Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
Citizens’ Climate Lobby to meet
Citizens’ Climate Lobby is a nonpartisan grassroots organization working to generate political will to address climate change, according to a news release. Specifically, CCL supports a legislative proposal entitled Carbon Fee and Dividend. The Laramie Citizens’ Climate Lobby monthly meeting is set for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church, 1517 Canby St. Attendees should enter through the southeast entrance off the patio.
TechTalk Laramie set for Thursday
TechTalk Laramie is Laramie’s meetup for anyone interested in technology, according to a news release. The group meets at 6 p.m. Thursday at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, 320 S. Second St., in the back room. Those attending are responsible for their own food and drinks and should RSVP on at www.meetup.com/techtalklaramie. Guest speaker is Pete Christian will discuss “How to get to market faster.” Christian has been leading technology organizations and taking products to market for more than 25 years.
Local families can make
global impact through
Operation Christmas Child
This month, sites in the Laramie area will be among 5,000 U.S. drop-off locations collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, set for Nov. 12-19.
Laramie families, churches and groups are busy transforming empty shoeboxes into fun gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items, according to a news release. The Samaritan’s Purse project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.
This year, Laramie-area residents hope to collect more than 9,500 gifts to contribute to the 2018 global goal of reaching 11 million children.
Laramie Valley Chapel will be collecting donations at 4801 Quarter Horse Drive according to the following schedule:
Today: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wednesday: 4-6 p.m.
Thursday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Friday: 4-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Sunday: 1-4 p.m.
Monday: 7-9 a.m.
Nutrition classes, breastfeeding events planned for November
Cent$ible Nutrition Classes for WIC clients are planned for 4 p.m. today and noon Nov. 21 at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. Call 721-2535 for scheduling or questions. This institution is an equal-opportunity provider.
A Free breastfeeding class, open to all pregnant women, is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday at the clinic. Call 721-2535 with questions. This institution is an equal-opportunity provider.
A Free Community Breastfeeding Café is slated for 10:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday and Nov. 20 at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. Attendees can drop in at any point, and the café is open to all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers. This is an informal support group with a certified lactation counselor present. Breastfeeding Milestone bracelet and beads will be available for pick up. Drinks and snacks will be provided, and young children welcome. This event is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Call Jasmine Puskarcik at 721-2535 with questions.
Archaeological society
to meet today
The public is invited to join the June Frison Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society for its November meeting from 7-8:30 p.m. today in Room 150 of the University of Wyoming Anthropology Building, 12th & Lewis streets.
The speaker for this month is Bonnie Lawrence-Smith, assistant curator at the Draper Natural History Museum. She will be delivering a lecture titled “Cry to Heaven: Golden Eagles and Thunderbirds in the Bighorn Basin” after a short business meeting. Attendees do not need to be a member of the society to attend, but new members from the community with an interest in archaeology are always welcome to join.
Contact Rachael Shimek at rshimek@uwyo.edu or 515-231-2003 or find the event on Facebook for more information.
Global Warming Tour
to stop in Laramie
Global Warming Demystified: The Science, The Consequences, and The Solutions (and why conservatives and liberals can all agree) featuring noted educator Jeffrey Bennett will give attendees the foundation they need to speak intelligently about the science behind global warming and show them why the solutions to this important problem are ones people of all political persuasions can agree on, according to a news release
The event is planned for 7-8:30 p.m. today at the University of Wyoming. Those with any questions or doubts about the reality of global warming or what people should do about it as a nation are sure to come away enlightened, the release states. The level is suitable for anyone of middle school-aged and older. The talk is based on Dr. Bennett’s global warming primer.
Contact Lindsey Sageser at assistant.publicist@prbythebook.com or 512-289-2119 or go to www.globalwarmingprimer.com/tour for more information.
Genealogical Society to
host meeting next week
“Ten Websites you may not know but Should” is the topic at the November meeting of the Albany County Genealogical Society (ACGS) at 7 p.m. today in the Relief Society Room, LDS Church, 3311 Hayford Ave. The program is presented by ACGS President Robert Zemanek and Katie Morgan, vice president, and features a review of resources offered through several genealogy websites, and a handout listing many more informative sites to aid in family history searches.
ACGS meetings are free and open to the public. For more information contact Katie Morgan, pksmorgan@msn.com or 307-399-3881.
Flute, viola, piano
concert set for today
The University of Wyoming Department of Music Faculty Recital Series is slated to “Music for Flute, Viola, and Piano” at 7:30 p.m. today in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free to the public.
The concert will feature Sara Lima da Silveira Costa, flute, Glêsse Collet, viola, and Theresa Bogard, piano, according to a news release. Selections to be presented include “Gosto do Brasil,” by Francisca Aquino and Ricardo Vasconcellos; “Sonhos,” by Liduino Pitombeira; “Sonata for Flute and Piano,” by Brenno Blauth; “Jouers de Flûte,” by Albert Roussel; and “Prélude, Récitatif et Variations, Op. 3 for Flute, Viola and Piano,” by Maurice Duruflé.
Holiday greenery available
from Open School
The Open School is taking orders for wreaths and holiday greenery during its annual wreath fundraiser, according to a news release. All purchases help support early childhood education at the Open School, a nonprofit preschool that has been a part of the Laramie community since 1971. Pictures of items can be seen at www.laramieopenschool.org. Call 745-7256 to place an order by Wednesday. Wreaths will be delivered the first week of December.
How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.