Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
ACFD No. 1 planning open house fundraiser
The first fundraiser for the Albany County Central Fire Department will feature an open house, planned for noon-4 pm. Dec. 8 at ACFD No. 1 Central Fire Station, 4387 N. Third St., and all proceeds will go to purchasing vital firefighting equipment for volunteers.
There will be chili and brats served, a 50/50 raffle and other raffles, a silent auction, photos with Santa, Toys for Tots and sit-ins and ride alongs in the fire trucks (weather permitting).
Sewing guild to meet Monday
The public is invited to join members of the Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild for its November meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at the United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St. The members will be electing their executive cabinet and are expecting a visit from an area sewist who will be sharing their sewing techniques with the guild.
The Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild hosts monthly meetings at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month in the lower level of the church September-May. Attendees should enter through the east door off the parking lot. The guild does not meet during the summer.
The guild accepts fabric, yarn, sewing notions and working sewing machine donations for its semi-annual Fabric Sale. Call Sue Green 954-703-9932 to make donations.
The chapter invites all who are interested in all types of textiles, construction and design for commercial, home, personal use, friends and family, etc. to attend. Email Sue at srgreen54@yahoo.com, Jean at jeanttaylor@gmail.com or Bobbie at rschimek@bresnan.net for more information.
Memorial tribute, estate sale to honor Shirley M. Nielsen
The community is invited to a life well lived memorial tribute to Shirley M. Nielsen at 5 p.m. Monday at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. After the tribute, attendees can enjoy a dinner of roast pork loin, Brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes, salad, fruit and a beverage (a donation is suggested).
Additionally, an estate sale is planned for 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Eppson Center. Admission is free, and hundreds of items for sale include antiques, jewelry, photographs, clothing, animal hides, toys, rugs, tables, chairs, glassware, sculptures and many household items. Nielsen chose to have the proceeds from the sale benefit the Eppson Center for Seniors and Spring Wind Assisted Living.
WPR to air announcements for Giving Tuesday
This years’ Giving Tuesday is Nov. 27, and Wyoming Public Radio is asking members of the public to let the radio station know the name of a charity or nonprofit they think important to announce on the air Tuesday.
To submit a favorite nonprofit organization to be recognized on-air for Giving Tuesday, call WPR at 1-800-729-5897 or fill out the Google form at www.wyomingpublicmedia.org.
Contact WPR on social media with the organization to be honored by using #wprgivingtuesday. This effort is sponsored by Wyoming Public Media and the Wyoming Community Foundation.
Albany County Bereaved Parents to meet Tuesday
Albany County Bereaved Parents plans to meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at 100 S. Sixth St. in the Jacobs Polidora, LLC Office. The group provides support and understanding to anyone who has lost a child or grandchild of any age. The meeting is an opportunity for bereaved parents to find comfort from being with a small group of people in a casual setting who understand the loss of a child. Our members have experienced a wide range of loss including those who lost children in utero, as toddlers, young children, teenagers and adults in a wide range of circumstances including accident, illness and suicide.
Call Jennifer Curran at 760-8670 or send a private message to the Facebook group for more information.
UW professors examine long marketing life of ‘Oz’ myth
University of Wyoming professors Kent Drummond, Susan Aronstein and Terri Rittenburg examine the long marketing life of the Oz name in their new book, “The Road to Wicked: The Marketing and Consumption of Oz from L. Frank Baum to Broadway.”
The authors will give a public reading of “The Road to Wicked” from 4-5 p.m. Thursday at Coe Library. Copies of the book will be available for purchase during the free public event.
As the three UW professors describe it, the book was born “on a balmy summer night in New York City in 2013.” They were passing the famed Gershwin Theatre late in the evening when a rush of theater patrons came out the front doors, excitedly discussing the stage production of “Wicked: The Untold Story of the Witches of Oz.”
UW Art Museum to host holiday events
The University of Wyoming Art Museum plans to launch the holiday season with the 26th annual Happy Holidays Laramie Festival of Trees from Thursday-Saturday.
Happy Holidays Laramie Festival of Trees includes a silent auction for trees and holiday items donated and decorated by student groups, civic organizations, local businesses and members of the community, as well as performances by Laramie student groups. The silent auction opens with the Lighting of the Trees at 6 p.m. Thursday and continues through 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Bidders need not be present to win, and all proceeds benefit UW Art Museum educational programs and community outreach.
During the “Lighting of the Trees” reception, visitors can enjoy dance and musical performances and vote for the People’s Choice Award, which will be announced at the end of the evening.
