Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
Book sale hours set for today, Saturday
Because the Albany County Public Library was vandalized and closed Saturday, the Friends of the Albany County Public Library is extending its Bag Day connected with the fall book sale.
Sale hours are planned for 1-5:30 p.m. today and 1-4:30 p.m. Saturday at 310 S. Eighth St. A bag of books is $7.
Mr. Jim’s to help out Foster Grandparents
A fundraising benefit for Foster Grandparents of the Wyoming Rockies is planned for Saturday at Mr. Jim’s Pizza. For the day, 15 percent of customer tickets will go toward Foster Grandparents.
For those who can’t order Saturday, pizza cards can be purchased today to use at a later date and the donation will still go toward Foster Grandparents.
Call 742-5467 for more information.
Historical society planning awards
ceremony
The Albany County Historical Society is set to host its November meeting Tuesday at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 Ivinson Ave. The public is invited to this free event. A social hour with refreshments begins at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting and presentation will begin at 7. The meeting will start with a festive awards ceremony to honor the many Albany County residents who were nominated for the annual awards program sponsored by the Wyoming State Historical Society. Local historian Kim Viner, who won three of the state awards, will then give a brief talk on the pitfalls of researching Albany County history. He will illustrate his talk with examples from print sources, oral histories, photographs and the internet.
Local families can make global impact through Operation Christmas Child
This month, sites in the Laramie area will be among 5,000 U.S. drop-off locations collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, set for Nov. 12-19.
Laramie families, churches and groups are busy transforming empty shoeboxes into fun gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items, according to a news release. The Samaritan’s Purse project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.
This year, Laramie-area residents hope to collect more than 9,500 gifts to contribute to the 2018 global goal of reaching 11 million children.
Laramie Valley Chapel will be collecting donations at 4801 Quarter Horse Drive according to the following schedule:
TODAY: 4-6 p.m.
SATURDAY: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
SUNDAY: 1-4 p.m.
MONDAY: 7-9 a.m.
Kiwanis to
meet Tuesday
The Laramie Kiwanis Club is scheduled to meet at noon Tuesday at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, 320 S. Second St. Steve Morgan from the Laramie Police Department will discuss the “Text to 9-1-1” program.
Local credit unions collecting items for Operation Shoebox
Laramie’s credit unions are uniting to collect items to send to the military through Operation Shoebox, according to a news release. Items needed include granola and protein bars, cracker packets, oatmeal packets, tuna kits, batteries, duct tape, travel size body wash, shampoo and lotion. Go to www.operationshoebox.com for a full list. Donations can be dropped off Nov. 5-16 at Laramie Plains Federal Credit Union, Uniwyo Federal Credit Union, Blue Federal Credit Union and ACPE.
Hockey to take on Cheyenne, Park County, Douglas teams
Laramie Outlaws hockey has three days of play planned for Friday-Sunday at the Laramie Ice & Events Center, 3510 Garfield St. All games are free to the public.
The schedule is as follow:
TODAY
19U Girls vs. Cheyenne Capitals at 5:15 p.m.
SATURDAY
14U vs. Park County Ice Cats at 6:15 p.m.
18U vs. Douglas Ice Cats at 8 p.m.
SUNDAY
14U vs. Park County Ice Cats at 7 a.m.
18U vs. Douglas Ice Cats at 8:45 a.m.
Albany County CattleWomen Scholarship Auction Meeting set for today
The Albany County CattleWomen plan to host have their monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. today at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St. A chicken fried steak meal will be served for $10. An auction will feature various items brought by members and guests to support the scholarship program. The public is invited to help raise funds for scholarships. Call Betty Wortman at 721-5031 for more information.
Community Holidays of Laramie sponsors to receive lists today
Community Holidays of Laramie, a collaborative effort of several local churches and organizations, is looking for local businesses, clubs, civic organizations, individuals and families to sponsor a single person, a couple or a family in need of some assistance for the Christmas holiday, according to a news release. The group is coordinating with Tim Brooks of the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots, the city of Laramie, Interfaith-Good Samaritan and Albany County schools.
Families with children in Laramie Schools will be served by the school guidance counselors, who will give out their own applications.
Sponsors will receive shopping lists by today, with all gifts brought to First Baptist Church by Dec. 10. Distribution Day is Dec. 19.
Volunteers are also needed for various jobs.
Go to www.communityholidays.org or email communityholidays@gmail.com to be a sponsor or volunteer or for more information.
Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving basket effort
Interfaith Good Samaritan is partnering with the Laramie Ministerial Association, Mountain West Farm Bureau and several other local groups and organizations to collect, assemble and distribute Thanksgiving baskets of food to people in Albany County that could use some help with their holiday meal. Distribution is from noon-6 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, 15th and Canby streets. Call 742-4240 for more information.
Holiday bazaar set for Saturday
The Ivinson Home for Ladies is hosting its annual Holiday Bazaar and Bake Sale from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at 2017 Grand Ave. The event will once again have homemade enchiladas by the dozen, fresh, delicious pies, cookies and candy. There will also be a wide variety of artisans with beautiful crafts to choose from. Tours of the historic Ivinson Home are also available.
Call Debi at 745-3575 for more information.
Cat adoption events set for Laramie Animal Welfare Society
The Laramie Animal Welfare Society is planning to host a “Caturday” adoption event from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, as well as Dec. 1 and Dec. 15, at 1104 S. Second St., according to the LAWS website.
There will be kittens available for adoption for an $85 fee and adult cats will be available for $60, which includes spay/neuter. Participants are encouraged to get applications completed early, and preapproval is required to take an animal home, according to a news release.
Cash, checks or PayPal payments (via phone) are accepted. No credit cards will be taken. Go to www.laramieanimals.org and find the adoption page for applications.
Call 460-3775, email contact@laramieanimals.org or go to www.facebook.com/laramieanimalwelfaresociety or www.laramieanimals.org for more information.
How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.