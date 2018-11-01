Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
Ribbon cutting set for today
The public is invited to join the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance as Star Awards & Promos celebrates several milestones with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. today at 520 S. Third St. The LCBA Red Carpet Committee will host a reception from 4:30-6 p.m. to showcase the upgrades while enjoying appetizers and drinks.
Republicans hosting meet and greet
The Albany County Republican Party is hosting a meet and greet for Republican candidates from 5-7 p.m. today at the ACGOP Headquarters, 214 Ivinson Ave. Light refreshments will be furnished.
The public is encouraged to attend, to ask questions, to compare visions and to socialize, according to a news release.
Republican candidates for Albany County commissioner Heber Richardson and Jerry Kennedy, House District 14 Dan Furphy and House District 46 Bill Haley will be featured.
Meeting to focus on UW parking
A community engagement meeting about the University of Wyoming’s parking and transportation and how it interfaces with the Laramie community is slated for 5:30-7 p.m. today in Room 138 of the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center, 10th and Lewis streets.
Music class to pay homage Claude Debussy
The University of Wyoming Department of Music plans to host one of the greatest contemporary saxophonists, Claude Delangle, for a master class at 1 p.m. today. The event is free in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall.
Soloist, researcher and pedagogue, Claude Delangle stands out as the master of the French saxophone. Privileged interpreter of classic works, Delangle enriches the repertoire and encourages creation by collaborating with the most renowned composers, and promoting the youngest, according to a news release.
Delangle’s recital at UW, “Hommage to Claude Debussy,” showcases works by the French composer.
Dia de los Muertos celebration
set for Friday-Saturday
The public is invited to the second annual Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Day) celebration from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Lincoln Community Center, 365 W. Grand Ave. Altar set up is from 4-7 p.m. Thursday. The event is free to the public to attend.
Attendees can visit with students from the Spanish section of the University of Wyoming Department of Modern and Classical Language about Latin American culture, according to a news release. The event includes light Hispanic refreshments, music and centuries-old traditions
Call 742-2556 to reserve a table for a family altar or more information.
Newest Relative Theatrics production coming up
With partial funding by the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Relative Theatrics and UW Honors plan to present “A Number” by Caryl Churchill.
“A Number” is directed by Anne Mason and features local actors J Shogren and Andrew Thornton. It is the first collaboration between Relative Theatrics and UW Honors, pairing “A Number” with an upper-level mammalian genomics course in the University of Wyoming Honors College program. Winner of the Evening Standard Award for Best Play, “A Number” is a gripping consideration of what happens to autonomous identity in a world where people can be cloned. The hour-long psychological thriller points out “that we no longer have the apparatus, verbal or psychological, to accommodate the changes in a time when science is moving faster than society.” “A Number”addresses “paternal guilt, filial resentment, the degree to which each man is responsible for his actions, [examining] the ways people rationalize bad behavior and unthinkingly objectify others, including their own flesh and blood” (New York Times).
Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday and Nov. 7-10 at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. Audience seating is on stage with a limit of 50 tickets per show. Attendees are encouraged to get tickets in advance or arrive early. The play contains adult themes and language. Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of the performance (subject to availability). Tickets for UW students and seniors citizens are $10 in advance or $14 the day of the show, with ID. Tickets are available at www.gryphontheatre.org or at the LPCC ofﬁce (Room 110) 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday or in person at Coal Creek TAP for $12. Go to www.relativetheatrics.com for more information.
StudioWYO to present Wildermiss,
Elk Tongue, Mady Lundblad
StudioWYO plans to bring three outstanding sets of performers to the stage, according to a news release. This indie rock show will open with Mady Lundblad and Elk Tongue, followed by Denver’s Wildermiss. StudioWYO is also honored to present a performance in conjunction with SLCE as part of Poke’s Vote. The show is from 7-9 p.m. today in the University of Wyoming Union Gardens.
Opener Lundblad is a University of Wyoming junior from Aurora, Colorado. Lundblad is an avid choral student and a participant in the UW Collegiate Chorale who has also performed in Spain for a Chorale Competition.