The UW Art Museum will host a dance and musical performances by local choral groups, student musicians and dance companies from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday. Families are invited to have their pictures taken with Santa Claus and to create ornaments, cards and other holiday decorations.
Happy Holidays Laramie Festival of Trees also celebrates the opening for the holiday exhibition of artwork by Albany County schoolchildren, which will be on view through Dec. 15.
All events are free to the public at the UW Art Museum, located in the Centennial Complex, 2111 Willett Drive.
Happy Holidays Laramie Festival of Trees is sponsored by Laramie Spinal Care Center, Laramie Hilton Garden Inn, Toyota of Laramie, John McPherson DDS and Aspen Family Chiropractic.
Contact Janine Reinhardt at 766-3477 or janine.reinhardt@uwyo.edu for more information about these events.
UW Collegiate Chorale to present candlelight concert
The University of Wyoming Collegiate Chorale is set to present its annual candlelight concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral, 104 S. Fourth St. This select choir is directed by Nicole Lamartine and accompanied by Ginny Gingrich, piano, and Jeff Selden, guitar.
This year’s program is “The Returning,” which presents music from many spiritual traditions to highlight themes of sharing, giving, healing, peace, and strengthening community. Featured pieces include the incredible “Sanctus” from Bach’s B Minor Mass and the premiere “If You Want to Hold My Hand,” by Minnesota composer Kyle Pederson. The concert concludes with the traditional candle lighting and singing of “Silent Night.”
This annual concert sells out, so get tickets early at 766-6666 or www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
Fall Preservation Series conclude
Laramie Local Foods is gearing up for its fall Sustainable Saturdays series. The lasses will help connect the Laramie community with sustainable practices, according to a news release. All classes are at 9 a.m. at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St., and the schedule is as follows:
SATURDAY: Holiday Pies: Attendees can learn to make delicious pies for their holiday celebrations.
The registration fee is $10 per class or $30 for all classes. Registration is through Eventbrite at www.laramielocalfoods.eventbrite.com. Follow Laramie Local Foods on Facebook and Instagram for updates. Email laramielocalfoods@gmail.com for more information.
Women’s group hosting Christmas bazaar
The Martha and Mary Women’s Group of the St. Paul’s Newman Center is planning the annual Christmas Bazaar for 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at 1800 Grand Ave. The bazaar highlight is the custom stitched quilt raffle. Martha and Mary stitchers worked all summer to create “Déjà vu,” a beautiful queen-size quilt with matching pillow shams made from men’s upcycled shirts. The bazaar features many “stores” for holiday shopping including the Praying Hands gift boutique, Born Again treasure store, Sweet & Savory bake shop and the M&M café. Additional raffles will be featured, the largest of which being the themed basket area featuring fun baskets such as an International Travel basket, Doggy’s Delight, Scents of Christmas and Student Care Package.
Martha and Mary Women’s Group was formed in 2017 for the purpose of spirituality, fellowship and service. Proceeds from last year’s sale supported parish needs while the tithe from the bazaar was donated to the Laramie Soup Kitchen and Interfaith-Good Samaritan.
All are welcome to shop the Christmas Bazaar, enjoy breakfast or lunch or simply stop by to view the Déjà vu quilt.
Laramie to light first public menorah
The Laramie Jewish Community Center will be honoring Chanukah with its first public Menorah Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m. Dec. 2 at the First Street Plaza. On the first night of Chanukah, the entire community is invited to a giant Menorah lighting, to sing Chanukah songs and to hear the story of Chanukah. Delicious Chanukah treats such as hot potato latkes, doughnuts filled with jelly (Sufganiyot) and chocolate Chanukah gelt will be served while Chanukah menorahs and dreidels (spinning tops) will be available for one and all.
The public menorah lighting is organized by the Laramie Jewish Community Center. The event includes another special message as it comes about one month after the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in American history, where 11 people were killed in the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh.
Wreaths Across American deadline coming up Monday
This year’s Wreaths Across America ordering deadline is Monday. The Jacques Laramie Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution and the Laramie Valley Civil Air Patrol Composite Squadron have joined together with Wreaths Across America to raise money and order and place wreaths on veterans graves at Laramie’s Greenhill Cemetery. A ceremony will be hosted at 11 a.m. Dec. 15 at the cemetery, followed by the placement of wreaths.
