonprofits. Call 307-223-4399 or email celeste@feedinglaramievalley.org for more information.