Elk Tongue, a four-piece piece band originating in Wyoming, describes their music as “psychedelic desert rock.” Shawn Hess, member of Elk Tongue, is a StudioWYO veteran after having hosted Open Mic Night in 2017. Elk Tongue also played at WHAT Fest this summer in Centennial. Find the band on Facebook or Instagram.
Headliner Wildermiss is an award-winning quartet sweeping the region with their ever-growing fanbase. Wildermiss is only two years old, but has won back-to-back KTCL benchmark promotions: the annual Big Gig and Hometown for the Holidays. Find the band on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Spotify.
Food distribution set for today
The next Food Bank of the Rockies Commodities Distribution is set for 1-3:30 p.m. today in the Laramie Plains Civic Center South Gym, 710 Garfield St. Commodities include Northern beans, cheddar cheese and cooked ham, along with anything else that comes on the truck, according to a news release.
VFW hosting fundraiser
The Laramie VFW Post 2221 is planning a Wreaths Across America Chili Cook-Off fundraising dinner for 5-7 p.m. Friday at 2142 Garfield St.
The dinner is co-hosted by Wreaths Across America fundraising partners, Jacques Laramie Chapter of the Daughters of the America Revolution and Laramie Valley Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol. Funds raised will be used to buy wreaths to place on veteran graves at Greenhill Cemetery this holiday season. Tickets are $5 for tasting and $5 per bowl, and the dinner will also feature a raffle. A ceremony will be hosted at 11 a.m. Dec. 15 at the cemetery, followed by the placement of wreaths.
Wreaths Across American began in 1992, when Worcester Wreath was left with a surplus of wreaths at the end of the holiday season, according to a news release.
Go to www.wreathsacrossamerica.org to learn more about Wreaths Across America and their motto of Remember, Honor Teach. The website offers an opportunity to volunteer locally with wreath placement and purchase wreaths online, by selecting Greenhill Cemetery and the fundraising partner to support. Email waa-dar@charter.net for more information on local efforts.
ArtConnect reception set for Friday
An opening reception for the “Rocky Terrain” is planned for 4:30-6 p.m. Friday at ArtConnect Gallery, 302 S. Second St.
The exhibit will be on display from noon-6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays anf 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays Nov. 1-Dec. 1.
ArtConnect Gallery is a project of the nonprofit Wyoming Women’s Business Center. Call 460-3304 or email artconnect@uwyo.edu for more information.
ACPL hosting appreciation event
The Albany County Public Library is hosting its Members and Donors Appreciation Night and members hours are 7-9 p.m. Friday at 320 S. Eighth St. Call 721-2580 or email jgraef@albanycountylibrary.org to RSVP. Memberships will be available at the door.
Newman Center planning Day of the Dead celebration
All are welcome to a Dia de los Muertos celebration at 6 p.m. Friday at St. Paul’s Newman Center to celebrate the Day of the Dead. Mass begins at 6 p.m., followed by a potluck dinner. Día de los Muertos is a time Hispanic community honors the memory of their ancestors who have died, according to a news release. Attendees can bring a dish to share for the meal and a small photo of those they wish to honor to place on the ofrenda or altar of remembrance.
Book sale begins Friday
The Friends of the Albany County Public Library is planning its annual Fall Sale for Nov. 2-10 in the ACPL basement, 310 S. Eighth St. The Friends of the Library sale is well organized and arranged on shelves as in a regular bookstore or library — the our map to navigate to a genre. The sale includes books, art prints, vinyl, CDs, DVDs, audiobooks and more. There are a large number of books in a variety of world languages and a new selection of Latin American history and politics. Attendees should also check the Book Nook near the library entrance.
The sale hours are as follows:
7-9 p.m. Friday: Members Appreciation( members-only sale — contact Jacque at jgraef@acplwy.org to RSVP)
1-4:30 p.m. Saturday
1-5:30 p.m. Monday
10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Tuesday
10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Wednesday
10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Nov. 8
1-5:30 p.m. Nov. 9 (Half-Price Day)
1-4:30 p.m. Nov. 10 (Bag Day)
Memberships can be purchased at the library circulation desk or at the sale, including members-only day. Annual memberships are $10 per person or $15 per household.