Wreaths Across America began in 1992, when Worcester Wreath was left with a surplus of wreaths at the end of the holiday season. Arrangements were made for the wreaths to be placed at Arlington National Cemetery. From this beginning, the project has grown and now more than 1,000,000 wreaths are placed at more than 1200 locations nationwide. Wreaths cost $15, and you can order online by going to www.wreathsacrossamerica.org, and selecting Greenhill Cemetery in Laramie and the fundraising partner you wish to support (DAR or CAP). You can also learn more about Wreaths Across America and their motto of Remember, Honor Teach. To find out more about ordering wreaths or volunteering for local efforts, email waa-dar@charter.net.
UW President Nichols, Tim Nichols to host Community Holiday Open House
University of Wyoming President Laurie Nichols and her husband, Tim, plan to host the third annual Holiday Open House from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center for all UW employees and students, their families and members of the Laramie community.
Started in 2016 in the first year of Nichols’ administration at UW, the event has become a holiday favorite for the community. Doors will open at 4 p.m., and the event will include a UW tree-lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m., at which time the community band will provide music. There will be something for everyone to enjoy as UW welcomes the holiday season.
There will be a traditional Santa Claus at the fireplace with a photographer on site to take photos with Santa — guests only need email addresses to which their images can be sent the following day. They can also take selfies with Pistol Pete. The UW cheer team will be on hand to mingle with guests. There will be a holiday cookie bar where guests can build their own cookies and enjoy them with a cup of hot chocolate from the hot chocolate bar, as well as many other holiday foods and activities such as face painting. Several local elementary schools will have decorated trees on display in the facility.
For the young and young-at-heart guests who are creative, a coloring station and holiday games will be available. For those with a Western spirit, UW’s own team of draft horses — Pistol and Pete — will provide hay wagon rides around the War Memorial Stadium parking lot. Cowboy Joe — the UW mascot pony — will greet guests at the entrance and also pose for pictures.
Various UW musical ensembles will provide live entertainment throughout the evening, including the Bettys, the Happy Jacks, the UW Jazz Band and the UW Community Concert Band.
Contact Mary Ivanoff, UW Foundation vice president for administration and donor relations, at 766-3937 or mivanoff@uwyo.edu for more information.
Toys for Tots applications due Dec. 6
Toys for Tots applications are available at Interfaith-Good Samaritan, Room 207 in the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. Toys for Tots is a nonprofit Marine Corps Reserve program, sponsored by the local Marine Corps League Detachment 777, designed to provide toys to needy children and Christmas, according to a news release.
Albany County residents in need of assistance must complete an application by Dec. 6. The local Toys for Tots program is open to all needy children ages infant through 13. Toys will be distributed to applicable families from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St.
Residents can donate to the local campaign at any of the drop-off businesses or at https://Laramie-wy.toysfortots.org.
Volunteers are needed fro Dec. 10-13 to stage, sort and bog toys, books and stocking stuffers.
Contact Time Brooks at 760-1525 or brookseaux@gmail.com to volunteer or for more information.
Laramie Senior Housing planning Open House
The Board of Directors and staff of the Laramie Square Apartments, aka Laramie Senior Housing, cordially invite everyone in the Laramie community to an Open House from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 6 at 404 S. 30th St. to celebrate the completion of a $1.2 million upgrade to the building. Especially encouraged to attend are all those who have been involved with the facility throughout the years and those who provide services to the residents.
The recent upgrade was completed by Speigelberg Construction, the original contractor from 1981. Gertsch Baker Engineering developed the design. As part of the upgrade, the parking lot was graded and resurfaced, new windows and patio doors were installed in all apartments, the heating and plumbing system was upgraded, a new security system was installed and new landscaping was completed. The community room and mail room were refurbished with new floors and windows and redesigned lighting. A more welcoming and user friendly entrance with wider halls and better lighting was constructed for residents and their friends and families. Redesigned offices and a small meeting room were added. A separate entrance was also constructed for staff and their community partners such as home health agencies, home delivered meals staff, Albany County Public Library books of wheels, UW students and Laramie’s EMTs.
Community Holidays gift drop off deadline is Dec. 10
Community Holidays of Laramie, a collaborative effort of several local churches and organizations, is looking for local businesses, clubs, civic organizations, individuals and families to sponsor a single person, a couple or a family in need of some assistance for the Christmas holiday, according to a news release. The group is coordinating with Tim Brooks of the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots, the city of Laramie, Interfaith-Good Samaritan and Albany County schools.
All gifts brought to First Baptist Church by Dec. 10. Distribution Day is Dec. 19.
Volunteers are also needed for various jobs.
Go to www.communityholidays.org or email communityholidays@gmail.com to be a sponsor or volunteer or for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.