The Friends of the Albany County Public Library is a nonprofit organization that provides direct financial assistance to the library to assist in funding new materials, according to a news release. The group appreciates the many generous donations from the community. Find the group on Facebook or email acplbooksale@gmail.com for more information.
St. Matthew’s to have Evensong
Evensong, a sung service of evening prayer featuring the St. Matthew’s Choir, is set for 6 p.m. Friday at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral, Third Street and Ivinson Avenue. All are invited.
Hockey to continue this weekend
Hockey season is continuing this weekend in Laramie, according to a news release.
Games are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Laramie Ice & Events Center, 3510 Garfield St. All games are free to the public.
The Laramie Outlaws Hockey schedule for this weekend is as follows:
SATURDAY
LARAMIE OUTLAWS HOCKEY: 12U-B vs. Pinedale Glaciers is at 5:45 p.m.
SUNDAY
LARAMIE OUTLAWS HOCKEY: 12U-B vs. Pinedale Glaciers is at 11 a.m.
Go to laramiehockey.usahockey.com for more information.
Two youth events planned at ACPL
The Albany County Public Library is introducing a new Bilingual Storytime at 1:30 p.m. the first Saturday of each month. Attendees can enjoy stories, songs and rhymes in Spanish and English followed by a craft activity. The first Bilingual Storytime is set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the Children’s Area of ACPL, 310 S. Eighth St. Call the library at 721-2580 for more information. Hasta entonces.
Also, Preschool Playtime at the Library is returning from 10:30-11 a.m. Saturday at the library. With the weather getting colder, this is a great option for getting children out of the house to play and socialize with other families, the release states. This is a drop-in event, so attendees can be there for as little or as long as they’d like. The library is also offering a Book Babies storytime immediately preceding Preschool Playtime at 10 am. Book Babies is a special storytime designed especially for birth-age 2 and their caregivers. Email Monica Owens at mowens@acplwy.org for more information.
Women of the Moose hosting potato bar event
The Women of the Moose plan to host a Potato Bar for Hailey Hysong to help her raise money to support her trip to France during Spring Break, according to a news release. The event is from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the lodge, 409 S. Third St. There will be potatoes from Idaho, a variety of toppings, a 50/50 raffle, one of the lodge’s famous bake sales and a silent auction. Tickets are $5 at the Moose Lodge or from a Women of the Moose member. Attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets early so the lodge can plan, but tickets will be available at the door as well. Email shutton@uwyo.edu for tickets or more information.
Also, the Women of the Moose is taking pre-orders for homemade caramel apples for $5 that will be available Nov. 10 for Blaine Matthews, who is going to New York City on a Junior Leadership trip. Email hhpribble@aol.com or call 760-0860 with orders.
The Unexpected Company to meet Sunday
The Unexpected Company Senior Theatre plans to meet at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 Ivinson Ave. The membership will further plans for its inaugural production to be performed on the Van Oss Stage in the expanded Alice Hardie Stevens Center in 2019, according to a news release. The group encourages all people 50 and older to join in the fun either off-stage or on-stage.
Local credit unions collecting items for Operation Shoebox
Laramie’s credit unions are uniting to collect items to send to the military through Operation Shoebox, according to a news release. Items needed include granola and protein bars, cracker packets, oatmeal packets, tuna kits, batteries, duct tape, travel size body wash, shampoo and lotion. Go to www.operationshoebox.com for a full list. Donations an be dropped off Nov. 5-16 at Laramie Plains Federal Credit Union, Uniwyo Federal Credit Union, Blue Federal Credit Union and ACPE.
Live painting slated for Tuesday
Artist Tashi Norbu was educated as a traditional Tibetan thangka painter at the office of the Dalai Lama in Dharamsala, India, according to a news release. Partnering with local musicians, Norbu will create a large mural in a short time span, as a type of performance art from 6-8 p.m. in the Rotunda Gallery in the University of Wyoming Art Museum. The event is free to the public. The mural will be on display through July 27. Norbu’s mural will be added to the Art Museum’s permanent collection. Go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum/exhibitions/current/tashi-norbu-live-painting or www.tashinorbu.com for more information.
Tashi Norbu to give tattoo performance
The University of Wyoming Art Museum has partnered with Rolling Tattoo to offer the public a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to receive a tattoo performed by Tibetan artist Tashi Norbu, according to a news release. Tattoos will be performed from 3-8 p.m. Wednesday at Rolling Tattoo, 717 S. First St. Walk-in customers interested in receiving a meditative tattoo experience can sign up on a first-come, first-serves basis. Pre-drawn designs are available, and prices vary.
Tibetan artist to offer drop-in meditation
The public is invited to join Tashi Norbu in meditation from 5:15-5:45 p.m. Nov. 8 at the University of Wyoming Art Museum. Cushions and chairs are provided. Whether attendees are first-time participants or enjoy a regular practice, all are welcome to unwind and experience a sense of calm. The event is open to the public.
Tashi Norbu to host painting event
Tashi Norbu, a visiting artist at the University of Wyoming Art Museum, plans to teach attendees how to create a painting of a Buddha according to the principles of ancient Tibetan iconography, according to a news release. This is a great opportunity for novice painters to learn a new skill or for more advanced practitioners to develop skills.
The workshop will combine traditional Tibetan methods with modern freestyle, giving a unique beauty to your very own contemporary Tibetan art piece. Participants will be able to choose their preferred colors. All materials are provided. Admission is $10 per person and limited to 25 participants 16 and older. Go to artmuseum.catalog.instructure.com/courses/tashinorbu11082018 to register.
UW Wind Symphony preparing for concert
The University of Wyoming Wind Symphony, conducted by Dr. Robert Belser, is set to present “Fire and Light” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. Tickets are available at 766-6666 or www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
The concert experiments with the concepts fire and light to create a pleasing variety of musical offerings, ranging from band classics to new sounds, according to a news release. Selections include Holst’s classic “Second Suite in F,” “The Florentiner March,” “Suite of Old American Dances,” composed by Robert Russell Bennett, the master who scored musicals such as “Kiss Me Kate,” “South Pacific,” and “The Sound of Music.” The concert also features “Firefly,” the beautiful new work “Only Light,” and the foot-tapping “Yiddish Dances.”
Faculty Recital set for Nov. 9
The University of Wyoming Music Faculty Recital Series is slated to present “Balcony of the Sea” at 8 p.m. Nov. 9 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free to the public.
This unique concert is freely improvised, featuring musicians Blake McGee, clarinets, Jesse Lee, tape loop, Tiger Robison, electric bass, and John Wilhelm, synth and electric guitar, according to a news release. McGee will perform duos with each of the musicians, and the show will culminate in a large ensemble piece.
Free improvisation began in the 1960’s by classically trained musicians as a response to “Free Jazz.” It has no set rules for form, chords, or sound production, but focuses on timbre, rhythm, pitch and musicality.
Holiday sale coming up
Laramie’s 12th annual Ten Thousand Villages fair trade holiday sale is planned for 4-8 p.m. Nov. 9 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 10 at the First United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St.
The nonprofit fair trade sale will include handmade holiday decorations and Christmas tree ornaments, jewelry, baskets, housewares, coffee, paper goods, soap, chocolate and many other items crafted by artisans in developing countries, according to a news release. Coffee and chocolate “pairings” will be featured.
Fair trade means the artisans have been fairly compensated for their work, enabling families to improve their nutrition, health care and shelter and to send their children to school, the release states.
Contact sale coordinator Sarah Gorin at sagorin@aol.com or 760-8280 for more information.
Moose Lodge hosting bingo
Nov. 10 is the next date for Bingo at the Moose Lodge. The event is at 6:30 p.m. Nov 10 at 409 S. third St. The Women of the Moose have partnered with the Leadership Laramie Class of 2017-2019 to have a mural painted on the south wall of the lodge to greet people as they drive into Laramie for their project, according to a news release.
Doors will open for bingo at 5:30 p.m. and starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for packets are $25 in advance and are available from the lodge, a Moose member or from a Leadership Laramie class member. Extra packets are available for people who are extra talented and can handle more stress at the door for $15, the release states. Concessions will include hamburgers, hot dogs and homemade fries. If a minimum of 100 original packets are sold, there will be a $500 jackpot at the end of the night.
Also, the Women of the Moose assists with stuffing the backpacks for Albany County School District No. 1, and those who bring individual-wrapped snacks or other item to donate will get a free jackpot paper (card).
Email shutton@uwyo.edu for more information.
Event planned in celebration of Great War Armistice
At 11 a.m. Nov. 11, 1918, an armistice was signed stopping World War 1. The American Legion Post 14 will honor the event with a ceremony at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at 417 Ivinson Ave. Following the 30-minute ceremony, the meeting hall will be opened to the public for viewing. To make the showing a success, the legion is looking for military artifacts from that era members of the community would be willing to display for one day. Anything from discharge papers to weapons are welcome. Call 745-8960 and leave a message for more information.
Local cub scouts collecting winter coats
Cub Scout Pack 136 is collecting new and gently used winter coats for the V.A. Hospital in Sheridan through Nov. 12.
Donors can look for drop boxes conveniently located at UniWyo Federal Credit Union (2020 Grand Ave.), Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply (3322 Grand Avenue), Basecamp (222 S. Second St.), the Laramie Community Recreation Center (920 Boulder Drive), Laramie GM Auto Center (3600 Grand Ave.), Walmart ( 4308 Grand Ave.) and the Wyoming Health Fair (2835 Grand Ave.).
Contact Kim at 761-9989 or laramiepack136@gmail.com for more information on Pack 136, the coat drive or to make a monetary donation.
Department of Music performing concert
The University of Wyoming Department of Music Faculty Recital Series is slated to “Music for Flute, Viola, and Piano” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free to the public.
The concert will feature Sara Lima da Silveira Costa, flute, Glêsse Collet, viola, and Theresa Bogard, piano, according to a news release. Selections to be presented include “Gosto do Brasil,” by Francisca Aquino and Ricardo Vasconcellos; “Sonhos,” by Liduino Pitombeira; “Sonata for Flute and Piano,” by Brenno Blauth; “Jouers de Flûte,” by Albert Roussel; and “Prélude, Récitatif et Variations, Op. 3 for Flute, Viola and Piano,” by Maurice Duruflé.
Archaeological society to meet Nov. 13
The public is invited to join the June Frison Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society for uts November meeting from 7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 13 in Room 150 of the University of Wyoming Anthropology Building, 12th & Lewis streets.
The speaker for this month is Bonnie Lawrence-Smith, assistant curator at the Draper Natural History Museum. She will be delivering a lecture titled “Cry to Heaven: Golden Eagles and Thunderbirds in the Bighorn Basin” after a short business meeting. Attendees do not need to be a member of the society to attend, but new members from the community with an interest in archaeology are always welcome to join.
Contact Rachael Shimek at rshimek@uwyo.edu or 515-231-2003 or find the event on Facebook for more information.
Helios Trio planning concert
Helios Trio is slated to present the “Music of Claude Debussy” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free to the public.
Helios Trio is John Fadial, violin, Beth Vanderborgh, cello, and Chi-Chen Wu, piano, all faculty at UW Music.
The concert features three of Debussy’s great chamber works, including “Sonata for Cello and Piano,” “Trio for Violin, Cello and Piano,” and “Sonata for Violin and Piano,” which was Debussy’s last completed composition. It is a preview of concerts Helios will give in Spain in late November as guest performers at the Congreso Internacional in Oviedo, celebrating the 100th anniversary of Debussy’s death, according to a news release.
Christmas Parade coming up
The Downtown Laramie Christmas Parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 7. Entry is free, and prizes will be awarded for the best use of lights, the best use of theme and the best overall entry, according to a news release. Elf on the Shelf is the 2018 parade theme. Email laramiechristmasparade@yahoo.com or call Denise Deem at 721-1722 for entry application or more information.
University Women’s Club planning Holiday Home Tour
The University Women’s Club is planning its annual Holiday Home Tour from noon-4 p.m. Dec. 9. Admission is $20-$25.
Contact Tanna Nagy at fryenagy@gmail.com or 760-1759 for find the event on Facebook for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.